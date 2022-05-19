News
Love, Death And Robots Volume 3 On Netflix: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Love, Death & Robots, the animated Netflix television series, will premiere its third season on Friday, May 20th. The series follows different stories, each episode a standalone directed, produced, and written by a different cast and crew members.
Each episode shares a particular theme concerning the series title. It might not have all the three elements together every episode; but at least one of them serves as the episode’s main theme. Almost all the stories are adapted from pre-existing short stories available in the literature.
The series first started in March 2019 and has won several awards, including 11 Emmy Awards, 4 Annie Awards, and 1 Golden Reel Award.
What To Expect From Season 3?
Volume/Season III would have 9 episodes, all of them released on May 20th, 2022. Considering how the series is termed ‘adult animated anthology’ and how it spans different genres; including fantasy, science fiction, horror and sometimes comedy.
The first episode, titled ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies‘, sees the return of the three robots from Volume I’s episode 2, who are still studying survival strategies in a post-apocalyptic world. Though the director is different from the first season, the studio producing the episode is the same – ‘Blow Studio’. It would be the first time the series would be releasing a sequel to a story episode.
Other stories of the season include one set on ocean grounds, in space, zombies, war and science, apocalypse, and other fantasy characters like God and Siren.
The production/animation studios that have worked for this volume include Blow Studio, Blur Studio, Polygon Pictures, BUCK, Titmouse Inc., Axis Studio, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Pinkman. Tv.
Creators And Directors Credited In Volume III
The directors roped in for this instalment include Patrick Osborne, David Fincher, Emily Dean, Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Time Miller, Carlos Stevens, Jerome Chen and Alberto Mielgo. The stories is adapted from works by famous novelists like Neal Asher, Michael Swanwick, Justin Coates, Bruce Sterling, and Alan Baxter.
With such amazing names joined with the hit series, it is indeed of no doubt that this season will be just as amazing and entertaining as its predecessors.
Love, Death & Robots: Production
This series has David Fincher, Tim and Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen as its executive producer; with Blur Studio and Netflix Studios as the production houses. Each episode runs for around 6 to 18 minutes. All will release on the same day.
When And Where To Watch Volume III?
The third volume of Love, Death and Robots will release on May 20th only on Netflix.
Is There Another Volume In Store For Love, Death And Robots?
So far, there has been no news regarding the renewal of the series by Netflix. However, that is not to say that it has been cancelled. Depending upon the season’s reception and predicting after seeing the success of previous volumes, there is a high chance we might get another season.
The win-now Sacramento Kings should trade the No. 4 pick
The Sacramento Kings had better not mess this up.
When the Kings leapfrogged the draft order in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, the dark cloud hovering about the city’s Golden 1 Center lifted, at least for a moment, as the team secured its best chance at ending a 16-year playoff drought.
The basketball gods agreed and saw to it that the Kings’ 7.5% chance to move up in the draft would pan out: Sacramento lucked out and now owns pick No. 4, behind Orlando, Oklahoma City and Houston.
But assuming Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are all off the board at pick No. 4, the Kings’ best move is to trade their first-rounder for a star-level player, of which there should be many available this summer.
That’s because the time for developing young players in Sacramento has passed, and the Kings let us know they’re here to win now when they made the unpopular decision to trade second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers along with Buddy Hield for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.
Not to mention that was their biggest stipulation, according to ESPN, in their hiring of Mike Brown as head coach: Bring the city of Sacramento’s 16-year playoff drought to an end.
With Walton out, Brown in, and both Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox leading the charge, the table is set for the Kings to make their most competitive playoff push in more than a decade
But that’s only on the table if they don’t muck this up by contradicting their win-now edict with a move that adds a young, inexperienced, in-need-of-development talent to a team that wants to compete in meaningful basketball games. The Kings are not the Warriors, a team with veteran stars and a ready-made infrastructure built to incorporate a James Wiseman or a Jonathan Kuminga into a championship system.
They are a team that’s a piece away from competing for their first playoff spot in nearly two decades, and they should treat their draft pick as their biggest bargaining chip in order to obtain that player this summer.
