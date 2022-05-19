Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization of $10M – $20M as per CryptoDep

- DeXe has been up 17.62% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market capitalization of $10M to $20M as per CryptoDep.
Avalaunch (XAVA)
Powered through the Avalanche platform, new and creative projects may easily become ready for launch while ensuring fair and wide dissemination of their content by Avalaunch. The team can provide projects with confident, knowledgeable users aligned with the long-term aims of the fast-increasing application ecosystem since our values are anchored in the early Avalanche community.
According to CMC, the Avalaunch price today is $0.893155 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $694,169 USD. Avalaunch is down 3.20% in the last 24 hours.
DeXe (DEXE)
DEXE token (DEXE) allows for an open and permissionless system. Consensus may be achieved by adhering to protocol and providing resources. Automatic buyback and distribution across insurance vaults are two critical functionalities of the token, as is participation in the DeXe DAO. Members of the DAO must acquire DEXE to engage fully in the community; this includes the ability to vote, propose ideas, and profit from the network’s incentives.
According to CMC, the DeXe price today is $4.02 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,205,245 USD. DeXe has been up 17.62% in the last 24 hours.
Star Atlas (ATLAS)
Online MMO game Star Atlas takes place inside a virtual world called the Metaverse. In order for the game to showcase cinematic, real-time environments, it is being created using Unreal Engine 5. It’s the year 2620 in Star Atlas, and humanity, a coalition of alien species, and sentient androids are vying for resources and power in this future science-fiction scenario.
According to CMC, the Star Atlas price today is $0.009068 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,941,442 USD. Star Atlas is down 0.38% in the last 24 hours.