Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort
An uneasy feeling of anxiety or dread, or maybe both, settled over Citi Field on Wednesday night.
Max Scherzer took himself out of his start in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols in the sixth inning of the Mets’ game against the Cardinals. Scherzer threw two sliders to Pujols, the latter causing him to pull the plug on his 87-pitch outing.
Scherzer motioned to the Mets dugout, and he appeared to repeatedly say, “I’m done. I’m done.”
Manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer all approached the mound. The meeting was quick. Scherzer departed with the trainer out of his start and into the clubhouse with an apparent injury the Mets labeled left side discomfort.
He is expected to have imaging done on Thursday, according to the team.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his eighth start of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Yankees have less than stellar outing, still complete sweep of Orioles
BALTIMORE — Gerrit Cole didn’t have his sharpest stuff Wednesday night, but he really didn’t need it. The Yankees bats were not as loud as they have been, but it didn’t matter. It was enough to beat the Orioles 3-2 at Camden Yards Wednesday night.
The Yankees (28-9) have won four straight, nine of their last 10 and are 20-4 in their last 24 games. They maintained the best record in baseball and concluded their 12th series win this season. The Bombers have lost just one series this season, here to the Orioles (14-23) last month.
Like they have throughout this young season, the Yankees found another way to win. On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge’s brute force carried them to a win. Wednesday night, they capitalized on the Orioles mistakes, scoring all three of their runs in the first inning and two on one Orioles misplay.
Gerrit Cole allowed two runs, both earned, on a season high-tying six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. His fastball was his best weapon, using it for eight of his swing-and-misses and 17 called strikes. He threw 97 pitches, 70 for strikes Wednesday night.
Cedric Mullins led off the sixth with a single and Austin Hays doubled him home for the Orioles’ first run. The Baltimore left fielder scored on a Trey Mancini ground-ball fielders choice to a shifted first baseman. Anthony Rizzo fielded the ball quickly and fired to home, but Hays’ slide beat the tag.
Cole seemed to get better as the night wore on, but ultimately a 30-pitch first inning taxed him.
He gave up a one-out double and had runners on the corners in the first and had to work out of that. He did not strike out a batter through the first three innings, but then struck out five in a row. He struck out the heart of the order in the fourth and Rougned Odor and Jorge Mateo in the fifth, before Tyler Nevin — son of former Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin — singled off him. He got a harmless ground ball to first from Anthony Bemboom to end the inning.
Cole was coming off allowing a season-high tying three runs on a season-high six hits in Chicago.
That came after he had looked like himself for two straight scoreless starts against the Guardians and Royals. Cole began the season with an ugly 6.35 ERA through his first three starts and then went 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched over his four previous starts.
“I think he’s just put it all together a little bit better,” manager Aaron Boone said of Cole. “Probably had some better counts to work in, so I think he’s had that count leverage that he talks about a lot. He’s had that more consistently. So sometimes that starts with strike one, sometimes just starts with more of those one-two counts, where you can kind of be aggressive with how you want to be. I think he’s done a better job on that.
“But as I was saying, even his first few starts, I felt like right underneath the surface… we were seeing everything that suggested that this was coming. So it was a great pitcher with great stuff, but I think him dictating counts a little more frequently, really allows him to take off.”
The Yankees gave Cole three runs to work with from the start of his night. With two outs, Anthony Rizzo singled, Gleyber Torres doubled and Josh Donaldson singled. Rizzo scored on Torres’ double. Torres scored on a wild pitch and Donaldson scored on Orioles catcher Bemboom’s wild throw on the same play.
Clay Holmes picked up a six-out save, his third career save overall. He allowed one single on a chopper that died in the grass to the third base side of the mound, but Rizzo’s diving grab of Anthony Santander’s line drive for a quick double play got the Yankees out of trouble.
Jordan Lyles bounces back from big first inning, but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in 3-2 loss to Yankees, the club’s sixth straight
Jordan Lyles came to the Orioles with a reputation. By the standards of this Orioles’ rebuild, yes, he’s been an innings eater throughout his career, but his 2021 season was his only campaign truly deserving of that title by league standards.
His 2022 is trending toward joining it.
The New York Yankees’ big first inning Wednesday night ultimately handed Lyles and the Orioles a 3-2 defeat, their sixth straight overall and to their American League East foes, but the veteran left-hander bounced back from that rough start. Lyles followed the first inning with six scoreless frames, giving Baltimore’s stagnant offense at least the chance to rally against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and a dominant New York bullpen.
Lyles threw a career-high 180 innings last year for the Texas Rangers to qualify for the ERA title for the first time in his 11-season career. Of course, qualification does not guarantee quality, as Lyles led the majors in home runs and earned runs allowed. He has not fully reversed that course — though his ERA is now a full run lower — but he has been largely reliable for manager Brandon Hyde after being given a contract this offseason that made him Baltimore’s highest-paid pitcher.
He has gone at least five innings in all but one of his eight starts, coming an out short in the lone exception. His second start of at least seven innings gave him more than all the Orioles not named John Means collectively threw in 2021. When the outing ended, he ranked fifth in the AL in innings pitched.
Such a performance seemed unlikely in the opening frame. Lyles allowed three straight two-out hits, with Gleyber Torres doubling in the night’s first run. Torres then scored from second on a wild pitch, with catcher Anthony Bemboom making a wild throw toward Lyles to try to get Josh Donaldson at home.
Lyles kept the deficit at three, retiring 17 of the final 18 Yankees he faced, including the last 13.
Another quiet night for the offense
The Orioles have gone more than a week since they last scored more than four runs. Even that output would’ve been enough for a victory Wednesday.
They managed to compete early with Cole, who didn’t record a strikeout until striking out the side in the fourth. They finally broke through in the sixth, with Cedric Mullins singling to left and scoring when Austin Hays doubled there.
After advancing to third on a ground ball, Hays scored on another, dragging his mitted left hand across home plate to avoid a tag.
Hays, though, was the only Oriole to reach base the rest of the game. He singled in the eighth for his third hit before being doubled up on a line drive to first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Around the horn
- After designating him for assignment over the weekend, the Orioles traded left-handed reliever Paul Fry, their longest-tenured pitcher, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 19-year-old right-hander Luis Osorio. Born in Venezuela, Osorio had a 5.83 ERA in 15 games, six of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He allowed a .217 batting average and struck out 28.5% of opposing hitters.
- Top prospect Adley Rutschman caught for Triple-A Norfolk for the second straight night, the second time he’s done so this year as he works his way back from a right tricep strain that delayed the start of his season. In a span of fewer than 10 minutes, Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser — three of Baltimore’s top six prospects — all hit opposite-field home runs for different affiliates.
- In his first rehabilitation outing with Double-A Bowie, right-hander Dean Kremer (left oblique strain) pitched an immaculate first inning, striking out the side on nine pitches. He finished with five strikeouts and one hit allowed in two scoreless innings.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo was back in the Orioles’ lineup after missing two games following a collision on the base paths Sunday that left him with a sore rib cage. He went 0-for-3.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
