What do the Ravens need at wide receiver? It depends on what they already have. | ANALYSIS
After the trade that returned the Ravens’ wide receiver group to that oh-so-familiar offseason zone — more potential than production, more questions than answers — Eric DeCosta couldn’t resist a joke. The Ravens general manager had just traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for the first-round pick that became center Tyler Linderbaum. He was asked: Did the deal leave the team thin at wide receiver?
“I was thinking about that, and I kind of missed all the questions this year,” DeCosta said last month. “I was thinking, ‘I kind of want to get back to the days of old,’ you know?”
In the three weeks since, the Ravens haven’t done anything at wide receiver but sign a handful of undrafted free agents and tout their young group. DeCosta said the team expects a “big, big jump this year” from 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. He called Devin Duvernay a “great young player.” There was praise for James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. There were reminders that the team already has All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
The wait for immediate help, however, goes on. Former Cleveland Browns standout Jarvis Landry, who’d been linked to the Ravens in free agency, on Friday signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth up to $6 million. The few impact wide receivers who remain have red flags: lingering injuries, durability concerns, diminished production. The Ravens, with limited salary cap space, continue to look for the right player at the right price.
“We like our receivers, we do,” DeCosta said after the draft. “We’ve seen growth, we’ve seen our guys mature and develop. … We will add players to the mix. We’re doing that right now, and we’ll look at veteran players as well. It wasn’t really by design that we wanted to create a hole on the team. I don’t look at it that way, but in this business, you pivot, you dodge, you weave — you’re always really going to be chasing a need. Every team in the league would tell you that you’re chasing needs.”
And what do the Ravens need? That depends on what they think they have — and on what they think they can still get.
Run blocking
In early February, long before the Ravens signed right tackle Morgan Moses, traded away Brown and drafted Linderbaum, DeCosta made clear the offense’s identity. “We’re a running team,” he said at his season-ending news conference.
Not like anything’s changed there. The Ravens led the NFL in carries in Greg Roman’s first two years as offensive coordinator; last season, weakened by a poor defense as well as injuries to quarterback Lamar Jackson, they finished third. The team’s run-first philosophy trickles down to its receivers. Coaches value strong run blockers, not only in the trenches but also out wide.
“Everyone wants to win, but most people want to win on their own terms,” Harbaugh said near the end of the Ravens’ breakthrough 2018 season, when targets were scarce for top wide receivers John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Michael Crabtree. “These guys have put away their own terms a little bit — a lot, probably. They’re blocking. Hey, we’re motioning across and cutting off back-side defensive ends with our wide receivers, and those guys are doing it. That’s a tough duty, but they’ve embraced it.”
In 2022, that could be a mandate for the position. The Ravens’ investment in tight ends and fullbacks — veterans Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard and Andrews and rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, if healthy, are all likely to make the 53-man roster — should give Roman the flexibility to use more two- and three-tight-end groupings next season. That would mean fewer snaps for the Ravens’ wide receivers.
Improved run blocking would help their cause. For all that Brown brought to the Ravens’ passing offense, he offered little in the run game. According to a review of the Ravens’ 38 designed runs that went for 20-plus yards over the past two seasons, Brown was involved as a play-side blocker only a handful of times — partly because of how often he lined up out wide, far from the action. But when the Ravens ran reverses, for instance, it was typically to Miles Boykin’s side. And in the slot, where Brown also saw time, Duvernay was far more effective at sealing off second-level defenders.
Those kinds of limitations and tendencies can make an offense more predictable. With Boykin released and Sammy Watkins not re-signed, the Ravens will likely have to make do with a less imposing group of wideouts. The 6-foot-1 Bateman is the tallest of the team’s likely contributors, but he had the worst run-blocking grade of any Ravens wide receiver last year, according to Pro Football Focus. Duvernay and Proche both graded out below backup levels. Wallace had the NFL’s best mark, but on a small sample size: He had just 26 run-blocking snaps, nine fewer than Proche.
With the versatile Landry unavailable, the free-agent class of receivers lacks reliable run blockers. Former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones has a solid track record and good size at 6-3, but injuries have limited him to 19 games over the past two years.
Downfield ability
The Ravens lost more than just their most productive wide receiver when they traded away Brown. They also lost their only proven deep threat at the position.
