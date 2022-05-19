The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Jon Bokenkamp’s American crime thriller series “The Blacklist” is all set to release its new episode exclusively on NBC. Episode 21 of season 9 “Conclusion Pt. 1” is airing on NBC on May 20, 2022, Friday. This has become one of the most anticipated TV shows with massive plot twists, mysteries, crimes, and actions altogether. The show is about a former U.S. Navy officer, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, who turned into a wanted criminal. The series was first aired on September 13, 2013, and is currently ongoing with a great number of viewers.

Release Date and Time

TV shows are taking a great leap into being the best of the best, and The Blacklist is one of them. The thriller series is now all set to air the latest episode on May 20, 2022, at 12 AM (according to UST) worldwide.

Where To Watch

The Blacklist aired on NBC TV Networks on every Friday at 12:00 AM (UST).

It is available for subscription on Netflix, FuboTV, and peacock.

The show is now on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play for purchasing or rent option.

Plot and Story So Far

Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, a former U.S Navy officer who turned into a most wanted criminal by the FBI submits himself to them and suggest a plan to help, in order to to exempt him from perpetration. He put forward all the documents he collected on the most treacherous criminals. He stands firm on his decision to work along with Elizabeth Keen, a novice FBI agent.

Episode 20 “Caelum Bank” is about Red trying to find his real enemy with help of task force. And he finally caught up and realized his enemy and the killer of Elizabeth Keen is none other than his lawyer and oldest friend Marvin Gerard, who is looking after his empire after the death of Liz. The episode has amazing plot twists confusing you to believe in one thing and then the reality comes and makes your imagination crumble like a paper castle.

In the upcoming episode “ Conclusion Pt. 1” Raymond and his team found the betrayer and they are ever ready to take action against the traitor. As always the mystery series is going confuse the viewers. This episode being the second last one will be thrilling and exciting to watch with its amazing plot twists, actions, and mystery.

The Cast

Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington is played by James Spader

Elizabeth Keen (Liz):played Megan Boone

Marvin Gerard: played by Fisher Stevens

Tom Keen: played by Ryan Eggold

Donald Ressler: played by Diego Klattenhoff

Aram Mojtabai is played by Amir Arison

Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

Harry Lennix played Harold Cooper

Show Rating

Being a crime thriller has its own perks. The American TV show has gained popularity all over the world for its mysterious plot twists and action scenes which is a thriller for the viewers. Blacklist has a best worldwide rating of 8/10 on IMDb. It has also got a pretty good rating of 91% on rotten tomatoes.

It is also seen to have a rating of 74% on meta critic.

