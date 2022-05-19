News
SBI Cash Withdrawal Rule: Rules have changed for withdrawing cash from ATM, know otherwise your money will get stuck
Now the rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs have changed. To withdraw cash, an OTP will be received on the mobile phone of the customers, only after entering the cash can be withdrawn from the ATM.
SBI ATM Withdrawl Rule Changed: There is news of work for bank customers. The rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs have changed. SBI has taken this step to make ATM transactions more secure. Now it is mandatory for you to enter OTP to withdraw cash from SBI ATM. Now under the new rule, the customer cannot withdraw cash without OTP. In this, at the time of cash withdrawal, customers get an OTP on their mobile phone, only after entering which the cash is withdrawn from the ATM.
The bank tweeted the information
The bank also tweeted and informed that our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is a vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from fraud will always be our top priority. SBI customers must be aware of how the OTP based cash withdrawal system will work.
Know what is the rule?
Let us tell you that these rules are applicable on withdrawal of 10,000 and above. Allows SBI customers to withdraw Rs 10,000 and above from their ATM every time with an OTP sent from their bank account to the registered mobile number and their Debit Card PIN. Let us know its complete process.
Know the process here
- You will need an OTP to withdraw cash from SBI ATM.
- For this an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- This OTP will be a four digit number that the customer will get for a single transaction.
- Once you have entered the amount you want to withdraw, you will be asked to enter OTP on the ATM screen.
- You have to enter the OTP received on the mobile number registered with the bank in this screen for cash withdrawal.
The bank told why it was needed
This step has been taken by the bank so that the customers can be protected from fraud. The country’s largest public sector bank SBI has the largest network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM/CDM with 71,705 BC outlets in India. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking is approximately 91 million and 20 million
News
Tips to Explore offers on Summer Collection for Kids
As the summer sun peaks out and the weather becomes warmer, parents are stocking up on clothes for their children. The days of shorts and t-shirts are coming with a whole new range of fashion choices for kids. This year, take advantage of summer collection sales to get your kids’ wardrobes ready for the season. Know some tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online to avail of suitable baby essentials at affordable prices.
Have A Look At The Basic Tips To Avail Offers On Kids Summer Collection
To get you started, here are a few tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online:
- Get Alerts From Your Favorite Retailers
Make sure you’re getting alerts from your favorite retailers. This way, you’ll know about any sales or discounts on kids’ summer clothes. You can usually sign up for these alerts on a retailer’s website or app. If they launch new products or have special promotions, you’ll be one of the first to know. You can get exclusive slots for shopping at the sale time by signing up for the alerts. For instance, with the American Eagle Black Friday Sale you can shop for your whole family within the budget.
- Check Out Social Media
Find out about sales by following your favorite retailers on social media. Many retailers use social media to announce new products, special promotions, and even sales. By following them on social media, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. You can also check out online forums and social media groups to find the best deals on kids’ clothing. These groups are full of parents who love to share their finds, so you’ll find some great offers.
- Sign Up For Newsletters
Many retailers also offer newsletters that you can sign up for. These newsletters usually include information about sales, new products, and special promotions. By signing up for these newsletters, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. Newsletters from online retailers are a great way to stay informed about sales and promotions.
Many retailers will send out special offers and coupons through their newsletters. Sign up for a few different newsletters to ensure you don’t miss any great offers or checkout coupon sites like Saver.com to get hands-on latest offers. You can use the coupon sites to get discounts on your shopping list.
- Choose The Affordable Payment Method
Once you find the perfect offer on kids’ summer clothes, it’s time to check out. Most online retailers will offer multiple payment options. Choose the most affordable payment option to save even more money. Many retailers offer discounts for using certain payment methods, so be sure to check for these offers before checking out. You can explore the offers on credit cards or net banking to get additional discounts.
- Make Use Of First-time Purchases
If you’re a first-time shopper, many retailers will offer special discounts. These offers are usually available for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage of them while you can. Many online retailers offer first-time purchase discounts, so be sure to check for these before checking out. You can also find offers that give you a certain percentage off of your total purchase. Some stores also provide spin the wheel offers where you can get a discount or win exciting prizes.
Suitable Products To Choose From Summer Collection Of Kids?
