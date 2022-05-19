Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in May 2022

ApeCoin has been down 8.15% in the last 24 hours.

Between May 5 and 12, the SOL dropped by 63 percent, from $95.20 to $34.97.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth investing in May 2022.

ApeCoin (APE)

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which debuted in April 2021, has 10,000 distinct Apes on Ethereum and is the first NFT collection of the APE ecosystem. Each Ape is distinctive in terms of appearance, style, and rarity. In the APE ecosystem, the native governance and utility token is APE, a decentralized protocol layer that supports the development of the APE community in Web 3.0.

According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $7.85 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $675,809,164 USD. ApeCoin has been down 8.15% in the last 24 hours.

Aave (AAVE)

If one wants to lend or borrow cryptocurrency, one may use Aave’s decentralized finance system. By putting digital assets into liquidity pools, lenders may earn interest. In order to access this liquidity, borrowers may pledge their crypto as collateral for a short-term loan. Aave, a well-known DeFi lending protocol, has just announced the public launch of Lens Protocol, a decentralized social graph powered by NFT assets for social media platforms.

According to CMC, the Aave price today is $84.61 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $199,183,333 USD. Aave is down 5.74% in the last 24 hours.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a fully-functioning open-source project that provides decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions using blockchain technology’s permissionless nature. Between May 5 and 12, the price of Solana dropped by 63 percent, from $95.20 to $34.97. After the collapse of the LUNA-UST ecosystem, many players in the business were left clutching their bags.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $50.88 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,872,538,430 USD. Solana has been down 7.56% in the last 24 hours.