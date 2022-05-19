Finance
Residual or Passive Income – What it is and How to Get It
Residual income (“passive”, “recurring” or “leveraged”) is by far the best type of income available to most people. Once you set the wheels of residual income in motion, you can continue to earn money day after day after day, without much, or sometimes any, additional effort. It can be dependable income that keeps coming in month after month, year after year. Residual income is usually based on a previous activity, but sometimes needs nurturing to keep it coming.
One of the ideas that make residual income so powerful is that residual income is not directly proportional to the number of hours invested or number of products/services sold. It is income that continues to be generated after the initial effort has been expended. With residual income, 40 hours of work can garner much, much more than 40 hours of pay.
Understanding the idea of residual income is easy if you consider the word “residue”. Residue refers to something left behind as a result of something else. Residual income if left after the work is finished and keeps paying over and over again for the work you have previously done, even if you stop working on that project. Very few jobs have an option for residual income.
In general teachers don’t have it. Neither do lawyers, doctors, firemen, politicians, Indian chiefs, business executives or accountants. At least 80 % of people have jobs that offer no chance for residual income. And often many of these people that hold traditional 9-5, M-F jobs can not expect or even plan to continue receiving an income from their employer should they ever leave their position. They (and mostly likely, you) have what most people have – linear income.
Linear Income
Linear income (“Transaction Income”, Fixed Income” or “Earned Income”) is basically a one-time compensation or payment in the form of a fee, wage, commission, or salary. Linear income is directly proportional to the number of hours being invested or number of products/services sold. You do something once and you also get paid only once. It is probably the type of income you receive from your job right now.
The vast majority of people work each day and earn linear income. They work for 40 hours a week and get paid for 40 hours. Some people put in 50-60 hours of work and still only get paid for 40 hours, but that is a different issue. For most people the effort they put in is directly proportional to the income their employer pays out. This is not bad, but it is not great either.
The problem with linear income is that if your work effort drops or stops due to sickness, newborn, lay off, etc., your income drops as well (after your vacation/sick leave is used up). You may have been the star performer in your office the month before, but that will not matter. Your current check will only reflect your most recent effort. With linear income No work = no money. Residual income allows you to change the normal flow and make money even when you are not working.
Now that we know the difference between residual and linear income, let’s look at the benefits of residual income.
Benefits of Residual Income
Many of the benefits of residual income are obvious, but I’ll run through them to make sure they are all clear.
1. You can make an initial effort to get a residual income stream started, then do minimal work (or virtually none) thereafter, resulting in earning more money for little to no effort.
2. You can have the freedom to choose when and where you wish to work. Keep your favorite pajamas on all day if you wish.
3. You can worry less about getting sick or being disabled and unable to work. Expectant mothers can create a residual income and not have to worry about missing time from work after delivery.
4. You can have the ever-so-fun feeling of earning income even when you are not at work. It is a great feeling!
5. You have the ability to increase your income whenever you want by working and creating additional income streams.
6. You can have all the usual benefits of working from home.
7. You can have more free time to spend time with your family, friends or go on vacation or create more income streams.
8. You can do it in your spare time if you choose. Don’t want to work full time? No problem!
9. You can prepare for future expenses easier. – Ex. Know you want to buy a car in 12 months? Instead of saving your current income to pay for it, you can create a new income stream that will cover the car payments. Same for college or retirement.
Drawbacks of Residual Income
I’m going to be honest with you. Nothing in this life is perfect. Sorry if that bursts your bubble.
Creating your first residual income stream is often difficult as the payoff can be uncertain and often far away. For all its disadvantages, linear income is predictable, consistent, and usually comes 1-2 weeks after you finish your work. Residual income will require dedication in the face of unknowns. This is why most people never bother to develop a residual income stream. They don’t reach their expectations in time so they quit before they even really begin. Others have estimated that this usually happens somewhere between 1 and 12 months.
One of the first things you need to realize is that success and a better financial situation will not happen just overnight. Apparently it usually takes anywhere from 1 to 6 months to start seeing results of your work with residual income — depending on the type of the business model, the opportunity, compensation plans and other factors. Know this going in, but also consider that once you start seeing results you will never look back. Your motivation, your excitement, your satisfaction, your determination, and ultimately your income will all skyrocket.
