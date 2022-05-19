Finance
Take Control of Your Finances With a Financial Plan
Imagine the structure of your house: there’s a foundation, a frame, a roof and the siding. What would happen to your home if one of those major pieces was missing? Now imagine your financial situation as also being comprised of equally important parts. These parts can be more generally broken down into your assets and liabilities, your protection from risk, your investments, and your tax situation.
Together, these parts reinforce your financial foundation so that you can be more prepared to protect and preserve your wealth in tough economies and volatile market conditions. But, without one of these important parts, your financial foundation is less stable and could be exposed to challenges that may arise in the future. These vulnerabilities in your financial situation can wreak havoc on your long-term objectives, your family, and your lifestyle.
By taking into account your current financial situation including your assets and liabilities, your protection needs, your investments, and your tax situation, while exploring options on solidifying your financial core, you can protect yourself from setbacks along the way and pursue your future goals more confidently.
Let’s start with the basics – assets and liabilities
Your income is central to pursuing all your goals. Basic financial principles dictate that what you bring in must exceed what you send out. All the excess income should be applied toward your investment goals and simultaneously to build and emergency cash reserve, and pay down debt such as your mortgage and credit cards.
Build your cash reserve
You must have cash available when you need it for emergency situations. So when something unexpected happens such as a job loss, you can pay your day-to-day expenses without tapping into your assets that are set aside for your long-term financial goals. That’s why it is critical to have a systematic savings strategy to build an emergency cash fund of at least 6 months. This way you will be able to cover short- and long-term emergencies.
Your short-term reserve will cover frequent minor emergencies such as a leaky roof or car repairs. Your long-term cash reserve is for more significant changes such as a job loss or a disability. A short-term cash reserve typically consists of short-term liquid investments such as savings accounts, money market accounts, whereas a long-term reserve investments offer lower liquidity but higher rates of return such as certificates, Treasury notes, and CDs.
An added layer of protection may include establishing a home equity line of credit as part of your emergency fund. Keep in mind, it’s much easier to qualify for a home equity line when you are employed.
Without a sufficient cash reserve as a safety precaution, difficult financial times can lead to worse times especially if those times include you withdrawing cash from your long-term investments to get by, which can worsen not only your current tax situation but also your future standard of living.
Pay down debt and borrow smart
In a society where credit is provided left and right to people, it’s common to have debt. If you have debt, you have to be smart about it. Managing debt is difficult especially when you are not meeting your day to day expenses. One way to manage your debt wisely is to pay down your high interest debt first and work your way down to lower interest balances.
Say you have a credit card balance with an interest rate of 17.99% and a car loan of 4.99%. It makes sense to put down more dollars for your credit card first because overtime you are paying more per dollar borrowed than you are for the car loan.
Now, say you have an opportunity to consolidate both of these debts in a home equity line of credit that offers a fixed rate of 4.99%. This may be a considerably better option because you can save on interest and negotiate a lower monthly payment, and perhaps reap tax advantages. And the extra money that is saved as a result of the consolidation, use it to pay down the new balance faster.
Also, another opportunity is to refinance your mortgage. Mortgage rates continue to be quite low hovering around 5%. Lowering your mortgage rate could reduce your payment and therefore free up some extra cash for you that you can contribute toward your other investing goals. Talk to your financial advisor about the best options to take in order to reduce your debt and increase dollars saved so that you can produce your longer-term objectives.
Make sure you are protected
Everyone needs insurance. No one likes to think of how an unexpected illness or disaster can wreak havoc on your financial situation. But an unexpected event can wipe out years of careful saving in a very short period of time. The fact is that most people have substantial gaps in their coverage, or don’t have protection at all.
Consider life insurance to protect your family from your eventual passing. This is why it’s important to have life insurance. If your loved ones depend on you for financial support, and that financial support is gone, they may not be able to survive financially. So first make sure you take advantage of life insurance options provided my your employer. Also, consider an individual policy, which is portable and will provide coverage no matter what job change you make or even if you are no longer employed.
