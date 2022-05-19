News
Letters: The difference between voting at a convention and voting at large
The paper trail and accountability
A letter writer June 15 implies that because the Minnesota Republican convention employed electronic voting that should then be OK in the public vein. In the situation of a limited, identified population such as a convention, it is more efficient and cost effective. I’ve been a delegate. They have the identity of every delegate in that room, right down to who showed up and who didn’t.
Public voting is different. There is no “captive audience.” The paper trail required in Minnesota elections follows the requirements of good accounting practice. Look at your gas receipt (the beginning of that paper trail). It identifies every person or machine that was involved in the delivery to your tank and your payment. Behind the scene, inventory and payment factors are monitored and reconciled at each point of transition. That’s called accountability. That “paper trail”” is there if any research is required to investigate or correct a problem. And it prevents scofflaws from gaming the system that, with proper monitoring, fosters credibility.
Isn’t your vote as important as your purchase of a few gallons of gasoline?
Art Thell, West St. Paul
Imagine, priorities
So thankful that the states, including Minnesota, are required to operate within a budget. No deficit spending.
Imagine if the federal government operated in the same way. They would have to establish priorities.
Do we fully fund programs that benefit seniors or do we increase the defense budget? Do we fully fund programs that benefit families or do we fully fund programs that benefit immigrants? I can’t imagine. Now Congress just prints more money, in an attempt to satisfy everyone but, of course, there are still those demanding more.
Don Lohrey, Shoreview
No one religion should rule
Six Christian churches populated my childhood community. I learned no two churches interpreted the Bible the same.
Some interpretations were more restrictive than others, especially when it came to women and sex.
Any attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade is an attempt to rule women’s lives based on the religious beliefs of some even though our Constitution mandates the separation of church and state. This is the contract we pledge to uphold as citizens. It is not anti-religion. It simply guarantees you the right to choose your religion, not to impose your religious beliefs on others as law.
Premarital sex and homosexuality are not considered a sin for everyone. For some abortion is not forbidden.
If there is no law restricting men’s reproductive rights, then there should be no law denying women the same reproductive rights. No one religion should have power over anyone’s individual civil rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.
Sarah Koper, St. Paul
Actions have consequences
The United States Constitution doesn’t have any reference to support abortion.
There are a number of things that can be done to avoid conception so there should never be a need for an abortion.
Abortion is hard on a woman’s body and health. Abortion is destroying the future work force for this country.
There are always consequences for the actions or behaviors one chooses.
The most important person on Earth is a mother.
I strongly object to using my tax dollars to pay for anyone’s abortion. I prefer my tax dollars to be used for protection and promotion of life rather than for its destruction.
I believe we need to expect more from our citizens rather than giving them an easy way out of their poor choices.
Marian Salo, Inver Grove Heights
Bret Stephens: ‘Replacement,’ writ large, is America — and has been from the beginning
In the broadest sense, what goes by the name “replacement theory” — the idea that American elites are conspiring to replace so-called real Americans with immigrants from poor countries — is merely a description of the American way, enshrined in tradition, codified by law, promoted by successive generations of American leaders from Washington and Lincoln to Kennedy and Reagan.
There have been four, arguably five, great replacements in American history.
The first was the worst and the cruelest: the destruction — through war, slaughter, ill-dealing and wholesale expulsion — of Native Americans by European migrants. The same far-right true believers who now scream about their own purported replacement by the non-Indigenous tend to be the most indignant when reminded that at least some of their ancestors were once the replacements themselves.
The second was a religious replacement of Protestants, who now number fewer than half of all Americans. It began at least as far back as 1655, when the Dutch West India Co. rejected a petition by Peter Stuyvesant to expel Jews from New Amsterdam. (Doing so, the company wrote, would be “somewhat unreasonable and unfair.”) It accelerated in the 19th and 20th centuries, mainly thanks to the mass migration of Catholics from Europe and, later, Latin America. It continues with the arrival of Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and others, along with a more general loss of faith.
The third was the ethnic replacement of the English. With their arrival in North America came indentured servants from Ireland and continental Europe, then immigrants from Germany, France and Ireland, later from places ever farther east. Willa Cather’s “My Ántonia,” the American prairie classic, is a story of settlers from Bohemia and other places in Central Europe, who soon became the backbone of the American Midwest.
