True or False: Hypnosis Works for Stress Management, Weight Loss, and More?
Hypnosis is more than the gaze into my eyes nonsense of the stage and demonstrational hypnotist. Hypnosis is a medically accepted science, approved by the American Medical Association in 1958. Always use a licensed health care professional for competent hypnotic treatment. Photo courtesy Photos8.com
Before you ask does hypnosis work, you should ask what hypnosis is.
The Random House Dictionary defines hypnosis as “an artificially induced state resembling sleep characterized by heightened susceptibility to suggestion.”
If that definition is confusing, here are a few of my favorites:
“Hypnosis is a state of mind in which critical faculty of the human mind is bypassed and selective thinking is established.” Dave Elman Author, Hypnotherapy
“There are as many definitions of hypnosis as there are definers.” W.S. Kroger, MDAuthor, Clinical & Experimental Hypnosis
Kroger’s is the most accurate. Here’s why:
Every hypnotist can only define hypnosis based on his experience with hypnosis. The applications techniques and strategies used by the hypnotist combined with individual responses, results and outcomes of those people he has hypnotized. That’s why there are as many definitions of hypnosis as there are definers.
Every hypnotist has different skill levels, experience and training. Therefore, the difference in their opinions – what hypnosis is, how does hypnosis work, how it is best used, what the benefits of hypnosis are – will vary with each practitioner based solely on personal experience.
“Yeah, but does hypnosis work?”
Stay with me. I’m going to give you the answer you want. A brief review of the line history of hypnosis will answer your question with surgical precision. Then I will answer the question you should be asking, WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF HYPNOSIS, WILL IT WORK FOR ME?
The theories about hypnosis abound. None are fact. All are inconclusive. Here are some startling and revealing facts that answer the question, “Does hypnosis work?” and “How does hypnosis work?”
Before Hypnosis For Stop Smoking
- Earliest written record of hypnosis described in Ebers papyrus, 3,000 years ago.
- Earliest medical records describe healing in hypnotic form conducted in the Aesculapiean temples.
- Récamier performs first recorded use of hypnoanesthesia in surgery. (1821)
- Dr. James Esdaile performs hundreds of surgeries during battlefield conditions with amazing success.
- Dr. James Braid is called the Father of Modern Hypnotism for coining the terms hypnosis and hypnotism. Braid later regretted the moniker realizing hypnosis was not sleep. (1841)
- Catholic Church approves hypnosis in the Holy See of 1847.
- Sigmund Freud bombs as a hypnotist but his failure did not slow the progress of hypnosis.
- Clark Hull’s Yale University experiments renew interest in hypnosis and is responsible for the scientific understanding we have for hypnosis today. (1933)
- Dave Elman, stage hypnotist, introduces time saving hypnotic procedures and teaches an estimated 10,000 physicians his techniques. Elman’s contributions cannot be underestimated. He is credited for making hypnosis economically practical for busy physicians. Elman’s work is still considered to be of the best ever. His basic induction is widely used in clinics today.
- British Medical Association approves the use of hypnosis in 1955.
- Ormond McGill, stage hypnotist, introduced the model for modern day demonstrational hypnosis. Cognizant at all times to protect the individual’s worth, dignity and integrity while keeping the entertainment value high. McGill introduced America to hypnosis from a stage and made it palatable and popular.
- Another professional stage hypnotist of the same genre is Dr. Edwin Baron who’s ethical demonstrations won major coverage by Time, Life, Look, Reader’s Digest and several other media popular in the 1950s and early 1960s.
- The American Medical Association approved the use of hypnosis in 1958.
Hypnosis receives mass acceptance as society searches for ways to lose weight and stop smoking. The success of everyday applications of hypnosis lead to acceptance of hypnosis in fields that include business, law enforcement, sports and academics. Hypnosis is a first choice treatment instead of the last hope for many hypnotic applications. More simply, hypnosis has arrived. The public’s current sophistication combined with modern scientific hypnosis has created a perfect storm for you and most everyone to make significant improvement in overall physical and psychological well being. Hypnosis helps you discover who you really are so you can be who you want to be.
