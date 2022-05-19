Finance
Self Host Or Free Host Project Review
While others have been basking in the sunshine this summer, I’ve been hard at work trying out new and not so new WordPress plugins, WordPress themes, database optimization, and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, which brings me to this next post.
I remember when I started out on the worldwide web I didn’t have too much dinero so I made it a point of trying to make money online with absolutely no cost involved, very important since I didn’t have any to start with!
Reading on the subject close to many people’s dreams, making money on the internet, I discovered that you needed a website. One of the ebooks I purchased said “set up a free website on Blogger, add Google AdSense to it and your off to the bank” which sounded quite possible since Blogger was owned by Google. I spent day and night getting around all this new information. The content I created wasn’t the problem because a lot of that content is ranked pretty high compared to before.
Unless you’re fluent in website design, html editors, php, java script, I still strongly advise starting out with any of the great free hosting websites available online. This will get you familiar with all the tools needed to achieve your online marketing goals.
Today I was talking with a good friend on mine at HH Website Optimization, and we were discussing the fact that a client to be of his was explaining his new business and I must say it really sounds like a money maker! But like a lot of online entrepreneurs, he has no budget and maybe a little afraid of investing in his online dream. His thinking is like most beginners, “when a couple of sales come in, we’ll do the self hosting deal”, until then I’ll have to do with being on Blogger.
As you can probably guess, he’s still waiting for that first sale! Before he even gets to see the potential of his great online business recipe, he will lose interest in the whole idea and kiss his dream good-bye! Self hosting website account $6.95 a month. Seeing your dreams through…Priceless!
I went on to explain to my friend that I had written an article that was bugging me for quite a while about 911 and what was going on with the arrest of the No.1 wanted man in the world, Osama Bin Laden. I used the Blogger service to publish my article because it didn’t seem to fit with my current website formats. After going to see the article on Blogger, he told me I should publish it on my website. After thinking about it I agreed that it was a good way to prove a point. We both did a Google search on the article title, as well as the url with no results in the search engines.
So today, Thursday July 15, 2010, I imported my article “Osama Bin Laden Wanted or Not – What’s Up With That” from Blogger to my WordPress website and basically not changing anything to it.
Within a period of five days or less we should see results showing up on Google’s search engine. For those interested in the results, I will be posting a conclusion review as always in 30 days once the testing is finalized.
WordPress Web Designing: 7 Reasons Why WordPress Is The Best For Website Design
If you are a website designer or a business owner looking to start a website to showcase your business, you probably must have heard of WordPress web designing.
WordPress is the most popular CMS (Content Management System) and website design platform used by millions of businesses and web designers. This is no surprise as the platform is easy to use, versatile and can be learned by a relatively new user.
In this article, I have outlined seven reasons that make WordPress the ideal platform for web designing:
Easy Customization
WordPress as a CMS (Content Management System) has been a driven force behind successful website development and designing. It accounts for the majority of successful websites online as a result of the easy customization that WordPress offers.
With intuitive and user-friendly features, WordPress can be used by website design professionals and beginners alike to create and build websites that is suited to their needs.
There are thousands of custom plugins and themes available online. Most of these plugins and themes are free to use; some are fee based, however, are inexpensive. Because of this, thousands of websites have these free and inexpensive plugins that help reflecting the owners’ personal touch. This accounts for why WordPress is the most widely used platform for WordPress web designing.
Moreover, many modern browsers are compatible with WordPress customized websites making such websites reachable to more audiences worldwide.
Search Engine Friendly
WordPress web designing is simplified with search engine friendly features that comes default with WordPress. WordPress presents an easy way for web developers and business entities to achieve their search engine optimization objectives.
With WordPress, you have the liberty to create web addresses(URLs) that are pleasing to the search engines, publish content as often as you like, and install plugins available online to help you optimize your website for higher search engine ranking.
WordPress also submits your content immediately you publish it to the search engines so that your content can be ranked easily and quickly. It has a content management in place that allows you to control how your content is distributed and indexed to reach higher in the search engine results page.
Plugins
There are so many features that come default with WordPress and you can extend these features with plugins to provide maximum functionality. As many plugins are being released day in day out, setting up a WordPress site that is actively functional is easy. No matter what you want in terms of functionality, there is a plugin or a number of them that will serve just that.
