News
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort in Mets win over Cards
An uneasy feeling of anxiety or dread, or maybe both, settled over Citi Field.
Max Scherzer took himself out of his start in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 11-4 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Scherzer threw two sliders to Pujols, the latter causing him to pull the plug on his 87-pitch outing.
The Mets later announced that Scherzer left the game with “discomfort in his left side.” The right-hander will go for an MRI on Thursday, the team said.
Scherzer motioned to the Mets dugout, as he appeared to repeatedly say, “I’m done. I’m done.” Manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer all approached the mound. The meeting was quick. Scherzer departed with the trainer out of his start and into the clubhouse.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his eighth start of the year. The Mets (25-14) picked up Scherzer once he left the game, putting up a five-run rally in the eighth inning courtesy of a three-run home run by Pete Alonso. As the Mets rolled ahead to their 10th win of the month, the mood and atmosphere at Citi Field began to lift.
Winning tends to be the cure for worry. But depending on how much time, if any, Scherzer will be required to miss, the pressure on the Mets to keep winning and adapt that next-man-up mentality will only deepen.
The Jacob deGrom-less Mets rotation surprised everyone to begin the year, posting a fifth-best ERA (3.28) in the major leagues, good for second-best in the National League right behind the Dodgers (2.59). But Scherzer (2.54 ERA) and Tylor Megill are major reasons for that early rotation success. With Megill already on the injured list indefinitely with right biceps tendinitis, and deGrom (stress reaction on scapula) unexpected to return until late June at best, the Amazin’s cannot afford to lose Scherzer just when they need him to step up and carry the starting staff.
In the short time Scherzer has been with his new team, the eight-time All-Star quickly turned into a veteran leader in the Mets clubhouse. Fellow rotation mate Chris Bassitt frequently mentions Scherzer as someone he’s learned from and leaned on to improve his own game. Scherzer can also be seen mentoring younger pitchers in the Mets dugout — when he’s not getting thrown out of games for arguing balls and strikes, of course. In just a few months, Scherzer has become a staple on a 2022 Mets squad that has captured first place in the NL East.
Scherzer, 37, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in December, representing a new and thrilling chapter in the Steve Cohen era. Scherzer’s $43 million in average annual value (AAV) topped Gerrit Cole’s deal with the Yankees (nine years, $324 million) for the largest AAV on a contract in MLB history.
The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer had just come off an All-Star season between the Nationals and Dodgers. He went 15-4 and posted a career-best 2.46 ERA with 236 strikeouts, the fourth-most in MLB in 2021, across 30 starts. Once he signed the fifth-largest contract in Mets history, Scherzer spent the offseason as a member of the player union’s executive subcommittee, fiercely negotiating with Major League Baseball during the owners’ lockout.
But Scherzer’s time spent at the table did not take away from his usual winter routine. The right-hander ramped up throughout the offseason and showed up to Mets spring training ahead of the others, hurling five innings in his spring debut. He dealt with hamstring tightness in the final week of exhibition games in early April, but he was able to make his first turn through the rotation and avoid missing any time on the IL.
The Mets scored four runs in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Alonso, a sac fly by Eduardo Escobar, an RBI single by Dominic Smith and a sac bunt by Luis Guillorme.
They blew the game open in the eighth, highlighted by Alonso’s three-run blast, his ninth of the season.
News
Jordan Lyles pitches deep ‘for the boys,’ but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in sixth straight loss, 3-2 to Yankees
Jordan Lyles came to the Orioles with a reputation. By the standards of this rebuild, yes, he’s been an innings eater throughout his career, but his 2021 season was his only campaign truly deserving of that title by league standards.
His 2022 is trending toward joining it.
The New York Yankees’ big first inning Wednesday night ultimately handed Lyles and the Orioles a 3-2 defeat, their sixth straight overall and to their American League East foes, but the veteran left-hander bounced back from that rough start. Lyles followed the first inning with six scoreless frames, giving Baltimore’s stagnant offense at least the chance to rally against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and a dominant New York bullpen.
