Blockchain

Shib Army Burns Nearly 13 Billion SHIB In Last 24 Hours: Report

Published

2 mins ago

on

SHIB
A shocking amount of nearly 13 billion SHIB has already been removed from the systemic circulation supply over the past 24 hours. As tweeted by the Shiba Inu transaction tracker @Shibburn, this is because the coin is being sent to dead-end wallets. The platform also burns Shiba Inu to help keep the supply down.

Most of this massive amount of SHIB was destroyed in just one hour.

In a tweet on May 18, Shibburn communicated that a truly astonishing 10,028,551,985 Shiba Inu tokens had been shifted to unspendable wallets in six exchanges a few hours earlier. This portion of SHIB is worth $123,551.

The tweet reads;

In the past hour, there have been a total of 10,028,551,985 $SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions.

An anonymous crypto wallet burned 10 billion SHIB in a single transaction. This was the largest single burn transaction for Shiba Inu so far since the burn started. 

SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000117; the price last seen in October 2021 | Source: SHIB/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

The number is staggering, but the platform has made progress in containing it. For example, before the above news, the platform tweeted that about 2,677,017,916 Shib were stuck inside unspendable wallets; these took 92 transactions.

Shibburn tweeted;

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 2,677,017,916 $SHIB tokens burned and 92 transactions. Visit http://shibburn.com to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more.

The Shibburn project’s website reports that the burn rate of SHIB has increased by 5,189.09%.

Dead-end wallets are cryptocurrency addresses that have not had any incoming or outgoing transactions in multiple years. They always contain funds, but most of them will never have any transactions.

No Impact Of Burns On SHIB Price

According to Shibburn, as of now, the total amount of burned Shiba Inu is 410,355,298,103,517 tokens. However, the Shiba Inu’s price has not yet caught up with the all-time high from last year, which was $0.00008845 per token in October 2021.

As the circulating supply of tokens decreases, the cryptocurrency becomes inadequate, and its price is likely to rise.

Whales Buy The Dip

Some people are trying to remove SHIB tokens from circulation so the price will go up. But whales continue to buy SHIB tokens when the price is low and sell them later when the price goes up.

In a tweet, WhaleStats announced that a prominent Ethereum investor with the moniker “BlueWhale0073” had purchased 110,654,459,259 Shib, an equivalent of $1,313,468.

On May 14, the BlueWhale0073 already made a bulk purchase an equivalent of $1,408,176 in SHIB – 109,842,128,610 meme coins.

 

             Featured image from Pixabay and the chart from Tradingview.com

 

Blockchain

Global Crypto Market Descends Into New Lows

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 19, 2022

By

Global Crypto Market Descends Into New Lows
  • Current crypto trends correlate with stocks and other off-chain investments.
  • The global crypto market is at a trillion-dollar loss.

Bears continue to pull down and oppress the crypto market in the red zone. The Federal Reserves’ action of increasing the interest rates has led the on-chain and off-chain markets to steeply decline in sync. Crypto investors are more concerned about the trends of BTC and ETH correlating with the S&P 500, an off-chain asset.

The global crypto market exhibited severe drawdowns since early May. The market had lost nearly 500 billion in its market capitalization. According to CMC, it stood at a value of $1.8 trillion USD on May 5 and dropped to $1.24 trillion USD, at the time of writing. The trading volume of the market surged up 4% in the last 24 hours from $79.3 billion USD to $82.5 billion USD.

November 2021 has been the most remarkable period for the crypto market. It is when the value of the market rose up to nearly $3 trillion USD. On top of that, the largest cryptos reached their all-time highs. Bitcoin hit its ATH at $68,789 USD and its rival, Ethereum, hit $4,891 USD. Dropping down by 57%, at the time of writing, BTC trades at $29,113 USD and ETH trades at $1,949 USD.

Also DeFi declined 45%, nearly $90 billion USD, in its total-value-locked (TVL) from $198.6B USD to $108.39B USD. 

Cryptos on Continual Losing Streak

The prices of major altcoins plummeted with “double-digit losses” during the dips. Terra (LUNA) and algo-stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) had the worst downfall in the market.

As per CMC data from May 5 to May 19, Binance (BNB) declined 20% and trades at $294.95 USD, and Solana (SOL) declined 84.6% and trades at $50.67 USD.

The popular memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), dropped by 34%  from $0.1284USD to $ 0.0844USD. Whilst the dogekiller, Shiba Inu (SHIB), plunged by 43% from $0.00002029 USD to $0.00001152 USD. Stablecoins like Tether (USDT), Binance USD (BUSD), and DAI didn’t exhibit significant declines. But TerraUSD (UST) lost 91% of its peg and trades at $0.08944 USD.

Investors anticipate the crypto market trends to become uncorrelated from the traditional market.

Blockchain

U.S. Mining Stocks Drop Values Despite Hashrate Increasing

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 19, 2022

By

mining
The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, a financial research institute affiliated with Cambridge University, has found that the Bitcoin hashrate was up by 4% in August from the previous year, from 35% to 39%. But, still, the mining stocks have seen declines in the last month, with Bitcoin prices going down. The concluded figure involves BTC.com, Via BTC, and Pooling data.

Cryptocurrency mining involves verifying and broadcasting the transactions on the relative blockchain ledger. It is a computationally-intensive process that opens doors for validators (who validate transactions) to earn rewards. Validators verify the transaction by guessing a unique hash number associated with each transaction. And it requires computing power more than simple PCs.

Related Reading | New Data Shows China Still Controls 21% Of The Global Bitcoin Mining Hashrate

Similarly, it needs a more powerful computer when verifying transactions on the Bitcoin network. Because the Bitcoin algorithm creates difficulty when too many validators come online simultaneously.

Mining Bitcoin through a home computer was feasible a decade ago. However, considering the problems that arose with the growth of BTC mining, U.S. public companies such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Blockchain, and Core Scientific owned server forms have made this type of work more accessible.

Bitcoin is currently trading below $29,000 | Source: BTC/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

Mining Stocks Dropped Nearly 50%

The most recent bloodbath in the crypto market, which has seen the collapse of TerraUSD and the price dips of many cryptocurrencies, also caused a slump in the price of the shares of these mining companies.

Since April 18, mining stocks of Core Scientific and Marathon have nearly lost 47% of their value. Likewise, Riot’s shares are reduced by its one-half, and Canadian-based Hut 8 Mining Corp has similarly diminished by 41% of the value of its shares.

A few crypto traders point out that seeing the last month’s decline of 25% in Bitcoin price and the increasing correlation of crypto with the stock market, investors would now be cautious about cryptocurrency investment.

The level of correlation between crypto and stocks has lasted between 0.67 to 0.78, with the BTC falling 10% on the day of peak correlation. Here 0 refers to no relationship, and 1 implies being completely correlated.

Richard Craib, chief of the San-Francisco-based hedge fund Numerai, stated that digital assets are now “part of the mainstream financial system, and that’s not good for its viability as an alternative asset class. It’s not serving its original purpose as an uncorrelated asset.” 

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Whales Ramp Up Dumping

Analysts say that some traditional investors have ended up their crypto trading. The plummet of tech stocks has become the reason behind the exit of many investors. So they are selling their virtual assets to raise funds. 

In addition, the raised concerns about the environmental impacts of mining could also play their role in dropping stock prices. As of now, 160 crypto mining bills are waiting for the consideration of the government authorities in over 30 states.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

SEC Confiscates Over 100 Cellphones From Wall Street Traders and Dealers

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 19, 2022

By

SEC Confiscates Over 100 Cellphones From Wall Street Traders and Dealers