Consider disability income insurance to protect your income. Imaging if you experience a sudden illness or injury that renders you unable to work. How would you meet your day-to-day expenses? Though it seems unlikely that you will experience a sudden disability, the fact is that more than 30% of Americans will become disabled at some point in their life. Take advantage of any disability coverage provided by your employer, which typically replaces 40%-60% of your base salary and an individual policy to close the gap. Plus, an individual disability income policy is portable so you can take it with you regardless of where you work.
Consider long-term care insurance to take care of your family and your assets. More than 70% of people over the age of 65 will need long-term care. So odds are you will need long-term care at some point in your life. Unfortunately, long-term care is expensive, whether it’s at a home, assisted-living facility, or in a nursing home. With a long-term care policy you can protect your lifetime of savings from being wiped out quickly because you have to pay for your long-term care services. So your family doesn’t have to suffer from financial burden.
Informed and active investing
Investing is key to any long-term success. The markets can go up and down, which can be frustrating. Staying on track and keeping your long-term goals in mind involves discipline, regular investing, diversification, and a knowledgeable strategist to guide you on structuring your portfolio.
Stay disciplined
Having a well-thought out investment strategy is critical, but equally important is monitoring that strategy and sticking to it for the long run. Markets that are in flux and causing mayhem may keep you away from sticking to the plan and compromise your long-term plan. Your Financial Advisor can help you maintain an objective focus on your portfolio.
Make investing a habit
Volatile markets tend to make investors nervous about the decisions they originally made in their portfolios causing to mess around with purchasing and selling at wrong times and thereby incur losses. These periods when your emotions overpower your investment composure make it really easy for you to get bumped off track. Keep in mind, your Financial Advisor devises strategies to take advantage of both long-term as well as short-term macroeconomic trends.
Dollar-cost averaging. This investment strategy involves allocating a set dollar amount toward the purchase of shares on a regular schedule such as weekly, monthly, quarterly, regardless of the market’s performance. This ensures that more shares are purchased when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Over time, this may lower you average cost per share.
Managed accounts.Through this strategy, a knowledgeable and professional money manager oversees your portfolio, monitoring your investments and performance to make sure they are aligned with your investment objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance. He also designs strategies to take advantage of various opportunities that may come about from market volatility in the long- and short-term. Having a professional money manager may take the emotion from your investment decisions.
Annuities. When you purchase an annuity, you can systematically invest into it by making regular scheduled contributions. Each contribution is allocated to the subaccounts you have selected. Through an annuity you can get a guaranteed income stream for life. Annuities can take a lot of the worries such as unexpected market events, market performance, inflation issues, and future life events away from investing. An annuity can take these risks out of the equation by providing retirement income that may include guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of the company that issues the annuity.
The practice of timing the market to buy and sell individual securities based on the market’s ups and downs is difficult, but positioning your investments based on economic trends whether those trends are expected to unfold in the near term or long term may uncover opportunities. The strategy of putting your money to work in the market for the long term while managing it for the short term also is tried and true. Staying invested for the long-term will ensure that you won’t miss out the market’s good performing days as long as you carefully hedge against downside risk in the short-term.
To make sure you continue to invest on an ongoing basis, take advantage of systematic investing opportunities. Also consider the strategies below to complement your long-term investment plan:
Make sure to mix it up
Diversifying across multiple asset classes is the key ingredient to hedging against risk. A well-rounded portfolio containing a mix of investments such as different types of funds, securities, alternative assets, real estate and so on can help you reduce the risk that your portfolio will fluctuate widely in value. More importantly, when you diversify, you set yourself up for potential opportunities of many different types of securities rather than only a handful.
Diversification works together with asset allocation, or in other words how you strategically divide your investment dollars across the many asset classes such as stocks, bond, cash, or alternative assets. Within each asset class, you should have several investments that are aligned with your investment objectives and long-term goals. For instance, your equity portfolio might include individual stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds across different sectors and market capitalizations including domestic and international markets.
