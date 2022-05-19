Finance
Where to Take Your Early Childhood Education Degree Online
Even though the lack of constant human contact might be an issue for some students who have not yet decided if an online program might be the right choice for their college option, there are plenty of bold young fellows who cannot wait to go online on one of their synchronous or asynchronous classes, log in and start they virtual class discussions while being supervised by teachers.
Early childhood education degrees come in many shapes and sizes, and they can prepare you to pursuit several interesting careers; luckily, there are lots of online options to choose from, and, to come to your help, here are some of the best online places where you can successfully take your early childhood education degree.
Penn Foster College can bring you the degree you need (an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education, to be more precise) from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is visit their website and learn everything you need to know about psychology and its essentials, the fundamentals of early childhood education, health, nutrition, language development and curriculum for this type of teaching career. The fees are lower as compared to traditional on-campus courses, and the great news is that you can work, study and take your exams at the same time.
Park University is also another viable option that can display a wide array of career options in front of you once you manage to get your Bachelor of Science Degree in Education Studies with emphasis in early Childhood EDUCATION Teaching Young Children. You can also opt for their special Education and Leadership program and enjoy their flexible online courses, schedules, their high degree of convenience and their impressive area of expertise.
Ashford University offers you an awesome Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education degree program you can attend while sitting behind your computer monitor and win the qualification you need in order to get one of the jobs that are being featured in the preschool or elementary school system.
The Northcentral University is able to display their Master of Education that can properly prepare you to become a highly appreciated teacher, take your career to the next level and teach you everything you need to know about Childhood Education Capstone, Administration of Early Childhood Programs and many more.
Kaplan University can also bring you face to face with some exciting online programs revolving around Associate of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. You can enroll in one of these programs and turn your career upside down, but with a positive touch, and become a certified professional and work with toddlers or infants and provide them with the care and education they need.
All in all, these are some of the best online programs you could enroll in if you are really looking to pursuit a career in Early Childhood Education, but your current job or family matters do not allow you to take some traditional on-campus courses.
The Importance of Dental Continuing Education
The pursuit of lifelong learning-whether to enrich our lives, follow a new dream, or simply challenge ourselves, is certainly something that appeals to many of us. For some professionals, however, ongoing training in their fields of expertise is more important than for others. Individuals working in the medical and dental fields are entrusted with the safety and comfort of others on a daily basis. Should they choose to rely upon their initial training indefinitely, ignoring ongoing developments and technological advances, they would be putting their practices at legal risk and jeopardizing the health and welfare of their patients. In these fields, it’s simply not an option to assume that there is nothing more to learn.
Dental continuing education is essential for anyone working within the dental field. As in the medical field, technological advances in the field come at a rapid-fire pace, and staying abreast of the latest research, tools and treatment methods is crucial. Ongoing training for dental professionals is so important that most states require that dentists and hygienists complete a certain number of dental continuing education activities each year in order to remain licensed to practice. These requirements vary from state to state, and in some cases also apply to dental assistants.
Pursuing continued education in the dental field can be beneficial in several ways. For a dentist who is currently in practice, ongoing continuing education ensures that his or her patients have access to the latest diagnostic, preventative and treatment methods. For an individual just beginning a career in the dental field, dental continuing education can open new career pathways, provide opportunities for advancement and improve earning power.
A wide variety of dental continuing education activities are available for both working and non-working individuals. If your goal is simply to stay informed about new research findings and updated industry best practices, there are plenty of low-cost, self-paced online courses that can help you to meet your state’s continuing education requirements and enhance your ability to perform your current job role. If you are interested in furthering your formal education, however, in order to advance your career in the dental field, you may wish to pursue a degree or certificate program. For example, a dental assistant may discover that she is interested in pursuing a career as a hygienist-whether to earn a higher salary or simply to experience more personal fulfillment in her job role. In this case, she would need a degree from an accredited dental hygiene school in order to obtain her license.
Regardless of the pathway you choose, as a dental professional you should consider your pursuit of education to be a lifelong endeavor. Doing so will not only better position you to advance within your chosen field; it will also ensure that you’re able to provide the best possible care for your patients.
Getting Successful As a Distance Learner
With the help of distance learning programs the students can easily get an online degree while sitting in any part of the world. Different technologies are put into use to distribute the course material and it also helps in interaction with the online tutors and the students. Nowadays, there are so many online colleges and universities which are offering the students with different online degree programs.
The distance learning program offers the students with the same set of courses which are offered at the campus based programs. Visit The Degree Experts to learn how you can become a good distance learner. There are different qualities which the students should possess in order to become a successful distance learner. Let us discuss these qualities in detail-
– First and foremost good distance learners never put off their work or waits for long hours to begin their work. They will manage their timings to work on different assignments, get the time to attend the online classes, and still have enough time to conduct their daily routine work. They take pleasure in the fact that they can learn whenever they feel comfortable and to complete the course as soon as possible.
– Almost every distance learning program offers some form of flexibility for the students so that they can study whenever they feel comfortable. A good distance learner don’t require anybody to motivate and encourage them, they independently conduct different assignments and projects. They make the planning accordingly so that they can easily complete different tasks within time.
– At campus-based schools there are different social activities like parties, dancing, and schools elections whereas distance learners don’t get a chance to participate in these activities. But a good distance learner is not concerned that they will be missing all the social activities that take place in the campus based schools. These students are only concerned with the completion of the online course which they are pursuing.
– The students will get the course material in the text form so that they can refer it repetitively and they don’t have to listen to understand the contents of the course material. So, it becomes very important to enhance the proficiencies of reading and understanding the text form in order to become a successful distance learner.
A History Of Online Schools
Nursing students, when you’re pursuing that online LPN to RN degree or taking some online continuing education classes,
have you ever stopped to think how far education has come since the development of the world wide web?
Online degree programs are everywhere. We’ve started to take them for granted, and it feels as if they’ve been here forever.
However, the fact is, online degree programs have only been in existence for about a decade and a half.
And one of the earliest innovators in the online education field is a Cambridge-educated professor turned entrepreneur named Dr. John Sperling. Sperling, now a billionaire, founded the University of Phoenix in 1976. It was a private for-profit college developed to serve the needs of non-traditional students. Sperling saw that regular colleges were already serving the needs of all those students who just graduated from high school and were going to college with the help of their parents – but who was addressing the needs of working professionals who might already have a degree but wanted a career change, or who had day jobs and needed a career-oriented education with classes at times they could actually attend?
The University of Phoenix offered night classes and other educational solutions for working adults. And as the internet began to grow in popularity and sophistication, Sperling saw another way for education to be made achievable and convenient for people who were already working for a living but wanted something more.
And in 1989 one of the very first online campuses in the world was created through the University of Phoenix; in 1991, the Online Campus graduated its first class.
Now, there are literally hundreds of thousands of students attending the University of Phoenix online, and they have programs for Licensed Vocational (or Practical) Nurse to Registered Nurse, LPN to BSN, RN to BSN, and many other healthcare classes.
And there are, of course, dozens of other online schools that offer many of these online nursing programs these days. But they owe a lot of their current success – and so do all online students – to the innovative vision of Dr. John Sperling.