Examples of Residual Income
Now that you know what residual income is, how linear income differs, and the advantages and disadvantages of it, here is the way you can get it.
1. Rental from property How to get it: Purchase a home, apartment complex, office building or other real estate and charge people to live or work there.
2. Royalties from publishing a book, singing a song, being involved in a movie or from licensing a patent or other form of intellectual property How to get it: Write a book and get it published. Get a song on the radio. Produce or act in a movie/T.V. show/commercial. Invent some cool gadget. Make a neat software program. There are other steps, but I’m guessing if people were doing these, they would not be reading this article.
3. Earnings from a business that does not require direct involvement from the owner or merchant; How to get it: Create and grow a business and then sell it to someone else or have a manager run it for you.
4. Pensions How to get it: Work at some job for a long, long time and then retire.
5. Percentage of the revenue from a company that drills on your property. How to get it: Buy some property, hope it has cool stuff like oil/gold/diamonds underground, and then let a company start drilling.
6. Interest income or dividends. How to get it: Buy a bunch of stocks/bonds or leave a bunch of money in a savings account. Accrue interest/dividends. Note: Unless you have millions tied up in stocks and bonds, dividend interest will not be substantial money. With $500,000 in a 5% bearing account, you would make $25,000 a year in interest/from dividends.
The above ways of earning residual income generally aren’t that easy to implement. So how does a regular guy make residual income? Answer – Online.
How to make Residual Income Online
1. Create and Market Your Own Information Products – the web is great place to sell an eBook that makes life easier for people.
Why sell an ebook?
A. Cheap and easy to make. B. Takes a short amount of time – you can create an eBook in a day or two if you really want. C. Self-publishing your own information products is a great idea. The main advantage is that as publisher you get 100% of the profit, versus a small percentage of royalties through traditional publishing companies. Also important is that you get to decide when, where, and how to market your product. Complete control.
Write articles – In addition to writing articles that generate affiliate sales, you can write for various websites and share in the income your article generates. ex. include, eHow, Smorty, and ReviewMe.
2. Creating software products – if you have an idea for a software product that will help people do something faster, better, easier or teach them something, then go for it.
3. Referrals – create a network of people. Ask for a commission every time you refer someone to a product or business.
4. Become a Reseller – resell other people’s services/products.
5. Advertising commissions – if you have a web site/blog/newsletter/ebook that attracts lots and lots of visitors you can offer to place a banner or link on your site for a fee that you collect each month.
6. Create a membership site – if you are knowledgeable about a subject, you can charge a monthly fee to gain access to your membership site. More subscribers = more money.
7. Affiliate Programs – Join affiliate (referral, reseller, associate, bounty) programs. Companies arrange such programs to compensate affiliates for promoting their products and services.
These 7 options can be done by practically anyone, but I will focus on the last one as I believe it has the best combination of ease of set up, expense of start up, and potential size of revenue stream.
Affiliate Programs with Residual Income
The concept of affiliate marketing is very easy. You simply join with a merchant as an affiliate, promote their products on your website/blog/newsletter, etc., and receive a commission when someone buys something from them. The company you join with creates, maintains, supports and provides the products, tracks the sales and gives you a commission for each sale. Your job is to drive traffic to the pages/site that promote the affiliate products. The more traffic, the more commissions. It is like word-of-mouth advertising except you get paid for the referral.
Affiliate marketing at its best is a Win-Win-Win
Win – The customer gets useful information and buys a product or service with more knowledge than they normally would have. Win – The business get a new customer they would not have had otherwise. Win – The affiliate makes money.
Note: There are two ways to get residual income in affiliate marketing 1. Promote products that include an option for residual income 2. Get your affiliate pages into web searches where people can find them on their own
If you have an affiliate program where you constantly have to drum up customers to buy your affiliate’s products, you are back to a sales job with linear income. To avoid this, find companies that will track clients for multiple sales over a long period of time so you can get recurring commissions. A few companies will pay you as long as the customer you found for them buy products or services. Also try to get ones that offer multiple tiers for sales so that you still get paid if one of your affiliates makes a sale.
Conclusion
Imagine you go in to work tomorrow and your boss says, “For each hour you work this week, I’ll pay you for 8 hours of work. Also, you can work as many hours as you want”. How many hours do you think you’d put in that week, 50, 60, 80, 100? Imagine putting in 60 hours of work that week and getting paid as if you had worked 480 hours. How awesome would that be? That is what residual income can do for you.
