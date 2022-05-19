News
Magic’s Franz Wagner named to NBA’s All-Rookie first team
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner received league-wide recognition for his strong rookie season.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team, the league announced Wednesday.
Wagner also finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
He’s the first Magic player to be named to an All-Rookie team since Elfrid Payton received All-Rookie first team honors after the 2014-15 season.
Wagner averaged 15.2 points (fourth among rookies), 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances). His 1,197 points led all rookies.
He also shot 46.8% from the field — 51.1% on 2-pointers, 35.4% on 3-pointers — and 86.3% on free throws, finishing with a 55.9% true shooting percentage which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.
Wagner’s games played were the most by a rookie. He appeared in the first 78 games before missing three of the last four because of sprained ankles.
Wagner was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December after averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His career-high 38 points in the Magic’s Dec. 28 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks were the second-most points scored by a rookie behind Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green’s 41 (April 10 vs. Atlanta Hawks).
Wagner is the 15th Magic player to earn All-Rookie honors, joining:
- Dennis Scott (first team, 1990-91);
- Stanley Roberts (second team, 1991-92);
- Shaquille O’Neal (first team, 1992-93);
- Penny Hardaway (first team, 1993-94);
- Matt Harpring (first team, 1998-99);
- Michael Doleac (second team, 1998-99);
- Chucky Atkins (second team, 1999-2000);
- Mike Miller (first team, 2000-01);
- Gordan Giriček (second team, 2002-03);
- Drew Gooden (first team, 2002-03);
- Dwight Howard (first team, 2004-05);
- Jameer Nelson (second team, 2004-05);
- Victor Oladipo (first team, 2013-14);
- Payton.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Aaron Judge bet on himself and so far it’s worked in his favor
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge made it clear that he did not want his season evaluated series-by-series, day-by-day through the lens of a contract extension he turned down. The Yankees slugger said that is why he wanted it all worked out by Opening Day and why he wouldn’t be talking about it.
Through 36 games, it could not have been more in Judge’s favor. He leads the big leagues in home runs with 14 and ranks second in slugging (.692), tied for second in extra-base hits (21) and third in OPS (1.076).
Aaron Boone said back then he knew the pressure of betting on himself by turning down the deal worth $230 million would not affect the slugger at all.
“He’s handling exactly like I expected, which I knew would be a non-issue, results aside. I know what he’s about. I know what he’s focused on,” the Yankees manager said before Wednesday night’s game at Camden Yards. “I know how important he is to that team, not only between the lines but in that room and how much he wants to win and how much he wants to be a champion. And I know that’s where his focus lies.”
Judge and the Yankees not only could not work out a multi-year extension, but they have still not agreed on a deal for this season. While Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the door is open for negotiations, it seems the sides are still headed toward the arbitration table next month. The Yankees offered $17 million for this season, Judge’s side countered at $21 million.
CHAPMAN OK
Aroldis Chapman gave up a run and put the winning run on second base Tuesday night, but managed to wiggle out of the jam to pick up his ninth save of the season. The Yankees’ closer has not looked sharp all season. In 13.1 innings pitched he has allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks. He has struck out 15. He has the lowest weak contact percentage (0.0) and the second highest hard hit percentage of his career.
Though he was the only pitcher not on the field for stretch Wednesday afternoon, Boone said that physically the 34-year old Chapman is fine.
“I think it starts with fastball command, once he gets dialed in with that, everything will work off of that. The stuff is still there. The results have been there, for the most part to this point. We just continue to work on getting him right,” Boone said. “For me it starts with the fastball and executing with that pitch and being able to strike one with that pitch and others but, but getting more consistent with his heater.”
BRITTON UPDATE
Zack Britton, who had elbow reconstruction last fall, is progressing well. Boone said that the left-handed reliever is throwing at 120 feet on flat ground and will progress to throwing off the bullpen mound “soon.”
Britton, 34, missed almost all of the 2021 season with an elbow issue that eventually led to the surgery, which is like an advanced Tommy John surgery. He is not expected to return to the big leagues until late this season. This year is the last of his four-year, $53 million deal with the Yankees.
