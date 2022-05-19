Finance
What Can I Expect From Joomla?
Joomla is well known for social network creation, as you can have your own up and running extremely quickly and easily. Social networks can be a really powerful tool for websites, as you can have open discussion and interaction about your content. This is great for SEO and creating an atmosphere online in general, having people talking about and with you is very desirable and it can be achieved quickly and easily with Joomla.
Joomla is regarded the middle ground between WordPress and Drupal, having the ease of use WordPress gives you whilst being just as powerful as Drupal. Most people are able to run a Joomla website without knowledge of any code languages or significant technical help. One of its specialties is ecommerce sites, whilst it is possible to make them on rival platforms like WordPress and Drupal, but it is far faster and easier to sell from a Joomla made website. It seems like Joomla noticed this about it’s user base and provide a lot of support for ecommerce websites as a result.
Websites made with Joomla are responsive, meaning the layout changes depending on the screen size. This is great for websites in general as sites which are ‘mobile ready’ are preferred extensively by Google, which is fair because the majority of Google searches are made from mobile devices. If a website isn’t usable on mobile it has disastrous effects on SEO (for desktop results as well as mobile results) and user experience.
Joomla is less suitable for beginners than WordPress, you will need some experience in building and managing a website to get on well with the framework.
Want something a more powerful than WordPress yet easier to use than Drupal? Joomla hosting is for you!
The growing popularity of Joomla hosting has caused the costs of getting yourself a website up and running using the popular CMS (content management system) to come crashing down. What used to be a $100s / month, team-run operation is now no more than a $6.50/ month, internet connection and 10 minute a day job, thanks to the introduction of Joomla hosting companies. These companies offer space of servers on which Joomla is installed, meaning you can up and running right away, from anywhere with an internet connection. You don’t need to buy or maintain your own server, everything is included in a small monthly fee.
For $6.50 / month, you can have a fully operational eCommerce website made through Joomla, or a cup of coffee every fortnight. I know which I’d benefit more from… Hostleonard provides exceptional-quality Joomla solutions. New clients are offered an automatic Joomla installation directly at signup. Current shared web hosting account owners can install Joomla with one mouse click. You can get a Joomla-optimized web hosting plan together with a new domain name for just $6.50 a month.
A standard Joomla hosting plan at $5 / month should include:
At least 10GB of web space (or even better, ‘unlimited’!) – 10GB should be more than enough for most, the average web page is only 2MB, meaning you could have 5,000+ standard pages on your site without worrying. By that point, it is likely that you would have grown out of a $6.50 / month plan, anyway. The apostrophisation of the word unlimited was important to include as you will notice, if you look close enough, that unlimited rarely ever means unlimited in the hosting world. You are fine as long as you don’t violate their fair use policy, but who knows how far you’d have to go to break that?
Free Domain name – Important for every website owner, a domain name is how a website is identified and reached. Without a domain name, you don’t have a real website, so being supplied with one is vital for Joomla website building success (unless you already own one, in which case, it’s rather pleasant to be able to get another free anyway!). Free domain names are extremely common in the hosting world, so a plan which doesn’t include one generally isn’t worth considering.
Email accounts – An essential for almost every website owner, email accounts with their domain after the ‘@’. Without them, your website can lose integrity and visitor confidence completely subconsciously. Like the free domain name, email accounts are included in the best Joomla hosting packages; if the one you’re considering doesn’t, consider elsewhere or be prepared to shell out for another service to do the honors.
WordPress Security Checklist for WordPress Websites
WordPress Security Checklist
Here is a simple checklist for WordPress owners and publishers. WordPress is one of the most popular website platforms because of it’s ease of use however, it has its problems, and it is because of its popularity that hackers use this platform to attempt to inject their malware and malicious scripts. WordPress Security has become essential today to protect not only your website but your brand reputation.
Unknown Infections
Often WordPress owners are unaware that their website has been hacked. Just because your website has been hacked it doesn’t necessarily mean you will see a strange image when you access your website. Hackers often disguise the fact they have hacked your site as they have injected a mailbot and are spamming from your IP address.
Use our checklist for the foundations of good WordPress Security
1. Clean and remove spyware, malware and viruses from your PC/Mac before entering the backend of your WordPress installation
2. Backup your website before you do anything, this is easily done with the use of Backup Buddy.
3. Never use ‘admin’ as a username.
4. Always use a strong password.
5. Stay Updated – Ensure your WordPress Installation and WordPress Plugins are always up to date. See Latest WP Security Updates in the resources section below.
6. Limit Login Attempts – Ensure you reduce the login attempts down to around 3 attempts. Don’t make it easy for the hackers.
7. Remove unwanted WordPress Themes – When themes are still on your website and they go out of date Hackers use these to gain entry. Only have the theme you are using installed and keep that up to date.
8. Spring Clean – Your WordPress website may have other folders on the root of your server. Do you really need them or are they development areas. If you don’t need the folders delete them.
9. Your Hosting Company – Make sure you are using a hosting company that specialises in WordPress installations. WordPress servers need special attention to protect your website.
