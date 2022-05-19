News
Walked off again, Saints lose ninth straight road game
Alex Kirilloff went 4 for 6 and tied the game with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the eighth inning but the St. Paul Saints extended their franchise-record road losing streak to nine with an 8-7, 10-inning loss on Wednesday at Omaha.
The Twins stranded automatic runner Curtis Terry in the 10th, going down 1-2-3, before Gabriel Cantrel hit the game-winning single off Jake Petricka in the 10th at Werner Park in Omaha, Neb.
The Saints were walked-off for the fourth time on the current road trip and haven’t won a road game since beating Toledo, 9-4, on April 22.
Optioned back to Class AAA on Saturday to get at-bats while he works through an issue with his right wrist, Kirilloff homered, doubled and hit two singles.
Royce Lewis, optioned back to the Saints when the Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa before a 14-4 victory on Wednesday at Oakland, was unavailable. In his first major league call up, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft hit .308 with three doubles and five runs scored in 11 games.
The Saints took their first lead, 7-6, on a bases-loaded balk by Omaha Brad Peacock, who entered the game in the eighth after Andres Nunez loaded the bases with no outs on singles to Elliot Soto and Mark Contreras, and a walk to Curtis Terry.
After Kirilloff’s two-run single tied the game 6-6, Caleb Hamilton walked to load the bases again before Peacock fanned Jake Cave swinging. After he balked in Terry to give the Saints a 7-6 lead, Peacock got Roy Morales and Jermaine Polacios looking.
But Clay Duggan tied the score 7-7 with a two-out single off Jordan Gore to score Vinnie Pasquantino – who had hit a one-out single off Drew Strotman – in the bottom of the eighth.
The Storm Chasers scored four in the first inning on a single, two wild pitches and a solo home run by Brewer Hicklin off Saints right-hander Jake Faria.
Report: Timberwolves in ‘serious talks’ with Nuggets’ president of basketball operations Tim Connelly about same role in Minnesota
Timberwolves ownership was expected to go big-game hunting when exploring options for Minnesota’s currently vacant president of basketball operations role.
It appears as though the Wolves may have their sights set on a specific target, one that certainly qualifies as a potential splash hire.
Minnesota is in “serious talks” with Tim Connelly, the Denver Nuggets’ president of basketball operations, The Athletic reported Wednesday, though no agreement between the two sides is imminent.
Connelly has drafted two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic along with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. since taking over as Denver’s primary decision-maker in 2013. The Nuggets haven’t quite reached title contender status but are a consistent force in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Timberwolves stakeholder Marc Lore — who with Alex Rodriguez is set to become a majority owner in the coming years — has long said his companies are built by hiring the best people and allowing them to do their work. Connelly is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s premier executives.
Connelly was reportedly interested in leaving Denver to take over the basketball decisions in Washington in 2019, before ultimately deciding to stay with the Nuggets. He wouldn’t be the first executive to leave Denver, which has lost Masai Ujiri and Artūras Karnišovas to Toronto and Chicago, respectively, over the past decade.
Compensation would likely need to be the tipping point for Connelly. If Minnesota were to ante up a sizable raise, which could even include an ownership stake, that could entice Connelly to make the leap.
Doing so would create a murky future for the Wolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations, Sachin Gupta. Gupta is currently heading Minnesota’s front office operations, something he’s done since Gersson Rosas was fired on the eve of training camp last September.
While Minnesota didn’t make any splash moves during the season — which likely would’ve sacrificed long-term assets for short-term gains when Minnesota wasn’t in a position to make a deep playoff run regardless — Gupta is credited with steadying the waters during tumultuous times for the franchise. He and recently extended head coach Chris Finch have a strong relationship they both believe is built to last.
Finch has offered his strong endorsement of Gupta to the ownership group.
“They know that I think he’s outstanding and he’s been a huge reason that we have stability in this organization right now. He’s very smart. We have complete alignment,” Finch said. “The players love him. He’s appropriate in his presence around the team. He’s not heavy-handed with the coaching staff. He does his job. I’m a huge fan, and I’ve advocated for him to have his opportunity to be the guy to run this team. Nothing would make me happier than that. No better time, after this season, to be able to continue to build.”
