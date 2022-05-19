News
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Jon Bokenkamp’s American crime thriller series “The Blacklist” is all set to release its new episode exclusively on NBC. Episode 21 of season 9 “Conclusion Pt. 1” is airing on NBC on May 20, 2022, Friday. This has become one of the most anticipated TV shows with massive plot twists, mysteries, crimes, and actions altogether. The show is about a former U.S. Navy officer, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, who turned into a wanted criminal. The series was first aired on September 13, 2013, and is currently ongoing with a great number of viewers.
Release Date and Time
TV shows are taking a great leap into being the best of the best, and The Blacklist is one of them. The thriller series is now all set to air the latest episode on May 20, 2022, at 12 AM (according to UST) worldwide.
Where To Watch
The Blacklist aired on NBC TV Networks on every Friday at 12:00 AM (UST).
It is available for subscription on Netflix, FuboTV, and peacock.
The show is now on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play for purchasing or rent option.
Plot and Story So Far
Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, a former U.S Navy officer who turned into a most wanted criminal by the FBI submits himself to them and suggest a plan to help, in order to to exempt him from perpetration. He put forward all the documents he collected on the most treacherous criminals. He stands firm on his decision to work along with Elizabeth Keen, a novice FBI agent.
Episode 20 “Caelum Bank” is about Red trying to find his real enemy with help of task force. And he finally caught up and realized his enemy and the killer of Elizabeth Keen is none other than his lawyer and oldest friend Marvin Gerard, who is looking after his empire after the death of Liz. The episode has amazing plot twists confusing you to believe in one thing and then the reality comes and makes your imagination crumble like a paper castle.
In the upcoming episode “ Conclusion Pt. 1” Raymond and his team found the betrayer and they are ever ready to take action against the traitor. As always the mystery series is going confuse the viewers. This episode being the second last one will be thrilling and exciting to watch with its amazing plot twists, actions, and mystery.
The Cast
Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington is played by James Spader
Elizabeth Keen (Liz):played Megan Boone
Marvin Gerard: played by Fisher Stevens
Tom Keen: played by Ryan Eggold
Donald Ressler: played by Diego Klattenhoff
Aram Mojtabai is played by Amir Arison
Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik
Harry Lennix played Harold Cooper
Show Rating
Being a crime thriller has its own perks. The American TV show has gained popularity all over the world for its mysterious plot twists and action scenes which is a thriller for the viewers. Blacklist has a best worldwide rating of 8/10 on IMDb. It has also got a pretty good rating of 91% on rotten tomatoes.
It is also seen to have a rating of 74% on meta critic.
Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The American fantasy drama series “Charmed”(1998-2006) created by Constance M. Burge was a hit and the sequel is now in the area. Charmed 2018 is a recreated version of the previous one. It set to release its episode 10 of season 4 on May 20, 2022, on the CW. The show revolves around three beautiful sisters who are known to be the good witches after the death of their mother by an unknown cause. They clear up the neighborhood using their combined three powers. Charmed tells about how the three sisters kept their little secret without letting it out to the world to know. Mel , Maggie and Macy being the charmed ones stand together and accepts their new fate.
Release Date and Time
The most popular fantasy drama television series “Charmed”, was first aired on October 14, 2018, on CW networks. The series continued its journey and is still ongoing. The most awaited episode of the series is here, episode 10 of season 4 “ Dashing It Out” is going to be aired on May 20, 2022, at 8 PM exclusively on CW.
Where to Watch
The series Charmed is streamed on CW networks. It is also available on FuboTV and Netflix for subscription.
Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play provide the option of buying or renting for this series.
Plot and Story So Far
Mel and Maggie lived with their mother , Marisol. After their mothers death they find they have an older half-sister named Macy who is in town now. The three sisters meets and with spark of lightening they are bound to each others as the charmed ones. The powers of the three are same as the real charmed ones of Constance M. Burge. Macy has the power of telekinesis, Mel can freeze time and Maggie can hear other people’s thoughts. They are guarded and guided by their guardian Whitelighter, Harry Greenwood. Harry and the charmed ones help each other in discovering themselves and uses their powers to make the world around them better.
In season 4 Maggie and Mel still didn’t recover from their sister Macy’s death. Later they finf the prophesied fourth witch was Kaela, a struggling artist.
In the last episode “ Truth Or Cares” is about the truths that they are seeking and Harry tries to help the trio in fighting the unseen. Someone from Maggie’s past appears and tries to keep themselves away from creating troubles. Dev is still trying to reach the Unseen to unmask them.
Cast
The Cast of Charmed has a charm that they had portrayed colored women in this series.
