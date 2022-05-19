News
The Putin Interviews (2017): Where To Watch It Online? Is It Scripted Or Real?
The Putin Interviews is a documentary television series written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone. It was aired on June 12, 2017. It was the first time on Showtime. This series was based on a set of interviews with Vladimir Putin, organized by Oliver Stone from the year 2015 to 2017. It was a four-hour-long or four parted series consisting of four episodes released in a row from June 12, 2017, to June 15, 2017. Showtime Networks and IM Global Television have done the distribution of this legendary series worldwide.
Aired on
The Putin Interviews was aired on June 12, 2017. It lasted for four days and the final episode aired on June 15, 2017.
Where to Watch
‘The Putin Interviews’ is available on Showtime and FuboTV for a subscription.
It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
Is It Scripted Or Real?
It’s confusing, right! We can say that it is scripted as well as real. Oliver Stone planned the structure and the path of the way the interview should take. The real one was a thirty-hour plus interview session, but it was reduced to a four-hour series, making it not 100% real.
They interviewed over a two-year time, and just four episodes were released for the world to watch. Of course, it was a real interview session with real-life people, but the questions were constructed, and maybe the American filmmaker wanted to get something in particular from the Russian President.
Summary
The series began with Vladimir Putin’s biography. Putin told everything about his country Russia and how things worked in the past and then. He expressed his views on various topics like NATO, USSR, etc. Putin was forced to talk about Edward Snowden. He also said it’s dirty to spy on one’s allies.
In the series, we can see how Oliver managed to ask questions peacefully without challenging Putin. This interview also initiated flames of controversies like the video clip shown by Putin telling how Russian aviation was firing at militants in Syria. Later, the people said that it was the US firing at Afghani militants. The series came to be criticized and embraced by people worldwide. We can say that it was more of a question-answer session than a documentary.
Awards
The Putin Interviews won the audience award at the 23rd Sarajevo film festival in 2017.
The main title theme of the series was composed by Jeff Beal. It was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) in 2018.
Show Rating
The Putin Interviews were enjoyed by a wide range of people worldwide and criticized by some others.
The biographical series has a rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes,7.5/10 on IMDb,and54% on Metacritic.
The post The Putin Interviews (2017): Where To Watch It Online? Is It Scripted Or Real? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The Future Diary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Have you ever seen a movie and wondered how the actors don’t fall in love while enacting all those scenes? Released in 2021, The Future Diary aims to give you an answer to this very question. The show is of Japanese origins and is available with subtitles for non-Japanese speakers.
The show is a reboot of a reality series that peaked from 1998 to 2002. Born from a reality show on TBS, The Future Diary has been given a modern twist by TBS and Netflix.
While the title of this show may make a diary seem like some sort of a prophet, the show is not too different from what it suggests.
While there’s no real prophecy or prediction of the future, this reality show requires people – strangers, to be specific, to follow the script given in a diary.
This Diary maps out the love story that is to ensue between the strangers and decides the fate of their love lives.
Season 1
“Would I still love you, knowing it would end?”
With just the tagline making our hearts beat loudly, the first season, which premiered in 2021, of The Future Diary was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster.
The first season focuses on a couple that goes on dates together and spends a complete month in each other’s company. With everything from a hug to a kiss being a part of the diary, would this couple still fall in love?
While the strangers follow the diary and discover their feelings for each other, a panel of people deliberates whether falling in love is a plausible option for this pair.
The Netflix trailer also gives a sneak peek of the couple weeping and saying their goodbyes, steeling our doubts about the small heartache that is to come our way.
There is, however, hope that these two would end up together. Feeling relieved? ‘Cause same. The last episode of this season lets the couple choose what they actually wish to do; explore their relationship or part ways, possibly forever.
Season 2
A one-trick pony is no fun to watch. Keeping this in mind, the producers have brought the interesting show back with a twist.
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a love triangle trope from your favorite book? Well, I’ve got some good news for you!