WordPress has an endless supply of plugins both free and premium. With the click of a button, you can download and install plugins of your choice for free. Many will argue that premium plugins offer choicer functionality than the free ones. What you need will determine whether you go with a free or fee based plugin.
Themes
In order to be able to create and design a nice looking website, there have to be some attractive themes that will serve the root function. The driving force behind successful and attractive websites is the choice of theme being used. When you choose a theme, test it out see how it looks on the website and determine if it’s what you need.
With thousands of customizable themes available for WordPress, you can easily choose and get the one that will meet your website design needs. Moreover themes available are free or in most cases very inexpensive, making modifying and customizing your site easy.
Cost Effective
Aside the costs spent on domain and hosting, maintaining a WordPress site is not costly. Themes and plugins are free otherwise very inexpensive making it a cinch to maintain a site that you can customize to reflect your personal touch.
Search Engine Optimization
With an intuitive content management system, link management and customizable permalink system, your website can be formatted to look exactly how the search engines wants it look.
WordPress is built with a simple programming language that the search engine spider understands so that indexing is not an issue.
Easy to Use
WordPress user interface is very simple and user-friendly, making it easy to be operated with no coding knowledge. However, a designer will find it much easier to customize and modify a site so that personal touch can shine through.
Conclusion
One of the most important parts of a website is its design. The design of a website will make or mar it. If the website’s design looks professional, it draws in visitors and more viewers. It also helps turn visitors into loyal reader.
However, if the design of a website is poor and not user-friendly, it pushes away potential readers from your site. The Coeus Squad professional webdesign services is committed to providing you with the best design for your website for maximum conversion and sales.
22 Things You Should Do After Installing WordPress
Little tweaks with a big impact first and foremost are those little annoying tweaks, that left undone now, can have repercussions later. These are presented in no particular order since I make sure all are done before I install plugins or start posting.
-
Update Your User Profile: I say this one is first because some of the other steps below will require you to log back in, and who can remember that crazy randomly generated bit of garbage they call a password?
Dashboard | Users | Your Profile
Change the password to something you stand a chance of remembering before you do anything else. Then, when you get kicked off (and you will for some of these settings), you can get back in without referring the email they sent you.
- Change Your Blog Tagline:Yes, it true. If you leave it as WordPress creates it, you are branded as a noobie from the word *go*. By default, WordPress inserts *Just another WordPress Blog* as the tagline. Go change it.You should be stating your purpose, provoking thought, asking a question – anything but *Just another WordPress Blog*. Dashboard | Settings | General Be creative, this is one of the first things your visitors see.
- Permalink Structure: Right out of the box, WordPress will display a link structure something like this for your posts: YourDomain.com/?p=101 which means absolutely nothing to you, your visitors or Google. Get rid of it.Dashboard | Settings | Permalinks There are five different options there, and while this post isn’t about a best SEO practice, I will mention that using either Day and Name or Month and Name do nothing for you from an SEO standpoint. I hope I don’t have to say that the Numeric option doesn’t either. I use a custom structure that let’s me benefit from the category name (as a part of the URL) and the Post Name. It looks like this: /%category%/%postname%/
- Decide on WWW or not: Again, by default, WordPress just includes your blog’s domain name here. If you plan to be giving out your link as MyDomain.com, then you should change it now on your blog. Since this affects your tracking analytics, it’s best to do it up front.Dashboard | Settings | General Please note, doing this will log you out. Just log back in with your handy new password.
- Discussion Settings: Boy, we could write a whole book on this topic, but let me just hit the highlights. You want folks to comment on your blog. You just don’t want the pill pushers and porn queens to have the run of the place.I setup comment moderation with 3 or more links (I use CommenLuv which inserts one link, their web URL is a second link, so 3 would be if they included a link in their comment. If you don’t plan to use CommentLuv, change this to 2). You can also include a list of words that are *iffy* in the box below this setting. Any comment with that word would *trigger* moderation. (Moderation just holds the comments until you stop by and approve or trash the comments). The Comment Blacklist box is where I spend my time. I include a list of words that I really don’t want on my site such as viagra, penis, enlarge, and the names of several popular drugs. I have nothing against the 60-something year old man who wants to improve performance, my site is just not the place to promote that. I also include words of a sexual nature, including rape, porn, xxx, sex, virgin, lesbian, gay, etc. Trust me, this helps.
