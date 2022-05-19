Finance
The Importance of Dental Continuing Education
The pursuit of lifelong learning-whether to enrich our lives, follow a new dream, or simply challenge ourselves, is certainly something that appeals to many of us. For some professionals, however, ongoing training in their fields of expertise is more important than for others. Individuals working in the medical and dental fields are entrusted with the safety and comfort of others on a daily basis. Should they choose to rely upon their initial training indefinitely, ignoring ongoing developments and technological advances, they would be putting their practices at legal risk and jeopardizing the health and welfare of their patients. In these fields, it’s simply not an option to assume that there is nothing more to learn.
Dental continuing education is essential for anyone working within the dental field. As in the medical field, technological advances in the field come at a rapid-fire pace, and staying abreast of the latest research, tools and treatment methods is crucial. Ongoing training for dental professionals is so important that most states require that dentists and hygienists complete a certain number of dental continuing education activities each year in order to remain licensed to practice. These requirements vary from state to state, and in some cases also apply to dental assistants.
Pursuing continued education in the dental field can be beneficial in several ways. For a dentist who is currently in practice, ongoing continuing education ensures that his or her patients have access to the latest diagnostic, preventative and treatment methods. For an individual just beginning a career in the dental field, dental continuing education can open new career pathways, provide opportunities for advancement and improve earning power.
A wide variety of dental continuing education activities are available for both working and non-working individuals. If your goal is simply to stay informed about new research findings and updated industry best practices, there are plenty of low-cost, self-paced online courses that can help you to meet your state’s continuing education requirements and enhance your ability to perform your current job role. If you are interested in furthering your formal education, however, in order to advance your career in the dental field, you may wish to pursue a degree or certificate program. For example, a dental assistant may discover that she is interested in pursuing a career as a hygienist-whether to earn a higher salary or simply to experience more personal fulfillment in her job role. In this case, she would need a degree from an accredited dental hygiene school in order to obtain her license.
Regardless of the pathway you choose, as a dental professional you should consider your pursuit of education to be a lifelong endeavor. Doing so will not only better position you to advance within your chosen field; it will also ensure that you’re able to provide the best possible care for your patients.
Getting Successful As a Distance Learner
With the help of distance learning programs the students can easily get an online degree while sitting in any part of the world. Different technologies are put into use to distribute the course material and it also helps in interaction with the online tutors and the students. Nowadays, there are so many online colleges and universities which are offering the students with different online degree programs.
The distance learning program offers the students with the same set of courses which are offered at the campus based programs. Visit The Degree Experts to learn how you can become a good distance learner. There are different qualities which the students should possess in order to become a successful distance learner. Let us discuss these qualities in detail-
– First and foremost good distance learners never put off their work or waits for long hours to begin their work. They will manage their timings to work on different assignments, get the time to attend the online classes, and still have enough time to conduct their daily routine work. They take pleasure in the fact that they can learn whenever they feel comfortable and to complete the course as soon as possible.
– Almost every distance learning program offers some form of flexibility for the students so that they can study whenever they feel comfortable. A good distance learner don’t require anybody to motivate and encourage them, they independently conduct different assignments and projects. They make the planning accordingly so that they can easily complete different tasks within time.
– At campus-based schools there are different social activities like parties, dancing, and schools elections whereas distance learners don’t get a chance to participate in these activities. But a good distance learner is not concerned that they will be missing all the social activities that take place in the campus based schools. These students are only concerned with the completion of the online course which they are pursuing.
– The students will get the course material in the text form so that they can refer it repetitively and they don’t have to listen to understand the contents of the course material. So, it becomes very important to enhance the proficiencies of reading and understanding the text form in order to become a successful distance learner.
A History Of Online Schools
Nursing students, when you’re pursuing that online LPN to RN degree or taking some online continuing education classes,
have you ever stopped to think how far education has come since the development of the world wide web?
Online degree programs are everywhere. We’ve started to take them for granted, and it feels as if they’ve been here forever.
However, the fact is, online degree programs have only been in existence for about a decade and a half.
And one of the earliest innovators in the online education field is a Cambridge-educated professor turned entrepreneur named Dr. John Sperling. Sperling, now a billionaire, founded the University of Phoenix in 1976. It was a private for-profit college developed to serve the needs of non-traditional students. Sperling saw that regular colleges were already serving the needs of all those students who just graduated from high school and were going to college with the help of their parents – but who was addressing the needs of working professionals who might already have a degree but wanted a career change, or who had day jobs and needed a career-oriented education with classes at times they could actually attend?
The University of Phoenix offered night classes and other educational solutions for working adults. And as the internet began to grow in popularity and sophistication, Sperling saw another way for education to be made achievable and convenient for people who were already working for a living but wanted something more.
And in 1989 one of the very first online campuses in the world was created through the University of Phoenix; in 1991, the Online Campus graduated its first class.
Now, there are literally hundreds of thousands of students attending the University of Phoenix online, and they have programs for Licensed Vocational (or Practical) Nurse to Registered Nurse, LPN to BSN, RN to BSN, and many other healthcare classes.
And there are, of course, dozens of other online schools that offer many of these online nursing programs these days. But they owe a lot of their current success – and so do all online students – to the innovative vision of Dr. John Sperling.