Some ideas include trading pick No. 4:
- to Washington in a deal for Bradley Beal
- to Chicago in a deal for DeMar DeRozan
- to Oklahoma City for Shai Gilgeous Alexander
- to Atlanta for Deandre Hunter in a three-team deal that includes John Collins going elsewhere
- in a three-team trade including the Nets that brings Ben Simmons to Sacramento
THE SPURS SHOULD MAKE A RUN AT DEANDRE AYTON – NOW OR LATER
There’s no more realistic star player relocation scenario this offseason – or next – than embattled Suns big man Deandre Ayton signing a max contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are one of five teams projected to have more than $20M in cap space to sign free agents this summer and can create even more space by shedding some contracts to sign Ayton to a full four-year max worth $131M.
The fit makes sense on almost every level: Gregg Popovich has thrived with skilled offensive big men at his disposal – think David Robinson, Tim Duncan, LaMarcus Aldridge and, to a lesser extent, Pau Gasol – and a talented five could jumpstart the Spurs, who already have answers at the one and three in Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell.
Ayton, however, is a restricted free agent, which means even if he’s heartbroken from Phoenix’s decision not to give him a contract extension last summer (while giving Mikal Bridges one at the same time), and even if he’s at odds with head coach Monty Williams for barely playing him in the second half of their 40-point blowout in Game 7, the Suns can still match any competing offer sheet he signs this summer and keep him in Phoenix.
Unless, of course, Ayton signs the qualifying offer – a one-year deal worth, in Ayton’s case, $16.4M that would make him an unrestricted free agent free to sign anywhere in the summer of 2023.
The Suns made Ayton prove his worth by not giving him an extension last offseason. Ayton could flip the script and make Phoenix prove itself a worthy home for the next four years of his career.
Given the way things ended – a 40-point deficit in a Game 7 loss on their own home floor, with Ayton watching from the sidelines while his team flailed helplessly – it’s fair to wonder if things have fractured beyond repair, and if so, there might not be a better fit in all of basketball than Ayton to the Spurs.
MAGIC NEED TO FOLLOW HORNETS’ FOOTSTEPS
When the Charlotte Hornets found a franchise player in LaMelo Ball at pick No. 3 in the 2020 NBA Draft, the first thing they did was go out and sign Gordon Hayward to a four-year deal.
Which is exactly what the Orlando Magic, winners of Tuesday’s draft lottery and new owners of the No. 1 overall pick, need to do – not sign the oft-injured Hayward but a player of his stature to signal to both their young players and their fan base that the time for losing has come to an end.
Injuries derailed the Hayward deal (and who possibly could have seen that coming), but the move still served its purpose. With a franchise handing the keys to kingdom over to Ball, the Hayward signing showed their superstar talent that this team is all-in on winning – and winning now.
The Magic need to strike while the iron is hot and declare their rebuild via youth movement officially over. The way to do that is by packaging some of their ancillary pieces in a deal for a B-level star to support the franchise player they’re set to take in June.
The Kardashians on Hulu Episode 6: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The Kardashians on Hulu is once again bringing us closer to the life of the Kardashians. Watching them spending their daily lives beneath the stardom and headlines, has such intimacy which is hard to miss. The cameras roll while Kylie, Kendall, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe reveal their truths. These billionaires spend time under pressure while managing their businesses, the sweet moments of their lives bring such a contrast to us audience, that life begins to appear a little more colourful.
What’s going to be next?
Episode 6 will release on May 19th. The teaser was not given by Hulu but thanks to some promotional material we have a glimpse as to what we can expect in the new episode. The teaser reveals Khloe Kardashian talking with Tristan Thompson about how Kanye West and Scott Disick can never become a part of the Kardashian family. Tristan also awkwardly replies to Khloe, “You’re never leaving me,” when she says that he is not leaving either. The guy has guts even after cheating not so long ago.