Season 2 of The Future Diary aims to make us experience all sides of a love triangle. With three contestants coming in this time and there being the compulsion to choose one of the two options, this one is sure to bring tears to our eyes.
But all that will come at a later stage. Before that, get ready to experience one woman dating two men, going on dates together, or alternatively.
With the promise of tears of both, joy and laughter, this season’s trailer is definitely one that would make you want to experience all this.
Is it worth watching?
With a plot so different yet so common, The Future Diary is definitely worth a watch.
Watch at your own discretion though, because tears are sure to ensue.
Where to Stream?
Both the seasons are available on Netflix. Season 2 premieres on the 19th of May, 2022.
The post The Future Diary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals
This is the revenge, the opportunity for Max Strus to settle the score, to prove the Boston Celtics wrong, to make Brad Stevens wish he never issued that pink slip.
Right?
“No,” Strus said to the Sun Sentinel during a private moment outside the Miami Heat locker room at FTX Arena. “This isn’t about me. This is bigger than me. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. There’s no personal vendettas here. We’re just trying to win a series.”
The difference is one team gave up on Strus at the start of his NBA career while the other saw so much potential that it signed Strus a year after a devastating 2019 knee injury.
“I had no idea Max played for the Celtics,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “I didn’t.”
That’s because technically Strus didn’t.
Signed by Boston during the 2019 offseason after going undrafted out of DePaul, Strus thrived with the Celtics in summer league and then made it to the final preseason cut. But on the eve of the regular season, Strus was released in favor of Javonte Green, another undrafted prospect.
“I think they went with the more defensive-minded player,” Strus said, with Green spending a season and a half with the Celtics, and now a season and a half with the Chicago Bulls. “But they said it was a tough decision for them to make. And everything happens for a reason.”
The formal notice of his Celtics release came from former Celtics executive Danny Ainge. There also was a parting moment with Stevens, who then was Celtics coach and now oversees Boston’s front office.
“Danny said it was a hard decision to make,” Strus said. “And I met with Brad, too, and he said the same thing. So it happens. It’s part of the business.”
All the while, a Plan B had been put in place, with Strus immediately signing a two-way contract with his hometown Bulls.
“It’s what happens,” Strus said. “It’s part of the business. It was my rookie season. Obviously they didn’t think I was the piece I needed, so they waived me and I signed a two-way with Chicago.
“It was the last minute. We knew that it was down to me or [Green], pretty much. So my agent kind of was working other areas already. So I knew if it happened, I was going home. So it wasn’t the worst thing in the world.”
Then the knee. Then a two-way deal with the Heat. And now a standard deal and starting role in the East finals, including three 3-point daggers in Game 1 in this best-of-seven series that moved on to Thursday night’s Game 2.
All the while playing without animus toward Stevens or his former Celtics preseason teammates.
“I know ‘em all,” he said. “They’re all good guys.”
And if there is a chip, it transcends those roster machinations at the end of Celtics 2019 training camp.
“Of course, always,” Strus said. “I have multiple chips on my shoulder, not just that. I have a lot of things that I could fall back on for motivation and to provide energy for me, so it’s not just that.”
Truth be told, it wasn’t until the eve of 2020 training camp that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became aware of Strus, after a discussion with Adam Simon, the team’s assistant general manager.
“I remember the first time Adam brought up his name,” Spoelstra said. “I watched a bunch of film. That’s the first time I’d ever seen him play. It was literally a week before we signed him here.”
So, yes, Strus was willing to bleed green.
Even if it’s a chapter largely glossed over.
“I didn’t know who Max was until he got here,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “The first day he got here, he didn’t miss a shot. So I knew he wasn’t going anywhere.”
()
News
Ahead of Fergie Jenkins’ statue unveiling, his Chicago Cubs ex-teammates reflect on his career: ‘He made it look easy’
Fergie Jenkins already has his 10-minute speech prepared well ahead of his monumental recognition.
Jenkins joked he will try not to bore anyone but hopes to enlighten people about his baseball journey and thank those who helped him along the way. When Jenkins’ statue is unveiled Friday morning, it will join those of former teammates Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams in the newly established monument row in Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field.