According to Sports Info Solutions, only seven NFL wide receivers last season were targeted on more passes of at least 20 air yards than Brown (28). In 2020 (25 targets), there were only five. Brown led the Ravens with 464 receiving yards on deep throws over the past two years, even if his overall efficiency (13 catches on 53 targets) was lacking.
In Andrews, the Ravens still have maybe the league’s best field-stretching tight end. Targeted 19 times on throws of at least 20 yards downfield last season — by far the most among NFL tight ends — he caught eight for 246 yards. But the drop-off after Brown and Andrews is staggering.
Bateman, who has good speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash), if not game-breaking speed, had four catches on eight deep throws for 131 yards in his injury-shortened rookie season. Duvernay and Proche each recorded just one catch of at least 20 yards over their first two seasons in Baltimore, with Duvernay seeing four such targets and Proche two. Wallace didn’t get a downfield shot in 2021.
The Ravens’ play-action game will give Jackson big-play opportunities, but he’ll need another home run threat. It could be Bateman, who, as a sophomore at Minnesota, finished eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards per catch (20.3). It could be Wallace, who feasted on jump-ball opportunities at Oklahoma State. It could be Duvernay, already one of the NFL’s best returners and one of the team’s fastest players. It could be a mix of all three, Proche and the rookie tight ends.
It could also be Will Fuller V. The 2016 first-round pick averaged a career-high 16.6 yards per catch in 2020, when he finished with 879 yards in just 11 games for the Houston Texans. But injuries remain a concern; the speedster broke his thumb in Week 4 last season and finished his lone year with the Miami Dolphins with just four catches for 26 yards. In February, he shared on his Instagram a photo of his left hand, wrapped in a bandage, with an apparent splint on his left middle finger. “Dang finger man,” Fuller wrote in the caption of the since-deleted photo.
Alignment
The Ravens aren’t rigid in their wide receiver roles. Wideouts are expected to move around from spot to spot. Flexibility on offense is as important as it is on defense. “I don’t think we really have a ‘slot’ player or an ‘outside’ player,” Harbaugh said after the Ravens drafted Duvernay and Proche in 2020.
That’s not to say their receiver usage is random. Every formation and personnel grouping has its purpose. But with Brown out of the picture, the Ravens will have to sort out their receiver rotation not only inside but outside as well.
According to SIS, Brown trailed only Andrews in routes run from the slot last year (332). Duvernay was second (216), followed by Proche (141), Bateman (112) and Wallace (31). Brown saw less time as an outside receiver (263 routes run), but still only Bateman (273) lined up there more often. Among the Ravens’ returning receivers, only Duvernay (121) earned regular snaps outside.
Bateman, who was most productive at Minnesota in outside alignments, will likely feature as the Ravens’ top option there. But who will be his running mate on the other side? Duvernay has been more efficient when lined up in the slot, though he could grow into an outside role with more experience. Wallace, who lined up almost exclusively as an outside receiver at Oklahoma State, saw more time inside during training camp and in games. And Proche, the smallest of the Ravens’ top wide receivers, has lined up almost exclusively in the slot.
It’s not a question that demands an answer. The Ravens used at least three wideouts on over half their plays last season, but they won’t line up with two wide receivers outside the numbers on every play. They can flex out Andrews or a running back in obvious passing downs. They might rely more on bunch formations, which reduce the splits of their receivers.
Or they might just acquire another starting-level wide receiver anyway. They have four months to figure these things out.
ASK IRA: Can Celtics’ Marcus Smart be a game-changer against Heat?
Q: Jimmy Butler is not going to be running all over the place and creating a path to the foul line with Marcus Smart back. Mr. Butler, meet the Defensive Player of the Year. – Alton.
A: No city listed with this one, but I did sense a New England accent when I read it (or maybe it was the Sam Adams that I’m drinking while typing). Or could it be: Mr. Smart meet foul trouble. Yes, should Marcus Smart be able to push past his mid-foot injury and return for Game 2 of Heat-Celtics, he certainly injects another defensive element into the Celtics’ mix. But at this point, emerging as a Jimmy Butler stopper this postseason might be something easier said than done.
Q: My approach this whole season with the Miami Heat has been one of cautious optimism: We won, playoff Jimmy Butler is playing on another level, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo are defensive mavens and Gabe Vincent is a revelation. But after Tuesday night’s game, I can’t shake the feeling that the Game 1 stats are a bit alarming: we lost three of four quarters and the one quarter we won was literally an historic performance by the Heat. Ira, am I being overly analytical or are my concerns valid? – Christian, Dubai, UAE.