- Activate (Turn On) Akismet:This often overlooked step can mean the difference between 384 spam messages a day, or not. Akismet is one of the very best *anti-spam* plugins and comes preinstalled with WordPress.Use it. One note though: WordPress requires an API key, something you can only get by registering on the WordPress.com site (profile only, no blogs required). Once you register, they will send an email with your API key. Insert that in the appropriate place in your Dashboard. (Once you activate Akismet, it will be at the top of every Dashboard page until you activate it).
-
Turn Off Post Revisions: Post revisions is a great idea that WordPress takes to an extreme (in my mind, you might disagree). The basic premise is this. Every X seconds, WordPress will create a backup of your post.Great, right? Here’s the rub. Each *revision* it saves creates a new record in your database (making it bigger) and WordPress has the annoying habit of displaying a complete list of every revision you ever made in your life, when you go in to edit a post. If you are like me, and blog via a Desktop Client, you already have a backup of your post. So, to turn off this annoying feature, open your wp-config.php file in Notepad or something similar and add this line somewhere near the other define you find in there.
define(‘WP_POST_REVISIONS’, false);
-
Setup Categories:At least one. No, you don’t have to know the entire category structure at this point, but it is helpful to have at least an idea of the categories you will use most often. Once you have created your most often used category, change the default category to this.
Dashboard | Settings | Writing Change the default post category to your newly created category.
While you are on this page, here’s a Bonus Tweak: Change the Size of the post box from 10 to 20. By default, WordPress will create the “post body” box to be 10 rows high. I don’t know about you, but this feels a little crowded to me.
- Setup Ping Services:This one isn’t strictly a *do-it-before-you-do-anything-else* kinda tweak, but will go a long way to getting you that coveted traffic.By default, WordPress added one ping server to the list of possible servers you can use. (Just one?) So, I went out and found some of the best servers. I just copy the list into the area for other update services. Rather than include them all within the body of this post, I am attaching a text file you can download and copy from. Dashboard | Settings | Writing Copy the list (or select the ones you want) from the List of Ping Servers that can be found on my blog
- Install Google XML Sitemaps Google XML Sitemaps generates a compliant XML-Sitemap for your site, allowing the major search engines (Google, Yahoo, Ask, MSN) to easily index your site. Every time you edit or add a post, the sitemap will modify itself unless you tell it differently (see below).This part is optional, but highly recommended! Go to Google Webmaster Central and log in with your Google Account (you do have a Google Account, right?). On the first page, there will be a link to “Verify” your site. Follow the instructions there. Once that’s done, you can then click the *Add Sitemap* link from the first page and put in the URL to your sitemap, which will be something like this (non-working) link: YouDomain.com/sitemap.xml
- Install A Database Backup Plugin:WordPress is software that is driven by a database. All your posts, pages and links are stored in the database. If it crashes, your entire *blog* could be lost, so take a minute and install a backup plugin to protect yourself.I have tried three or four, but the one I like best (and make sure is on all my blogs now) is the WP-DBManager Plugin. Once installed and activated, just go to Dashboard | Database (it’s on the bottom) and select DB Options. Select the maximum number of backups to keep on hand (mine is 10) and setup the auto-email feature. This will send a zipped copy of your database backup to your email address. Sweet, huh?
- Change Media Settings:WordPress will (somewhat) auto-size your content based on when and where you insert it into a post. If your theme allows 400px for the content width, and your max width for a large picture is 1024, you have a problem.You can manually resize any photo, but taking the time to update these media values before you get started is a real time saver. Dashboard | Settings | MediaAdjust according to *taste*, but make sure your large size is no wider than your post content area as defined by your theme. For example, mine is 580px to fit in this area.
- Change Plugin and Theme Location:Okay, don’t be scared, but this is moving a little towards the advanced side. First, the logic behind this…WordPress is open source software. It is maintained by a whole team of community minded folks who are constantly improving it and adding new features. As a result of all this busy activity, from time to time you are going to have to upgrade your WordPress software (and yes, it’s still free). However, the upgrade process (without the proper plugin) can be a little scary and a bit tedious. To prevent accidentally overwriting your plugins, themes or special settings, there is a way you can move your static (unchanging) files to a different location. It can be anywhere on your webserver. All you have to do to implement this strategy is copy the entire directory (wp-content) to another location and then tell WordPress where it can find those files. Like we did to turn off revisions, just edit the wp-config.php file to include the define statement shown below. define(‘WP_CONTENT_DIR’, ‘labnol.org/assets/wp-content’ ); (I had to remove the first part of the domain name that would normally appear in the address base – be sure to put it back). Don’t forget to upload it back to your blog’s root folder.
