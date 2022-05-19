News
Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals
This is the revenge, the opportunity for Max Strus to settle the score, to prove the Boston Celtics wrong, to make Brad Stevens wish he never issued that pink slip.
Right?
“No,” Strus said to the Sun Sentinel during a private moment outside the Miami Heat locker room at FTX Arena. “This isn’t about me. This is bigger than me. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. There’s no personal vendettas here. We’re just trying to win a series.”
The difference is one team gave up on Strus at the start of his NBA career while the other saw so much potential that it signed Strus a year after a devastating 2019 knee injury.
“I had no idea Max played for the Celtics,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “I didn’t.”
That’s because technically Strus didn’t.
Signed by Boston during the 2019 offseason after going undrafted out of DePaul, Strus thrived with the Celtics in summer league and then made it to the final preseason cut. But on the eve of the regular season, Strus was released in favor of Javonte Green, another undrafted prospect.
“I think they went with the more defensive-minded player,” Strus said, with Green spending a season and a half with the Celtics, and now a season and a half with the Chicago Bulls. “But they said it was a tough decision for them to make. And everything happens for a reason.”
The formal notice of his Celtics release came from former Celtics executive Danny Ainge. There also was a parting moment with Stevens, who then was Celtics coach and now oversees Boston’s front office.
“Danny said it was a hard decision to make,” Strus said. “And I met with Brad, too, and he said the same thing. So it happens. It’s part of the business.”
All the while, a Plan B had been put in place, with Strus immediately signing a two-way contract with his hometown Bulls.
“It’s what happens,” Strus said. “It’s part of the business. It was my rookie season. Obviously they didn’t think I was the piece I needed, so they waived me and I signed a two-way with Chicago.
“It was the last minute. We knew that it was down to me or [Green], pretty much. So my agent kind of was working other areas already. So I knew if it happened, I was going home. So it wasn’t the worst thing in the world.”
Then the knee. Then a two-way deal with the Heat. And now a standard deal and starting role in the East finals, including three 3-point daggers in Game 1 in this best-of-seven series that moved on to Thursday night’s Game 2.
All the while playing without animus toward Stevens or his former Celtics preseason teammates.
“I know ‘em all,” he said. “They’re all good guys.”
And if there is a chip, it transcends those roster machinations at the end of Celtics 2019 training camp.
“Of course, always,” Strus said. “I have multiple chips on my shoulder, not just that. I have a lot of things that I could fall back on for motivation and to provide energy for me, so it’s not just that.”
Truth be told, it wasn’t until the eve of 2020 training camp that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became aware of Strus, after a discussion with Adam Simon, the team’s assistant general manager.
“I remember the first time Adam brought up his name,” Spoelstra said. “I watched a bunch of film. That’s the first time I’d ever seen him play. It was literally a week before we signed him here.”
So, yes, Strus was willing to bleed green.
Even if it’s a chapter largely glossed over.
“I didn’t know who Max was until he got here,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “The first day he got here, he didn’t miss a shot. So I knew he wasn’t going anywhere.”
()
Ahead of Fergie Jenkins’ statue unveiling, his Chicago Cubs ex-teammates reflect on his career: ‘He made it look easy’
Fergie Jenkins already has his 10-minute speech prepared well ahead of his monumental recognition.
Jenkins joked he will try not to bore anyone but hopes to enlighten people about his baseball journey and thank those who helped him along the way. When Jenkins’ statue is unveiled Friday morning, it will join those of former teammates Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams in the newly established monument row in Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field.
Jenkins, 79, arrived in Chicago on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s ceremony. He anticipates about 150 family members and friends will attend the unveiling.
“It’s an honor in itself because of the fact that a lot of generations have never seen me play, especially youngsters,” Jenkins told the Tribune. “It’s going to impact a lot of different people to stand by my statue and read some of the stats I’ve put together as an athlete: winning games, complete ballgames, winning the Cy Young, that type of thing.
“It’s an honor to have people stand in front of my statue and have their picture taken.”
Ahead of the ultimate honor a team can give a player, the Tribune spoke to five of Jenkins’ former Cubs teammates about their memories playing with the right-hander and what made him an elite pitcher.