A: I’m not sure I’ve ever heard as much about quarters won during a playoff game than after Tuesday night’s Game 1 of Heat-Celtics. Summer league? Yes. On the game’s biggest stage? Who cares? The final score is the only statistics that matters at this point of the schedule. The single quarter won by the Heat likely created more doubts for the Celtics than anything Boston did to instill fear in the Heat from the other three periods. If the Heat only win four quarters this series and that also wins four games, I can guarantee they would be more than willing to allow the Celtics to revel in their triumphant bounty of quarters won. Quarters won? WTF?
Q: Perhaps Kyle Lowry’s unknowing contribution will be the mentorship of Gabe Vincent. I firmly believe Gabe Vincent grew as a player and is now delivering the results because of Kyle Lowry. Gabe Vincent was nowhere this good prior to Kyle Lowry showing up in Miami. – Rod.
A: And quality mentorship obviously is meaningful. But let’s also credit the perseverance and dedication that got Gabe Vincent to this point. And also credit the Heat for not reaching for an average guard in free agency and instead leaving the runway clear for Gabe’s emergence. Sometimes all you need is a chance.
Laguna Beach, meditation and a deep breath: How Orioles star Trey Mancini reset after an ‘insane year’
Trey Mancini badly needed a break. Over the last month of the 2021 season, the magnitude of the past year and a half weighed on the Orioles first baseman — beginning with a cancer diagnosis and concluding with a rapid return to baseball and the rigors that come with a 162-game sprint.
In all of that, the breath inside him was pent up, held in, waiting for a release.
“Trey loves baseball, loves Baltimore, as do I,” Mancini’s fiancée, Sara Perlman, said. “We were so ready for it to end. Because he was so exhausted. He was drained.”
So when Mancini flew from Toronto, where the Orioles finished the season, to meet Perlman at their home in Laguna Beach, California, he finally had a moment to himself. He walked in, set down his bags and let out that breath — what felt like his first real breath since March 6, 2020.
In the time since that day, when he received his cancer diagnosis, Mancini has undergone surgery to remove a tumor from his colon and 12 rounds of biweekly chemotherapy treatments. He experienced the weight loss and illness that coincides with those treatments.
But once he finished those rounds, there was no break. He had looked in the mirror, saw a shell of himself and vowed to get back into playing shape. There was no pause. There was only a swift determination to put everything behind him.
“Part of it was maybe a little bit of denial, and not wanting to fully realize and fully admit what I’d gone through,” Mancini said. “I was coming off a career year in 2019 and had finally gotten to this point I had to really work hard for, and to be 28 and for that to happen to you, there was certainly bitterness and anger there. I kind of pushed that to the side and started working out and tried to act like it didn’t happen.”
And that approach — while it helped him return to the field in 2021 — took its toll. That arduous journey battling stage 3 colon cancer required all of his strength. There was plenty to unpack, and in Laguna Beach, he finally took the time to do so.
“I got to our house there,” Mancini said, “and I just took this huge breath.”
‘An insane year’
Even before Mancini finished his chemotherapy treatments, he wanted to return to working out. He saw the finish line in the distance, and he knew beyond that lay baseball.
The workouts began almost immediately after his chemotherapy concluded in September 2020. He began swinging a bat a month or two earlier than he would’ve in a standard offseason. It was all with the goal in mind to replicate his 2019 campaign, when he hit a career-best .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs.
“He wanted to prove that taking a year off cause of cancer wouldn’t change him or have an impact,” Perlman said, “which would be impossible if it didn’t have an impact on your body, just from the medication standpoint and all that he went through to become healthy again.”
But the early rush to return set up for a whirlwind stretch. For a player who has tended to prefer an under-the-radar approach, Mancini’s return from cancer propelled him into the national spotlight. He received a standing ovation before his first at-bat in Sarasota, Florida, for spring training. And when he singled in that at-bat, another standing ovation followed.
When he got off to a slow start to the season, he answered questions about cancer. When he began to heat up in May, he answered questions about cancer. When he starred in the Home Run Derby, finishing as a runner-up to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, he answered questions about cancer.