Madeleine Mantok played Macy Vaughn
Mel Vera and Maggie Vera are played by Melonie Dias and Sarah Jeffrey
Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood
Kaela is played by Lucy Barret
Poppy Drayton as Abigael
Jordan Donica as Jordan
Kapil Talwalkar as Dev
And many more talented actors make the wonderful cast of “Charmed”.
Show rating
The American fantasy drama series Charmed has got a rating of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has got an average rating of 4.5/10 on IMDb.
The Putin Interviews (2017): Where To Watch It Online? Is It Scripted Or Real?
The Putin Interviews is a documentary television series written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone. It was aired on June 12, 2017. It was the first time on Showtime. This series was based on a set of interviews with Vladimir Putin, organized by Oliver Stone from the year 2015 to 2017. It was a four-hour-long or four parted series consisting of four episodes released in a row from June 12, 2017, to June 15, 2017. Showtime Networks and IM Global Television have done the distribution of this legendary series worldwide.
Aired on
The Putin Interviews was aired on June 12, 2017. It lasted for four days and the final episode aired on June 15, 2017.
Where to Watch
‘The Putin Interviews’ is available on Showtime and FuboTV for a subscription.
It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
Is It Scripted Or Real?
It’s confusing, right! We can say that it is scripted as well as real. Oliver Stone planned the structure and the path of the way the interview should take. The real one was a thirty-hour plus interview session, but it was reduced to a four-hour series, making it not 100% real.
They interviewed over a two-year time, and just four episodes were released for the world to watch. Of course, it was a real interview session with real-life people, but the questions were constructed, and maybe the American filmmaker wanted to get something in particular from the Russian President.
Summary
The series began with Vladimir Putin’s biography. Putin told everything about his country Russia and how things worked in the past and then. He expressed his views on various topics like NATO, USSR, etc. Putin was forced to talk about Edward Snowden. He also said it’s dirty to spy on one’s allies.
In the series, we can see how Oliver managed to ask questions peacefully without challenging Putin. This interview also initiated flames of controversies like the video clip shown by Putin telling how Russian aviation was firing at militants in Syria. Later, the people said that it was the US firing at Afghani militants. The series came to be criticized and embraced by people worldwide. We can say that it was more of a question-answer session than a documentary.
Awards
The Putin Interviews won the audience award at the 23rd Sarajevo film festival in 2017.
The main title theme of the series was composed by Jeff Beal. It was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) in 2018.
Show Rating
The Putin Interviews were enjoyed by a wide range of people worldwide and criticized by some others.
The biographical series has a rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes,7.5/10 on IMDb,and54% on Metacritic.
The Future Diary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Have you ever seen a movie and wondered how the actors don’t fall in love while enacting all those scenes? Released in 2021, The Future Diary aims to give you an answer to this very question. The show is of Japanese origins and is available with subtitles for non-Japanese speakers.
The show is a reboot of a reality series that peaked from 1998 to 2002. Born from a reality show on TBS, The Future Diary has been given a modern twist by TBS and Netflix.
While the title of this show may make a diary seem like some sort of a prophet, the show is not too different from what it suggests.
While there’s no real prophecy or prediction of the future, this reality show requires people – strangers, to be specific, to follow the script given in a diary.
This Diary maps out the love story that is to ensue between the strangers and decides the fate of their love lives.
Season 1
“Would I still love you, knowing it would end?”
With just the tagline making our hearts beat loudly, the first season, which premiered in 2021, of The Future Diary was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster.
The first season focuses on a couple that goes on dates together and spends a complete month in each other’s company. With everything from a hug to a kiss being a part of the diary, would this couple still fall in love?
While the strangers follow the diary and discover their feelings for each other, a panel of people deliberates whether falling in love is a plausible option for this pair.
The Netflix trailer also gives a sneak peek of the couple weeping and saying their goodbyes, steeling our doubts about the small heartache that is to come our way.
There is, however, hope that these two would end up together. Feeling relieved? ‘Cause same. The last episode of this season lets the couple choose what they actually wish to do; explore their relationship or part ways, possibly forever.
Season 2
A one-trick pony is no fun to watch. Keeping this in mind, the producers have brought the interesting show back with a twist.
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a love triangle trope from your favorite book? Well, I’ve got some good news for you!
Season 2 of The Future Diary aims to make us experience all sides of a love triangle. With three contestants coming in this time and there being the compulsion to choose one of the two options, this one is sure to bring tears to our eyes.
But all that will come at a later stage. Before that, get ready to experience one woman dating two men, going on dates together, or alternatively.
With the promise of tears of both, joy and laughter, this season’s trailer is definitely one that would make you want to experience all this.
Is it worth watching?
With a plot so different yet so common, The Future Diary is definitely worth a watch.
Watch at your own discretion though, because tears are sure to ensue.
Where to Stream?
Both the seasons are available on Netflix. Season 2 premieres on the 19th of May, 2022.
