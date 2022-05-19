Finance
When a Personal Injury Exacerbates a Pre-Existing Medical Condition – The “Egg Shell Skull” Theory
Many people live their lives with pre-existing medical conditions such as: Bad knees; degenerative conditions in the back, previous broken bones that have healed, etc.
Are you entitled to recover for damages in a personal injury accident when a pre-existing medical condition is exacerbated? Yes!
The Egg Shell Skull Theory
The Egg Shell Skull Theory goes something like this. Let’s say Humpty Dumpty, who has a skull as thin as an egg shell, is driving, and gets into a car accident that is not his fault. His skull being as thin as an egg shell shatters into a million pieces so that all of the king’s horses and all of the king’s men could not put his head together again. Can Humpty Dumpty recover for his injuries considering the fact that he had a skull as thin as an egg shell, which is not normal for human beings? Yes!
The law of personal injury in a nutshell (not to be confused with egg shell) makes persons who are negligent, liable for injuries that they cause that are reasonably foreseeable. The case law on the subject has concluded that it is reasonably foreseeable that persons who are injured may have pre-existing conditions, or deformities, and that a negligent person must take the injured person as they find them. Hence Humpty Dumpty is entitled to a recovery even though is head is as thin as an egg shell.
Pre-Existing Conditions
I do many personal injury cases where a person suffers an injury due to the negligence of another, and the injury is actually diagnosed as a condition that existed prior to the accident, but was exacerbated or became symptomatic after the injury accident.
Many people who have pre-existing conditions learn to live with their conditions, are pain free notwithstanding their conditions, or have minimal discomfort due to their conditions. Some may even have a large amount of pain or loss of mobility due to their conditions.
These people are entitled to recover for their losses just like anyone else who is injured in a Personal Injury accident that is not their fault. Crafty insurance company adjusters and insurance company lawyers will try to limit their liability by claiming that the injured person was not injured at all in an accident, and that they had a pre-existing medical condition which cuts off or limits their liability.
Some persons with pre-existing medical conditions may not even seek legal advice or retain a lawyer after they are injured, because they figure that they already had the condition before the accident in the first place. This is a huge mistake.
The bottom line is that any person who is injured due to the negligence of another, and who has a pre-existing medical condition, is entitled to recover compensatory damages that were caused by the accident. If a pre-existing medical condition or disability is made worse or symptomatic as a result of the accident you are entitled to recover.
It takes a good personal injury lawyer, who knows the law to get you what you are entitled to.
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2007
The Main Causes For Accidents Involving Large Trucks and 18-Wheelers
Charleston, South Carolina is a sought after city for people to live and work. We have a vibrant Lowcountry culture alive and well, which is supported in a large part the Port of Charleston. The port brings jobs to local residents spanning from Moncks Corner and beyond all the way to Folly Beach and the surrounding areas. However, the bustling activity in the Charleston area also adds to the amount of traffic and drivers traveling the interstates through Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties.
Large 18-wheeler trucks add an additional element that drivers must be aware of while navigating the often-congested I-26 and I-526 interstates, Highways 17 and 41, and parkways. Truck drivers must be trained in order to operate the large vehicles. Nevertheless, accidents still happen.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the top three causes of accidents involving 18-wheelers and tractor trailer trucks are:
1. Truck leaves travel lane, which can be into another lane or off the road (32%)
2. Driver loses control of the truck (29%), often due to
a. traveling too fast for conditions
b. a shift in the distribution of cargo
c. general vehicle systems failure
d. poor road conditions, or other reasons
3. Rear-end collision with the back of another vehicle in the trucks travel lane (22%).
When a tractor trailer is in an accident for one of the above reasons, the driver is the primary cause of the crash nearly 87% of the time. Ten percent of accidents involving big rig trucks are directly caused by the truck, and three percent by the environment. Errors by truck drivers normally fall into four categories:
1. Non-Performance- the driver fell asleep at the wheel; suffered a heart attack or seizure; or was otherwise physically impaired
2. The truck driver was inattentive, distracted, or otherwise failed to observe the surrounding road conditions;
3. The driver was traveling too fast for conditions; misjudged the speed of traffic; the truck driver was following too close
4. The 18-wheeler driver panicked, overcompensated, or lost control of the big rig.
Truckers have the backing of large corporations and their insurance companies. That is why you need to be sure that if you are involved in an accident with a semi-truck you get proper representation the form of an experienced personal injury attorney who knows how truck accidents affect people living in and driving throughout Charleston and in the surrounding towns, including Summerville, Moncks Corner, Awendaw, Hollywood, McClellanville, Harleyville, and Jedburg.