An investment plan for different stages of your life
There is no such thing as an investment plan for life that is static. Where you are in life affects how you can handle financial loss. Clearly, a major setback in your retirement funds is very different for someone who is 60 vs someone who is 24. So it only makes sense as your priorities, risk tolerance, and time horizons changes that your investment plant should change too. Your Financial Advisor can help you plan according to where you are in your life and what’s important to you at that point. By aligning your investment mix with your circumstances, your risk tolerance can be in the right comfort zone if you hit a rough patch.
Smart tax strategies
You should also consider positioning yourself for tax diversification in your investment portfolio to minimize your overall tax exposure. This especially important as the tax environment changes and rates increase for higher taxpayers.
Your portfolio can be structured to include a combination of investments such as taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free to help you achieve the right balance of risk and opportunity.
Finance
Boat Finance – Read If You Have Been Considering Buying a Boat
Buying a boat is something many people are getting interested in these days. It is the best way to have a holiday and just get away for a few days, and is even much cheaper than actually going and staying somewhere. If you have your own boat, then you can customize it however you want and add whatever extra things you want on it in order to make it feel as homely and comfortable as possible.
However, the main fact remains; buying a boat is costly, but you need to know exactly how to make the correct purchase. Also, the main thing to keep in mind is the time to time maintenance costs of the boat as well. These also require a big sum of money and that is why it is usually advisable to keep aside a separate fund in order to meet your boat’s needs and requirements.
You might have wanted to buy a boat for a long time but are putting it off because of such financial fallouts. The best part is that you can avail of boat loans these days in order to support your finances and finally purchase the dream boat you always wanted.
You can easily acquire a cheap boat loan from a bank or a financial company that is willing to provide you one. Of course, you need to have all the required documents in place and you also need to be able to prove and show the fact that you can pay everything back and on time. These factors will help you get the loan faster.
Getting the required boat finance can be a little tough but then once you get it, it will have been worth the wait. Whatever you do, keep in mind that you do not compromise on the quality of your boat because of the finances.
If you find that you do not have enough capital or loans to cover up for a good and sturdy boat, then it is no point purchasing it then. In such a case you would rather wait for some time and then get the boat that you always wanted. You need to be doubly sure of its quality and durability, especially in water.
You can easily research about different kinds of boats and their costs and prices on the internet if you are not sure about it. There are many people and places that sell secondhand boats as well. You can check with them and find out whether or not their boats are still as good and sturdy, and in that case you can buy those boats for a lesser price as well and it can work out just as fine.
Finance
How to Get Out of Debt – Eliminate Credit Card Debt – Read This If You Owe $10,000 Or More
Do you have $10,000 or more in credit card debt? If you do, then it is time to sit down and find a way to get out of debt fast. When your debt is spiraling out of control because you were laid off from your old job or if you have been accumulating a lot of debts because your spouse or another family member had a medical emergency you must find a way out and find a solution to this problem.
Are creditors calling you at home and at your work day and night, making threats and harassing you? Please, do not avoid the problem just because you don’t know what to do because credit card companies are ruthless and they will sue you and come after everything you own.
There Is Hope
Listen, I know that we are going through a tough economic time and a lot of hard working Americans just like you have fallen into the trap of paying for things with plastic and now find themselves way over their heads in debt. A lot bury their heads in the sand hoping the problem will disappear. But it won’t. You can free yourself from the debt trap by getting help from a debt settlement service. They will help you get a debt settlement deal and help you get back on your feet financially.
Legally Eliminate 50% Of What You Owe
If you owe $10,000 or more, you can eliminate 50 per cent of that amount and be debt free in 12 to 36 months by making a single monthly payment that is comfortable for you. That way you can reclaim your life, get back on your feet and avoid nasty calls or threats from credit card companies. Getting help is really easy, all you have to do is fill out a form that will get you started on your way back to financial freedom.
