Self Host Or Free Host Project Review

If you are a website designer or a business owner looking to start a website to showcase your business, you probably must have heard of WordPress web designing.

WordPress is the most popular CMS (Content Management System) and website design platform used by millions of businesses and web designers. This is no surprise as the platform is easy to use, versatile and can be learned by a relatively new user.

In this article, I have outlined seven reasons that make WordPress the ideal platform for web designing:

Easy Customization

WordPress as a CMS (Content Management System) has been a driven force behind successful website development and designing. It accounts for the majority of successful websites online as a result of the easy customization that WordPress offers.

With intuitive and user-friendly features, WordPress can be used by website design professionals and beginners alike to create and build websites that is suited to their needs.

There are thousands of custom plugins and themes available online. Most of these plugins and themes are free to use; some are fee based, however, are inexpensive. Because of this, thousands of websites have these free and inexpensive plugins that help reflecting the owners’ personal touch. This accounts for why WordPress is the most widely used platform for WordPress web designing.

Moreover, many modern browsers are compatible with WordPress customized websites making such websites reachable to more audiences worldwide.

Search Engine Friendly

WordPress web designing is simplified with search engine friendly features that comes default with WordPress. WordPress presents an easy way for web developers and business entities to achieve their search engine optimization objectives.

With WordPress, you have the liberty to create web addresses(URLs) that are pleasing to the search engines, publish content as often as you like, and install plugins available online to help you optimize your website for higher search engine ranking.

WordPress also submits your content immediately you publish it to the search engines so that your content can be ranked easily and quickly. It has a content management in place that allows you to control how your content is distributed and indexed to reach higher in the search engine results page.

Plugins

There are so many features that come default with WordPress and you can extend these features with plugins to provide maximum functionality. As many plugins are being released day in day out, setting up a WordPress site that is actively functional is easy. No matter what you want in terms of functionality, there is a plugin or a number of them that will serve just that.

WordPress has an endless supply of plugins both free and premium. With the click of a button, you can download and install plugins of your choice for free. Many will argue that premium plugins offer choicer functionality than the free ones. What you need will determine whether you go with a free or fee based plugin.

Themes

In order to be able to create and design a nice looking website, there have to be some attractive themes that will serve the root function. The driving force behind successful and attractive websites is the choice of theme being used. When you choose a theme, test it out see how it looks on the website and determine if it’s what you need.

With thousands of customizable themes available for WordPress, you can easily choose and get the one that will meet your website design needs. Moreover themes available are free or in most cases very inexpensive, making modifying and customizing your site easy.

Cost Effective

Aside the costs spent on domain and hosting, maintaining a WordPress site is not costly. Themes and plugins are free otherwise very inexpensive making it a cinch to maintain a site that you can customize to reflect your personal touch.

Search Engine Optimization

With an intuitive content management system, link management and customizable permalink system, your website can be formatted to look exactly how the search engines wants it look.

WordPress is built with a simple programming language that the search engine spider understands so that indexing is not an issue.

Easy to Use

WordPress user interface is very simple and user-friendly, making it easy to be operated with no coding knowledge. However, a designer will find it much easier to customize and modify a site so that personal touch can shine through.

Conclusion

One of the most important parts of a website is its design. The design of a website will make or mar it. If the website’s design looks professional, it draws in visitors and more viewers. It also helps turn visitors into loyal reader.