Non-Europeans had a tougher time. The descendants of enslaved captives from Africa, the only replacements who came against their will, faced years of resistance even after emancipation. And the first major federal law to restrict immigration was the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
The fourth replacement was of WASP elites. “A furtive Yacoob or Ysaac, still reeking of the ghetto, snarling a weird Yiddish to the officers of the customs” was how Henry Adams, John Quincy’s grandson, sneeringly described the immigrants he saw in New York. Within a generation, those Yacoobs and Ysaacs would be Goldmans, Frankfurters, Salks, Rickovers and Bellows. To judge by enrollment figures at New York’s Brooklyn Tech or elite universities, the next generation of elites will also be immigrants or their children, many from South or East Asia.
The fifth is the most contentious but also the most routine and unexceptional: the alleged replacement of the native-born white working class with a foreign-born nonwhite working class. In this telling, Washington policy, from the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement to current enforcement failures at the border, are part of a broad conspiracy to give American businesses cheap labor and Democratic politicians ready votes.
This is both nothing new and nothing at all. The United States has, from its earliest days, repeatedly “replaced” its working class with migrants, not as an act of substitution, much less as a sinister conspiracy, but as the natural result of upward mobility, the demands of a growing economy and the benefits of a growing population. The idea that NAFTA simply caused jobs to flee the United States sits at odds with the fact that the labor-force participation rate in the United States grew to its peak in the years immediately after the signing of the agreement.
What all of this says is that the phenomenon of replacement, writ large, is America, and has been from the beginning, sometimes by force, mostly by choice. What the far right calls “replacement” is better described as renewal.
The first immigration bill was passed by the first Congress and signed into law by the first president. The American heartland was almost certainly more linguistically diverse in the 1890s than it is today — and adult immigrants often never learned to speak more than rudimentary English. The people who today think of themselves as regular Americans, people with surnames like Stefanik, Gaetz or Anton, would, on account of their faith or ethnicity, have been seen by previous generations of nativists as uncouth and unassimilable, dirty and disloyal.
All this is of a piece with our traditional self-understanding as a country in which a sense of common destiny bound by ideals matters more than common origins bound by blood. It’s also necessary to any form of conservatism that wants to draw a line against blood-and-soil nationalism or white-identity politics. You cannot defend the ideal of “E pluribus unum” by deleting pluribus. To subscribe to “replacement theory” — the sinister, conspiratorial kind now taking hold of parts of the right — is to weaponize America against itself.
I’m writing this in the wake of Saturday’s massacre in Buffalo, New York, whose alleged perpetrator wrote a racist and antisemitic rant about replacement theory. It’s usually a mistake to judge an idea based on the behavior of some deranged believer. It’s also unnecessary. The danger with replacement theory in its current form isn’t that a handful of its followers are crazy but that too many of them are sane.
What do the Ravens need at wide receiver? It depends on what they already have. | ANALYSIS
After the trade that returned the Ravens’ wide receiver group to that oh-so-familiar offseason zone — more potential than production, more questions than answers — Eric DeCosta couldn’t resist a joke. The Ravens general manager had just traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for the first-round pick that became center Tyler Linderbaum. He was asked: Did the deal leave the team thin at wide receiver?
“I was thinking about that, and I kind of missed all the questions this year,” DeCosta said last month. “I was thinking, ‘I kind of want to get back to the days of old,’ you know?”
In the three weeks since, the Ravens haven’t done anything at wide receiver but sign a handful of undrafted free agents and tout their young group. DeCosta said the team expects a “big, big jump this year” from 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. He called Devin Duvernay a “great young player.” There was praise for James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. There were reminders that the team already has All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
The wait for immediate help, however, goes on. Former Cleveland Browns standout Jarvis Landry, who’d been linked to the Ravens in free agency, on Friday signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth up to $6 million. The few impact wide receivers who remain have red flags: lingering injuries, durability concerns, diminished production. The Ravens, with limited salary cap space, continue to look for the right player at the right price.
“We like our receivers, we do,” DeCosta said after the draft. “We’ve seen growth, we’ve seen our guys mature and develop. … We will add players to the mix. We’re doing that right now, and we’ll look at veteran players as well. It wasn’t really by design that we wanted to create a hole on the team. I don’t look at it that way, but in this business, you pivot, you dodge, you weave — you’re always really going to be chasing a need. Every team in the league would tell you that you’re chasing needs.”
