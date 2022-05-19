The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Previously on The Flight Attendant, we see Cassie taking a trip to New York to visit her father’s grave at the letter-reading ceremony, but things heated up pretty soon after meeting her mother. On the other hand, we see the ‘doppelganger’ sneaking into Annie and Max’s house.

Last week was filled with emotional drama and nail-biting suspense. The show has been relaxing the ‘look-alike’ part for two episodes now, but it seems that the doppelganger was rather using up this opportunity.

This week, we bring you the latest updates! When will the next release, what time, and what could be happening here? Read below to find out.

When And Where Is Episode 7 Of The Flight Attendant Season 2 Releasing?

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at midnight PDT, on HBO Max. The episode title will be “Thrill Rides”.

What Is The Flight Attendant About?

The Flight Attendant is an American dark comedy-drama thriller television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and was developed by Steve Yockey.

The series is about a reckless alcoholic flight attendant, Cassie Bowden, who drinks during flights and spends her mingling with strangers, including her passengers. On one hangover morning, she wakes up beside a dead body, and that’s when all the commotion begins; by the end of Season 1, Cassie managed to come up with a clean sheet.

In Season 2, Cassie becomes sober and starts getting her life together, but comes back to square one when her ‘doppelganger’ murders the target she was surveying for the CIA. The chaos never leaves her!

Who Is The Cast Of The Flight Attendant?

The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as the lead ‘Cassie Bowden’ with Zosia Mamet as ‘Annie Mouradian, a lawyer and Cassie’s best friend; Deniz Akdeniz, as ‘Max’, a hacker and Annie’s boyfriend; Mo McRae as ‘Benjamin Berry’ and Callie Hernandez as ‘Gabrielle Diaz’.

What Can Happen In Episode 7?

It is quite hard to predict what may happen, given the twists and turns in each episode and very little information provided from the sources. As seen in the previous episode, Max and Annie were investigating the passengers, Esteban and Gabrielle, only to find that they keep tabs on Cassie, and this information is sent to the North Koreans. Meanwhile, Cassie’s doppelganger continues to frame her while taking down other targets. Also, is Benjamin good or bad? What about the tension between Cassie and her mother? Can Cassie control her drinking habits? Watch the promo of The Flight Attendant episode 7 right now!

Nonetheless, the last episode was super-hit, speculating that this one may exceed our expectations. Fans are spamming Twitter requesting to give Kaley Cuoco all the awards for her incredible performance. Well, set a reminder for the date and time on your calendar, as this episode will be an absolute blast!

The post The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.