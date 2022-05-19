Finance
Medical Specialty Aptitude Test – The Right Guidance For Your Career
As a medical student, choosing your specialty is one of the most crucial decisions for your career. Considering your natural abilities and interests, you can make the right decision. However, medical specialty aptitude tests are considered the best tools to guide you.
To become a successful professional, one should follow his/her passion combined with the abilities within a specific field. The same goes for the medical professionals. Today, a large number of medical professionals are reported to be dissatisfied with their specialty. They feel that they’re not using their natural talent in their work. It’s therefore essential for the medical students to be extra careful while choosing their field of specialization.
For a medical student, choosing the right specialty is one the most crucial decisions. Once he has decided the field, he may work with the same for the rest of his career. So it would be better giving this crucial decision a serious though earlier instead of regretting later. Keeping some important points in mind, one can make the right decision.
When choosing a medical specialty, it makes sense to understand whether you have the right profile to succeed in this field or not. The decision should be taken after a thorough self-analysis of the abilities and interests. You need to discover the area where your natural talent will come into play. This would help you build a successful and satisfactory career, allowing you to combine your natural skills with your field of work. In order to determine your potential, you can consider some aptitude tests that are specially designed for medical students. These comprehensive and efficient testing programs will assess your abilities, and will help you choosing the most suitable medical specialty. As the designers of these programs know the medical line inside out, they will guide you select the field that suits your inborn talent and skills. However, the main purpose of these tests is to build up your self-confidence and ensure a satisfying career.
How could these programs help you in choosing the best medical specialty? Well, these programs include scientific testing and ability assessment for the best career guidance. Analyzing your personality traits and inherent skills, they determine the area where you would be at your best. The tests are based on proprietary data, well-conducted research and triangulation matching process that ensure the right assistance with validated accuracy. In short, these aptitude tests are the best possible way to identify your passion in the field of medicine, and to pinpoint an ideal specialty. Since the programs are becoming increasingly popular among medical students, a number of companies are offering them. What you need to do is to search a reliable company to offer the right career guidance.
Internet is, of course, the best option to meet this purpose. Searching online, you could find some reputed companies offering various medical specialty tests to help you in making an informed and wise decision. With the right medical specialty aptitude test, choosing a medical specialty could be an easy and hassle-free task. This would ensure you a successful and satisfying career.
Know the Symptoms of a Stroke and Take F.A.S.T. Action
Among the “Need to Know” bits of information that we all need to have in our mental inventories is an understanding of the signs and symptoms of a stroke. A stroke can happen to anyone of any age and at any time. It is rated at number three in the most common causes of death in the United States with almost 25 percent of stroke victims being under the age of 65. Not everyone who is having a stroke is aware that it is happening, so being able to recognize the symptoms if you see them in a family member, co-worker, or neighbor can be a literal life-saver.
There is an easy to remember acronym that can help you identify and remember the symptoms of a stroke and the necessary actions to take: F.A.S.T. This acronym stands for Face, Arm, Speech, and Time. Do you see an unusual facial droop or uneven smile? Is there arm numbness or weakness? Can the individual raise both arms and maintain balance? Is speech slurred or is there difficulty in speaking or understanding?
If any of these signs are present, time is of the essence. Call 911 immediately and get to a hospital with a neurology department that is certified in stroke care to ensure that the patient is correctly diagnosed and treated quickly. Medications administered within three hours of a stroke can reduce the damage and debilitating effects of stroke such as paralysis. They are less effective if administered after that three hour window so waiting is never an option. Knowing the symptoms of stroke and taking F.A.S.T. action can save a life.
5 Healthy Eating Habits to Live By
Healthy eating habits go a long way. Working with diet programs isn’t just about medical diet pills and similar products, it’s about developing a brand new, more comfortable relationship with food. Many physicians at weight loss centers understand that can be a difficult task. It’s easy to get preoccupied with food, even when you’re using FDA approved medical weight loss pills or other weight loss products. You may think about how much you’re eating, how little, calorie content and fat grams until you find yourself thinking about food all the time.
If you want to be thin, then it’s time to start acting thin. Here are some simple habits to start implementing into your daily lifestyle and to help the success of any quick weight loss programs:
Healthy Habit #1: Plan Regular Meal Times
It’s important to have a well-balanced and diverse meal plan and to keep it fairly predictable. When you’re indulging in too many tastes and textures, you’re actually encouraged to eat more-hence, the issue so many of us experience at buffets. Establish a healthy pattern for yourself, for example, eggs and fruit in the morning, salad and veggies or protein at lunch, healthy snacks in the afternoon and a well-balanced meal at dinner. It’s not about eating the same fruits, vegetables or protein every day-it’s more about sticking to a consistent pattern. At your next visit to a medical weight loss clinic near you, ask the staff for some good ideas for balanced meal plans.