When the Cubs acquired Jenkins from the Philadelphia Phillies three weeks into the 1966 season, the 23-year-old Canadian had only eight games of big-league experience. Cubs manager Leo Durocher used Jenkins out of the bullpen before putting him in the rotation at the end of August for the rest of the season, and he posted a 2.13 ERA with two complete games in his last nine starts. Jenkins went on to make 594 starts in his 19-year MLB career, including 347 in 10 seasons with the Cubs.
OF Billy Williams (teammate of Jenkins from 1966-73): “It was a long, lanky guy when he walked in the clubhouse, and he didn’t know anybody — like we all do when you move around — and all of a sudden Leo put him in the bullpen. The thing with him, he always had good fastball control, a real good slider and a good changeup. He threw the changeup different than any pitcher I’ve seen. His right foot kind of went back off the mound a different way. But you can’t teach that.”
Jenkins was a workhorse throughout his career. As a Cub he threw 154 complete games, including 29 shutouts. Once he started full time in 1967, Jenkins averaged 301 innings over seven seasons during his first stint in Chicago.
LHP Ken Holtzman (1966-71): “Fergie is impossible to describe by today’s standards and protocols. He was among an elite group of pitchers who were supposed to finish what they started and produce wins for his team. The workload of the starting pitcher was much greater than today’s pitchers and is probably why most of the pitchers of that era had their best years in their 20s, as opposed to many elite pitchers of today who have their best years in their 30s.”
Williams: “A strong individual. There’s so many times we’d go out a little bit, come in a little late and he’d be on the mound the next day. I remember we were in Pittsburgh and we had a good time that night — he and I went out. And then we had to go fishing at 4 o’clock in the morning (40 miles away) in Latrobe. So we rushed back to the hotel, we stayed up there fishing, then we rushed back to the hotel and the bus left at 5:15 p.m. We run in, take a shower, get on the bus and we go to the ballpark. And I say, ‘Ferg, who’s pitching tonight?’ He said, ‘I am.’ That’s when I knew he was a strong individual.”
Over the course of Jenkins’ career, 32 catchers caught him at least once. But none more than former Cubs catcher Randy Hundley, who was behind the plate for 240 of Jenkins’ appearances. Jenkins had a 3.21 ERA, 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .279 on-base percentage and .646 OPS against him when paired with Huntley.
C Randy Hundley (1966-73): “He was just a delight to catch for. He had a good, natural delivery on the ball and kept the ball down and did the hard work between starts, getting a lot of running in, keeping his arm in shape. He had command of all of his pitches. The slider was maybe his best pitch. During that time, Leo didn’t want to go to the bullpen and bring somebody else in to take his place. He just wanted to pitch him through the whole game and see if we couldn’t get the win. He was a good hitter too. He hit 13 home runs, and it helped him stay in the lineup. Most pitchers were not that good and would get pinch hit for if we were behind.”
After the 1973 season, the Cubs traded Jenkins to the Texas Rangers. He spent the next eight seasons in the American League with the Rangers and Boston Red Sox and pitched at an above-league-average level. His Cubs tenure, however, had another chapter. Jenkins signed with the Cubs before the 1982 season, pitching two more years before his career ended three months shy of his 41st birthday. The next season, the Cubs won the division and made their first postseason appearance in 39 years.
3B/2B Ryne Sandberg (1982-83): “In those two years, I didn’t really realize he was at the end of his career. That didn’t set in because he was so effective. After I moved to second base, I would look at the hitter and to see the sign and and to watch him execute that pitch. For me, I could just get a huge jump mentally or position myself because he was going to hit that spot and would have movement on it. He’d take the sting off of the ball. We needed to play defense behind him because he missed the sweet spot of the bat somehow with his slider and his moving fastball. So to play defense behind him was just a luxury, and we were able to just be at the right place at the right time. The infield would work hand in hand with him because he was so locked in.”
Jody Davis was Jenkins’ primary catcher those two seasons and ranks third in games caught that Jenkins pitched. Davis was behind the plate for Jenkins’ 3,000th career strikeout on May 25, 1982, in San Diego when he struck out Garry Templeton. The milestone baseball went to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jenkins kept strikeout ball No. 3,001, and he gave No. 3,002 to Davis.