10. Double Layer Authentication – Use an added layer of security.
Summary
Whilst the checklist above is not an exhaustive list, it is a foundation level of security. Protection is the start of the process, monitoring your website on a daily basis is important. We realise that many website owners just dont have time or the knowledge, so we provide 3 services that can be found in the resources section below.
We hope you have found this checklist useful.
Bluehost: Best Reliability ($3.95/Mo)
Bluehost Background Information
Bluehost is currently responsible for hosting more than 2 million websites all over the world and is one of the most popular and least expensive shared hosting services available.
Founded in 1996 by Matt Heaton and Danny Ashworth in Provo, Utah, they have a staff of 750 employees working around the clock to ensure the highest quality of service possible.
And while the company’s long history and dedicated support staff provide a certain degree of confidence in their offer, I’ve noticed a serious problem with most Bluehost reviews…
They make glowing recommendations for the service without taking any objective data or metrics (like load time and uptime) into account.
But not us…
This review is based on actual statistics and data, gathered over the course of more than 3 years of testing Bluehost’s cheapest ‘shared’ plan.
So what was our experience with Bluehost over the past 37 months?
Let’s dive in and find out…
Pros of Bluehost
As is the case with all of our web hosting reviews we are committed to providing you with the most unbiased and transparent information on the web and we rely heavily on statistically relevant data and quantifiable metrics to determine the quality of a web host.
Here are just a few of the “Pros” of using Bluehost’s services (according to the data).
1. Strong Uptime of 99.99% (#1)
Since their services underwent a major overhaul, Bluehost has improved its uptime so profoundly that it’s darn near perfect (<99.99%).
With only 2 outages in the past 8 months, Bluehost’s phenomenal uptime is well over the industry standard of 99.94% and resulted in only 1 hour of downtime out of the 4380 hours that we logged over the period of our review.
Although their uptimes took a serious hit in August of 2017, Bluehost claims that the problems were due to various DDoS attacks directed at their servers and the numbers have been trending up ever since.
Overall, it’s the best uptime we’ve seen over the past 8 months after monitoring more than 33 hosts:
- September 2017 average uptime: 99.98%
- October 2017 average uptime: 99.86%
- November 2017 average uptime: 100%
- December 2017 average uptime: 100%
- January 2018 average uptime: 99.99%
- February 2018 average uptime: 100%
- March 2018 average uptime: 100%
- April 2018 average uptime: 100%
Simply choosing Bluehost allows eCommerce sites to obtain a free SSL security certificate, OpenPGP/GPG Encryption, and more right away.
6. ‘Official’ WordPress.org Recommended Host
Although you should typically take non-data drive hosting recommendations with a grain of salt, when the world’s largest CMS recommends a hosting provider, it’s typically a good idea to listen up.
The WordPress official site (WordPress.org) recently re-made their hosting page and listed their 3 favorite hosting providers. Among those included are SiteGround, Dreamhost and, you guessed it, Bluehost.
With Bluehost’s simple interface, you can access all of your websites and email addresses from one place.
Plus, you can customize how you want to lay out the cPanel to fit your specific needs so that you can quickly reach the features you use the most.
8. 30-Day Free Trial and Money Back Guarantee
For the commitment-phobic among you, Bluehost offers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to take their services for a spin before committing your hard-earned cash.
While this guarantee isn’t quite as extensive as other competitors, like Dreamhost which offers a 97-day money back guarantee, 30 days is more than enough time to determine whether or not Bluehost is the right provider for you.
However, it’s important to note that some terms apply if you want to claim your refund:
Namely…
- The money back guarantee doesn’t apply to add-on products like domains.
- If you cancel within 30 days but your plan includes a free domain, Bluehost will deduct $15.99 from the total amount of your refund as a domain fee. The company claims that this is to “cover their costs” while ensuring that your chosen domain name isn’t lost. It’s important to note that newly registered domains can’t be transferred until a 60 day registration period has passed.
Cons of Bluehost
1. Their Customer Support is fast but Could be More Knowledgeable
Although Bluehost has seen an astronomical improvement in its customer support response rate in recent months (in fact they have a near-perfect internal customer review score), the quality of their customer support is still lagging behind its contemporaries.
While the customer support team can now handle inquiries with lightning-fast speed, I found that some of the more technical questions eluded support representatives and required multiple inquiries to resolve.
However one positive is that their YouTube channel DOES contain tons of helpful tutorial videos. So if you don’t mind rolling up your sleeves you can probably resolve 90% of your potential problems by yourself.
2. The $3.95/mo Price Only Comes with 36-month Plan (But $4.95/mo is Still Cheap)
Bluehost is cheap.
But just how cheap? Well, it depends…
Their super-low introductory rate of only $3.95 a month comes with a few strings attached. Namely, it requires a three-year commitment.
If you only want 12 months of service, your rate jumps up to $4.95 per month.
Personally, I’d recommend biting the bullet and taking them up on their 3-year introductory offer because their basic 12-month renewal price jumps up to $8.99 a month.