Does Hypnosis Work? Approximately 12,000 psychologists, dentists, law enforcement officers, MDs, hypnotherapists and social workers hypnotize an estimated 10,000 Americans everyday for a wide array of applications.
Harvard, Stanford, Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and other leading institutions of higher learning offer varying degrees of education in the science of hypnosis.
The Armed Forces, police, professional sport teams and corporate America have all documented the use of hypnosis.
The Chicago Sun Times (March, 2006) featured an article that in my professional opinion hit the nail on the head, “Hypnosis is safe, natural and effective.” What more could you ask for? A winner by even the most critical standards.
Psychology, psychotherapy and psychoanalysis are a few modern day sciences given birth by the emergence and subsequent study of hypnosis.
Hypnosis is the art and science of suggestion. Suggestion is the uncritical acceptance of an idea.
To answer your question, does hypnosis work? Yes! An emphatic yes backed by studies and documented results. It is indisputable. Hypnosis’ value in several fields has been well documented and studied for decades.
Does hypnosis work for everyone for everything? No. And it would be naive to ever believe it would.
There are no magic wands or miracle cures. No replacement for your commitment and desire to succeed. Hypnosis cannot make your decisions for you, it can only influence them.
Most everyone can enjoy the many benefits of hypnosis with the exception of the very old, very young and the intellectually challenged. Personal commitment and cooperation are mandatory for success.
Health Benefits of Taking Diatomaceous Earth and Activated Charcoal
Skin Conditions
A few weeks ago I went on a juice detox, to give my digestive system a break to see if it would help the eczema I had on my face and the seborrheic dermatitis I had on my scalp. When you give your digestive system a rest it frees up energy for repairing and healing the other parts of your body that need it.
Candida
Something I discovered was that skin conditions can be caused by systemic candida in the gut. I had candida before and didn’t want to go through the uber restrictive diet again, so looked online and found Diatomaceous earth was great for eliminating candida as its an internal cleanser, and was also good for skin, among other things.
Diatomaceous Earth
Diatomaceous earth is the fozzilised remains of algae organisms called diatoms. It is 89% silica. It has a negative ionic charge and traps toxins, heavy metals, parasites, viruses and pathogens in it and then it passes through to be eliminated. It’s a physical action not a chemical action. It draws the toxins towards it, it doesn’t absorb it.
I started with one teaspoon (don’t use a metal spoon) in water and built up to one tablespoon. I also used a straw because it tastes like drinking soap.
Diatomaceous Earth is also good for lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, it’s good for skin, bones, hair and nails among other things. I’ve read lots of reviews online and it appears to be good for arthritis and joint pain as well. As its quite abrasive its better for your skin and hair when taken internally.
It can be bought cheaply at farming supply stores because it’s good for the intestinal health of animals and pets, and also good for getting rid of fleas. That’s actually why I bought it originally and I was delighted I already had some.
Don’t worry its perfectly safe, I know it sounds yuck because its used with animals, but its food grade. There is a Diatomacous Earth that’s for swimming pools but you don’t buy that one. It will say food grade on the label.
I am taking it 10 days on, 10 days off, for three months. Make sure you drink lots of water when taking this because it dries you out.
Activated Charcoal
Something I also decided to use, it’s not vital though, is activated charcoal. It basically absorbs the Diatomaceous Earth and moves it through faster. With candida you can have die off as the organisms die, and that can cause flu like symptoms so it’s a good idea to move it all through. I thought about using bentonite clay but someone advised me this was far superior.
I take two capsules at the same time as the Diatomaceous Earth. Make sure you take it at least an hour away from food or medication.
Let Me Know If You Take Either Of These!!
How Do I Claim Medical Negligence Compensation for Cosmetic Surgery Gone Wrong in Australia?
In Australia, it is often the case that doctors who aren’t specialists in plastic surgery perform cosmetic surgery procedures. “Cosmetic surgery” is not a recognised specialty of medicine in Australia and the title of “cosmetic surgeon” is not protected under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law.
The consequences of undergoing an invasive procedure at the hands of an untrained person can be devastating. State governments are currently reviewing legislation with the aim of tightening the laws, in particular, regulations on extreme body modification procedures which are carried out by non-medical practitioners.