Jenkins, 79, arrived in Chicago on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s ceremony. He anticipates about 150 family members and friends will attend the unveiling.
“It’s an honor in itself because of the fact that a lot of generations have never seen me play, especially youngsters,” Jenkins told the Tribune. “It’s going to impact a lot of different people to stand by my statue and read some of the stats I’ve put together as an athlete: winning games, complete ballgames, winning the Cy Young, that type of thing.
“It’s an honor to have people stand in front of my statue and have their picture taken.”
Ahead of the ultimate honor a team can give a player, the Tribune spoke to five of Jenkins’ former Cubs teammates about their memories playing with the right-hander and what made him an elite pitcher.
When the Cubs acquired Jenkins from the Philadelphia Phillies three weeks into the 1966 season, the 23-year-old Canadian had only eight games of big-league experience. Cubs manager Leo Durocher used Jenkins out of the bullpen before putting him in the rotation at the end of August for the rest of the season, and he posted a 2.13 ERA with two complete games in his last nine starts. Jenkins went on to make 594 starts in his 19-year MLB career, including 347 in 10 seasons with the Cubs.
OF Billy Williams (teammate of Jenkins from 1966-73): “It was a long, lanky guy when he walked in the clubhouse, and he didn’t know anybody — like we all do when you move around — and all of a sudden Leo put him in the bullpen. The thing with him, he always had good fastball control, a real good slider and a good changeup. He threw the changeup different than any pitcher I’ve seen. His right foot kind of went back off the mound a different way. But you can’t teach that.”
Jenkins was a workhorse throughout his career. As a Cub he threw 154 complete games, including 29 shutouts. Once he started full time in 1967, Jenkins averaged 301 innings over seven seasons during his first stint in Chicago.
LHP Ken Holtzman (1966-71): “Fergie is impossible to describe by today’s standards and protocols. He was among an elite group of pitchers who were supposed to finish what they started and produce wins for his team. The workload of the starting pitcher was much greater than today’s pitchers and is probably why most of the pitchers of that era had their best years in their 20s, as opposed to many elite pitchers of today who have their best years in their 30s.”
Williams: “A strong individual. There’s so many times we’d go out a little bit, come in a little late and he’d be on the mound the next day. I remember we were in Pittsburgh and we had a good time that night — he and I went out. And then we had to go fishing at 4 o’clock in the morning (40 miles away) in Latrobe. So we rushed back to the hotel, we stayed up there fishing, then we rushed back to the hotel and the bus left at 5:15 p.m. We run in, take a shower, get on the bus and we go to the ballpark. And I say, ‘Ferg, who’s pitching tonight?’ He said, ‘I am.’ That’s when I knew he was a strong individual.”
Over the course of Jenkins’ career, 32 catchers caught him at least once. But none more than former Cubs catcher Randy Hundley, who was behind the plate for 240 of Jenkins’ appearances. Jenkins had a 3.21 ERA, 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .279 on-base percentage and .646 OPS against him when paired with Huntley.
C Randy Hundley (1966-73): “He was just a delight to catch for. He had a good, natural delivery on the ball and kept the ball down and did the hard work between starts, getting a lot of running in, keeping his arm in shape. He had command of all of his pitches. The slider was maybe his best pitch. During that time, Leo didn’t want to go to the bullpen and bring somebody else in to take his place. He just wanted to pitch him through the whole game and see if we couldn’t get the win. He was a good hitter too. He hit 13 home runs, and it helped him stay in the lineup. Most pitchers were not that good and would get pinch hit for if we were behind.”
After the 1973 season, the Cubs traded Jenkins to the Texas Rangers. He spent the next eight seasons in the American League with the Rangers and Boston Red Sox and pitched at an above-league-average level. His Cubs tenure, however, had another chapter. Jenkins signed with the Cubs before the 1982 season, pitching two more years before his career ended three months shy of his 41st birthday. The next season, the Cubs won the division and made their first postseason appearance in 39 years.
