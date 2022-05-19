What Can I Expect From Joomla?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Joomla is well known for social network creation, as you can have your own up and running extremely quickly and easily. Social networks can be a really powerful tool for websites, as you can have open discussion and interaction about your content. This is great for SEO and creating an atmosphere online in general, having people talking about and with you is very desirable and it can be achieved quickly and easily with Joomla.

Joomla is regarded the middle ground between WordPress and Drupal, having the ease of use WordPress gives you whilst being just as powerful as Drupal. Most people are able to run a Joomla website without knowledge of any code languages or significant technical help. One of its specialties is ecommerce sites, whilst it is possible to make them on rival platforms like WordPress and Drupal, but it is far faster and easier to sell from a Joomla made website. It seems like Joomla noticed this about it’s user base and provide a lot of support for ecommerce websites as a result.

Websites made with Joomla are responsive, meaning the layout changes depending on the screen size. This is great for websites in general as sites which are ‘mobile ready’ are preferred extensively by Google, which is fair because the majority of Google searches are made from mobile devices. If a website isn’t usable on mobile it has disastrous effects on SEO (for desktop results as well as mobile results) and user experience.

Joomla is less suitable for beginners than WordPress, you will need some experience in building and managing a website to get on well with the framework.

Want something a more powerful than WordPress yet easier to use than Drupal? Joomla hosting is for you!

The growing popularity of Joomla hosting has caused the costs of getting yourself a website up and running using the popular CMS (content management system) to come crashing down. What used to be a $100s / month, team-run operation is now no more than a $6.50/ month, internet connection and 10 minute a day job, thanks to the introduction of Joomla hosting companies. These companies offer space of servers on which Joomla is installed, meaning you can up and running right away, from anywhere with an internet connection. You don’t need to buy or maintain your own server, everything is included in a small monthly fee.

A standard Joomla hosting plan at $5 / month should include:

At least 10GB of web space (or even better, ‘unlimited’!) – 10GB should be more than enough for most, the average web page is only 2MB, meaning you could have 5,000+ standard pages on your site without worrying. By that point, it is likely that you would have grown out of a $6.50 / month plan, anyway. The apostrophisation of the word unlimited was important to include as you will notice, if you look close enough, that unlimited rarely ever means unlimited in the hosting world. You are fine as long as you don’t violate their fair use policy, but who knows how far you’d have to go to break that?

Free Domain name – Important for every website owner, a domain name is how a website is identified and reached. Without a domain name, you don’t have a real website, so being supplied with one is vital for Joomla website building success (unless you already own one, in which case, it’s rather pleasant to be able to get another free anyway!). Free domain names are extremely common in the hosting world, so a plan which doesn’t include one generally isn’t worth considering.

Email accounts – An essential for almost every website owner, email accounts with their domain after the ‘@’. Without them, your website can lose integrity and visitor confidence completely subconsciously. Like the free domain name, email accounts are included in the best Joomla hosting packages; if the one you’re considering doesn’t, consider elsewhere or be prepared to shell out for another service to do the honors.