Very few people have decided to develop any type of residual income. Given a choice, which would you rather do: work hard and get paid only once, through linear income, or get paid continuously – perhaps for years or even the rest of your life – for work you performed only once?
Realize that approximately 80% of people that retire early are self-employed. Wouldn’t you like to take a vacation whenever you want, or have your spouse stop working so he/she can look after the kids and not have to worry about money? Having a stream of residual income can free up your time for these things or it can allow you to recruit new customers or grow your business into new areas while still earning commissions from past efforts. This is a great way to earn a long-term income from home. Put in the effort today and you can receive money for years to come.
Building multiple passive income streams is a great way to prepare for the future. You never know if you will be laid off from your regular job, get too ill to work, have an unexpected expense, or just get too tired of waking up early and fighting traffic. If you are interested in the benefits of residual income and you are willing to put in the effort to achieve them, you can achieve a stream of continuous income.
Take Control of Your Finances With a Financial Plan
Imagine the structure of your house: there’s a foundation, a frame, a roof and the siding. What would happen to your home if one of those major pieces was missing? Now imagine your financial situation as also being comprised of equally important parts. These parts can be more generally broken down into your assets and liabilities, your protection from risk, your investments, and your tax situation.
Together, these parts reinforce your financial foundation so that you can be more prepared to protect and preserve your wealth in tough economies and volatile market conditions. But, without one of these important parts, your financial foundation is less stable and could be exposed to challenges that may arise in the future. These vulnerabilities in your financial situation can wreak havoc on your long-term objectives, your family, and your lifestyle.
By taking into account your current financial situation including your assets and liabilities, your protection needs, your investments, and your tax situation, while exploring options on solidifying your financial core, you can protect yourself from setbacks along the way and pursue your future goals more confidently.
Let’s start with the basics – assets and liabilities
Your income is central to pursuing all your goals. Basic financial principles dictate that what you bring in must exceed what you send out. All the excess income should be applied toward your investment goals and simultaneously to build and emergency cash reserve, and pay down debt such as your mortgage and credit cards.
Build your cash reserve
You must have cash available when you need it for emergency situations. So when something unexpected happens such as a job loss, you can pay your day-to-day expenses without tapping into your assets that are set aside for your long-term financial goals. That’s why it is critical to have a systematic savings strategy to build an emergency cash fund of at least 6 months. This way you will be able to cover short- and long-term emergencies.
Your short-term reserve will cover frequent minor emergencies such as a leaky roof or car repairs. Your long-term cash reserve is for more significant changes such as a job loss or a disability. A short-term cash reserve typically consists of short-term liquid investments such as savings accounts, money market accounts, whereas a long-term reserve investments offer lower liquidity but higher rates of return such as certificates, Treasury notes, and CDs.
An added layer of protection may include establishing a home equity line of credit as part of your emergency fund. Keep in mind, it’s much easier to qualify for a home equity line when you are employed.
Without a sufficient cash reserve as a safety precaution, difficult financial times can lead to worse times especially if those times include you withdrawing cash from your long-term investments to get by, which can worsen not only your current tax situation but also your future standard of living.
Pay down debt and borrow smart
In a society where credit is provided left and right to people, it’s common to have debt. If you have debt, you have to be smart about it. Managing debt is difficult especially when you are not meeting your day to day expenses. One way to manage your debt wisely is to pay down your high interest debt first and work your way down to lower interest balances.
Say you have a credit card balance with an interest rate of 17.99% and a car loan of 4.99%. It makes sense to put down more dollars for your credit card first because overtime you are paying more per dollar borrowed than you are for the car loan.
Now, say you have an opportunity to consolidate both of these debts in a home equity line of credit that offers a fixed rate of 4.99%. This may be a considerably better option because you can save on interest and negotiate a lower monthly payment, and perhaps reap tax advantages. And the extra money that is saved as a result of the consolidation, use it to pay down the new balance faster.
Also, another opportunity is to refinance your mortgage. Mortgage rates continue to be quite low hovering around 5%. Lowering your mortgage rate could reduce your payment and therefore free up some extra cash for you that you can contribute toward your other investing goals. Talk to your financial advisor about the best options to take in order to reduce your debt and increase dollars saved so that you can produce your longer-term objectives.