C Jody Davis (1982-83): “It’s here in my trophy case, and I’m pretty proud of that. An unbelievable competitor, human being. He was ‘Pops’ to me at the yard. Catching him was almost like a day off because Fergie had such great control of all his pitches that you go out there and you call a pitch and you set up, catch the ball and throw it back. It was so much fun. Looking at his numbers is just astronomical. I mean, it’s breathtaking. He was such a great competitor, he never threw two pitches at the same speed and in the same spot. I mean, he made it look easy to move the ball around.”
Sandberg: “I remember a game in April, he was in his windup when he turned toward me at third base and said, ‘Heads up, Ryno.’ And then he threw the pitch, and I flinched and saw a bullet hit over to my right foul. In between innings I went to him, ‘Fergie, what did you mean by that heads up?’ And he goes, ‘Well, I was just alerting you that I was throwing a big power right-handed hitter an inside changeup and I wanted him to pull it foul for a strike. If he happens to be right on it, it’s going to be a rocket right at you, so I’m trying to help.’ So he did that the rest of that season throwing big guys inside changeups, and they couldn’t keep it fair.”
Jenkins’ statue cements his status as the greatest Cubs pitcher. He can still be found throughout the Cubs record book, including most games started and most career strikeouts. Jenkins, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, became the first Cub to win the National League Cy Young Award in 1971 and finished in the top three four other times. His former teammates remember Jenkins’ career beyond the well-deserved accolades.
Williams: “When that statue is unveiled and when the kids go running up to look at it and see it, they should say: This was a durable pitcher. He wanted to be on the mound. His thing was going out to pitch. You don’t find too many people with the complete games that he had. But he wanted it. He wanted people to say, ‘There was a guy that pitched his heart out for the Cubs.’”
Davis: “The ultimate competitor. His numbers are off the charts. If you look at his numbers compared to today, pitchers would laugh at them. But really he’s a great human being, a great friend, a great teammate. I’m glad I got to be a little part of it.
Sandberg: “If I was walking to home plate to face to him, just his height, his looseness of his arm and his legs coming at you and arms would be a lot. They’re coming at you and then the ball darting in different directions. That’s deception. And he had that naturally. But to see his 20-win seasons that he strung out, I don’t see that happen in today’s game. That’s pretty incredible.”
Holtzman: “Fergie was highly respected by both his opponents as well as his own teammates because of his reliability, consistency and excellence, which are his qualities that I most tried to emulate. His statue should be made of granite to symbolize his determination and strength, and I hope people who see it are reminded of his greatness.”
()
Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated)
The American Business reality television series Shark Tank is giving budding entrepreneurs the chance to seal business deals that can turn them into millionaires. Shark Tank India is a franchise of the American Show. The first Indian edition of the show was aired on December 20, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television. The show has become very popular and the Shark Tank India judges are the talk of the town.
The second season of Shark Tank India has been announced (Shark Tank India Season 2) and the registrations are open already. It has been estimated that the judges’ panel will be the same as the first season. After watching the show everyone is left wondering about how much is the net worth of the Shark Tank India judges, do they actually invest their own money on the show?
We are going to discuss all of that so that you get your answers and calm your curious minds. The Shark Tank India cast comprises the seven Shark Tank India judges.
The Seven Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 1 :
- Aman Gupta- Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt
- Peyush Bansal- Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart
- Ashneer Grover- Former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe
- Ghazal Alagh- Co-founder and chief of MamaEarth
- Namita Thapar- Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
- Anupam Mittal- Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group
- Vineeta Singh- CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics
Let’s discuss each of the Shark Tank India judges investments and their personal wealth status:
1. Aman Gupta
Net Worth- ₹10,500 crores
Among the Shark Tank India judges’ names, Aman Gupta is the most searched on the internet and so is his net worth. The 40-year-old is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, a tech company, founded in 2013. At the present time, the percentage of market share the startup controls is 50%. Over the years, it has become a strong competing brand in the market. He is also one of the richest Shark Tank India sharks.
In Shark Tank India, he invested the most among the Shark Tank judges. He spent ₹6.7 crores across 27 deals. He invested in several startups in the show like:
Brands- BluePine Industries (Frozen Momos), Peeschute (Disposable Urine Bag), Bummer (Eco-friendly Underwear), Revamp Moto (E-Bike), Skippi Pops(Ice-Pops), Altor(Smart Helmets), Annie(Braille Literary Device), Insurance Samadhan(Insurance Solutions), Tweek Labs(Sportswear) and many more.