CATCHING UP
Ben Rortvedt had arthroscopic surgery, a partial meniscectomy or “meniscus clean-up” on his left knee Wednesday the team announced. The surgery, which went as expected, was performed by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Recovery time to begin playing in games is expected to be 6-8 weeks.
The Yankees acquired Rortvedt in the deal that brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson to the Yankees and sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins Rortvedt had a strained oblique when they made the trade and never had a chance to play with the Yankees in spring training. Initially the Yankees had hoped to use Rortvedt with Kyle Higashioka this season, but had to go out and make a deal for Jose Trevino the last week of spring training.
Who’s the best fit for Orlando Magic with No. 1 in 2022 draft?
It didn’t take long for the Orlando Magic’s draft lottery celebration to turn into speculation.
Moments after the Magic won the draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago, questions quickly started to surround Orlando, the winner of the No. 1 pick in the June 23 NBA draft.
What will be the Magic’s approach to having the top pick?
Will their philosophy during the scouting combine and predraft machinations change?
Are they drafting based on need?
Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations, made it clear they’re not going into the process looking to draft based off need.
“We’re at the stage right now where we’re not a need-based team,” Weltman said. “We’re looking for talent, character and guys who fit the way we want to play and the way we want to grow the team.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley echoed Weltman.
“It’s constantly adding the high basketball IQ, the competitiveness, the toughness, the fighter — the guy that’s willing to come in and work with this group of guys,” Mosley said. “Jeff and those guys do a phenomenal job of evaluating the talent, getting to know these guys over time and then we’ll go from there.”
Orlando has another month to decide what they’ll do with the No. 1 pick. Here are the three best fits for the Magic:
1. Jabari Smith (Auburn)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19
Smith’s best offensive skill — shooting — is an area the Magic can improve.
Orlando’s 33.1% 3-point percentage during 2021-22 was the league’s third-worst mark and it’s been a bottom-five shooting team the past two seasons.
Taking Smith, who shot 42% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts during his lone season with the Tigers, would instantly help make life easier for the Magic’s playmakers in the halfcourt.
Smith isn’t just dangerous in spot-up situations. At 6-foot-10 with a high release point, he can shoot over defenders with ease from multiple areas of the floor without needing to create much of an advantage.
His size, length and athleticism make him a disruptive perimeter defender and someone who doesn’t have trouble switching across multiple positions.
Because of his shaky ballhandling and inconsistent interior scoring, there are concerns about whether Smith will develop into the go-to scorer/creator the Magic need. But Smith would be the cleanest fit in what Orlando already has started to build with its roster.
2. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)
Height: 7 feet | Weight: 195 pounds | Age: 20
Holmgren is arguably the most polarizing top college player in this year’s draft.
His combination of rim protection (3.7 blocks with the Bulldogs), handles, touch near the rim, basketball IQ and floor-spacing ability for his size (7 feet) make him one of the more distinctive prospects in a while.
Holmgren’s size, length and versatility — he’s light enough on his feet to guard on the perimeter — is a profile Orlando has shown an affinity for in previous drafts.
The Magic started two-big lineups with Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, and Holmgren could be a seamless fit next to Carter in the frontcourt so they can maintain rim protection at all times, a core principle of Mosley’s defensive system.
There are significant concerns about how effective Holmgren can be in the post on both ends of the floor and as a finisher at the rim because of his skinny frame for his height. Holmgren’s outside jumper (39% on 3s with Gonzaga) would have to be consistent for him to be an offensive threat.
Holmgren’s potential is evident and he fits into what the Magic already have, but there are questions of whether he’ll maximize his skillset.
3. Paolo Banchero (Duke)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 250 | Age: 19
Banchero’s skillset coming out of Duke suggests he can be a go-to option at the next level.
With the Blue Devils, Banchero thrived in creating opportunities for himself and others off the dribble. He’s a versatile scorer who finished well around the rim because of his strength, footwork and touch.
Banchero is one of the better-passing top prospects (3.2 assists as a forward) who can serve as an offensive hub, which the Magic could use after having the league’s second-worst offensive rating in 2021-22.
His outside shooting (33.8% from beyond the arc) is an area he’ll need to improve.