Make sure you are protected
Everyone needs insurance. No one likes to think of how an unexpected illness or disaster can wreak havoc on your financial situation. But an unexpected event can wipe out years of careful saving in a very short period of time. The fact is that most people have substantial gaps in their coverage, or don’t have protection at all.
Consider life insurance to protect your family from your eventual passing. This is why it’s important to have life insurance. If your loved ones depend on you for financial support, and that financial support is gone, they may not be able to survive financially. So first make sure you take advantage of life insurance options provided my your employer. Also, consider an individual policy, which is portable and will provide coverage no matter what job change you make or even if you are no longer employed.
Consider disability income insurance to protect your income. Imaging if you experience a sudden illness or injury that renders you unable to work. How would you meet your day-to-day expenses? Though it seems unlikely that you will experience a sudden disability, the fact is that more than 30% of Americans will become disabled at some point in their life. Take advantage of any disability coverage provided by your employer, which typically replaces 40%-60% of your base salary and an individual policy to close the gap. Plus, an individual disability income policy is portable so you can take it with you regardless of where you work.
Consider long-term care insurance to take care of your family and your assets. More than 70% of people over the age of 65 will need long-term care. So odds are you will need long-term care at some point in your life. Unfortunately, long-term care is expensive, whether it’s at a home, assisted-living facility, or in a nursing home. With a long-term care policy you can protect your lifetime of savings from being wiped out quickly because you have to pay for your long-term care services. So your family doesn’t have to suffer from financial burden.
Informed and active investing
Investing is key to any long-term success. The markets can go up and down, which can be frustrating. Staying on track and keeping your long-term goals in mind involves discipline, regular investing, diversification, and a knowledgeable strategist to guide you on structuring your portfolio.
Stay disciplined
Having a well-thought out investment strategy is critical, but equally important is monitoring that strategy and sticking to it for the long run. Markets that are in flux and causing mayhem may keep you away from sticking to the plan and compromise your long-term plan. Your Financial Advisor can help you maintain an objective focus on your portfolio.
Make investing a habit
Volatile markets tend to make investors nervous about the decisions they originally made in their portfolios causing to mess around with purchasing and selling at wrong times and thereby incur losses. These periods when your emotions overpower your investment composure make it really easy for you to get bumped off track. Keep in mind, your Financial Advisor devises strategies to take advantage of both long-term as well as short-term macroeconomic trends.
Dollar-cost averaging. This investment strategy involves allocating a set dollar amount toward the purchase of shares on a regular schedule such as weekly, monthly, quarterly, regardless of the market’s performance. This ensures that more shares are purchased when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Over time, this may lower you average cost per share.
Managed accounts.Through this strategy, a knowledgeable and professional money manager oversees your portfolio, monitoring your investments and performance to make sure they are aligned with your investment objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance. He also designs strategies to take advantage of various opportunities that may come about from market volatility in the long- and short-term. Having a professional money manager may take the emotion from your investment decisions.
Annuities. When you purchase an annuity, you can systematically invest into it by making regular scheduled contributions. Each contribution is allocated to the subaccounts you have selected. Through an annuity you can get a guaranteed income stream for life. Annuities can take a lot of the worries such as unexpected market events, market performance, inflation issues, and future life events away from investing. An annuity can take these risks out of the equation by providing retirement income that may include guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of the company that issues the annuity.
The practice of timing the market to buy and sell individual securities based on the market’s ups and downs is difficult, but positioning your investments based on economic trends whether those trends are expected to unfold in the near term or long term may uncover opportunities. The strategy of putting your money to work in the market for the long term while managing it for the short term also is tried and true. Staying invested for the long-term will ensure that you won’t miss out the market’s good performing days as long as you carefully hedge against downside risk in the short-term.
To make sure you continue to invest on an ongoing basis, take advantage of systematic investing opportunities. Also consider the strategies below to complement your long-term investment plan:
Make sure to mix it up
Diversifying across multiple asset classes is the key ingredient to hedging against risk. A well-rounded portfolio containing a mix of investments such as different types of funds, securities, alternative assets, real estate and so on can help you reduce the risk that your portfolio will fluctuate widely in value. More importantly, when you diversify, you set yourself up for potential opportunities of many different types of securities rather than only a handful.
