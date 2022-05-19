News
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar On Netflix: May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Hold your seats fast! For there is another fiery documentary around the corner. On May 19, 2022, Netflix released The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar. The one hour and forty-six minutes long documentary will take us through the politically heated atmosphere of Argentina and focus on the death of Argentinian photojournalist Jose Luis Cabezas.
The co-writing team includes the names Tatiana Merenuk and Gabriel Bobillo. While Alejandro Hartmann is also one of the executive producers, Vanessa Ragone and Mariela Besuievsky have been a part of the executive production team.
The Plot
On the series’ description page on Netflix, the synopsis reads, “The crime of the photographer José Luis Cabezas, in the summer of 1997, shocks Argentina and reveals a mafia network in which the political and economic powers do not seem to be unrelated.
The consequences will be almost as dramatic as the crime itself, both for its instigator and the country.” The documentary again attempts to reassert the evil of governance and the mafia’s involvement in society’s underbellies, pulling the strings through the exploitation caused by money.
Freedom Of Press
The death of Jose Luis Cabezas was a lightning strike to every layman living in Argentina. This was a direct attack on the freedom of the press, for which people came out on the streets and protested this forced violence again.
It was a wake-up call for all; different media groups and human rights advocates asked for justice for Cabezas. The murder occurred during the times that one can consider the golden age of the press in Argentina.
The Conspiracy And Secrecy
For a long time in the initial investigation, it is believed that it is simply political motivation; where police put sheets over it. However, a name soon popped up that shook the investigation in another direction, “Alfredo Yabran.” No one had ever seen his face in public; no photographs, no visual identification marker was present for him.
This link led to new leads, and rumors started painting a whole new reality. Many people were apprehended from the area known as Los Hornos in the Bueno Aires province, and the case was put on trial in 2000 for the murder of Jose Luis Cabezas. They were sent to jail in feburary.
The Teaser
“Taking a picture of me is like shooting myself in the forehead,” almost horrifyingly; this line appears in the teaser released by Netflix. Yabran wanted to remain a ghost, but Cabezas was on his righteous mission.
The film is rates 16 and up, with children under 16 requiring parental supervision. Netflix describes it as provocative and investigative. Such unearthing of realities sure calls for a mature mind to deal with the complex reality we live in.
The post The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar On Netflix: May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Making his fifth appearance in six years, Stillwater’s Alex Beach is a permanent fixture at PGA Championship
Not all of Alex Beach’s family will be in attendance at Southern Hills this week in Tulsa, Okla., to watch the Stillwater native compete at this week’s PGA Championship. Turns out, this was their pre-determined cabin-opening weekend.
That confirms two things: No. 1, Beach is indeed Minnesotan. And, No. 2, that this is far from his first trip around the major championship block.
In fact, when he tees off in the first round at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, Beach will be making his fifth PGA Championship appearance over the past six years. He has gained entry into this particular golf major championship the same way each time, by finishing in the top 20 of the PGA Professional Championship. Doing so this year was not without drama.
In the final round of last month’s club pro championship, Beach thought he needed to finish at 1 under par for the 72-hole event to safely gain entry into another PGA Championship. But he got into the clubhouse at even par. That led to a nervy two-plus hours playing the waiting game. By the time everyone else was in, Beach and three others were tied for 18th — meaning a sudden-death playoff would be held to see which three of the four golfers would punch their tickets to the PGA Championship.
And, on the first playoff hole, Beach faced a birdie chip from off the green.
He drained it, clinching another major championship tee time in the process. The clip — which Beach says he has now seen more than 100 times — shows the 32-year-old carefully watching the ball’s roll, then somewhat casually dropping a finger down as the birdie dropped into the cup.
That’s how you do it!
Alex Beach advances with a brilliant chip in!#PGAProChamp pic.twitter.com/zt2JDgRQNv
— PGA of America (@PGA) April 20, 2022
“I didn’t really celebrate much. I was so in the zone on the task at hand,” Beach said. “When it went in, honestly, it was just like blackout mode. My short game is pretty good, but I had some kind of streaky stretches during that tournament, and just kind of, poetically, to finish with some theatrics, I guess it’s fitting.”
It wasn’t until he was walking off the green with his caddie that Beach smiled and the reality of the achievement seemed to sink in. The first word Beach used to describe that playoff: “stressful.”
“Super happy and thrilled, lucky to get through it. I didn’t have my best stuff (at the tournament) in Texas, really had to grind it out and was lucky to finish high enough to get into the playoff, and then was very fortunate to chip in and kind of solidify my spot,” he said. “Yeah, that was wild.”