Gupta is still a candidate to be the organization’s long-term basketball boss. But should Minnesota hire someone else to take on that role, it’s unclear if Gupta would choose to stick around to work in a secondary role.
Max Scherzer pulls himself out of his start with left side discomfort
An uneasy feeling of anxiety or dread, or maybe both, settled over Citi Field on Wednesday night.
Max Scherzer took himself out of his start in the middle of an at-bat against Albert Pujols in the sixth inning of the Mets’ game against the Cardinals. Scherzer threw two sliders to Pujols, the latter causing him to pull the plug on his 87-pitch outing.
Scherzer motioned to the Mets dugout, and he appeared to repeatedly say, “I’m done. I’m done.”
Manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer all approached the mound. The meeting was quick. Scherzer departed with the trainer out of his start and into the clubhouse with an apparent injury the Mets labeled left side discomfort.
He is expected to have imaging done on Thursday, according to the team.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his eighth start of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Yankees have less than stellar outing, still complete sweep of Orioles
BALTIMORE — Gerrit Cole didn’t have his sharpest stuff Wednesday night, but he really didn’t need it. The Yankees bats were not as loud as they have been, but it didn’t matter. It was enough to beat the Orioles 3-2 at Camden Yards Wednesday night.
The Yankees (28-9) have won four straight, nine of their last 10 and are 20-4 in their last 24 games. They maintained the best record in baseball and concluded their 12th series win this season. The Bombers have lost just one series this season, here to the Orioles (14-23) last month.
Like they have throughout this young season, the Yankees found another way to win. On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge’s brute force carried them to a win. Wednesday night, they capitalized on the Orioles mistakes, scoring all three of their runs in the first inning and two on one Orioles misplay.
Gerrit Cole allowed two runs, both earned, on a season high-tying six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. His fastball was his best weapon, using it for eight of his swing-and-misses and 17 called strikes. He threw 97 pitches, 70 for strikes Wednesday night.
Cedric Mullins led off the sixth with a single and Austin Hays doubled him home for the Orioles’ first run. The Baltimore left fielder scored on a Trey Mancini ground-ball fielders choice to a shifted first baseman. Anthony Rizzo fielded the ball quickly and fired to home, but Hays’ slide beat the tag.
Cole seemed to get better as the night wore on, but ultimately a 30-pitch first inning taxed him.
He gave up a one-out double and had runners on the corners in the first and had to work out of that. He did not strike out a batter through the first three innings, but then struck out five in a row. He struck out the heart of the order in the fourth and Rougned Odor and Jorge Mateo in the fifth, before Tyler Nevin — son of former Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin — singled off him. He got a harmless ground ball to first from Anthony Bemboom to end the inning.
Cole was coming off allowing a season-high tying three runs on a season-high six hits in Chicago.
That came after he had looked like himself for two straight scoreless starts against the Guardians and Royals. Cole began the season with an ugly 6.35 ERA through his first three starts and then went 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched over his four previous starts.
“I think he’s just put it all together a little bit better,” manager Aaron Boone said of Cole. “Probably had some better counts to work in, so I think he’s had that count leverage that he talks about a lot. He’s had that more consistently. So sometimes that starts with strike one, sometimes just starts with more of those one-two counts, where you can kind of be aggressive with how you want to be. I think he’s done a better job on that.
“But as I was saying, even his first few starts, I felt like right underneath the surface… we were seeing everything that suggested that this was coming. So it was a great pitcher with great stuff, but I think him dictating counts a little more frequently, really allows him to take off.”
The Yankees gave Cole three runs to work with from the start of his night. With two outs, Anthony Rizzo singled, Gleyber Torres doubled and Josh Donaldson singled. Rizzo scored on Torres’ double. Torres scored on a wild pitch and Donaldson scored on Orioles catcher Bemboom’s wild throw on the same play.
Clay Holmes picked up a six-out save, his third career save overall. He allowed one single on a chopper that died in the grass to the third base side of the mound, but Rizzo’s diving grab of Anthony Santander’s line drive for a quick double play got the Yankees out of trouble.
