Finance
What Is SAP HANA Migration to Public Cloud?
Benefits of Deploying SAP HANA on Public Cloud
The leading organizations of tomorrow will thrive on data. That’s a given. The only question is the type of innovation organizations will use to harness data and improve business performance. The clear-cut answer at this moment is SAP-HANA. It is an in-memory database and application development platform for processing high volumes of data in real-time. It’s combination of speed, design, and analytical capabilities has many data enthusiasts excited.
The primary function of SAP-HANA as a database is to retrieve and sort data as requested by the application. In addition to its function as a database it can also perform advanced analytics such as predictive analytics, spatial data processing, text analytics, text search, streaming analytics, and graph data processing. Based on these features, a common misconception that rose up is that HANA is an acronym for High- performance, analytic, appliance. Contrary to popular belief HANA isn’t an acronym, it is just the name that SAP decided to give its database platform.
A book can be written on the value provided by it. However, we are only going to focus on the value of its in-memory database, predictive analytics, and deployment on cloud. These 3 value pillars are interdependent in terms of HANA’s overall value; however, each can stand-alone based on the value they each bring to an organization.
SAP HANA In-Memory Database
It is about 10x faster than a traditional memory base. This drastic increase in performance is a result of SAP-HANA keeping its data in-memory as opposed to disk-based hard drives. With in-memory processing speeds, users can access data immediately. Using the high-performance capabilities of an in-memory database does have a higher cost, however. To offset this higher cost, it can perform Dynamic tie ring, which helps users reduce costs by giving users the option of storing less frequently-accessed data in disk-based storage.
Predictive Analytics
SAP-HANA uses a number of analytic engines for different kinds of data processing. Out of its various kinds of data processing, predictive analytics has the most widespread value for businesses across all industries. Predictive analytics combines the depth and speed of in-memory analytics with the power of native predictive algorithms. Together with SAP’s predictive analysis for visualization and R’s extensive library of statistical data mining techniques, organizations have everything they need to predict the future in real time. Imagine being able to figure out what happened, why it happened, and what comes next in an instant. That is the value it brings in terms of predictive analytics. To make things even sweeter, using it for predictive analytics is easy. Analysts can use a drag-and-drop interface for selection, preparation and processing. They can also create models using predictive algorithms as well as algorithms from open source R. Every user in any line of business can now unlock key insights using it for predictive analytics.
Cloud Deployment
SAP customers have the option of deploying SAP HANA on premise or on cloud. Out of these two options, deploying it on public cloud provides the most compelling benefits. Since the value provided by its applications is already high, adding anything to improve the deliverability of it, makes it much more impactful. The primary benefits of deploying SAP HANA on cloud include:
Faster Deployment
Organizations no longer have to worry about siting, provisioning, and testing hardware infrastructure. With SAP-HANA on cloud, organizations can reduce the time to solution for SAP-HANA to hours.
Scalability of Landscape
With SAP-HANA and its complexities as a critical data storage and application platform, capacity planning can demand substantial time and resources. Organizations hosting it on cloud do not have to worry about capacity planning and can also reduce the up-front costs of carrying additional expensive high-memory hardware.
Reliable, Secure, Flexible Environments
The wide global presence of cloud providers enhances availability and provides greater choice in terms of disaster recovery solutions for SAP HANA.
Key Takeaways
As organizations of all shapes and sizes begin to harness more data, it is becoming apparent that SAP HANA is the bridge that will companies utilize data in new and exciting ways. A testament to this fact is the rise in SAP HANA adoption among enterprise customers. With it organizations will be able to leverage real-time data to identify critical trends and make optimal business decisions faster and more efficiently.
Finance
Prioritise Your Resources Using Web Based Project Management
Web based project management software is the compilation of programs, processes and information that is used to deal with various stages of a project and that is reachable on the Internet. Project management involves processes such as arranging and calculating a critical path, building timelines, creating task inventory, managing resources, controlling documents and providing inspection trails. Each of these processes can be controlled and from time to time automatically in the course of project management software solutions. One can also prioritise the resources by using web based Project management, which can be an effective tool.
Web based project management provides an effective service of organising your resources and the biggest resource which one could have is the time. No one wants to waste time, as it is wisely said that time is money. Web based project management keeps a track of your appointments, meetings and other dealings, whereas you can also send notifications to your employees or team mates about the updates or important tasks and meetings.
Besides, it has the ability to record all the transaction of goods and services, which you have sold online or periodically. This system of web based project-management keeps a track of how many of your inventories are left and how many you need more. It also records all the offers and quotes which have been offered so far to the business and which of the dealings will be more profitable.
Your employees are also your resources. You need to inform them about the happenings, especially if you are running an online business and do not get to see your employees on daily basis. To informing the employees about all the major decisions and to keep a check on their progress, you will need a web based project-management tool, which will closely monitor the working of the employees.
You might have too many things on your mind right now, which could be important meetings to attend, informing your team mates about the changes in the project or sending packages to your clients. But, the question is how to prioritize these entire things according to their importance. Web based project management is the right tool which you need in order to act as your personal assistant, as it will sort out all your resources and important handlings according to the priority which comes first.
Web based project-management is one of the few online tools, which manages your expenditures and helps you in finding more cost-effective deals, as you do not have to waste your time in managing the data, which is automatically done by this software.