Frankly, so too is making a fifth PGA Championship appearance in six years. The assistant professional at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., is nearly as permanent a fixture at the premier event as the game’s top names.
“So in some ways it’s like, ‘Mark it on your calendar,’ but at the same time it’s the opposite of that,” said Beach, a 2007 Stillwater Area High School grad. “It’s so hard to get here for me and the 20 guys. But showing up to this week now, I’m so comfortable. I know a lot of the players. I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of them many times now and I know how the week works, and I’ve always said the hardest thing out here for someone like myself is to get comfortable and feel like I belong. In some small way now I kind of feel like I’ve earned that, mainly to myself, not from anybody else.”
Beach’s goals entering this week are the same as always — to play well. He knows he’s good enough to compete at this level. He would love to make the 36-hole cut, something he hasn’t done in his four previous tries.
“Hopefully, in a couple days,” he said, “we can change that.”
That’s not to say he hasn’t been close. He was just a couple of shots off the number in 2020, and was inside the cut line in the second round last year before suffering a back injury that derailed his round.
The scores, he noted, don’t always reflect how close he has been. Beach believes Southern Hills, which puts a premium on distance and work around the greens, fits his game “really well.” He is accustomed to Midwest golf and championship golf. This setup checks both of those boxes. He said a number of holes appease the eye of the lefty’s cut off the tee. Perhaps all of those factors working in his favor will lead to a special week.
Beach puts pressure on himself to succeed, but added there’s so much more to this week than his tournament performance.
“The level of support that I have is truly humbling, and it’s so fun to share this experience with others, and that, for me, is what makes it special,” he said. “The true fun stuff happens on the course. (Tuesday,) signing autographs for some young kids and getting to have some laughs with them. That’s where this is truly special. For someone like myself, this isn’t my week-in, week-out job at this point — as much as I’d love it to be one day. So yeah, I’m going to try my hardest, but it’s been an incredible week.”
Of the 20 club pros, Beach’s fifth PGA Championship appearance ties him with Ryan Vermeer for most among the group. He has gotten to know so many people through his experiences, including countless PGA Tour players. They’re among those fascinated by the stories of the PGA club pros.
“They’re kind of rooting for us, too. It’s pretty much everybody. We’re the true underdog story,” Beach said. “We get to share what it’s like to play in an all-star game, which is pretty much what a PGA Championship is. And to hold our own, that just validates what we love to do and why we work hard.”
Beach’s advice to this week’s PGA professional newbies is simple: Savor the experience.
“Play well, play poorly, you earned the right to be here, you earned the right to smile, and you earned the right to enjoy what this week is, because you’re going to look back on it with incredible memories,” he said. “And hopefully it’s one of many/ But you’re never guaranteed much, so enjoy the walk.”
News
Celtics’ Smart upgraded to probable, with Heat’s Lowry still out, as pandemic, protocols remain series factors
The specter COVID and illness continues to be a factor in the Eastern Conference finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.
A day after the Celtics big man Al Horford entered the NBA’s heath-and-safety protocols, Boston coach Ime Udoka was unavailable for his team’s Wednesday media session due to what the Celtics said was a non-COVID illness.
However, ongoing concerns about the pandemic continue to impact the NBA playoffs for a third consecutive year, with the Heat returning to a mask mandate for all media at Wednesday’s interview session.
In addition, it is believed that ESPN now will conduct pregame coaching interviews remotely.
Horford, as of Wednesday, was not expected to be available for Thursday’s 8:30 Game 2 and FTX Arena, formally listed as doubtful by the Celtics.
It is not the scenario Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had hoped for by this stage of the pandemic.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “It’s like every single time you think it’s getting beyond this, it’s not.”
That had him empathizing with the Celtics.
“You want to beat their best with our best,” he said. “It’s just not the world we’re living in.”
Heat guard Tyler Herro said Wednesday the return of COVID and illness is just a sign of the times.
“I mean, you just control what you can control,” he said. “There’s a lot of sickness going around, but you just try to stay out the way and hope everything goes well, I guess.”
While the Celtics offered no updates on Horford, guard Marcus Smart, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was upgraded to probable Thursday for a return from the mid-foot sprain that had him out for Tuesday’s series opening Heat victory.
“Obviously, he’s Defensive Player of the Year,” Herro said, “so him being on the floor obviously brings a presence on that side of the ball. He’s a tremendous player, so him being out there, obviously it shifts things a little bit.”
Herro said a return by Horford would be similarly series shifting, whenever that might come.
