Tips to Explore offers on Summer Collection for Kids

50 seconds ago

As the summer sun peaks out and the weather becomes warmer, parents are stocking up on clothes for their children. The days of shorts and t-shirts are coming with a whole new range of fashion choices for kids. This year, take advantage of summer collection sales to get your kids’ wardrobes ready for the season. Know some tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online to avail of suitable baby essentials at affordable prices.

Have A Look At The Basic Tips To Avail Offers On Kids Summer Collection

To get you started, here are a few tips on how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids online:

  1. Get Alerts From Your Favorite Retailers

Make sure you’re getting alerts from your favorite retailers. This way, you’ll know about any sales or discounts on kids’ summer clothes. You can usually sign up for these alerts on a retailer’s website or app. If they launch new products or have special promotions, you’ll be one of the first to know. You can get exclusive slots for shopping at the sale time by signing up for the alerts. For instance, with the American Eagle Black Friday Sale you can shop for your whole family within the budget.

  1. Check Out Social Media

Find out about sales by following your favorite retailers on social media. Many retailers use social media to announce new products, special promotions, and even sales. By following them on social media, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. You can also check out online forums and social media groups to find the best deals on kids’ clothing. These groups are full of parents who love to share their finds, so you’ll find some great offers.

  1. Sign Up For Newsletters

Many retailers also offer newsletters that you can sign up for. These newsletters usually include information about sales, new products, and special promotions. By signing up for these newsletters, you’ll be among the first to know about any offers on kids’ summer clothes. Newsletters from online retailers are a great way to stay informed about sales and promotions.

Many retailers will send out special offers and coupons through their newsletters. Sign up for a few different newsletters to ensure you don’t miss any great offers or checkout coupon sites like Saver.com to get hands-on latest offers. You can use the coupon sites to get discounts on your shopping list.

  1. Choose The Affordable Payment Method

Once you find the perfect offer on kids’ summer clothes, it’s time to check out. Most online retailers will offer multiple payment options. Choose the most affordable payment option to save even more money. Many retailers offer discounts for using certain payment methods, so be sure to check for these offers before checking out. You can explore the offers on credit cards or net banking to get additional discounts.

  1. Make Use Of First-time Purchases

If you’re a first-time shopper, many retailers will offer special discounts. These offers are usually available for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage of them while you can. Many online retailers offer first-time purchase discounts, so be sure to check for these before checking out. You can also find offers that give you a certain percentage off of your total purchase. Some stores also provide spin the wheel offers where you can get a discount or win exciting prizes.

Suitable Products To Choose From Summer Collection Of Kids?

Now that you know how to find the best offers on summer collections for kids, it’s time to start shopping. But what products should you be looking for? Here are a few essentials that every child needs for summer, like looking for clothes made from light, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen.

Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, as they can trap heat and make your child uncomfortable. Choose bright colors and fun patterns to help your child stay cool in the summer heat. And don’t forget to pack a few essential items like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses. These products are essential for protecting your child from the sun’s harmful rays.

Conclusion

In conclusion, summer collections and essentials for kids are important to explore offers online. It is essential to keep in mind the tips provided in order to make the best decisions for your child. With the right information, you can be sure to find great offers and items that will help your child enjoy their summer. So, make use of the tips and enjoy shopping for your kid’s summer collection.

Ajay Jayavarapu

A small-town boy with some big old dreams. A 90’s kid with a passion for writing while trying to keep the kid inside him alive. He is a reader and writer who is very much interested in exploring the world through reading and traveling. Being a professional content writer he dives into the content for providing a clear vision through the words to readers.

Here’s The Meaning Of The Coke Studio Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi And Shae Gill

7 mins ago

May 19, 2022

Pasoori-youtube
If you are fond of music and shows related to good music, then you must have heard of Coke Studio. Every season of this show has showcased some musical gems. Coke Studio season 14 is no different, the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi going viral is proof of it. The captivating song has over 123 million views on YouTube since its release.

Photo Credit: ytimg

If you are reading this article, we are pretty sure that you are curious about the meaning of the lyrics of the catchy song which is in Punjabi and Urdu Language. We absolutely get it if you have listened to this beautiful piece on loop (we did it).

Soon after its release, the song made a place on everyone’s playlist and on the list of liked songs, a few of you might have even downloaded it. The song Pasoori has foot-tapping music and is doing the rounds in Instagram reels as a trending song but did you know that the lyrics are heartbreaking. Now, if you are one of those people who is always curious to understand a song’s meaning especially if it is in a language you are not aware of, don’t worry we have got your back.

Let’s start with what Pasoori means?

Pasoori’ is a Punjabi word that can be translated in two ways in Urdu:

kashmakash‘ meaning conflict, and ‘jaldbazi/teezi’  meaning impatience/hasty.

Now let’s understand the meaning of the whole song (Pasoori) sung by the Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Let’s go.