Lyles said when he spoke with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde after the top of the seventh, he “asked him nicely” to work the eighth despite having thrown a season-high 106 pitches. It’s been a frequent topic of conversation between manager and veteran pitcher. Lyles, 31, tracked his desire to work an additional inning to his past work out of the bullpen, knowing how valuable starters working deeper into games is to the relievers.
“It’s for the boys,” Lyles said. “That means for the boys out in the bullpen. For the boys, always. When in doubt, try and scratch out another one for the boys.
“Such a long season, when they can count on you to get deep into games and just wear one for the boys out there, it means a lot.”
Lyles threw a career-high 180 innings last year for the Texas Rangers to qualify for the ERA title for the first time in his 11-season career. Of course, qualification does not guarantee quality, as Lyles led the majors in home runs and earned runs allowed. He has not fully reversed that course — though his ERA is now a full run lower at 4.11, including a 2.10 mark at Camden Yards — but he has been largely reliable for Hyde after being given a contract this offseason that made him Baltimore’s highest-paid pitcher.
He has gone at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts, coming an out short in the lone exception. His second start of at least seven innings gave him more than all the Orioles not named John Means collectively threw in 2021. When the outing ended, he ranked fifth in the AL in innings pitched.
“I think he’s doing what we thought he was gonna do,” Hyde said. “This is an extremely tough division to pitch in. He’s answered the bell every time. He’s given us a chance to win every time out. He did that again tonight. He’s an ultra competitor, does not want to come out of the game, feels like it’s his game, and I appreciate that about him.”
Such a performance seemed unlikely in the opening frame. Lyles allowed three straight two-out hits, with Gleyber Torres doubling in the night’s first run. Torres then scored from second on a wild pitch, with catcher Anthony Bemboom making a wild throw toward Lyles to try to get Josh Donaldson at home.
Lyles kept the deficit at three, retiring 17 of the final 18 Yankees he faced, including the last 13. He wanted to push further, but Hyde turned to a bullpen that provided another two scoreless innings.
“He was trying to talk me into going back out there,” Hyde said. “Still got four-plus months to go.”
Another quiet night for the offense
The Orioles (14-24) have gone more than a week since they last scored more than four runs. Even that output would’ve been enough for a victory Wednesday.
They managed to compete early with Cole, who didn’t record a strikeout until striking out the side in the fourth. They finally broke through in the sixth, with Cedric Mullins singling to left and scoring when Austin Hays doubled there.
After advancing to third on a ground ball, Hays scored on another, dragging his mitted left hand across home plate to avoid a tag.
Hays, though, was the only Oriole to reach base the rest of the game. He singled in the eighth for his third hit before being doubled up on Anthony Santander’s line drive to first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The ball had an expected batting average of .560, according to Statcast.
The Yankees (28-9) claimed the four-game series and will try for a sweep Thursday. New York has won 23 of 27 games since dropping a series in Baltimore in mid-April.
“We’re just a hit or two away from kind of breaking out a little bit,” Hyde said. “Santander hits that ball, Riz makes a great play. Done that 1,000 times. Possibly rattles around in the corner there.
“Just had an unfortunate first inning and got beat by a good club.”
Around the horn
- After designating him for assignment over the weekend, the Orioles traded left-handed reliever Paul Fry, their longest-tenured pitcher, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 19-year-old right-hander Luis Osorio. Born in Venezuela, Osorio had a 5.83 ERA in 15 games, six of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He allowed a .217 batting average and struck out 28.5% of opposing hitters.
- Top prospect Adley Rutschman caught for Triple-A Norfolk for the second straight night, the second time he’s done so this year as he works his way back from a right tricep strain that delayed the start of his season. In a span of fewer than 10 minutes, Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser — three of Baltimore’s top six prospects — all hit opposite-field home runs for different affiliates.
- In his first rehabilitation outing with Double-A Bowie, right-hander Dean Kremer (left oblique strain) pitched an immaculate first inning, striking out the side on nine pitches. He finished with five strikeouts and one hit allowed in two scoreless innings.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo was back in the Orioles’ lineup after missing two games following a collision on the base paths Sunday that left him with a sore rib cage. He went 0-for-3.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Walked off again, Saints lose ninth straight road game
Alex Kirilloff went 4 for 6 and tied the game with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the eighth inning but the St. Paul Saints extended their franchise-record road losing streak to nine with an 8-7, 10-inning loss on Wednesday at Omaha.