The Mumbai-based firm makes fitness bands, smartwatches, gaming controllers, and more apart from headphones to prevent strong competition and stalling in the production of a particular product.
In 2018 boAt raised a $900,000 funding round from Fireside Ventures. In 2021, January boAt raised a $100,000,000 series B round from Warburg Pincus, in April’21 boAt raised a $6,676,740 series B round from Qualcomm Ventures.
Aman Gupta has around a 28.1% stake as of January 13th, 2022 in boAt.
Revenue from boAt:
In 2018, the company’s sales increased to ₹108 crores from ₹27 crores in 2017. The company’s sales increased 108.8% over F.Y. 2019 and crossed ₹500 crores in the 2020 financial year.
Now, the firm has up to 20 million customer base in India, 80% of its sales are from Flipkart and Amazon.
2. Peyush Bansal
Net Worth- ₹600 crores
Shark Tank India judge Peyush Bansal, is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart. The total amount invested in Shark Tank India is around ₹5.34 crore in 21 deals.
The company Lenskart started as an online company but they have around 4000 employees and 600 retail stores spread across the country. Lenskart raised investments from Kedaara, TPG Growth, IDG Ventures, and TR Capital to the recent US $275 million funding from SoftBank to amplify Lenskart’s technology capabilities and reinforce its supply chain infrastructure.
In FY 2020 Lenskart scaled up to ₹1000 crores, according to Bansal, Lenskart is now valued at $2.5 billion
In Shark Tank India Peyush Bansal invested in a number of startups like Ariro(wooden toys), Nuutjob(Male Intimate Hygiene), Gold Safe Solutions Ind.(Anti-Suicidal Fan Rod), etc.
3. Ashneer Grover
Net Worth- ₹700 crores
Ashneer Grover is the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe. In Shark Tank India he invested in about 18 deals worth ₹5.14 crores.
BharatPe, a fintech company that serves small merchant owners in India. Grover was stripped of an amount worth ₹300 crores that makes up 1.4 equity shares in 2022 because his family was accused of committing fraud. It offers small business financing, QR codes for UPI payments, etc. They faced competition from Paytm and PhonePe.
The annual revenues of BharatPe surged to ₹700 crores in FY21 from ₹110 crores in FY20. Before Shark Tank India, Grover has already invested in many Indian companies like IndiaGold, OTO Capital, The Whole Truth, and Front Row. And these investments contribute to his net worth.
Lifestyle of Ashneer Grover
Grover owns a luxurious home in Panchsheel Park, Delhi. He shared a glimpse of his fancy home on social media quite a few times. As per the information on GQ India, his house cost is estimated to be more than ₹30 crore which is a hefty amount.
He also owns several high-end cars and has a luxury car collection. Ashneer Grover and his wife have set some travel goals, the couple is often seen traveling in India and abroad. He lives a luxurious lifestyle.
4. Ghazal Alagh
Net Worth- ₹148 crore
Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Mamaearth. Ghazal Alagh invested ₹0.4 crores in two deals in Shark Tank India.
Mamaearth started as a baby care brand, they extended their services to adults later. They produce and market toxin-free, natural, plant-based skincare and haircare products.
As reported by Forbes India the revenue of Mamaearth was ₹22.19 Lakhs only in 2017. It jumped to a whopping amount of ₹112 crores in the financial year 2020. In the year 2021, the revenue hiked to the mark of ₹300 crores. Ghazal and her husband Varul aim to double the amount in 2022.
Ghazal Alagh has over 427K instagram followers. She often posts pictures of herself and her family traveling to new areas to keep her followers up to speed on her life.
5. Namita Thapar
Net Worth- ₹600 crores
Namita Thapar is Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director. She invested ₹4.68 crores in 16 deals in Shark Tank India.
The objective of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is to produce effective medicines to cure patients to make their life healthier. It has plants located in India and USA. In India, it is the 12th largest pharmaceutical company.