Lines:

Agg lavan majboori nu

Aan jaan di pasoori nu

Zehar bane, haan teri

Pee javan main poori nu

Meaning:

Set fire to your worries

And to waiting and to hurries

If your love is poison

I’ll drink it in a flurry

Ali-Sethi-and-Shae-Gill-Coke-Studio-Season-14
Photo Credit: cutacut

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Dil baang baang mera takraya

Kaga bol ke das jaavein

Pavan gheyo dee choori nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

My heart lurched

Let the crow tell me why

And feast on sweet supply

Shae-gill-pasoori
Photo Credit: dawn

Lines:

Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan

Koi mainu naa roke

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tainu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

I’ll hide him in my loving embrace

No one stops me

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

pasoori-lyrics-meaning
Photo Credit: tribune

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Pura vi na hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Bhool gayi majboori nu

Duniya di dastoori nu

Saath tera hai bathera

Poora kar zaroori nu

Meaning:

I forget about my helplessness,

And the customs of people

You’re enough for me

Please fulfil my destiny

pasoori-lyrics-english
Photo Credit: tribune

Lines:

Aana si oh nahi aaya

Raasta naa dikhlaaya

Dil humara de sahara

Khawahishaat adhuri nu

Meaning:

He said he’d come but he never did

I couldn’t see, the way was hiding

My heart gives solace

To wishes unfulfilled

Lines:

Waari main jaavan

Main tainu bulavaan

Gal saari tan hove

Meaning:

I dote on you

I call out your name

Let’s talk it out

Ali-Sethi-Pasoori-Spotify-FB
Photo Credit: cloudfront

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Tenu khabar kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

My love, do you know what would happen when we part?

I hope you fall in love, I hope it breaks your heart

Lines:

Haan baniyan banaiyan di

Gal baat kivein hove

Aa jaave dil tera

Poora vi naa hove

Meaning:

How will we communicate?

I hope you fall in love and I hope it breaks your heart

Coke-Studio-Season-14-Pasoori-Shae-Gill-4
Photo Credit: wp

Lines:

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Sardaari na hove

Mere dhol judaiyan di

Mere dhol judaiyaan di, sardaari naa hove

Dildaaran di, sab yaaaran di, aazaari naa hove

Meaning:

My love, don’t let this distance reign

My love, what of this distance?

My love, don’t let this distance reign

Don’t let these lovers be in pain

Lines:

Aa chalein, le ke tujhe

Hai jahaan silsile

Tu hai wahi, hai teri kami

Bana de, saaja de, panah de hume

Meaning:

Come, let’s go away

Where all the lovers meet

You’re the one, it’s you what I need

Give me life, give me love and take me in your arms

Now that you understand the Pasoori lyrics meaning, listen to this song once again and feel it:

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him ‘Budhau’ For Greeting A Late GM

24 mins ago

May 19, 2022

amitabh-bachchan
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, is quite active on social media and he often uses it to greet his fans and followers. Though he receives a huge number of messages, he tries his best to answer as many of them as he can.

Photo Credit: amazon

But the legendary actor often gets trolled on social media. Recently, the actor had to face some trolls who dropped comments criticizing him for waking up late. He tried to reply to many of such comments personally and revealed that he had been working all night.

On Sunday, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am to wish good morning to his followers. While his loyal fans wished him in return, others questioned him for greeting good morning when it was almost noon.

amitabh-bachchan-fb-post

When one person asked him in Hindi, “Don’t you think you have wished a good morning very early?” the actor replied, “I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise.”

ab
Photo Credit: rvcj

Another user commented that the actor is getting up late because he is enjoying his summer holidays, he also got a response from Big B  who said that he was working late.

1652941670 205 Amitabh Bachchans Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him
Photo Credit: rvcj

Among all the trolls, one user crossed his limit, he mocked Amitabh Bachchan by calling him budhau (old man) to which Big B wrote that he will pray for the user’s long life so that no one insults him in his old age by calling budhau.

Take a look at Big B’s perfect reply:

1652941671 378 Amitabh Bachchans Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him

A person also trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, joining two Hindi words ‘mahanayak’ (superstar) and ‘nalayak’ (worthless). The user commented, “Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)” and Mr. Bachchan replied, “I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man).”

Another user wrote, “Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am).” Amitabh replied that he doesn’t drink himself, he just entertains others with it.

Amitabh Bachchans Sassiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Him.webp
Photo Credit: hindustantimes

Big B will be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, releasing on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Uunchai.

Sippline Founder Rohit Warrier Trolls Ashneer Grover In His New Viral Video

36 mins ago

May 19, 2022

shark-tank-ashneer
The most discussed television reality show, Shark Tank India has succeeded to grab the attention of the audience not only in India but also across the world. The popular reality show aired on Sony Liv is all set to make a comeback with a fresh season, Shark Tank India Season 2. The announcement has already been made and the registrations have started already.

The Indian version of Shark Tank was at the top of TRP charts almost every week. The show consists of seven sharks who are well-established entrepreneurs. The show featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar,  and Peyush Bansal.

Photo Credit: news18

If you followed the first season of the show, you must be aware of the Sippline product which was horribly roasted by former BharatPe CEO and one of the judges, Ashneer Grover. Its creator of the product, Rohit Warrier has now taken an indirect dig in his latest video, mocking one of Ashneer’s famous dialogues.

Rohit took to Instagram to share a promotional video about the product where he shared some information about his product. He said in the video that the utility of the product is not to protect anyone from dirty glasses and it will only cover the rim of the utensil so that the user can avoid direct contact with the harmful microbes that could be present on the glass.

In Shark Tank India when Rohit appeared to demonstrate his product, Ashneer mocked him by saying, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?” calling his product ‘wahiyat.’

Ashneer did not like the product which is an oral hygiene mask that can be used over the rim of glasses and even went on to say,

“Mere Ko bhagwan utha le itna ganda product hai.”

Now, in his new video that he shared on Instagram, Rohit took a dig at Ashneer while discussing his product. In the clip, he can be heard saying,

“Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe.”

Later, he added, “just kidding.”

Here’s the video of Rohit:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sippline (@sippline_india)

Earlier, Warrier posted a few reels with the intercuts of the reality show and projected the success of his product.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sippline (@sippline_india)

From his videos, we can see that Ashneer’s prediction about the product was wrong. Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet and the product is receiving positive feedback.

Stay tuned for more Shark Tank updates!