Now that you know how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids, it’s time to start shopping. But what products should you be looking for? Here are a few essentials that every child needs for summer, like looking for clothes made from light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen.
Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, as they can trap heat and make your child uncomfortable. Choose bright colors and fun patterns to help your child stay cool in the summer heat. And don’t forget to pack a few essential items like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses. These products are essential for protecting your child from the sun’s harmful rays.
Conclusion
In conclusion, summer collections and essentials for kids are important to explore offers online. It is essential to keep in mind the tips provided in order to make the best decisions for your child. With the right information, you can be sure to find great offers and items that will help your child enjoy their summer. So, make use of the tips and enjoy shopping for your kid’s summer collection.
Author Bio
Ajay Jayavarapu
A small-town boy with some big old dreams. A 90’s kid with a passion for writing while trying to keep the kid inside him alive. He is a reader and writer who is very much interested in exploring the world through reading and traveling. Being a professional content writer he dives into the content for providing a clear vision through the words to readers.
News
Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill
If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.
If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).
Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.
Let’s start with what Pasoori means?
‘Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:
‘kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’ meaning impatience/hasty.
Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.
Lines:
Agg lavan majboori nu
Aan jaan di pasoori nu
Zehar bane, haan teri
Meaning:
Set fire to your worries
And to waiting and to hurries
If your love is poison
I’ll drink it in a flurry
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Dil baang baang mera takraya
Kaga bol ke das jaavein
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
My heart lurched
Let the crow tell me why
And feast on sweet supply
Lines:
Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan
Koi mainu naa roke
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tainu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
I’ll hide him in my loving embrace
No one stops me
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Bhool gayi majboori nu
Duniya di dastoori nu
Saath tera hai bathera
Meaning:
I forget about my helplessness,
And the customs of people
You’re enough for me
Please fulfil my destiny
Lines:
Aana si oh nahi aaya
Raasta naa dikhlaaya
Dil humara de sahara
Khawahishaat adhuri nu
Meaning:
He said he’d come but he never did
I couldn’t see, the way was hiding
My heart gives solace
To wishes unfulfilled
Lines:
Waari main jaavan
Main tainu bulavaan
Meaning:
I dote on you
I call out your name
Let’s talk it out
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Tenu khabar kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
My love, do you know what would happen when we part?
I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Haan baniyan banaiyan di
Gal baat kivein hove
Aa jaave dil tera
Meaning:
How will we communicate?
I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart
Lines:
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Sardaari na hove
Mere dhol judaiyan di
Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove
Meaning:
My love, don’t let this distance reign
My love, what of this distance?
My love, don’t let this distance reign
Don’t let these lovers be in pain
Lines:
Aa chalein, le ke tujhe
Hai jahaan silsile
Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami
Meaning:
Come, let’s go away
Where all the lovers meet
You’re the one, it’s you what I need
Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms
Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:
News
Amitabh Bachchan’s Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him ‘Budhau’ For Greeting A Late GM
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, is quite active on social media and he often uses it to greet his fans and followers. Though he receives a huge number of messages, he tries his best to answer as many of them as he can.
But the legendary actor often gets trolled on social media. Recently, the actor had to face some trolls who dropped comments criticizing him for waking up late. He tried to reply to many of such comments personally and revealed that he had been working all night.
On Sunday, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am to wish good morning to his followers. While his loyal fans wished him in return, others questioned him for greeting good morning when it was almost noon.
When one person asked him in Hindi, “Don’t you think you have wished a good morning very early?” the actor replied, “I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise.”
Another user commented that the actor is getting up late because he is enjoying his summer holidays, he also got a response from Big B who said that he was working late.
Among all the trolls, one user crossed his limit, he mocked Amitabh Bachchan by calling him budhau (old man) to which Big B wrote that he will pray for the user’s long life so that no one insults him in his old age by calling budhau.
Take a look at Big B’s perfect reply:
A person also trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, joining two Hindi words ‘mahanayak’ (superstar) and ‘nalayak’ (worthless). The user commented, “Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)” and Mr. Bachchan replied, “I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man).”
Another user wrote, “Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am).” Amitabh replied that he doesn’t drink himself, he just entertains others with it.
Big B will be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, releasing on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Uunchai.