-
Prevent Visitors From Browsing Your WordPress Folders:Okay, there are the curiosity seekers, and there are hackers. I don’t want either one accidentally wandering around my WordPress installation. For ANY reason. There are a couple of ways you can prevent this. One is simple, one is not so simple. Select the method you are most comfortable with.
- Method 1Create an empty text file and save (name) it index.php. Upload this file to wp-content (wherever you placed this), wp-admin, and wp-includes. The empty file will be read when they navigate to that location and display a blank white page, rather than a list of your files.
-
Method 2Add the following line to your.htaccess file that exists in the main WordPress installation directory.
Options All -Indexes: This will turn off the auto-feature to *list* files that exist in a directory without a default page.
-
Make It Harder To Hack Your Site:Along those same lines, I want to make it a bit harder for the hackers to find weaknesses in my installation. Knowing my WordPress version can provide them with enough information to attack me, I remove the temptation. (And no, it doesn’t happen often, but yes, it does happen).I remove the little snippet of code that is present in almost every theme out there.
And while that’s almost enough to discourage most, you can completely remove the feature from WordPress by adding this line to your theme’s function.php file.
- Change The Location Of Your Upload Folder:By default, WordPress will put any photo’s you upload to a directory called wp-content/uploads. First and foremost, uncheck the “Organize my uploads into month and year based folders”. It makes absolutely no sense in the real world, and we like working in the real world.Dashboard | Settings | Miscellaneous You can optionally tell WordPress to use any folder on your webserver for the default location, but if you plan to do this, include the *path* to your folder, and the full URL as well. (ie: *path* would be../../images if you want the photo’s to go to MyDomain.com/images/ The../ tells WordPress to move up one directory))
- Add Your RSS Feed To Feedburner:Yes, you can use the built in RSS feed that WordPress installs, but Feedburner is such an excellent feed content delivery and tracking system, why would you want to?Burn your feed with Feedburner, and then either install a Feed plugin that will force all your feeds to your Feedburner account URL, or update the theme header.php file to add the following line:
- Activate Your Analytics:Keep track of your users and traffic, there’s a lot you can learn from who visits, how they found you and where they go from your place.I recommend Google Analytics, Woopra, Firestats and Psychic Search. Other good analytic services available include Mint and StatCounter. You have a couple options here. The first is plugins (always recommended for the value they add to your blog), or manual theme edits. For example, Google will provide you with a little code snippet. Just open the footer.php file and just above the closing body tag, add the chuck of code. I prefer a good plugin like Ultimate Good Analytics. Both Psychic Search and Firestats are plugins as well. Woopra is a service that also offers a plugin (optional).
- Custom 404 Page:It happens, people make mistakes… they type the address wrong, or you move a page. They land from the search engines from a link that no longer exists. Bam! 404 Error. (A fancy-non-geek-way of saying the dang thing is just gone).Now, you can just hope it doesn’t happen (it will), or you can plan on it now, and get the most use out of that page. Do you offer a product? Place a mini-sales letter on your 404 Page Template with a link to the full letter. Add things like your Top Posts, or Most Actively Discussed Items to the 404 page to give them options to consume your content. A 404 page doesn’t have to be a death-sentence. Give the visitor options and she won’t leave your blog just yet.
- Help Google Love Your Blog:It’s a sad fact that most bloggers don’t do this step until they have been blogging a while and realize there are things they should be doing to optimize for the search engines. You can be ahead of the game if you install Headspace2 or All In One SEO right away, and start completing the extra fields they give you.I won’t go into detail here (that’s a whole ‘nother post), but each of them offers fields for Title, Description and Keywords on the New Post screen. You should complete all three. Make sure you use your primary keyword for the post at least once in the title and description, and place 1-5 keywords in the keyword field.
- Create a Contact Me Page:Do not over look this important step. You want to be accessible. You want them to feel you are a real person they can reach out to. If you don’t provide a way to *connect*, they won’t. And they will wander off, never to be seen or heard from again.
- Create a Visitor Site Map:This is different than the one you created for the search engines… this is a page that provides a quick overview of everything on your site.Don’t assume your navigation is working for your visitors (it might not be). The more ways you provide for them to find your valuable content, they more they will. If your theme doesn’t include an archives.php file to allow this, get Dagon Design Sitemap Generator or SRG Clean Archives. Both are plugins and make this process almost painless.
