Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 20

Bondly Finance and Animoca Brands have recently announced Bondly Finance’s rebrand to Forj. Previously the brand has led the way in the NFT space through several innovative partnerships and today we’re speaking directly to Charles Stanton, the Chief Marketing Office at Forj to learn more about the launch, what changes we can expect and how Forj is ultimately focusing on simplifying Web3 and forging strong fan and creator partnerships. Interestingly the launch is a result of an extensive rebrand undertaken over the course of the past six months led by leading brand design exports whose clients included Disney and Coca-Cola!

Q: Can you please explain what Bondly Finance does?

A: Bondly Finance is an end-to-end Web3 and NFT solutions provider, majority-owned by Animoca Brands, working with big brands and creators across a range of projects and campaigns leveraging our technology to meet their requirements.

Q: What is the reason behind the rebranding exercise?

A: Along with Animoca Brands we are committed to onboarding the next wave of consumers into Web3, and we knew Bondly Finance wasn’t the right brand for that in the long term. It’s far too centred on DeFi and the ‘finance’ angle doesn’t have broader appeal to the majority of creators and fans out there. For example, if you’re a top record label or a major entertainment brand, you are considering how your audience will respond to a partnership with us and it’s clear they will relate far better with a dynamic, energetic and adaptive brand like Forj than with Bondly Finance.

Q: Will there be any difference in the goals of Forj, as compared to that of Bondly Finance?

Absolutely, our focus is centred around fan and creator partnerships – the very epitome of ‘forging’ is the creation of something, whether a relationship or an experience. Through our growing number of brands (such as Metaprints and PolkaPet World) and partnerships with huge platforms like Spring and Bandsintown, we’ll be bringing fans closer than ever to the creators they love. Creators like Lewis Capaldi and many more are to be announced!

Ultimately the goal is to be the leading gateway for broader audiences to experience Web3, whether through the metaverse or through ownership of an NFT that unlocks meaningful experiences.

Q: How does Forj aim to help web3 adoption?

A: We want to simplify Web3, and work with brands to unlock the potential to create incredible branded experiences in real life and in the metaverse. Adoption comes from simplification and focusing on what matters – the experience. The fact that the experience is powered by the blockchain shouldn’t matter, it’s how it can enable new and meaningful interactions between fans and creators, such as DAO governance, metaverse events, and exclusive access passes to meet the creators.

Q: What are the immediate plans for Forj?

A: We have a lot of big announcements coming, many centred around our relationship with Animoca Brands and our position in their group which is hugely exciting.

Q: What will happen to $BONDLY and how will the holders benefit from this transition?

A: The token, for now, remains unchanged and token holders should benefit from the impact of the string of announcements we have coming that will add utility to the token.

Q: Are they any new products and partnerships planned under the Forj banner? would you like to give our readers a sneak peek into it?

A: We’re working with Phantom Galaxies as their exclusive sales partner, which will be our first big exclusive announcement! We’ll also be launching a new product in the coming weeks which I’m super excited about. We also have some major new partnerships to be announced, it’s going to be a busy month…

Q: Anything else you would like to convey to our readers?

A: Only that this is just the start, Forj is a brand to meet the demands of the next wave of Web3 consumer and we’d love you to be a part of it. Check our new website www.Forj.network for more