How to Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney
You thought you had waited long enough at your friends house after the party but the breathalyzer is telling a different story – a DUI is in your immediate future. Perhaps the jerk sitting next to you at the bar finally got under your skin and, in a moment of weakness, you lost your cool and now a have an assault charge against you. No matter how you arrived at this point, you need to hire a criminal defense attorney. This can seem like a daunting task since being arrested is very intimidating and it is important to get the best legal representation possible.
Hopefully, these tips and pointers will start you down the proper road to hiring a lawyer that will represent you well. When looking for an attorney, consider the following:
1) Make sure the attorney you hire has experience with your type of offense. Defending a felony narcotics possession is very different from defending a DUI. When interviewing an attorney, be sure to ask you much experience he or she has with your type of case.
2) Talk to your friends. It may be possible that they know somebody who has had to hire a criminal defense attorney. A referral is an excellent way to meet a good attorney as the referring person can let you know how the attorney did on all aspects of the case.
3) Any attorney you are looking to hire should offer a free initial consultation. This might be 10 minutes on the phone if you are in custody or 30 minutes if you are able to meet in person with the attorney. Do not hold back – be very upfront and honest about your situation. If you aren’t providing full disclosure, it can negatively impact your case and cause extra expense. Be wary of any attorney that will not provide a free initial consultation or demands payment for this time
4) During the initial consultation, ask who will be handling your case. Many high profile criminal defense attorneys have their associates do all the work. You may be okay with this but many people want the attorney they speak with to handle their case directly. In general, the more well known the attorney is the more likely he or she will be less involved in your case.
5) Make sure the terms of the engagement are clearly spelled out. Be sure to ask what the rates are for negotiating a plea agreement and any other stages up to and including trial. Rates can vary dramatically from attorney to attorney and you can avoid a big surprise by asking about them up front. An up front retainer fee after the initial consultation is usually required. This fee may be many thousands of dollars depending upon the offense with which you are charged.
6) Most importantly, make sure you are comfortable with the attorney and the firm. You will be working with these people on a very intimate part of your life. Feeling insecure about the working relationship will do nothing to help you or your mental health. Listen to your gut. If something feels off, keep shopping for an attorney until you are sure you can be completely comfortable with him or her.
If nothing else, these tips should give you a starting point to begin looking for a lawyer to professionally and effectively represent you. If you have had an unfortunate run in with the police, take the first step and call a criminal defense attorney as soon as possible.
Product Liability Compensation Claims For Consumers
As you all know, the law and order of the country are for the protection of individual rights. Legal rules are meant for the protection of the rights of every citizen. Whether it is right to your property or the right to product, law is there to help you. If your right is infringed upon or you have received any damage for anyone else’s negligence, you should file for the compensation claims. You have the right to filing compensation claims case even if someone has damaged your products. Product damages or tampering of manufactured products should not be taken lightly. When you have paid for a good, you have the right to get the best quality. However, if you do not get the appropriate product, you have the right to file product liability compensation claims.
Product liability claims are applicable to all types of manufactured goods that are sold to the consumers in the market. Therefore, whether you have received a low graded product or a tampered product after paying the full price of it, you have the right to get compensation in lieu thereof. In most of the cases, product liability claims are applicable on design damages or manufacturing defect. However, in some cases, the liability claims are also applicable if the manufacturer has not provided the necessary warning that users need to check before using the product.
Design damage claims can be made when you have not received the product according to the design specified by the manufacturer. This is a common problem and many people have received appropriate compensation for design damage issues. Manufacturing defect is also not something new. Many products get damaged during the manufacturing process. Still the manufacturers try to sell them in the market and later have to compensate the loss of the consumer. Failure to give a warning claim is a bit different. Generally, manufacturers print the warnings associated with the product in its label. If they miss it out and lead to any inconvenience of the consumer, they have to pay for compensating customer’s loss.
When it comes to product liability compensations, people just need to follow some simple steps for receiving their claims. Companies in most of the cases do not make much negotiation in compensating the valid claims and preserve their reputation. However, in some exceptional cases, consumers might have to face difficulty in receiving the claims.
If you or anyone known to have ever experienced any problem to get a compensation case for damaged product, you can take the assistance of the product liability compensation claims lawyers who have expertise of representing these types of cases. These lawyers have the complete knowledge of the tricks involved in this case and can provide you the best guidance at all time. To get proper consultation from the lawyer and to get the compensation that you deserve, you just need to inform your lawyer the complete details of the case and he will take care of the rest.