3B/2B Ryne Sandberg (1982-83): “In those two years, I didn’t really realize he was at the end of his career. That didn’t set in because he was so effective. After I moved to second base, I would look at the hitter and to see the sign and and to watch him execute that pitch. For me, I could just get a huge jump mentally or position myself because he was going to hit that spot and would have movement on it. He’d take the sting off of the ball. We needed to play defense behind him because he missed the sweet spot of the bat somehow with his slider and his moving fastball. So to play defense behind him was just a luxury, and we were able to just be at the right place at the right time. The infield would work hand in hand with him because he was so locked in.”
Jody Davis was Jenkins’ primary catcher those two seasons and ranks third in games caught that Jenkins pitched. Davis was behind the plate for Jenkins’ 3,000th career strikeout on May 25, 1982, in San Diego when he struck out Garry Templeton. The milestone baseball went to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jenkins kept strikeout ball No. 3,001, and he gave No. 3,002 to Davis.
C Jody Davis (1982-83): “It’s here in my trophy case, and I’m pretty proud of that. An unbelievable competitor, human being. He was ‘Pops’ to me at the yard. Catching him was almost like a day off because Fergie had such great control of all his pitches that you go out there and you call a pitch and you set up, catch the ball and throw it back. It was so much fun. Looking at his numbers is just astronomical. I mean, it’s breathtaking. He was such a great competitor, he never threw two pitches at the same speed and in the same spot. I mean, he made it look easy to move the ball around.”
Sandberg: “I remember a game in April, he was in his windup when he turned toward me at third base and said, ‘Heads up, Ryno.’ And then he threw the pitch, and I flinched and saw a bullet hit over to my right foul. In between innings I went to him, ‘Fergie, what did you mean by that heads up?’ And he goes, ‘Well, I was just alerting you that I was throwing a big power right-handed hitter an inside changeup and I wanted him to pull it foul for a strike. If he happens to be right on it, it’s going to be a rocket right at you, so I’m trying to help.’ So he did that the rest of that season throwing big guys inside changeups, and they couldn’t keep it fair.”
Jenkins’ statue cements his status as the greatest Cubs pitcher. He can still be found throughout the Cubs record book, including most games started and most career strikeouts. Jenkins, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, became the first Cub to win the National League Cy Young Award in 1971 and finished in the top three four other times. His former teammates remember Jenkins’ career beyond the well-deserved accolades.
Williams: “When that statue is unveiled and when the kids go running up to look at it and see it, they should say: This was a durable pitcher. He wanted to be on the mound. His thing was going out to pitch. You don’t find too many people with the complete games that he had. But he wanted it. He wanted people to say, ‘There was a guy that pitched his heart out for the Cubs.’”
Davis: “The ultimate competitor. His numbers are off the charts. If you look at his numbers compared to today, pitchers would laugh at them. But really he’s a great human being, a great friend, a great teammate. I’m glad I got to be a little part of it.
Sandberg: “If I was walking to home plate to face to him, just his height, his looseness of his arm and his legs coming at you and arms would be a lot. They’re coming at you and then the ball darting in different directions. That’s deception. And he had that naturally. But to see his 20-win seasons that he strung out, I don’t see that happen in today’s game. That’s pretty incredible.”
Holtzman: “Fergie was highly respected by both his opponents as well as his own teammates because of his reliability, consistency and excellence, which are his qualities that I most tried to emulate. His statue should be made of granite to symbolize his determination and strength, and I hope people who see it are reminded of his greatness.”
()
The Putin Interviews (2017): Where To Watch It Online? Is It Scripted Or Real?
Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in May 2022
The Future Diary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Online Degree in Education Administration
Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals
Crypto Law on Hold in Panama – Laurentino Cortizo Refuses
Benefits of Taking a Bachelor of Commerce Degree
Bybit’s New Liquidity Mining Pools Offer Up to 30% Apy
Where to Take Your Early Childhood Education Degree Online
Shib Army Burns Nearly 13 Billion SHIB In Last 24 Hours: Report
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12