In short, whether you are an entrepreneur or a huge business dealing online, you will still need some sort of software to organise and plan you resources according to their priorities. Web based project-management is the perfect tool for this purpose, as you can be a bit tension free as the major part is done by this software, which could automatically prioritise your resources and help you to use them more effectively and efficiently.
Finance
Open Source CRM for Proposal Generation Software
The open source development module that you most probably would like to implement for your startup proposal generation software business is the most innovative technology for you. Your staff is going to love it for one main reason and that is to be able to do constant modification and keep your customers updated. The software model is as such that it encourages universal redistribution of the design model. It is a blueprint of the complete package model that is assigned with the ASCII text file available for general public. Modern technological innovations now integrate open CRM solution into online proposal generation software.
CRM has been used for the past 20 years but how many can actually capitalize is a big question. The ways to capitalize upon it however depends upon individual efforts and how the system module is designed to better maneuver the resources. You can tap into the true potential of CRM by empowering the individual. When organizations deploy an open source CRM system for proposal generation software system, it is designed with people in mind, each internal user and external customers become productive. They gain access to a lot of perceptive business information. A more personalized approach to CRM will in turn induce client satisfaction as a result of customer demand.
Sugar CRM arises as one integral open source CRM system for online proposal generation software which is trusted worldwide for its enhanced user interface, more user of proprietary technology applications, single dashboard, increased level of security and mobile feasibility.
Advantages:-
- Open Source CRM model for your proposal generation software comes with a technology that automates, synchronizes and manages sales, marketing, customer service and support, all in one place.
- GNU project support founded by Richard Stallman that believes in the “cooperative environment” that promotes free software, its development and utilization.
- Improves sales productivity and company revenues.
- Total streamlined data managed properly and developed with expertise in an open source environment for ready contact solutions.
- Freedom of access to be able to modify as per custom needs.
- Knowledge enhancement leading to innovative technology as an outcome of collaborative effort.
- Better deals at faster rates coming in no time.
- Individualized CRM for proposal generation software introduced to customers in an intuitive manner.
- Greater amount of flexibility when needed the most for customization.
- A more enhanced CRM version for a goal oriented approach.
Users:-
We should identify as to who can use the software. The software is meant for both contributors and non-contributors alike to make changes into the code for further enhancement, use it and redistribute the open source code for future modifications which then gets added into the online proposal generation software.
Experts and people researching on the subject believe that open source is a specific case of the larger pattern of open collaboration taking place within the web. It is a system design supported by innovation of a goal oriented team of developers involved in error resolution and increasing the functionality of the open source CRM that integrates with online proposal generation software.
Finance
3 Easy Ways to Build an E-Commerce WebStore
E-commerce has been gaining its momentum over the past few years, as more and more people prefer purchasing goods on the Internet to traditional shopping. I also regularly buy various goods online, since online shopping does have many benefits such as the prices are lower; you can shop around for any type of products from the comfort of your home as well as read customer testimonials, detailed product descriptions etc.
Surely, there are also some disadvantages, such as shipping time, unscrupulous sellers and alike. Nonetheless, the number of people shopping online is increasing rapidly, so does the demand for easy-to-use and maintain shopping carts. Luckily, software developers quickly react to this situation and offer an assortment of simple, out-of-the-box solutions for those looking to build a webstore. Some of these I describe below.
Option 1: E-commerce Plugins for WordPress
The easiest way to add e-commerce capabilities to your current website is to take advantage of one of the most reliable WordPress plugins. This option works for those who use this particular CMS for their blogs. Turning your website into a web store is a breeze if you choose all-in-one e-commerce plugins. Why? It is because it requires minimum user intervention and offers everything to build a full-fledged e-shop delivering enterprise-level quality to your customers. Just check out some of the plugin’s features:
- Works with any WordPress theme.
- Supports multiple currencies and different shipping options + taxes.
- It allows to set additional product parameters (size, color, length etc.).
- Has a free version (you can download it by following this link: http://readyshoppingcart.com/product/free-wordpress-e-commerce-theme/ ).
Option 2: Website Builder
Another brilliant idea is using a website builder. This option will work for those who don’t have a website yet, but would like to get it hassle-free and with minimum investment. Take Zoho Sites for example. Using their maximally simplified WYSIWYG editor you can integrate ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Buy Now’ buttons simply by dragging and dropping them to any block on your webpage. As a bonus, you will automatically get a mobile-friendly version of your website. Furthermore, you’ll be able to customize your website’s mobile look manually as per your needs using their Mobile Editor mode. With website builders like this there’s no need to worry about the technical aspects of site building – you leave all the boring things to the professionals.
Option 3: E-commerce Platforms
Signing up to a specialized e-commerce platform can also be a great option. One of the most popular is Ecwid. In fact, it works as a widget integrating with your existing website design. The most advantageous thing about Ecwid is that you can use the same storefront on numerous sites and social networks at the same time.
Final Thoughts
The Internet is brimming over with ridiculously easy-to-use software that can instantly turn your blog into a powerful web store. There are also site builders that will guide you through the process of creating a web store from scratch. Just choose the option that works best for you and enjoy the benefits of owning a full-fledged web store. Feel free to share your e-commerce experience in comments!
