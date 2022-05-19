News
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Previously on The Flight Attendant, we see Cassie taking a trip to New York to visit her father’s grave at the letter-reading ceremony, but things heated up pretty soon after meeting her mother. On the other hand, we see the ‘doppelganger’ sneaking into Annie and Max’s house.
Last week was filled with emotional drama and nail-biting suspense. The show has been relaxing the ‘look-alike’ part for two episodes now, but it seems that the doppelganger was rather using up this opportunity.
This week, we bring you the latest updates! When will the next release, what time, and what could be happening here? Read below to find out.
When And Where Is Episode 7 Of The Flight Attendant Season 2 Releasing?
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 7 will release on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at midnight PDT, on HBO Max. The episode title will be “Thrill Rides”.
What Is The Flight Attendant About?
The Flight Attendant is an American dark comedy-drama thriller television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and was developed by Steve Yockey.
The series is about a reckless alcoholic flight attendant, Cassie Bowden, who drinks during flights and spends her mingling with strangers, including her passengers. On one hangover morning, she wakes up beside a dead body, and that’s when all the commotion begins; by the end of Season 1, Cassie managed to come up with a clean sheet.
In Season 2, Cassie becomes sober and starts getting her life together, but comes back to square one when her ‘doppelganger’ murders the target she was surveying for the CIA. The chaos never leaves her!
Who Is The Cast Of The Flight Attendant?
The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as the lead ‘Cassie Bowden’ with Zosia Mamet as ‘Annie Mouradian, a lawyer and Cassie’s best friend; Deniz Akdeniz, as ‘Max’, a hacker and Annie’s boyfriend; Mo McRae as ‘Benjamin Berry’ and Callie Hernandez as ‘Gabrielle Diaz’.
What Can Happen In Episode 7?
It is quite hard to predict what may happen, given the twists and turns in each episode and very little information provided from the sources. As seen in the previous episode, Max and Annie were investigating the passengers, Esteban and Gabrielle, only to find that they keep tabs on Cassie, and this information is sent to the North Koreans. Meanwhile, Cassie’s doppelganger continues to frame her while taking down other targets. Also, is Benjamin good or bad? What about the tension between Cassie and her mother? Can Cassie control her drinking habits? Watch the promo of The Flight Attendant episode 7 right now!
Nonetheless, the last episode was super-hit, speculating that this one may exceed our expectations. Fans are spamming Twitter requesting to give Kaley Cuoco all the awards for her incredible performance. Well, set a reminder for the date and time on your calendar, as this episode will be an absolute blast!
Yankee prospect Luis Gil heading to team doctor for reported elbow issue
BALTIMORE — Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. The right-hander pulled himself from his start with Triple-A Scranton in the fifth inning on Wednesday night. The Times Tribune of Scranton reported that it is an elbow issue.
Aaron Boone said he had not gotten much information on the injury.
“I know he left the game and I know he’s scheduled to see the doctor tomorrow,” the Yankee manager said before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Boone also said he believes this is a new injury for Gil, who does not have a history of elbow issues.
Gil made a spot start for the big league club on Thursday in Chicago, allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six. He got the start because the Yankees had back-to-back rainouts, which forced a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, and they needed an extra starter. He likely would be called on to make a few more if he is healthy.
Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
LOCASTRO UPDATE
Outfielder Tim Locastro, who is on the injured list with a strained lat muscle, is working out back in New York, but there is no timeline for his return.
“I would say it’s going well, his rehab’s going well, he is swinging off the tee,” Boone said. “So we’ll have a better idea when we’ll get back but again, for the injury that he had, he was doing pretty well, symptom wise, surprisingly, and that’s continued to go that way. So I know he’s doing pretty well and continues to make progress, but as far as when yet I’m not quite sure, but I know he’s hitting.”
Locastro appeared in 15 games before getting hurt, mostly as a pinch runner. In 13 plate appearances he was slashing .231/.333/.462 with a home run and two RBI. He had four stolen bases.
Welcome to Plathville Spoilers
Welcome to Plaithville’s new season is on its way on TLC and there has been a lot of news on the cast, their relationships, and life. Season 4 will release on May 17 at 10 p.m. on TLC and southern household fans are happy to see them return.
When we saw them last time on the telly, it appeared that Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are going for a divorce, and Max Lallschmidt and Moriah Plath had ended their long relationship. This season may explore the life and relationship problems of the Plath children.
What to Expect
In season 4 we can see Ethan confessing to Olivia that he needs some time where he can be alone and she thinks that Ethan wants a divorce and to leave her alone permanently. Olivia mentions that she doesn’t know what he is doing and has a double life in front of the cameras.
Spoilers
In a scene, you will find out that Olivia noticed Ethan grinning at some other woman and gets angry at him for reasons unknown. She asks him the reason why didn’t call her and tell her any of this? “This” is still a mystery to us.
Parallel to this Moriah is in Florida and figuring out her life. She moved there with the thought that Max would move in with her but due to their breakup situation has changed for her. She is still not sure about things happening with Max. Ethan tells that Moriah is the only one who knows precisely what occurred between them.
Back in Cairo, there is a lot of ruckus with older Plaith siblings. Barry Plath and Kim Plath are exploring their relationship with their children. On the other hand, Olivia is convinced that she will never get the attention she deserves from Ethan as he is raised in such a way by his parents.
Season 4 will try to answer these burning questions of the viewers.
Micah Plath in L.A.
Micah Plath has relocated to L.A. to focus on his modeling and acting career. He decides that he needs to pursue his dreams and not go with his siblings to Florida. He was so determined that he left for Florida without any notice.
It looks like in L.A. he is visiting strip clubs which is against his parent’s morals and teachings. How will his life turn out? Will he actually become an actor?
Kim’s Mid-life Crisis
In the course of Welcome to Plaithville seasons, Kim Plath has changed a lot, left her husband Barry Plath, and asked if this is really a mid-life crisis. Kim is working out and trying to change family dances. Barry is bothered about the time Kim spends in the dancing studio is too much.
Kim realizes that this is the right time to reach Olivia and Ethan out. Barry has no clue about the situation but he is upset that they are eating a lot of Pizza. Olivia and Ethan still have issues. Will the Plath family reunite? Can they overcome these issues as a family?
Season 4 Premiere Date
To answer all these questions tune in on May 17, Tuesday for season 4 on TLC, at 10 p.m. Season 4 will have 12 episodes and a runtime of about 35 minutes per episode.
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo appeared in court Thursday, standing silently during a brief proceeding attended by some relatives of the victims after a grand jury indicted him.
Payton Gendron, 18, wore an orange jail uniform, a mask and handcuffs. As he was led out, someone shouted “Payton, you’re a coward!” from the courtroom gallery. He is being held in jail without bail.
Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the first-degree murder indictment, which covers all 10 deaths, was handed up Wednesday.
Thirteen people in all were shot Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.
District attorney John Flynn said his office would not comment on the case while the grand jury investigation continues.
Calls seeking comment were made to Gendron’s lawyers.
The victims’ family members who had attended the hearing left without immediately speaking to reporters.
Gendron, 18, livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.
Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.
At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron’s court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf. He is due back in court June 9.
The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become almost numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron’s online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.
The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.
Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn’t clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron’s online postings.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for “providing a platform to plan and promote violence.”