3. Site Migrations Aren’t Free…
Most of the hosting providers we’ve reviewed will happily help you move an existing site from its current location to their service.
After all, it’s a quick procedure to get you to switch companies and become their loyal customer for the next few years.
Unfortunately, Bluehost is not one of those companies.
They charge a ‘migration fee’ of $149.99 to do something that most provide gratis. And they will not transfer more than 5 sites and 20 email accounts.
Speaking of extra fees, a simple 45-minute introductory walkthrough of their services will set you back $79.99.
Again, something most hosting providers is all too happy to provide complimentary because you’re signing up for their service for the long-term.
BlueHost Pricing, Hosting Plans & Quick Facts
Bluehost provides three shared hosting options to choose from.
However please note that advertised pricing below is a low introductory rate for a three-year term. Rates for shorter plans are more and you can’t get anything lower than 12 months.
Also, the word ‘unlimited’ doesn’t always mean unlimited (as discussed in the last section).
- Basic plan: For 3.95 per month, you get one website max, 50GB storage and ‘unlimited’ bandwidth. You also get 5 email accounts (with a max storage of 100MB each).
- Plus plan: $5.45 per month provides ‘unlimited’ websites, storage, bandwidth, email account and email storage and Included 1 Domain.
- Prime plan: Their largest plan comes normally at $5.45 per month, providing ‘unlimited’ websites, storage, bandwidth, email account and email storage, Included 1 domain, 1 domain privacy, 1 Spam Experts and Site Backup Pro. (Currently On Sale)
You need to pay for three years at once to enjoy the advertised price for their shared hosting plans. It will cost much more if you choose a shorter duration, and the minimum duration you can pay for is 12 months.
- Free domain? Yup.
- Ease of Signup: Easy two-page sign-up process.
- Payment Methods: Major credit cards and PayPal.
- Hidden Fees and Clauses: The low introductory starting rate for three years minimum (with renewal plans that jump). And that whole, we’ll delete your account if you go over 1,000 database tables or 3GB total database, thing.
- Upsells: Some Upsells… But it’s common in the web hosting industry, so don’t worry about it.
- Account Activation: Most users enjoy instant activation for most users. If the information is inaccurate or there’s suspicion of fraud, activation might get delayed.
- Control Panel and Dashboard Experience: Simple, easy to use control panel.
- Installation of Apps and CMSs (WordPress, Joomla, etc.): Mojo Marketplace makes app installation quick and easy!
Do We Recommend Bluehost?
Yes, we do.
It’s the best in uptime and reliability.
They’re cheap and it’s easy to get started. Hence the reason why Robert Meaning is suggesting people start their blogs using Bluehost.
Overall, Bluehost is our TOP 1 host and you shouldn’t go wrong with it.
<a btn-lg=”” btn-orange”=”” data-cke-saved-href=”https://www.bluehost.com/track/bashir/” href=”https://www.bluehost.com/track/bashir/” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Visit http://www.Bluehost.com
Why WordPress Website Design Is the Best Choice for You?
To make your site attractive and stand out from other places, you can take advantage of the WordPress development service. Your website is definitely unique.
There is no doubt that today’s online marketing has a variety of aspects. In this era of the Internet, online marketing has become one of the largest platforms for promoting websites. The competition between different website owners has greatly increased. Therefore, it’s important to adopt one of the most advanced and up-to-date strategies, through which you can increase brand awareness and attract more customers to your website. The strategy adopted by marketing should be that each website is completely unique and dynamic. It’s worth noting that WordPress is an important service through which websites can rank well in search engine lists such as Google, Yahoo, Bing and MSN.
In terms of functionality, flexibility and security, no content management system can beat WordPress. WordPress is a versatile content management system that allows you to easily develop and manage your website with the help of WordPress. Whether you want to develop a custom blog or a commercial website, WordPress web design is your ideal solution.
WordPress web design and development is not just about clicking the install button nowadays available in all hosted cpanel.There are many behind-the-scenes considerations that affect your website. WordPress is a very flexible site design program. It can handle a wide variety of things, making it easy for you or your designer to have complete control. This means it might be similar to being a child in a dessert shop that wants to see everything. But usually, the less the better, the temptation to add every imaginable ringtone and whistle “just in case” is worth it.
Why choose WordPress to create a powerful website
It’s free and easy to use platform
Thousand of themes give more creativity than a designer
Use of Plug-ins reduces the coding efforts and file size too.
Secured system
WordPress is the world’s most popular free and open source platform for ecommerce website development. Now Indian professionals are also building websites in WordPress. Not only that, but Delhi’s web design company is also committed to providing web hosting services. With web development. Design and development are consistent, and the organization’s hosting is icing on the cake, so no matter where you want to hire a professional, you can provide all of these services.
Are you want to low cost web designing? Website Designing Service is a Website designing company offering low cost website designing, Affordable web design and development services, Responsive website design and many more services.
To know more about Website Designing Service, visit our website http://www.websitedesigningservice.com/
