New York State Accuses Amazon of Discrimination, Just the Latest Conflict Between the Company and New Yorkers
New York State is accusing Amazon of violating discrimination laws, alleging the corporation denies appropriate accommodations for pregnant and disabled workers.
The complaint, filed by the state’s Division of Human Rights and announced in a statement by Gov. Kathy Hochul, accuses Amazon of forcing its warehouse workers to take unpaid medical leave instead of adjusting their duties, as required by state law. Amazon has 39,000 employees working in 23 New York facilities, according to the state.
The state maintains that Amazon employs “accommodation consultants,” who make recommendations on how to modify duties for disabled employees, but the company empowers its managers to override those recommendations. In one case, the state claims, a pregnant worker was forced to continue lifting heavy boxes despite having asked for an accommodation. The request was denied and the worker was injured. A further request for accommodation for the injury was also denied, forcing the worker to take unpaid leave. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon’s reputation as an unsafe workplace
Amazon has struggled with a reputation for being an unsafe employer, and according to one union-sponsored study of government data, its warehouse employees suffer injuries at twice the rate of workers at non-Amazon facilities. The injuries are based in part on the company’s productivity quotas, which can demand employees skip breaks or lunch hours, and have prompted California to pass a law restricting them. Amazon says the high number of injuries were in part the result of a rapid increase in employment during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it spent $300 million on worker safety in 2021.
Workplace safety was one of the rallying points for the Amazon Labor Union, the independent union that organized an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, and the state’s lawsuit is just the latest friction point between Amazon and New Yorkers.
Along with the unionization effort, which succeeded after similar attempts failed in other states, New York City notably rejected Amazon’s bid to build a second headquarters in Queens, New York. Queens and northern Virginia were selected after a highly publicized and lengthy search process, and while many cities were eager to shower Amazon with tax breaks for the privilege of hosting its offices, New Yorkers balked at $3 billion in incentives and the potential for increased traffic, rent increases and gentrification. (Despite noisily severing its deal with the city, Amazon has since stealthily leased huge amounts of office space while hiring thousands.)
Hochul, the former Lt. Governor who stepped in after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, is running for election as a Democrat this fall. An upstate moderate, she is looking to make inroads with progressives in New York City. Given the city’s contentious relationship with Amazon, it seems likely that taking aim at the tech giant will only help her standing among the city’s liberals.
Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the first and longest-running spin-off of Law & Order that started in 1999 is coming with its final episode on 19th May and will leave viewers wanting more. Episode 22, titled “a final call at Forlini’s Bar,” will be released on NBC this week, concluding the season that premiered last September.
Season 23 stars Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Aime Donna Kelly, Demore Barnes, Blake Morris, Peter Hargrave, Lou Martini Jr., Stephen Wallem, and Jamie Gray Hyder in primary roles, though Barnes and Hyder have said their goodbyes to the series in the initial episode of the season already.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – What Is The Series All About?
The Special Victims Unit is the elite force of NYPD that mainly tackles and investigates darker crimes than most – sexual assault, child molestation, child abuse, and domestic violence. Considering how heavy these cases tend to be, the series focuses on the mental and psychological effects of it on the department detectives and their lives as well.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is by far the longest-running US primetime series and the only one ongoing up to this date since its premiere in 1999.
The series is produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment production house and Universal Television, and Warren Leight is the present showrunner. Mariska Hargitay, who plays the main character Captain Olivia Benson, is currently an executive producer.
Episode 22: When And Where To Watch It?
Episode 22 of Law & Order: Special Victim Unit, which has added up to 514 episodes since the series started, will be airing on 19th May, Thursday at NBC, at 9 PM ET. The series would be available to stream on fuboTV, Hulu, Peacock Premium, and Amazon Prime Videos.
Episode 22: What Can We Expect?
The last episode of the season, directed by Juan Campanella, has the squad confronting another problem. The synopsis for the episode says that the unit is providing support and protection to a domestic violence victim. However, the trial holds a twist.
That is to say, the episode is sure to be a roller coaster of turns, and our favorite squad needs to go above and beyond to finally get a rest (God knows they need a break!).
It is to remain whether the people involved in the case get their due justice and if the season ends up positively.
What Comes Next?
Yes, it’s a goodbye for our Special Victims Unit Squad, but it’s not forever! Luckily for us, NBC has already renewed the series for 3 seasons in 2020, which means, for the time being, we have confirmation that we are getting the next season, 24, in some time. Mariska Hargitay is not going anywhere, and neither are we.
Why South Florida’s own Sony Michel is thinking Ricky Williams as he joins Dolphins
Sony Michel knows what it means to be a running back wearing No. 34 for the Miami Dolphins.
As he was growing up in South Florida, developing into what would one day become a five-star high school recruit at American Heritage, it was Ricky Williams posting the two highest single-season rushing totals in Dolphins history in 2002 (franchise-record 1,853 yards) and 2003 (1,372).
“Everybody knows this is a great number,” Michel said in his first interview with his hometown team following Tuesday’s session of organized team activities. “Ricky Williams ran the ball hard here and did a lot of numbers. I can’t be rocking it just to rock it. I’ve got to come out here and put in some work.”
Michel, 27, who signed with the Dolphins last week, would’ve been just 7 years old when Williams set that franchise mark. He said he never had any Williams memorabilia at that young age, but he had Miami running backs from years that followed in Ronnie Brown and Reggie Bush on his wall as he got older. Williams, who infamously retired for the first time ahead of the 2004 season, later returned to team up with Brown in the Dolphins’ backfield, most memorably in the 2008 season highlighted by the onset of the Wildcat offense and Miami’s last AFC East division title.