Anything Else? I know, I know… this post was a little longer than I had planned, but these are the things I do to every new WordPress blog I create (40+ and counting). I have found these tweaks to be the absolute minimum required to get a blog that is easy to maintain, and gets found by the search engines. And though I mentioned some very important plugins, there are many more plugins you should consider using. And while this isn’t the sum total of what I do to setup a blog, I would value hearing what YOU do when you setup a blog (if you have already), or come back and comment to tell me if I missed something.
How to Develop an Effective Cloud Security Plan
The buzzing cloud computing technology has created ripples in the IT world with its matchless flexibility, agility, and economies of scale. Indeed, companies spanning across different verticals are considering migrating their IT resources to the cloud; however, security still is the topmost concern of many businesses. Today, companies that are allied with their conventional computing model admit security as one of the top barriers that restrict them to step into the world of cloud.
This article elucidates some pointers that can help in developing an effective cloud security plan:
Ensure Your Business Goals: It goes without saying that your cloud security strategy will only be successful, if you know where you are and where you want to be. To put it simply, basic understanding of your business goals is mandatory. You should truly comprehend, not one size fits all, as every business has its own security and compliance needs. You need to focus on:
Technology: A smorgasbord of security solutions should be leveraged to safeguard, monitor, and report access to confidential and sensitive business resources. Right from the authentication to authorization and reporting to monitoring technologies should be introduced used in the right place.
Strategies: Strategies should be developed in a way that it explicitly connotes everything from resource provisioning to problem management; account creation to incident management. And, acceptable use of policies should be practiced to grant access to data and information.
Experts: It is important for you to have access to the right talent and expertise in order to design your cloud security plan that truly aligns with business goals.
As per the market trends, a host of organizations consider internal security and compliance. You must ensure that all the people, involved in developing your cloud security plan, have a comprehensive understanding of your business goals and strategies.
Suggestion: An astute way to create influential security plans is to take cross-departmental input, starting from senior management, human resources, sales teams, and stakeholders. These inputs will help in ensuring that designed strategy aligns with your business goals and are lucid.
Create a DR Plan:
No business is immune from attack. Disasters can hit your business anytime. Thus, it is important to create a disaster recovery and business continuity plan, and it should be well-documented and easily accessible to concerned people. A disaster recovery plan not only prevents data breaches, but also fosters long-term business strategies.
Note: An organization that has capabilities and strategies in place can identify and lessen the perils allied to deployment of new products, technologies, people and vendors. It is important that proper analysis is carried out to construct requisite controls and auditing capabilities within the defined budgets.
Create a Security Plan that Supports Business Objectives
Once you have determined your business goals and created the DR strategy, now create a security plan that includes goals and adheres to regulatory and compliance demands. By choosing a reliable cloud service provider, an organization becomes agile and can swiftly change their security plans to support emerging market demands.
Create Security Policies: It is important to create security policies and procedures to stay productive and relevant to market standards.
· Determine the best practices and implement it to create your policies.
· Create procedures that matches with your organizational structure
· Read industry standards for better interpretation and implementation
In this regard, an efficient cloud hosting provider can help you create security policies and procedures that truly align with your business goals.
Conduct Regular Audits: Once your security plan is ready, it is recommended to perform regular audits to report on achievements including compliance levels across the company. You can also opt for professional audit, as it will provide an impartial review of your organization. Today, in most of the sectors, audits are mandatory and companies are required to perform internal audits every quarter, when they release their financial statements.
Note: It is important that businesses should comprehend the significance of regular audits, as it helps not only in ascertaining compliance with relevant needs, but also in protecting enterprise resources from unwarranted attacks.
In addition, if you do not want your security plans to get obsolete with time, keep a tap on market standards and revise your security plans. Continuous revision is the key to a successful security plan. Review your security plan once or twice a year. Edit the procedures and plans to meet your business objectives. Considering these pointers will help you to create a secure cloud plan that meets your organization’s goals and security needs.
Last but not the least, partner with a cloud hosting service provider that owns and manages state-of-the-art data center and has a deep-rooted industry expertise to meet the demands of diverse businesses spanning across distinct sectors. Also, ensure that the facility maintains high resiliency and adheres to strict security policies.