And what do the Ravens need? That depends on what they think they have — and on what they think they can still get.
Run blocking
In early February, long before the Ravens signed right tackle Morgan Moses, traded away Brown and drafted Linderbaum, DeCosta made clear the offense’s identity. “We’re a running team,” he said at his season-ending news conference.
Not like anything’s changed there. The Ravens led the NFL in carries in Greg Roman’s first two years as offensive coordinator; last season, weakened by a poor defense as well as injuries to quarterback Lamar Jackson, they finished third. The team’s run-first philosophy trickles down to its receivers. Coaches value strong run blockers, not only in the trenches but also out wide.
“Everyone wants to win, but most people want to win on their own terms,” Harbaugh said near the end of the Ravens’ breakthrough 2018 season, when targets were scarce for top wide receivers John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Michael Crabtree. “These guys have put away their own terms a little bit — a lot, probably. They’re blocking. Hey, we’re motioning across and cutting off back-side defensive ends with our wide receivers, and those guys are doing it. That’s a tough duty, but they’ve embraced it.”
In 2022, that could be a mandate for the position. The Ravens’ investment in tight ends and fullbacks — veterans Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard and Andrews and rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, if healthy, are all likely to make the 53-man roster — should give Roman the flexibility to use more two- and three-tight-end groupings next season. That would mean fewer snaps for the Ravens’ wide receivers.
Improved run blocking would help their cause. For all that Brown brought to the Ravens’ passing offense, he offered little in the run game. According to a review of the Ravens’ 38 designed runs that went for 20-plus yards over the past two seasons, Brown was involved as a play-side blocker only a handful of times — partly because of how often he lined up out wide, far from the action. But when the Ravens ran reverses, for instance, it was typically to Miles Boykin’s side. And in the slot, where Brown also saw time, Duvernay was far more effective at sealing off second-level defenders.
Those kinds of limitations and tendencies can make an offense more predictable. With Boykin released and Sammy Watkins not re-signed, the Ravens will likely have to make do with a less imposing group of wideouts. The 6-foot-1 Bateman is the tallest of the team’s likely contributors, but he had the worst run-blocking grade of any Ravens wide receiver last year, according to Pro Football Focus. Duvernay and Proche both graded out below backup levels. Wallace had the NFL’s best mark, but on a small sample size: He had just 26 run-blocking snaps, nine fewer than Proche.
With the versatile Landry unavailable, the free-agent class of receivers lacks reliable run blockers. Former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones has a solid track record and good size at 6-3, but injuries have limited him to 19 games over the past two years.
Downfield ability
The Ravens lost more than just their most productive wide receiver when they traded away Brown. They also lost their only proven deep threat at the position.
According to Sports Info Solutions, only seven NFL wide receivers last season were targeted on more passes of at least 20 air yards than Brown (28). In 2020 (25 targets), there were only five. Brown led the Ravens with 464 receiving yards on deep throws over the past two years, even if his overall efficiency (13 catches on 53 targets) was lacking.
In Andrews, the Ravens still have maybe the league’s best field-stretching tight end. Targeted 19 times on throws of at least 20 yards downfield last season — by far the most among NFL tight ends — he caught eight for 246 yards. But the drop-off after Brown and Andrews is staggering.
Bateman, who has good speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash), if not game-breaking speed, had four catches on eight deep throws for 131 yards in his injury-shortened rookie season. Duvernay and Proche each recorded just one catch of at least 20 yards over their first two seasons in Baltimore, with Duvernay seeing four such targets and Proche two. Wallace didn’t get a downfield shot in 2021.
The Ravens’ play-action game will give Jackson big-play opportunities, but he’ll need another home run threat. It could be Bateman, who, as a sophomore at Minnesota, finished eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards per catch (20.3). It could be Wallace, who feasted on jump-ball opportunities at Oklahoma State. It could be Duvernay, already one of the NFL’s best returners and one of the team’s fastest players. It could be a mix of all three, Proche and the rookie tight ends.