Kim’s Bar exam
The promo also reveals that Kim is getting extremely nervous over her bar exam results, in reading it out in front of the team. If one is to quote from the promo, then “My heart is racing so fast,” explains it all. According to her tweet, she has already flunked the exam thrice in two years, but she finally did it the fourth time. She also mentioned how difficult it was for her to attempt the exam the third time, COVID had gotten her to 104 Fahrenheit fever. Clearing this exam was extremely important for her because without it she wouldn’t be able to become a lawyer. Other than this, she is also concerned for a convicted criminal, who she believes has been falsely accused. It is something which indicates us towards Julius Jones case.
Kendall and Scott
As in the previous episode, this episode will continue the drama that surrounded Kendall’s refusal to invite Scott on her birthday, which made him feel extremely left out. Kendall dealt it with force and brushed the whole argument aside like a strong wind. However, this episode will reveal a more poised conversation regarding the same. In the promo one can here Kendall mentioning to Scott, “You immediately attacked me.”
Synopsis
The synopsis that has been revealed so far for the episode 6 says, “Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott.”
Recap
In the last episode we saw Kim’s determination towards her study. She refused to celebrate her 41st Birthday. Though her family still threw a party for her, and that made her very happy. However, soon after the party she kicked everyone out so she could focus on her studies. Kourtney has confessed that she has broken her engagement with Kris. Scott had an argument with Kendall regarding her birthday.
This week is going to be quite revealing for all the build up that has been happening so far.
How Many Episodes in Hacks Season 2
After gaining popularity as one of the best new TV shows of 2021. Much expected Hacks has returned on HBO Max with season 2. The Emmy show has Carl Clemons Hopkins, Jean Smart Rose Abdoo, and Hannah Einbinder.
Jean Smart delivered an Emmy-winning performance, she plays Deborah Vance a stand-up comedian. After running a house full show in Vegas for years her career starts to go down. So, to regain her show’s popularity she hires a new-age writer Hannah Einbinder (Ava Daniels). Hannah was fired from her last job because of her insensitive tweets. They team up and form an unconvinced alliance to get back Deborah’s lost popularity and help Ava get back her broken reputation.
Season 1 received 15 nominations in total and also grabbed 3 wins. Hacks has also demonstrated itself as HBO Max’s original show.
Season 2 Release Date
Hacks season 2 is already streaming. It was released on May 12, Thursday, and the first 2 episodes are ready for viewers.
2 new episodes will be aired every week at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday and the season finale will air on 2nd June.
Total Episodes and runtime of Hacks Season 2
Season 1 had 10 episodes. Season 2 will have 8 episodes in total with a runtime of 30 min per episode.
Will there be a 3rd Season?
There is still no official news regarding 3rd season but given that season 1 was loved by the viewers and gained huge popularity and season 2 is already here. So, season 3 is likely to get a renewal by the studio soon after the release of season 2.
Season 2 Cast
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance a stand-up comedian and Einbinder as Ava Daniels, a new age writer are the front faces of the show, they had excellent chemistry in season 1 and we only expect it to get better as the bonds of the characters deepen.
Smart has been on a roll, alongside hacks she also starred in the 2021 hit series Mare of Easttown. On the other hand, Einbinder is a completely new discovery in the house as she had only 3 little projects before grabbing the role of Ava Daniels.
Other returning casts include Ally Maki (Taylor), Mark Indelicato (Damien), Paul W. Downs (agent Jimmy), Angela E. Gibbs (Marcus’s mom), Clemons-Hopkins (Marcus), Megan Statler (Jimmy’s assistant Kayla), Poppy Liu (Kiki), Carl Christopher McDonald (Marty), Lorenza Izzo (Ruby), Jane Adams (Nina Daniels), Luenell (Miss Loretta), Rose Abdoo (Josefina), Joe Mande (Ray), Kaitlin Olson (DJ), and Johnny Sibilly (Wilson).
New characters in the season include Martha Kelly, Susie Essman, Ming-Na Wen, and Laurie Metcalf, their roles are still unknown. Devon Sawa and Margaret Cho are set to be the guest star in the show.
Where to watch
Season 2 is only available on HBO Max. In the UK where HBO Max is still not present, Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the season 2 release date is still unclear.