Banchero also wasn’t consistently locked in as a defender at Duke and it’s not clear how switchable he’ll be at the next level.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Rookie Christopher Morel’s special moment pumps life into the Chicago Cubs’ rebuild plan: ‘It’s so cool’
If the Chicago Cubs could bottle moments like Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, they wouldn’t have to worry so much about people calling this a rebuild.
Christopher Morel’s bat-flipping celebration after homering in his first major-league at-bat, combined with Brandon Hughes’ five strikeouts in 1 ⅔ innings in his big-league debut, provided Cubs fans with hope the future might be brighter than imagined.
That’s what an infusion of youth can do.
“It just brings that energy, that new energy,” pitcher Kyle Hendricks said before Wednesday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “It’s having a good balance of both. We have so many good veteran guys around here now that bring the right energy from that side and that aspect.
“But seeing these young guys come up, kind of a deer-in-the-headlights (look) a little bit. They don’t know what to expect. They just go out and play and play so wholeheartedly and so natural. It’s just fun to see all that emotion come out of them.”
Morel was in the starting lineup at third base Wednesday, still flying from the electric moment in the eighth inning Tuesday. The 22-year-old call-up from Double-A Tennessee knew when he stepped up that Willson Contreras had homered in his first at-bat in 2016.
“I saw it on the scoreboard and I said to him, ‘Hey, I’m going to make my first at-bat a home run just like you,’ ” Morel said.
The moment the ball left the bat, Contreras jumped out of the dugout like the Cubs had won the pennant. It was an instant flashback to June 19, 2016, at Wrigley, when he homered in his first major-league at-bat on Father’s Day against the Pirates.
“It was amazing,” Contreras recalled Wednesday. “A good introduction for me in the big leagues.”
Justin Steele chimed in, recalling watching the shot six years ago when he pitched for Class A South Bend.
“Pretty sure me and Adbert (Alzolay) watched that home run together,” Steele told Contreras.
Morel’s homer sparked a wild reaction from the crowd at Wrigley, which already was on its feet for the 3-2 pitch. He performed a semi-moonwalk out of the box while flipping his bat for what he insisted was the first time in his career.
Really? His first-ever bat flip?
“Like this, yes,” he said. “Last year I hit a walk-off and I flipped my bat, but not like this.”
Morel became the ninth Cub to homer in his first major-league at-bat and the first since Contreras.
“I wasn’t thinking about it until it happened,” Hendricks said of the coincidence. “(Contreras) did it on the first pitch, of course. But we thought about it right away, especially Willson running out there giving him a hug. It was just an awesome, awesome moment for him. Going out there and doing that, it’s so cool to see things like that happen.”
Contreras said he was waiting for Morel to “do something positive, either a blooper or a base hit.”
Morel did something even better.
“Hitting a home run is pretty good,” Contreras said. “Almost nobody can do that in the big leagues.”
Manager David Ross called it a moment Cubs fans will always remember and said he and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy had “swelling” in their eyes.
“That’s what stories are made of, and I’ll never forget that,” Ross said. “It reminded me of Willson’s first at-bat, that emotion. And then I started laughing when he nearly missed first base, like Mark McGwire (after breaking the home run record).”
The Cubs were riding a wave entering Wednesday night’s game, with a four-game winning streak and Marcus Stroman scheduled to return to the mound Thursday after his COVID-19-related IL stint. Closer David Robertson was cleared to return from his COVID-related absence Wednesday.
Team President Jed Hoyer doesn’t want his plan labeled a “rebuild,” a term the Cubs embraced a decade ago before it became associated with another word — tanking.
But when kids such as Morel, Steele, Hughes and Keegan Thompson enjoy some success, “rebuild” doesn’t sound quite as offensive. Most Cubs fans, in fact, would prefer to watch unproven 22-year-olds develop at Wrigley than former prospects signed on the cheap or 30-something pitchers who can be moved at the trade deadline.
“We have a lot of good, young talent, and they are hungry,” Contreras said. “They bring a lot of positive energy around the clubhouse, which is always good to have.”
Hendricks and Contreras helped establish the winning culture on the North Side in their early years, and both said they hope the younger players understand they’re here to keep that culture alive.
“We’re trying to hold on to that,” Hendricks said. “And everybody that comes into this environment, we hope that’s what they feel.”