If you are thinking of undergoing cosmetic surgery, it is important that you seek professional medical opinion. It is advisable that you consult with your GP (general practitioner) who is likely to have knowledge of reputable and experienced surgeons skilled in the procedure to be undertaken.
Examples of the types of invasive procedures that you should in particular seek the expertise of a specialist accredited plastic and reconstructive surgeon include:
- abdominoplasty (tummy tuck)
- brachioplasty (armlift)
- breast augmentation or reduction
- buttock augmentation, reduction or lift
- facial implants that involve inserting an implant on the bone or surgical exposure to deep tissue
- liposuction that involves the removal of more than 2.5 litres of lipoaspirate
- mastopexy or mastopexy augmentation
- necklift
- pectoral implants
When a procedure is not performed with the requisite standard of care or expertise, things can often go wrong. Permanent scarring, injury, disability or even death may result. When this happens, a patient (or their family) will often seek compensation for their loss, pain and suffering. A cosmetic surgery negligence claim may be brought in situations where a surgery was not performed with due skill and care, resulting in damage.
If you need to take legal action, it’s advisable that you speak with an expert Australian medical negligence solicitor that is experienced in handling cosmetic surgery claims. Australian civil laws differ from State to State, however the regulation of doctor’s conduct is much the same, and standards are assessed as per expert evidence by professional peers. Australian doctors are required by law to have professional indemnity insurance, so it is their insurance company which will pay for any compensation. There are time limits which apply when suing for negligence compensation, so it is important to act without delay.
If your surgeon offers to further operate upon you without cost following the first unsuccessful surgery, you should carefully consider seeking a second opinion from an alternative plastic surgeon, and possibly speak with a medical negligence solicitor for legal advice as to your options.
Medical Specialty Aptitude Test – The Right Guidance For Your Career
As a medical student, choosing your specialty is one of the most crucial decisions for your career. Considering your natural abilities and interests, you can make the right decision. However, medical specialty aptitude tests are considered the best tools to guide you.
To become a successful professional, one should follow his/her passion combined with the abilities within a specific field. The same goes for the medical professionals. Today, a large number of medical professionals are reported to be dissatisfied with their specialty. They feel that they’re not using their natural talent in their work. It’s therefore essential for the medical students to be extra careful while choosing their field of specialization.
For a medical student, choosing the right specialty is one the most crucial decisions. Once he has decided the field, he may work with the same for the rest of his career. So it would be better giving this crucial decision a serious though earlier instead of regretting later. Keeping some important points in mind, one can make the right decision.
When choosing a medical specialty, it makes sense to understand whether you have the right profile to succeed in this field or not. The decision should be taken after a thorough self-analysis of the abilities and interests. You need to discover the area where your natural talent will come into play. This would help you build a successful and satisfactory career, allowing you to combine your natural skills with your field of work. In order to determine your potential, you can consider some aptitude tests that are specially designed for medical students. These comprehensive and efficient testing programs will assess your abilities, and will help you choosing the most suitable medical specialty. As the designers of these programs know the medical line inside out, they will guide you select the field that suits your inborn talent and skills. However, the main purpose of these tests is to build up your self-confidence and ensure a satisfying career.
How could these programs help you in choosing the best medical specialty? Well, these programs include scientific testing and ability assessment for the best career guidance. Analyzing your personality traits and inherent skills, they determine the area where you would be at your best. The tests are based on proprietary data, well-conducted research and triangulation matching process that ensure the right assistance with validated accuracy. In short, these aptitude tests are the best possible way to identify your passion in the field of medicine, and to pinpoint an ideal specialty. Since the programs are becoming increasingly popular among medical students, a number of companies are offering them. What you need to do is to search a reliable company to offer the right career guidance.
Internet is, of course, the best option to meet this purpose. Searching online, you could find some reputed companies offering various medical specialty tests to help you in making an informed and wise decision. With the right medical specialty aptitude test, choosing a medical specialty could be an easy and hassle-free task. This would ensure you a successful and satisfying career.
