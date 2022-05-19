Finance
Prioritise Your Resources Using Web Based Project Management
Web based project management software is the compilation of programs, processes and information that is used to deal with various stages of a project and that is reachable on the Internet. Project management involves processes such as arranging and calculating a critical path, building timelines, creating task inventory, managing resources, controlling documents and providing inspection trails. Each of these processes can be controlled and from time to time automatically in the course of project management software solutions. One can also prioritise the resources by using web based Project management, which can be an effective tool.
Web based project management provides an effective service of organising your resources and the biggest resource which one could have is the time. No one wants to waste time, as it is wisely said that time is money. Web based project management keeps a track of your appointments, meetings and other dealings, whereas you can also send notifications to your employees or team mates about the updates or important tasks and meetings.
Besides, it has the ability to record all the transaction of goods and services, which you have sold online or periodically. This system of web based project-management keeps a track of how many of your inventories are left and how many you need more. It also records all the offers and quotes which have been offered so far to the business and which of the dealings will be more profitable.
Your employees are also your resources. You need to inform them about the happenings, especially if you are running an online business and do not get to see your employees on daily basis. To informing the employees about all the major decisions and to keep a check on their progress, you will need a web based project-management tool, which will closely monitor the working of the employees.
You might have too many things on your mind right now, which could be important meetings to attend, informing your team mates about the changes in the project or sending packages to your clients. But, the question is how to prioritize these entire things according to their importance. Web based project management is the right tool which you need in order to act as your personal assistant, as it will sort out all your resources and important handlings according to the priority which comes first.
Web based project-management is one of the few online tools, which manages your expenditures and helps you in finding more cost-effective deals, as you do not have to waste your time in managing the data, which is automatically done by this software.
In short, whether you are an entrepreneur or a huge business dealing online, you will still need some sort of software to organise and plan you resources according to their priorities. Web based project-management is the perfect tool for this purpose, as you can be a bit tension free as the major part is done by this software, which could automatically prioritise your resources and help you to use them more effectively and efficiently.
Open Source CRM for Proposal Generation Software
The open source development module that you most probably would like to implement for your startup proposal generation software business is the most innovative technology for you. Your staff is going to love it for one main reason and that is to be able to do constant modification and keep your customers updated. The software model is as such that it encourages universal redistribution of the design model. It is a blueprint of the complete package model that is assigned with the ASCII text file available for general public. Modern technological innovations now integrate open CRM solution into online proposal generation software.
CRM has been used for the past 20 years but how many can actually capitalize is a big question. The ways to capitalize upon it however depends upon individual efforts and how the system module is designed to better maneuver the resources. You can tap into the true potential of CRM by empowering the individual. When organizations deploy an open source CRM system for proposal generation software system, it is designed with people in mind, each internal user and external customers become productive. They gain access to a lot of perceptive business information. A more personalized approach to CRM will in turn induce client satisfaction as a result of customer demand.
Sugar CRM arises as one integral open source CRM system for online proposal generation software which is trusted worldwide for its enhanced user interface, more user of proprietary technology applications, single dashboard, increased level of security and mobile feasibility.
Advantages:-
- Open Source CRM model for your proposal generation software comes with a technology that automates, synchronizes and manages sales, marketing, customer service and support, all in one place.
- GNU project support founded by Richard Stallman that believes in the “cooperative environment” that promotes free software, its development and utilization.
- Improves sales productivity and company revenues.
- Total streamlined data managed properly and developed with expertise in an open source environment for ready contact solutions.
- Freedom of access to be able to modify as per custom needs.
- Knowledge enhancement leading to innovative technology as an outcome of collaborative effort.
- Better deals at faster rates coming in no time.
- Individualized CRM for proposal generation software introduced to customers in an intuitive manner.
- Greater amount of flexibility when needed the most for customization.
- A more enhanced CRM version for a goal oriented approach.
Users:-
We should identify as to who can use the software. The software is meant for both contributors and non-contributors alike to make changes into the code for further enhancement, use it and redistribute the open source code for future modifications which then gets added into the online proposal generation software.
Experts and people researching on the subject believe that open source is a specific case of the larger pattern of open collaboration taking place within the web. It is a system design supported by innovation of a goal oriented team of developers involved in error resolution and increasing the functionality of the open source CRM that integrates with online proposal generation software.
3 Easy Ways to Build an E-Commerce WebStore
E-commerce has been gaining its momentum over the past few years, as more and more people prefer purchasing goods on the Internet to traditional shopping. I also regularly buy various goods online, since online shopping does have many benefits such as the prices are lower; you can shop around for any type of products from the comfort of your home as well as read customer testimonials, detailed product descriptions etc.
Surely, there are also some disadvantages, such as shipping time, unscrupulous sellers and alike. Nonetheless, the number of people shopping online is increasing rapidly, so does the demand for easy-to-use and maintain shopping carts. Luckily, software developers quickly react to this situation and offer an assortment of simple, out-of-the-box solutions for those looking to build a webstore. Some of these I describe below.
Option 1: E-commerce Plugins for WordPress
The easiest way to add e-commerce capabilities to your current website is to take advantage of one of the most reliable WordPress plugins. This option works for those who use this particular CMS for their blogs. Turning your website into a web store is a breeze if you choose all-in-one e-commerce plugins. Why? It is because it requires minimum user intervention and offers everything to build a full-fledged e-shop delivering enterprise-level quality to your customers. Just check out some of the plugin’s features:
- Works with any WordPress theme.