It could also be Will Fuller V. The 2016 first-round pick averaged a career-high 16.6 yards per catch in 2020, when he finished with 879 yards in just 11 games for the Houston Texans. But injuries remain a concern; the speedster broke his thumb in Week 4 last season and finished his lone year with the Miami Dolphins with just four catches for 26 yards. In February, he shared on his Instagram a photo of his left hand, wrapped in a bandage, with an apparent splint on his left middle finger. “Dang finger man,” Fuller wrote in the caption of the since-deleted photo.
Alignment
The Ravens aren’t rigid in their wide receiver roles. Wideouts are expected to move around from spot to spot. Flexibility on offense is as important as it is on defense. “I don’t think we really have a ‘slot’ player or an ‘outside’ player,” Harbaugh said after the Ravens drafted Duvernay and Proche in 2020.
That’s not to say their receiver usage is random. Every formation and personnel grouping has its purpose. But with Brown out of the picture, the Ravens will have to sort out their receiver rotation not only inside but outside as well.
According to SIS, Brown trailed only Andrews in routes run from the slot last year (332). Duvernay was second (216), followed by Proche (141), Bateman (112) and Wallace (31). Brown saw less time as an outside receiver (263 routes run), but still only Bateman (273) lined up there more often. Among the Ravens’ returning receivers, only Duvernay (121) earned regular snaps outside.
Bateman, who was most productive at Minnesota in outside alignments, will likely feature as the Ravens’ top option there. But who will be his running mate on the other side? Duvernay has been more efficient when lined up in the slot, though he could grow into an outside role with more experience. Wallace, who lined up almost exclusively as an outside receiver at Oklahoma State, saw more time inside during training camp and in games. And Proche, the smallest of the Ravens’ top wide receivers, has lined up almost exclusively in the slot.
It’s not a question that demands an answer. The Ravens used at least three wideouts on over half their plays last season, but they won’t line up with two wide receivers outside the numbers on every play. They can flex out Andrews or a running back in obvious passing downs. They might rely more on bunch formations, which reduce the splits of their receivers.
Or they might just acquire another starting-level wide receiver anyway. They have four months to figure these things out.
ASK IRA: Can Celtics’ Marcus Smart be a game-changer against Heat?
Q: Jimmy Butler is not going to be running all over the place and creating a path to the foul line with Marcus Smart back. Mr. Butler, meet the Defensive Player of the Year. – Alton.
A: No city listed with this one, but I did sense a New England accent when I read it (or maybe it was the Sam Adams that I’m drinking while typing). Or could it be: Mr. Smart meet foul trouble. Yes, should Marcus Smart be able to push past his mid-foot injury and return for Game 2 of Heat-Celtics, he certainly injects another defensive element into the Celtics’ mix. But at this point, emerging as a Jimmy Butler stopper this postseason might be something easier said than done.
Q: My approach this whole season with the Miami Heat has been one of cautious optimism: We won, playoff Jimmy Butler is playing on another level, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo are defensive mavens and Gabe Vincent is a revelation. But after Tuesday night’s game, I can’t shake the feeling that the Game 1 stats are a bit alarming: we lost three of four quarters and the one quarter we won was literally an historic performance by the Heat. Ira, am I being overly analytical or are my concerns valid? – Christian, Dubai, UAE.
A: I’m not sure I’ve ever heard as much about quarters won during a playoff game than after Tuesday night’s Game 1 of Heat-Celtics. Summer league? Yes. On the game’s biggest stage? Who cares? The final score is the only statistics that matters at this point of the schedule. The single quarter won by the Heat likely created more doubts for the Celtics than anything Boston did to instill fear in the Heat from the other three periods. If the Heat only win four quarters this series and that also wins four games, I can guarantee they would be more than willing to allow the Celtics to revel in their triumphant bounty of quarters won. Quarters won? WTF?
Q: Perhaps Kyle Lowry’s unknowing contribution will be the mentorship of Gabe Vincent. I firmly believe Gabe Vincent grew as a player and is now delivering the results because of Kyle Lowry. Gabe Vincent was nowhere this good prior to Kyle Lowry showing up in Miami. – Rod.
A: And quality mentorship obviously is meaningful. But let’s also credit the perseverance and dedication that got Gabe Vincent to this point. And also credit the Heat for not reaching for an average guard in free agency and instead leaving the runway clear for Gabe’s emergence. Sometimes all you need is a chance.
()