“I mean, both of those being back, that’s two of their five starters,” he said. “Being at full strength, I’m sure they’ll be a little bit more confident. And we’ll see when those guys get back.”
Also, Celtics guard Sam Hauser remains out due to right-shoulder instability.
For the Heat, point guard Kyle Lowry remains sidelined with a hamstring strain, listed as out, to miss his eighth game in the last 10.
Spoelstra said Lowry was limited to light shooting Wednesday, with the Heat limited in their court time.
“I don’t have a new update,” he said.
Premature Pepas
Yes, Herro said, he was surprised that the Heat rally anthem of ‘Pepas’ was played with significant time remaining Tuesday, perhaps a bit prematurely.
“It did,” he said. “I was thinking that. I think it was like four minutes on the clock.”
The Heat led by 13 with 3:18 to play, with their lead later trimmed to seven with 1:28 remaining.
Spoelstra said he was unaware of premature Pepas, but acknowledged being unaware through a significant portion of the Pepas phenomenon at FTX Arena.
“You know what? I did not notice it [Tuesday] night,” Spoelstra said. “And it took like probably five games during the regular season to realize when our players were getting all hyped up in the huddle, and I’m looking around like, ‘focus.’ And then everybody told me to get my head out of the sand. And I realized what it was.
“I didn’t even know it was played [Tuesday] night. At that point, I thought the game was very much in the balance.”
He then smiled and added, “I will talk to the appropriate people.”
()
News
Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 2 – May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
There is never enough paranormal activity action. An insatiable desire to explore the unknown, the spirit land, feels like an ongoing investigation of human beings. One of the most loved inquiries of the ghouls and the ghosts are Ghost Adventures series.
The journey of Ghost Adventures began on July 25, 2007, and now after 15 years and after several seasons in between, the series is back with a new subtitle, Ghost Adventures: House Calls. It is debuting with two episodes on a single day, Thursday, May 19, only on Discovery+.
Glimpse Into The Episodes
Just after you finish this article, head straight to watch the teaser trailer of Ghost Adventure: House Calls to experience the spine-chilling horrors of the neighborhood. The first episode is titled “Crisis in Long Beach,” which is concerned with the paranormal predicament of a couple in Long Beach, California. Zak and his team will investigate the possessed husband by the spirit that has found a home along with them.
The second episode, titled “Ellington Home Invasion,” will also stream on the same date, May 19. Once again, Zak will send his crew to Ellington, Connecticut. This time troubled parents, in utmost desperation, will ask for help because of the presence of a beastly shadow that has crept into their home that wants to hurt their four little children.
Hunters Always Hunting
Once again, ghost hunter Zak Bagans, and his team Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley, are out there to help those in dire need of it. In an interview, Zak mentioned, “A home is a very personal and sacred space… When unexplained spirit activity causes a family to feel threatened and uncomfortable in their own house, immediate action is caused.
House Calls is about helping people living in fear of something unknown. Our goal is to figure out what’s going on and provide answers, advice, validation.” While it’s true that bingeing on these shows is highly addicting, the people who are suffering from such intrusions by the paranormal world have little to no help other than Zak Bagans and his team.
Beyond The Physical
It is not only the spirit world that is unsheathed in the investigation. The layers of human emotions also unravel during the process. How can humanity fight something that they can’t even touch? Bagans has notably mentioned that working with the team on this season of Ghost Adventures: House Calls is “the most personal and emotional investigation we’ve ever done.”
More Episodes To Come
Stay tuned, folks! Every single week the next six episodes will slowly trickle down on Discovery+. Titled “Auburn in Hell” the Episode 3, the list goes on as “Wappingers Falls of Fear,” “Panic in Palatka,” “Mayhem in Marquette,” “Jacksonville Family Curse,” and “Chaos in Emmaus,” respectively. Let’s hope that we will be treated to another season soon. Fingers Crossed!
The post Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 2 – May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Importance of Medical Coding for Insurance
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar On Netflix: May 19 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Making his fifth appearance in six years, Stillwater’s Alex Beach is a permanent fixture at PGA Championship
Celtics’ Smart upgraded to probable, with Heat’s Lowry still out, as pandemic, protocols remain series factors
Availability of Emergency Air Ambulance Portable Medical Equipment for Any Sick Patients by Global
Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 2 – May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Medical Billing Services: Choose the Type That’s Right for Your Practice
Pandemic, protocols, problems remain part of NBA playoffs in Heat-Celtics; Smart upgraded to probable
Blockchain Data Indicates $10M Worth Of Ether From The Ronin Exploit In Rotation
7 Essential Principles For Growing Your Medical Coding & Billing Business in 2018
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12