- Supports multiple currencies and different shipping options + taxes.
- It allows to set additional product parameters (size, color, length etc.).
- Has a free version (you can download it by following this link: http://readyshoppingcart.com/product/free-wordpress-e-commerce-theme/ ).
Option 2: Website Builder
Another brilliant idea is using a website builder. This option will work for those who don’t have a website yet, but would like to get it hassle-free and with minimum investment. Take Zoho Sites for example. Using their maximally simplified WYSIWYG editor you can integrate ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Buy Now’ buttons simply by dragging and dropping them to any block on your webpage. As a bonus, you will automatically get a mobile-friendly version of your website. Furthermore, you’ll be able to customize your website’s mobile look manually as per your needs using their Mobile Editor mode. With website builders like this there’s no need to worry about the technical aspects of site building – you leave all the boring things to the professionals.
Option 3: E-commerce Platforms
Signing up to a specialized e-commerce platform can also be a great option. One of the most popular is Ecwid. In fact, it works as a widget integrating with your existing website design. The most advantageous thing about Ecwid is that you can use the same storefront on numerous sites and social networks at the same time.
Final Thoughts
The Internet is brimming over with ridiculously easy-to-use software that can instantly turn your blog into a powerful web store. There are also site builders that will guide you through the process of creating a web store from scratch. Just choose the option that works best for you and enjoy the benefits of owning a full-fledged web store. Feel free to share your e-commerce experience in comments!
Microsoft CRM Integration & Customization: SharePoint Document Gateway
MS CRM is very close to document workflow automation, including Microsoft Office documents: Words, Excel, etc. The document workflow was perfectly automated about 10 years ago in Lotus Notes Domino. In this small article we describe the solution based on MS CRM integration with MS SharePoint.
Microsoft CRM is new player on CRM applications market and it is gaining its market share. Having different paradigm in its design (it stakes on Microsoft OS and technologies and completely disregards alternative platform, such as UNIX, Linux, Oracle, etc. based). Microsoft CRM market is very diversified: from small (5 users) to large (several hundred MS CRM User licenses) and it serves variety of industries: Transportation, Logistics, Lawyers, Pension Funds, High-Tech, and many others. Deploying technologies, like Windows Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2003/2000, SQL Server, Crystal Reports Enterprise, Biztalk, Microsoft Outlook, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Great Plains and Navision in close future – makes CRM a beloved system for Microsoft oriented IT departments.
Let’s go right to the topic.
Major issue with storing documents in MS CRM in the form of attachments to Activity is inability to work on these attached files in cooperation with other colleagues, who do not have to use CRM. When several service people serve requests from the same client this is required. Currently you can use alternative way when you store office documents in the folders of your file system and when modifying document, you save it and reattach to CRM. This is inconvenient, because first it requires all your editing users to have CRM licenses, which delays CRM implementation.
We seem increasing popularity of document storage systems, like Microsoft SharePoint, Oracle Files, etc. Such systems, being implemented gives you time savings, related to documents revisions and versioning, approval cycles and workflows, web access through web-portals systems and the like.
The target of our product is Microsoft SharePoint integration with MS CRM for document storage. Let’s take a look at the high level technical realization details:
oMain modification from the MS CRM side is standard system behavior change when you open attachment in Activity. Standard unmodified CRM suggests you to store documents in the file system. Modified version sores document in SharePoint Document Library (the required library is subject for setup by MS CRM system administrator) or keep it in MS CRM as is (for documents of minor importance). From the moment of saving the document in SharePoint Document Library it is not stored in MS CRM – CRM will now store only the link/reference to the document. Also you are given the ability to open and modify the document at the place of opening, which speeds up MS CRM user performance substantially.
oTable, storing the links to the documents sits in separate database and doesn’t deal with MS CRM tables (you know that you are banned to do structure changes in MS CRM db)
oDocument saving into MS SharePoint process occurs in MS CRM and with its assistance – SharePoint bridge, which does addition and update for the existing document into destination Document Library with MS SharePoint Web Services calls
oUpon the addition into Document Library, MS CRM – SharePoint bridge registers the document in the special table for the future data extraction or notification mechanism registration
oThen, interested users can work with the documents just using MS Office 2003 or other programs/editing tools, assuming these tools have access to MS SharePoint
oFeedback is provided by MS SharePoint Event Handler component. This is special handler, inspecting document change status, transferred from MS CRM to document storage (SharePoint), and report Activity owner on the changes with home page notifications (User home page in MS CRM). User in turn can review the history of the document editing – who, when and where is the change
oOpening Activity, where document is “attached”, and in fact placed into MS SharePoint Document Library, and pressing opening button, MS CRM user gets live version of the data
oThis approach allows you seamless work with MS CRM document in the whole informational space of your company
oAdditional enhancements to this product might be document library management directly from MS CRM (web interface – meaning remotely), administrative interface for MS Sharepoint documents revision, ability to create reports on the document storage status, rights/access management (Author, Reader, Contributor etc) from MS CRM, portal pages integration into MS CRM to name a few.
Happy programming, implementation, customization and modification! If you want us to do the job – call use 1-630-961-5918, 1-866-528-0577! [email protected]