In Delhi and Mumbai, she started a franchise of the YEA America, Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA). She founded “Incredible Ventures Ltd”. It aims to mentor students from 11 to 18 into confident entrepreneurs. The share capital of the company: Authorised Capital- ₹2,000,000, Paid-up capital- ₹100,000
The Indian Multinational Pharmaceutical Company, Emcure Pharmaceutical is headquartered in Pune and has a turnover of ₹6000 crores. Emcure’s product portfolio includes capsules, tablets, and injectables.
Ms.Thapar also started a Youtube Talk Show for the mental health of women called Unconditional Yourself by Namita Thapar which got about 4.5 million views where Bollywood celebrities and top doctors also appeared. She has 662k followers on Instagram
6. Anupam Mittal
Net Worth- ₹194 crore
Anupam Mittal is the CEO and Founder of Shaadi.com and People Group. In Shark Tank India he invested ₹4.78 crores in 21 deals.
Anupam founded the People Group which acts as the parent company of businesses like shaadi.com, Mauj Mobile App, makaan.com, and People pictures. Anupam Mittal’s Shaadi.com has over 35 million users.]Anupam Mittal is an active investor who has invested in more than 94 businesses besides his startups which adds to his net worth. Anupam Mittal invested about 1 crore rupees in OLA, for 2% stakes in OLA. After the ban on Tik Tok, he founded the Mauj app as its alternative in India.
The Week magazine listed him as one of the 25 people to watch out for, he is also among India’s 50 Most Powerful People listed by Business Week, IMPACT Digital Power 100 list also voted him amongst top Icons of India’s Digital Ecosystem.
7. Vineeta Singh
Net Worth- ₹60 crores
Vineeta Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. The total amount invested in Shark Tank India is ₹2.33 crores in nine deals.
Her cosmetic brand Sugar started in 2015, it gained popularity among the Indian cosmetic brands. It has 2500 outlets in more than 130 cities. Sugar Cosmetics sells more than 650000 products each month and has raised millions in funds. The app Sugar Cosmetics has more than a million downloads and has a huge number of followers on social media.
After her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, she was offered a job of ₹1 crore salary per annum, but she rejected the offer because she wanted to start her own business.
The Entrepreneur Awards, Delhi, awarded her the Startup of the Year Award 2019. In December 2021, she was featured on the cover of Forbes’s Most Powerful Women In Business.
She was also mentioned in the 40 under 40 List by Economic Times.
As of January her Youtube Channel Sugar Cosmetics has 5.28 lakh subscribers.
She is a marathoner and a triathlete, she has participated in 14 marathons. She is also a fun person and is often spotted at events and parties.
Also Read: The Registration For Shark Tank India Season 2 Has Begun! Here Is Everything You Need To Know
The post Details Of Shark Tank India Judges & How Much Money The Sharks Have (updated) appeared first on MEWS.
MN Capitol locked down after 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle crashes nearby, passengers flee
The Minnesota Capitol was locked down Wednesday night when a 15-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle struck a squad car, and he and the passengers ran, according to St. Paul police.
Three tried to hide in a portable toilet in the area of the crash at University Avenue and Park Street near the Capitol, and the driver ran into a building, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
At the time, the House of Representatives floor session was underway. They went into recess, and legislators and staff were asked to remain in the chamber.
Police took the three males into custody who’d gone into the porta-potty — 12, 13 and 15-year-olds, along with the suspected driver, Linders said.
The lockdown at the Capitol complex was lifted.
DROVE STOLEN VEHICLES FROM ST. PAUL TO WOODBURY, AND BACK
The situation began when an officer saw a vehicle, which had been stolen in St. Paul, at Blair and Western avenues in Frogtown at about 7:20 p.m. There were teenage passengers hanging out the windows and the teen behind the wheel was driving recklessly, Linders said.
The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away and police did not pursue, based on St. Paul police policy. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter began to track the vehicle from the air. Another vehicle, stolen from Edina, joined the other stolen vehicle. Both drivers headed to Woodbury, still tracked by the helicopter.
Law enforcement put out stop sticks, which one vehicle went over. Three juveniles jumped out of that vehicle and into the one that had been stolen in Edina. They drove back to St. Paul.
Near the Capitol, the driver rammed into the back of a marked St. Paul police squad at about 40 mph, Linders said. The officer did not immediately report being injured.
The male drove into a nearby state of Minnesota parking lot and crashed. The trooper in the helicopter saw where the teens ran, and officers took the four into custody.