Healthy Habit #2: Savor Every Bite and Enjoy It
When eating a meal, try not to think about all the reasons you shouldn’t be eating it. Instead, learn to choose meals wisely from the start so that you can eat comfortably. Don’t rush through your food. Eat slowly and enjoy every bit of it. Not only is eating more pleasurable this way, but it also allows your body more time to signal to your brain when you’re full.
Healthy Habit #3: Stop Eating When You Are Satisfied
It doesn’t take that much to feel satiated, so use a healthy, high-energy snack that’s part of one of your easy weight loss programs to fill up when it’s not meal time and you’re feeling a little bit hungry. One of the most important components of a successful program for losing weight is to stop eating when you’re satisfied, as opposed to letting yourself get stuffed. Re-train yourself to eat slowly so that your stomach has time to signal your brain that it’s satisfied and push the plate away when you are.
Healthy Habit #4: Find Comfort in Anything But Food
When you’re feeling sad or depressed, instead of reaching for that candy bar, go for a walk or run, or even hit up the gym. Another amazing endorphin booster is a dance or kickboxing class. If you don’t feel like being active, try something else that has nothing to do with eating-call a friend to vent, read a book or write in a journal.
Healthy Habit #5: Get Plenty of Sleep Every Night
Aim for eight hours a night. When you’re tired, you tend to snack more, and with less sleep, you have more hours in your day to eat! What’s worse is that lack of sleep can cause your body to release more ghrelin, an appetite-boosting hormone, resulting in you being hungrier!
To learn more easy weight loss programs and FDA approved medical diet pills, visit a weight loss clinic near you where you will be sure to find the perfect medical weight loss program that’s right for you and your unique lifestyle.
Can You Trust Your Doctor? A Medical Heretic Exposes the Medical Mystique
Most people think highly of their doctors. They want their physicians to be objective, scientific, detached, and yet caring, compassionate, and sensitive. In short, they want doctors who are more like healing saints than human beings.
It makes sense that people would want this of their doctors. When you are lying on the examination table with the doctor probing your anus, vagina, penis, or other embarrassing organ, you want to believe that the person doing this to you is pure, wholesome, honest, competent, and doing what’s best for you. You don’t want to think that the doctor is some pervert with a degree and license to abuse.
Well, I’m afraid I have some bad news for you. I’ve been in medicine, and I know.
Put yourself in the shoes of a doctor. At one time, he or she was just like you, a layperson. They went to kindergarten and grade school and did what they were told, learned how to take examinations and get the expected answers, and as a result made high grades. They kept doing this until they got into medical school. They were selected for their grades and test scores.
For some jobs, applicants need to take personality tests, to give some indication of their character. Are they antisocial, are they honest, would they steal? You would want to know this about employees before giving them a job. Yet, for those applying for the job of doctor, there is no such character testing. Applicants are selected by academic testing. And these people will be trusted with human lives.
Would getting high scores in chemistry or physics or math make you a great doctor? Of course not. Does knowing physiology, anatomy, and biochemistry make you compassionate? They may make you a good physiologist, anatomist, or biochemist, but they have nothing to do with compassion. In fact, since most medical sciences are heavily reliant on cruel animal research, torturing and killing millions of dogs, cats, monkeys, rats, and other animals each year, there is nothing farther from compassion than the field of medicine.
Indeed, medical education is deliberately designed to desensitize laypeople to blood and guts so they can become doctors. Dealing with sick people, some in severe pain, anxious, fearful, helpless, requires a cool head. It is important that doctors keep calm when everyone else is over the edge. In the real world, of course, you need to learn how to be cool and collected in a crisis. Since the medical student is not selected on anything but test scores, the fact is that most students cannot live up to this ideal. If all you had to do with patients was to get their health history in written form and take a test on what drug to give them, it would be no problem for doctors, especially if the tests are multiple choice as they are in medical school and on medical licensing tests.
But medical care requires different skills and personalities than just taking multiple choice tests. That is why medicine has so many specialties for students to choose from. Medical school takes four years to complete. The first two years are textbooks and laboratories. The last two years you get to try different medical specialties for a few weeks to a couple of months, to see what suits your fancy. Some people like the thrill of a crisis. They usually go into emergency medicine. They enjoy the adrenaline rush of a heart attack or car crash. They don’t like to see people slowly die from chronic disease and medication side effects. They prefer the medical quicky to long term commitment. Come in, get patched up, and get referred to some other doctor for follow-up.
Others who get a jolt from stress go into surgery. Imagine the rush you feel when you cut open some stranger’s chest, blood spurting everywhere, nurses handing you clamps to stop the flow, machines beeping faster to the patient’s pulse and respiration, sweat swabbed from your dripping brow by the nurse, the anesthesiologist warning that the patient is going into cardiac arrest, and all the while staying above the fray in your outward demeanor, cracking dirty jokes with the nurses, and talking timeshare resorts with the anesthesiologist. What a job!
For those who prefer being more like the old time doctor, there is family medicine. You get to see kids, parents, pregnant mothers, old people, the whole gamut of humanity, and with all sorts of problems. When the going gets tough, you just send them to some other specialist. People get to trust you and tell you their life secrets. This is medicine lite, a great specialty for laid back people.
