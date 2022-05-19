State Patrol pilot injured when duck crashes through helicopter’s windshield mid-flight

Netflix has just released The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 to stream. It is this series connected to the 2011 Lincoln Lawyer movie?

The Lincoln Lawyer is a Legal American Drama Series developed by Ted Humphrey and created by David E. Kelly. The Brass Verdict is based on a 2008 novel by Michael Connely and stars Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton.

On the other hand, The Lincoln Lawyer Movie (2011) had Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, and William H. Macy as movie leads.

Movie plot

The 2011 movie revolves around Mickey Haller (Matthew McConaughey), who works on criminal cases in L.A. from the back of his Lincoln Car. Mickey is hired by Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), a wealthy real estate agent, and is accused of assaulting a sex worker. As the investigation begins, it gets more complex for Mickey when he learns about a connection from the past case which led Jesus Menendez, an innocent man, to jail.

Connection

The latest series has no link to the 2011 movie because it is not a redo or a follow-up. It is a standalone show that got acclimated to the sequence of novels by Michael Connelly.

The movie is based on the 2005 novel. Coincidentally, it has the same name where Michael Connelly first presented defense attorney “Mickey”. Haller Jr.’s Netflix series based on the novel The Brass Verdict, originally published in 2007.

The Netflix series doesn’t adapt to the second book. Rather, it navigates through the first book’s events that never happened, removing it as a sequel to Matthew McConaughey’s 2011 movie.

As the 2005 novel ends, Mickey is shot, and in the novel, The Brass Verdict starts, he has done his recovery and is missing from practicing law for more than a year, and during recovery, he got addicted to painkillers.

Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer replaces Mickey’s injury with a surfing injury, which explains his addiction without using the original The Lincoln Lawyer plot.

Netflix’s Lincoln Lawyer also makes some alterations to rework the novel for 2022 and focuses on Mickey’s Latino heritage which the show did not emphasize in the novel. Furthermore, it explores other cases, directional plots, and character elements from The Lincoln Lawyer and merges them with The Brass Verdict and the tale of Jesus Mendez.

So, all these details show that the Netflix adaptation and The Lincoln Lawyer movie both use Michael Connelly’s creation initially as a foundation. Still, they are not linked with each other by any means, and spectators can watch either of them without fear of missing anyone of them.

Streaming Platform

The Lincoln Lawyer series just dropped on Netflix on May 13th and has 10 episodes to stream with a run time of 45 minutes per episode. The Lincoln Lawyer movie is available on Amazon Prime for streaming and has a runtime of 2 hours.

The post Is The Lincoln Lawyer Series Based on The Movie ? appeared first on Gizmo Story.