Diversification works together with asset allocation, or in other words how you strategically divide your investment dollars across the many asset classes such as stocks, bond, cash, or alternative assets. Within each asset class, you should have several investments that are aligned with your investment objectives and long-term goals. For instance, your equity portfolio might include individual stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds across different sectors and market capitalizations including domestic and international markets.
An investment plan for different stages of your life
There is no such thing as an investment plan for life that is static. Where you are in life affects how you can handle financial loss. Clearly, a major setback in your retirement funds is very different for someone who is 60 vs someone who is 24. So it only makes sense as your priorities, risk tolerance, and time horizons changes that your investment plant should change too. Your Financial Advisor can help you plan according to where you are in your life and what’s important to you at that point. By aligning your investment mix with your circumstances, your risk tolerance can be in the right comfort zone if you hit a rough patch.
Smart tax strategies
You should also consider positioning yourself for tax diversification in your investment portfolio to minimize your overall tax exposure. This especially important as the tax environment changes and rates increase for higher taxpayers.
Your portfolio can be structured to include a combination of investments such as taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free to help you achieve the right balance of risk and opportunity.
Boat Finance – Read If You Have Been Considering Buying a Boat
Buying a boat is something many people are getting interested in these days. It is the best way to have a holiday and just get away for a few days, and is even much cheaper than actually going and staying somewhere. If you have your own boat, then you can customize it however you want and add whatever extra things you want on it in order to make it feel as homely and comfortable as possible.
However, the main fact remains; buying a boat is costly, but you need to know exactly how to make the correct purchase. Also, the main thing to keep in mind is the time to time maintenance costs of the boat as well. These also require a big sum of money and that is why it is usually advisable to keep aside a separate fund in order to meet your boat’s needs and requirements.
You might have wanted to buy a boat for a long time but are putting it off because of such financial fallouts. The best part is that you can avail of boat loans these days in order to support your finances and finally purchase the dream boat you always wanted.
You can easily acquire a cheap boat loan from a bank or a financial company that is willing to provide you one. Of course, you need to have all the required documents in place and you also need to be able to prove and show the fact that you can pay everything back and on time. These factors will help you get the loan faster.
Getting the required boat finance can be a little tough but then once you get it, it will have been worth the wait. Whatever you do, keep in mind that you do not compromise on the quality of your boat because of the finances.
If you find that you do not have enough capital or loans to cover up for a good and sturdy boat, then it is no point purchasing it then. In such a case you would rather wait for some time and then get the boat that you always wanted. You need to be doubly sure of its quality and durability, especially in water.
You can easily research about different kinds of boats and their costs and prices on the internet if you are not sure about it. There are many people and places that sell secondhand boats as well. You can check with them and find out whether or not their boats are still as good and sturdy, and in that case you can buy those boats for a lesser price as well and it can work out just as fine.
How to Get Out of Debt – Eliminate Credit Card Debt – Read This If You Owe $10,000 Or More
Do you have $10,000 or more in credit card debt? If you do, then it is time to sit down and find a way to get out of debt fast. When your debt is spiraling out of control because you were laid off from your old job or if you have been accumulating a lot of debts because your spouse or another family member had a medical emergency you must find a way out and find a solution to this problem.
Are creditors calling you at home and at your work day and night, making threats and harassing you? Please, do not avoid the problem just because you don’t know what to do because credit card companies are ruthless and they will sue you and come after everything you own.
There Is Hope
Listen, I know that we are going through a tough economic time and a lot of hard working Americans just like you have fallen into the trap of paying for things with plastic and now find themselves way over their heads in debt. A lot bury their heads in the sand hoping the problem will disappear. But it won’t. You can free yourself from the debt trap by getting help from a debt settlement service. They will help you get a debt settlement deal and help you get back on your feet financially.
Legally Eliminate 50% Of What You Owe
If you owe $10,000 or more, you can eliminate 50 per cent of that amount and be debt free in 12 to 36 months by making a single monthly payment that is comfortable for you. That way you can reclaim your life, get back on your feet and avoid nasty calls or threats from credit card companies. Getting help is really easy, all you have to do is fill out a form that will get you started on your way back to financial freedom.