Whoever his inspiration was then or now, Michel grew into an eventual NFL tailback through a storied high school career that saw him first burst onto the local scene as an eighth grader before his time at Georgia.
“It was a process for me,” said Michel about going from last time he carried the football for a South Florida team to this time. “It was the step of going to college, and when I was in the process of college, that became the idea or a potential idea of playing for the Dolphins.
“It was a dream, an aspiration. I didn’t know how true it would become, but we’re here and I’m excited. Words can’t really describe it.”
Now, Michel will be part of a crowded committee in the Dolphins’ backfield as one of four tailbacks capable of starting for an NFL team. Miami signed fellow running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in March. The Dolphins retained Myles Gaskin, who has started 17 games over the past two seasons for the franchise.
“A lot of great runners,” Michel said. “My whole thing is, if you want to be a good runner, you’ve got to compete with great runners. That’s one of the reasons I came here.”
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is used to having multiple backs that can produce from his experience spearheading the San Francisco 49ers’ touted run game in the years before he became offensive coordinator there in 2021.
“Competition for the Miami Dolphins is only a good thing,” McDaniel said. “You have the opportunity to add a player of his caliber, of his pedigree, a multiple Super Bowl winner, we jumped at the opportunity.”
What stands out about Michel relative to the others is that he can be the physical, between-the-tackles ball carrier at 5-11, 215 pounds. Mostert (5-10, 205) is largely lauded for his blazing speed, and Edmonds (5-9, 210) is a dynamic back who also excels at catching the ball out of the backfield. Gaskin is listed at 194 pounds.
Michel’s journey out of college first saw him drafted as a first-round pick in 2018 by the New England Patriots. There, he found immediate success, winning the Super Bowl as a rookie and rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ three playoff victories. Early that season, Michel had his first 100-yard rushing effort in a Week 4 win against the Dolphins, who entered 3-0.
Traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of last season, he ended up winning a second Super Bowl.
“Just keeping my head down and working,” he said of what he can bring the Dolphins from the championship experience. “I think that’s all I know. I think that’s all I’m going to continue to do — and earn my teammates’ trust.”
It’s fitting Michel returns to South Florida with a championship mindset. As a senior at American Heritage in the 2013 fall season, he led the school to its first state football championship. Heritage has since won four more — three of them with former Dolphins cornerback and current defensive assistant Patrick Surtain as the school’s head coach. Surtain was in his first year as an assistant at the school when Michel was a senior.
Giants’ Brown, McGaughey to attend NFL diversity seminar for head coach, GM candidates
Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey will attend an NFL diversity seminar in Atlanta on Monday as a networking opportunity for minority GM and head coaching candidates, according to a source.
Monday’s seminar is one league effort to improve an insufficient diversity track record. The seminar will give candidates a chance to network and interact with NFL team owners ahead Tuesday’s regularly scheduled one-day spring owners’ meeting.
Brown, 33, is on the rise in his first year as Giants assistant GM after spending the five previous years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was director of player personnel in 2021.
McGaughey, 49, is a respected veteran coordinator of six NFL franchises. He is entering his fifth straight season with the Giants in his second stint with the organization.
The seminar’s launch was first reported by The Washington Post.
SCHOEN SHUFFLING THE DECK
The Giants reshuffled the bottom of their roster on Wednesday with four signings and corresponding cuts. They signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black, and corners Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.
They cut quarterback Brian Lewerke, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and defensive back Jordan Mosley (waived/injured).
Lewerke’s release leaves the Giants with only three quarterbacks on their roster: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb.
Holmes, 26, who played 189 defensive snaps (35%) for the New Orleans Saints last season, knows Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson from their time together in Minnesota.
Black, 25, is a former Green Bay Packer who played a lot of special teams in 2021. He logged 262 defensive snaps (24%), mostly in the slot or the box.
Canady, 27, and Dorsey, 24, are both former Baltimore Ravens who played under Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Both spent time on injured reserve last season.
Canady, a 2020 opt-out, has been on three teams in the last four years: the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys. He’s a special teamer with four starts in 40 career games. He’s played 366 snaps in the slot and 364 at outside, per Pro Football Focus, with spot usage near the line of scrimmage.
Dorsey has played only four NFL snaps at corner, all in the slot as a rookie, per PFF. He spent all of last season on IR.
Mosley (Maryland) was one of two rookie minicamp tryouts to sign with the Giants a few days ago, along with DE Ryder Anderson (Indiana). The team also signed six draft picks coming out of that minicamp: first-rounders Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeux, fifth-rounders LB Micah McFadden, DT D.J. Davidson and Marcus McKethan, and sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers.
QB SKIPS GIANTS TRYOUT FOR CFL
Lewerke got the Giants through rookie minicamp, only to get waived four days later. The Michigan State product was the quarterback on the field last weekend.
The team had planned to bring Canadian QB Tre Ford in as a tryout, as reported by Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt. But Ford chose to report to the Edmonton Elks’ CFL training camp instead.
Ford, 24, told the Edmonton Sun that “the Giants … wanted me to kind of play … an athlete position, too, so maybe a little running back/receiver type of thing. And I was definitely interested in pursuing my career as a quarterback.”
He’d already been to the Baltimore Ravens’ camp the week prior, too. And as the Elks’ 2022 first-round pick in the CFL draft, he decided to show up in Alberta with a chance to compete at his preferred position.
OTAs UNDERWAY
The Giants have 10 voluntary, full-team OTA practices through June 3 prior to their mandatory minicamp that runs June 7-9. Their first two OTAs on Monday and Tuesday were closed to the media. Thursday’s will be open. The rest of the OTAs will be on May 23, 24, 26 (open) and 31, and June 1, 2 (open) and 3.