I remember a family physician I went to for a check-up on my 30th birthday, at a time in my life before I get into medicine and when I still believed in getting routine check-ups. He did a thorough exam, including a rectal exam to look for prostate enlargement and other signs of inflammation. I didn’t expect it. “Pull your pants down and bend over,” he told me. He was a tall, blond, handsome doctor, about 6′ 4″, unmarried, but apparently heterosexual. “Is that really necessary?”, I asked. “Yup.” So over I bent. He put a little condom on his finger, slipped some vasoline jelly on it, and in it went, as I puckered with displeasure. “How’s your sex life?” he asked while pausing inside to get his bearings. “Just fine,” I answered, slightly miffed that he didn’t even take me out to lunch.
Not long after I had been admitted to medical school. Before I started classes I went to volunteer at a local low income health clinic, hoping to get some more experience. They dressed me in a white lab coat, called me a “student-doctor”, and in no time I was doing a pelvic exam on an 18 year old woman. The doctor did the exam first, and then instructed me to feel for the cervix as I uncomfortably slipped my gloved hand inside the strange woman’s slightly odoriferous vagina. My layperson days were ending. I was already being given access to peoples’ bodies.
Some guys would have been envious, I suppose, so long as pus doesn’t turn you off. Imagine what type of guys become gynecologists. They get to tell women to strip for them all day long, all types of women. They then get to stick their fingers inside their vaginas, anuses, and feel their breasts. They want their patients to feel they are experts on women, even though they are only men and never had a period, wore a bra, or had some strange guy probe their vaginas.
Of course, there is a down side to this specialty. What would it do to your sense of women to have to examine pusy, smelly, diseased vaginas everyday? When your wife gets amorous, do you reflexively reach for your glove and lubricant?
While most gynecologists are men, urologists are not mostly women. Women are willing to have a strange doctor probe their genitalia. But most men would feel strange to have a woman doctor probe their penises. Of course, it feels strange having a man probe your penis, too. What kind of man gets attracted to urology and a lifetime specialty of dealing with penile and prostate problems?
The same can be asked of proctologists. Imagine, as a medical student, if you would find it exciting to work with rectums and colons. What would it do to your sense of humanity to see butts all day long, year after year?
As you can see, it could be difficult to make a choice of specialty. If you are really an idealistic person and came to medicine to end suffering, you are in for some disappointment and grief. I know a rheumatologist who could no longer cope with seeing her patients slowly die, unable to do much to alleviate their suffering. She decided to change specialties and become an anesthesiologist, so all her patients would be unconscious and she wouldn’t have to get to know them personally.
Those medical students who fit no other mold and are slightly strange themselves usually become psychiatrists, escaping the blood and guts by seeking the mind. Psychiatrists who are themselves a basket case often feel great emotional relief and increased self-esteem by simply listening to other peoples’ problems all day long, making psychiatry very therapeutic for the doctor. This is an especially attractive specialty for medical students who enjoy LSD or peyote and stayed high through most of their basic sciences training. They can really get into peoples’ twisted fantasies and hallucinations. But beware of the power hungry shrink. They can call you crazy, lock you up, and keep you drugged out of your mind for the rest of your life, if they want to.
Indeed, doctors have all sorts of powers over the public. They are licensed to practice on people with drugs and surgery. As a doctor, you can accidentally kill a patient, or make it look accidental, and get away with it if you can show that it was standard medical procedure. And you can even bill the deceased patient’s estate for services. Now that’s power. This power is attractive to some people, which is why they became doctors in the first place. Of course, as in politics, anyone attracted to power is precisely the kind of person that shouldn’t get it. People growing up wanting to be called “Doctor” all the time and have the power, money, and prestige our culture gives to the medical profession are not necessarily the best people to treat patients fairly, sensitively, and with the patient’s interests foremost in mind. These doctors do not serve their patient’s health needs. The patients serve their doctor’s power needs.
Along with the power of medicine comes the money. Above all else, medicine is a business. It is in the business of treating disease, which means the doctor makes out best when you are sick, not when you are well. This puts the doctor, like the auto mechanic, invested in you breaking down. It means the doctor is invested in sickness and treatment, and is the enemy of health and prevention. If you went to medical school to help heal humanity, this sad fact about the basic, underlying financial impetus of medicine may be enough to make you quit the profession. It made me quit. It made me also realize that if you want to be healthy, you need to stop doing things that make you sick, including going to doctors.
So the next time you are being probed, keep in mind that the person doing the probing is no different from anyone else. They are not necessarily saints who vow poverty to treat the sick and help prevent disease. They are not necessarily unbiased, objective, mature people who can distance their personal feelings from their work. They are just regular people who have been given a license to practice on you. They have the same perversions, biases, stupidity, self-interest, and petty lives as the rest of humanity, but are attracted to the lucrative and powerful business of disease.
Say, “Ah!”