Finance
Three Tips For Currency Trading That Will Help You Earn Money
There is lots of money that can be earned in foreign exchange currency trading. But in order for you to achieve your goals in this business, first you need to be able to know how to trade effectively. Here are some helpful tips and strategies that will help you in maximizing your profits.
1. Utilize both the daily and weekly charts:
Looking back at the price movements of the week for the currency pair that you have chosen will be able to give you a better perspective on the short and long term trends in the market. It’s easy to get blinkered in spot in the business if your technique focuses on the day trades. Those weekly charts will enable you to take one step backwards. Sometimes the new insights you gain through this will help you discern what went wrong or well with your trades and the reasons why it is so. This can really aid you in refining your own systems to make them more advantageous for you. However, it is important that you don’t change anything in a good system that you already have every time something goes out of hand. Keep in mind that balance is needed here.
2. Avoid too much trading:
It’s quite enticing to go into the foreign exchange market and then trade to wherever there’s a glimpse of opportunity, when what you should really do is to hold back. Most of the time you’ll see that the fewer the trades you’ll make in the market, the more income you’re going to have. Now, this may seem counter-intuitive, as our mindset tells us that if we are to gain more profits, then it would require us to trade more. But the opposite is quite often true, as trades done in the wrong timing will give you quite a great deal of losses. In this kind of business, you have to take risks to achieve success. It’s a fact that a lot of traders enjoy the risk involved here. It’s hard when you hold back from something that looks like a great opportunity for you. Always keep in mind that you’re not gambling here, but investing. So be very careful when you trade. Taking chances as you aim for the “big kill” can give your account balance quite a heavy beating!
If what you have is a system that most of the time doesn’t give you the opportunity to trade so it doesn’t give you much profits, don’t get tempted to broaden the criteria so that it gets you to trade more. This is likely to turn your own profitable system into an unprofitable ones. Here are two steps that you can do instead. The first thing you should do is to increase the amount of each of your trade. Take note that this will increase the risk, and wouldn’t be so much of a good idea unless you’re quite sure of your own system at hand. Second is that you get a different yet equally profitable system that you can combine with your first. Just be sure that your new system gets tested thoroughly before you use it.
3. Go for realistic and achievable goals:
As you ponder about the profits you’re going to make as you trade, it’s quite important for you to be realistic enough and accept that there are times that you’re going to lose in this kind of business. Trade the amount of money that you’d be willing enough to lose and never expect to double your income over and over again within a short time frame. Unfortunately enough, a lot of ads out there can give you expectations that are quite high. Take for example the ads you see that say you can double your profit within a 7-day period. Now, this doesn’t mean that you get to double your profit with certainty, and this also doesn’t mean that you will be able to achieve it on a weekly basis without any kind of difficulty or disappointments. It is quite possible for you to double your profit over a short time span, but doing it repeatedly without having any losses just isn’t realistic. Expect to take at least a step backwards for every two steps forward, and then you should have attainable goals by comparing with what you’d earn if you have invested in stocks or bonds.
So, before you actually begin currency trading in the forex market, make sure that you’re armed with the strategies that you have already tested and proven. Consider all of the available options you have and never forget that this kind of business is a risky one. Remember all of these tips all the time and give yourself the best opportunities for succeeding as a trader!
Report: Timberwolves in ‘serious talks’ with Nuggets’ president of basketball operations Tim Connelly about same role in Minnesota
Take Control of Your Finances With a Financial Plan
Boat Finance – Read If You Have Been Considering Buying a Boat
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort
How to Get Out of Debt – Eliminate Credit Card Debt – Read This If You Owe $10,000 Or More
Yankees have less than stellar outing, still complete sweep of Orioles
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with apparent injury
Three Tips For Currency Trading That Will Help You Earn Money
Jordan Lyles bounces back from big first inning, but Orioles’ offense continues to struggle in 3-2 loss to Yankees, the club’s sixth straight
Loons battle back for a 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12