Alfred Adler – The Third Man
Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and Alfred Adler, the great triumvirate and founding fathers of early psychological theory are probably the best known names in the world of early psychology. Freud and Jung are better known and the work of Alfred Adler is often forgotten.
It is difficult to understand how different the academic world was in those days. No Internet, no telephone, no radio and no TV. Information travelled slowly, and yet in a few short years after 1900, the work of Freud, Jung and Adler began to have a major impact on the way in which people who had non-physical troubles were treated.
It’s also interesting to note how deeply the early life experiences of these three pioneers in psychology molded and sculpted their particular understandings of the way our minds work, and the theories which they later elaborated.
So back to Alfred Adler. Like Freud, Adler was an Austrian, and his initial training was in general medicine. In 1901, at Freud’s invitation, he joined the “Wednesday Group”, a relatively informal discussion group concentrating on the emerging science of psychology, whose members included Freud himself, Carl Jung and Wilhelm Stekel. However, as each member of the group developed his own theories, tensions developed and in 1911, Adler and his camp followers split away, followed soon afterward by Jung and his coterie.
Adler speculated that an individual’s social context and situation had as much to do with his psychological health as the influences of his childhood and his particular sexual drives. Adler was essentially socialist in nature (indeed, he corresponded with Leon Trotsky), and was one of the first to remark on the way that gender politics (feminism as a reaction to masculine domination) permeated society.
He theorized that our self-perceptions as being ‘superior’ or ‘inferior’ were extremely important in the way we interacted with others. This line of thought, together with his socialist leanings, led him to be one of the first to do away with the “Analyst’s Couch”. Instead he simply used two chairs in his consultations, so that therapist and client would react as equals.
Adler’s theories on birth order, parenting and social involvement were some of the most powerful influences on Western social thought in the mid 20th Century.
Alfred Adler’s early collaboration with Freud and Jung inevitably colored his own thinking, and his primary contribution to psychological thought was his theory that human personality and behavior was inherently goal directed, driven by some inner force, and that very early in life we develop goals which we strive to achieve.
Of course, we cannot always achieve what the self would wish us to, and indeed, it might have some very unpleasant social consequences if we could.
He thought that the goals of the Self – which can be quite extreme – were moderated by the social and ethical demands of the particular society in which we live. As we strive to achieve these goals, there is a constant balancing and counter-balancing between the feelings of inferiority and superiority which we experience in relation to our particular situation and in our relationships with others. The results of these balancing mechanisms lead us to display quite distinct behaviors.
Adler coined the term ‘inferiority complex’ to describe one of the main dynamics of this situation. If we feel slightly inferior to others in a given area, this is often a spur to action and improvement. Unfortunately, however, if the action taken is a gross overcompensation for the reality, instead of just producing great achievements, it can produce really bizarre behavior. If the feeling of inferiority is extreme, it can simply act as a disincentive to any effort at improvement, leaving the afflicted person with even lower self-esteem.
The Adlerian school of psychological thought (which he called Individual Psychology) is paradoxically much concerned about the ways in which the individual and society interact. He was a great proponent of sound parenting skills, of a holistic approach to problem solving and was a considerable supporter of feminist views, something quite unusual for a man of his time. Contentiously, he suggested that the way in which people acted out their feelings of inferiority and superiority formed much of the basis for gender bias and stereotypical ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’ attitudes and styles.
In strong counterpoint to his generally inclusive view of human nature, he had some very firm opinions on homosexuality, suggesting that homosexual people were “failures in life”; a situation which he thought resulted from an over-compensation to an inferiority complex towards one’s own gender!
Probably no-one has had a greater impact on what is widely regarded as good parenting and ‘child management’ than Alfred Adler. Although he was an extremely good therapist himself, his main interests lay in preventive psychology and in the structure and interaction of families.
He identified two parental styles that were almost certain to cause problems in adulthood. The first was pampering – overprotecting a child, giving him too much attention, and protecting him from the harsh reality of life.
Children brought up this way are poorly equipped to deal with the tough business of living, highly dependent and find it hard to make decisions. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Adler thought that the ‘neglected’ child (one who is given little support) would grow up to fear the world, distrust others and probably find it hard to form sound relationships.
At the time Adler was introducing his ideas on ‘democratic parenting’ to the world, the old order was changing. The First World War had almost swept away inherited privilege and a rigid sense of class. People were beginning to expect their voices to be heard, and this fitted well with what Adler thought was good for the family.
Adler believed that successful parenting was based on:
-Mutual respect – parents who show respect for the child–while winning his respect for them – teach the child to respect himself and others.
-Encouragement – implies faith in and respect for the child as he is
-Natural and logical consequences – allowing the child to experience and learn from the actual result of his own behavior. Natural consequences are the direct result of the child’s behavior, for example, Tommy refuses to wear a coat while it is raining: he will get wet.
Independence – Never do for a child what he can do for himself.
A dependent child is a demanding child. Children become irresponsible only when we fail to give them opportunities to take on responsibility.
Adler’s views survive today as the core of good parenting – there have been advances, of course, but Adler lit the torch.
