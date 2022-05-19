Now and Then Episode 1,2,3 on Apple TV+: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Now And Then, a brand new mystery thriller series is all set to release on Apple TV+ on May 20 with its first batch of episodes. This eight episode miniseries is a bilingual drama that would be available in English and Spanish.

Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Teresa Fernández-Valdés have created the series, while it is directed by Gideon Raff, who is also its executive producer. The series stars Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, and Manolo Cardona among many others – the cast alternating between the younger and adult versions of the characters as the story alternates between two timeline as well.

What is the drama about?

The drama is set in Miami and has been shot in both English and Spanish. It follows the two timelines of their lives, the years connected by one tragedy that changed their lives. The six young friends were out celebrating on the beach when one of them died. Now 20 years later, it’s a college reunion time next day when the remaining 5 friends get similar messages – the one that threatens them with the secret they have been hiding all these years.

Reluctantly reuniting, the five try to deal with this situation to protect their hard earned perfect life, though not everything appears as it is on screen. The friends do share a secret among each other, one they pledged never to talk about, but the more they struggle with their reality years later, the more they realized that they all are hiding secrets from each other as well.

Will the secrets be out? Will the friends be able to move on from the tragedy that happened years ago? Just what happened that night? And just who is it that is blackmailing them when the only people present at the scene, and the ones who knows the truth about that night, were these friends?

While the premise is similar to I know what you did last summer, this kind of whodunnit? stories never really get old.

Release time and where to watch it?

The drama would be premiering on 20th of May, Friday, on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes. The next five episodes would be subsequently released every Friday from there on.

What can we expect from the premiere episodes?

The drama, though mystery thriller, is supposed to be a story comparing the dreams of youth and the reality of adulthood. As such, one can expect the drama’s premiere episodes to deliver on its promise and show the young characters forming their bonds and dreaming big.

Who all are a part of the cast ensemble?

Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Maribel Verdú, José María Yazpik, Manolo Cardona, Željko Ivanek, Soledad Villamil, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna stars in the main line up for the drama as the adolescents and adult versions of their characters.