“I wanted to help educate people — and I still do — on the disease, and I kind of became the face of it,” Mancini said. “But at the same time, it wore me out a little bit. It was hard to miss a season, come back and be the player I was after this massive life event happened to me, and my expectations were possibly a little bit too high for myself after what I went through.”
The pressure on Mancini — much of which was self-imposed — weighed on him. He didn’t meet the lofty standards of 2019, finishing with 21 homers and a .255 batting average. But there was more at play, too, navigating a recovery from cancer, a return to the diamond and a world grappling with the coronavirus.
It combined into “an insane year,” Perlman said.
And Mancini didn’t get a grip on it until it all came to a stop in Laguna Beach.
A new perspective
On one of the first nights in Southern California, Mancini and Perlman went out to dinner. There, they embarked on a serious conversation — the first of many — ranging from Mancini’s season to his health and their relationship.
“Every game I took so seriously,” Mancini said. “So it felt kind of nice to reflect on all of that and not have a game to worry about the next day. It was like, ‘OK, we can relax and I can get my head on straight these next few months.’”
The couple traveled to Europe, where Mancini proposed to Perlman. He still ran and did yoga, but he didn’t pick up a bat until November, offering himself a chance to reset away from baseball.
And Mancini began meditation and breathing exercises, aiming to calm his intense attitude when it comes to baseball. In a conversation toward the end of the season, the realization came to Mancini that the pressure he placed on himself wasn’t sustainable. He needed a release.
“I’ve got to get better with this stuff,” he recalled saying. “I can’t have this new chance at life and still not be appreciative of what I have or act like every game is a life-or-death situation.”
That’s where Mancini feels he’s improved the most, shutting out the noise that follows slumps or trade deadline speculation to focus on the day-to-day activities ahead of him. Overcoming cancer played a role in that mentality, but it didn’t occur overnight, especially because he shuttered many of the emotions that followed his recovery when he rushed back into baseball.
There’s always something to worry about — his and Perlman’s careers, his stats, their health. But much of it isn’t productive.
“I felt like from the time I got the diagnosis through the last game of the season last year, it was just one big blur,” Mancini said. “I don’t even know immediately if what I went through gave me as much perspective as I think it should have. It took until getting away from everything this past offseason to get to that point.”
Now two years removed from his initial cancer diagnosis, there are still the occasional reminders. Every three months, Mancini goes in for bloodwork and tests. Each time there’s a tick of worry, yet it’s replaced with relief once the exam results are encouraging.
He could spend his time dreading the days leading up to those appointments, just as he could dread this summer’s trade deadline, when Mancini could be an attractive asset for a contending club. Perhaps in the past, he would’ve.
But that was before an offseason in Laguna Beach, where he walked through the door after a roller-coaster season and finally let out a deep breath. He had been holding it for far too long.
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment of Primary Teacher and TGT In ECIL, know salary and qualification
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment of Primary Teacher and TGT In ECIL, know salary and qualification
ECIL Teacher Bharti 2022: There is good news for people looking for primary teacher and TGT jobs. Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has announced the recruitment of Primary Teacher and TGT. This recruitment is happening for AEC Schools, Hyderabad.
ECIL Teacher Bharti 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher. The recruitment of TGT and Primary Teacher on contract basis is being done in AEC Schools Hyderabad for the academic session 2022-23. Eligible candidates interested in becoming a teacher can apply in offline mode from 24 May to 28 May 2022. TGT will be recruited for English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Social Science and Art subjects.
Important Dates
Application start – 24 May 2022
Last date of application – 28 May 2022
Essential Educational Qualification
TGT- Candidates should have done Graduation with B.Ed.
PRT- 12th pass with D.El. should be done. OR 12th with B.Ed or D.Ed or B.Ed after 12th.
Age Range
TGT- 45 Years
PRT- 40 Years
How much will you get salary
- TGT – Rs 26250 per month or Rs 210 per period. Maximum 5 periods will be taught per day.
- PRT- Rs 21250 per month or Rs 170 per period. Maximum 5 periods will be taught per day.
Selection Criteria for Teacher Recruitment
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.
Application form sending address
Principal, Co-Ordination, Atomic Energy, Central School-2, DAE Colony, ECIL Post, Hyderabad- 500062
The post ECIL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment of Primary Teacher and TGT In ECIL, know salary and qualification appeared first on JK Breaking News.