The Twins stranded automatic runner Curtis Terry in the 10th, going down 1-2-3, before Gabriel Cantrel hit the game-winning single off Jake Petricka in the 10th at Werner Park in Omaha, Neb.
The Saints were walked-off for the fourth time on the current road trip and haven’t won a road game since beating Toledo, 9-4, on April 22.
Optioned back to Class AAA on Saturday to get at-bats while he works through an issue with his right wrist, Kirilloff homered, doubled and hit two singles.
Royce Lewis, optioned back to the Saints when the Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa before a 14-4 victory on Wednesday at Oakland, was unavailable. In his first major league call up, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft hit .308 with three doubles and five runs scored in 11 games.
The Saints took their first lead, 7-6, on a bases-loaded balk by Omaha Brad Peacock, who entered the game in the eighth after Andres Nunez loaded the bases with no outs on singles to Elliot Soto and Mark Contreras, and a walk to Curtis Terry.
After Kirilloff’s two-run single tied the game 6-6, Caleb Hamilton walked to load the bases again before Peacock fanned Jake Cave swinging. After he balked in Terry to give the Saints a 7-6 lead, Peacock got Roy Morales and Jermaine Polacios looking.
But Clay Duggan tied the score 7-7 with a two-out single off Jordan Gore to score Vinnie Pasquantino – who had hit a one-out single off Drew Strotman – in the bottom of the eighth.
The Storm Chasers scored four in the first inning on a single, two wild pitches and a solo home run by Brewer Hicklin off Saints right-hander Jake Faria.
News
Report: Timberwolves in ‘serious talks’ with Nuggets’ president of basketball operations Tim Connelly about same role in Minnesota
Timberwolves ownership was expected to go big-game hunting when exploring options for Minnesota’s currently vacant president of basketball operations role.
It appears as though the Wolves may have their sights set on a specific target, one that certainly qualifies as a potential splash hire.
Minnesota is in “serious talks” with Tim Connelly, the Denver Nuggets’ president of basketball operations, The Athletic reported Wednesday, though no agreement between the two sides is imminent.
Connelly has drafted two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic along with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. since taking over as Denver’s primary decision-maker in 2013. The Nuggets haven’t quite reached title contender status but are a consistent force in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Timberwolves stakeholder Marc Lore — who with Alex Rodriguez is set to become a majority owner in the coming years — has long said his companies are built by hiring the best people and allowing them to do their work. Connelly is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s premier executives.
Connelly was reportedly interested in leaving Denver to take over the basketball decisions in Washington in 2019, before ultimately deciding to stay with the Nuggets. He wouldn’t be the first executive to leave Denver, which has lost Masai Ujiri and Artūras Karnišovas to Toronto and Chicago, respectively, over the past decade.
Compensation would likely need to be the tipping point for Connelly. If Minnesota were to ante up a sizable raise, which could even include an ownership stake, that could entice Connelly to make the leap.
Doing so would create a murky future for the Wolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations, Sachin Gupta. Gupta is currently heading Minnesota’s front office operations, something he’s done since Gersson Rosas was fired on the eve of training camp last September.
While Minnesota didn’t make any splash moves during the season — which likely would’ve sacrificed long-term assets for short-term gains when Minnesota wasn’t in a position to make a deep playoff run regardless — Gupta is credited with steadying the waters during tumultuous times for the franchise. He and recently extended head coach Chris Finch have a strong relationship they both believe is built to last.
Finch has offered his strong endorsement of Gupta to the ownership group.
“They know that I think he’s outstanding and he’s been a huge reason that we have stability in this organization right now. He’s very smart. We have complete alignment,” Finch said. “The players love him. He’s appropriate in his presence around the team. He’s not heavy-handed with the coaching staff. He does his job. I’m a huge fan, and I’ve advocated for him to have his opportunity to be the guy to run this team. Nothing would make me happier than that. No better time, after this season, to be able to continue to build.”
Gupta is still a candidate to be the organization’s long-term basketball boss. But should Minnesota hire someone else to take on that role, it’s unclear if Gupta would choose to stick around to work in a secondary role.
