News
Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?
Remember the songs, “Bad Romance”, “Alejandro, “Dance in the dark” etc., all of them had one person in common, Lady Gaga. The songs which came out in the past decade, still have the same recognition, if only, have become more appreciative. So, there’s a definite curiosity about the singer, who was behind the spectacular creations.
An American singer, songwriter, and actress, she has sung around 125 songs, which were way ahead of her time with an amazing range. This only makes us more curious about her past, even when she was still Stefani Germanotta and not ‘Lady Gaga’. For now, let’s decode her dating life, from the past to the present.
WHO HAS LADY GAGA DATED IN THE PAST?
Lüc Carl
The 2005 Lady Gaga, was still known as Stefani Germanotta, she began dating Lüc Carl, who is a nightclub manager, promoter, DJ, musician, author, and certified personal trainer from Springfield, Nebraska. They met at a bar in New York City, St. Jeromes. The two dated on and off for about 6 years, before they broke up for good. Lady Gaga penned the song ‘Yoü and I’, displaying her emotions for the break-up and remembering the good times.
Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams
In 2008, Lady Gaga was linked to Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams, a Los Angeles designer for a short term, when they were seen together, before her arrival at the 52nd Grammy Awards. In 2010, they quit their romance and decided to focus on business.
Taylor Kinney – a beautiful relationship of 5 years
On the set of her song, ‘Yoü and I’, Lady Gaga met Taylor Kinney, an up-and-coming actor, who was cast as her love interest. The first time the couple made a public appearance was on the night of January 2014, at NBC’s 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party. Finally, Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on the sweet day of 14th February, with a heart-shaped diamond ring, designed with the help of jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The design also contained a cute part of, ‘T♡S’. The couple had a sweet and cute romantic running, with happy appearances. Until Lady Gaga’s documentary, ‘Five foot two’, later revealed the couple had been fighting in the months leading up to their break-up. In July 2016, Lady Gaga announced their split through instagram. The couple had a good run of 5 years together.
Christian Carino – Is this what they call a ‘bad romance’?
In January 2017, the singer was spotted with a talent agent Christian Carino at a Kings of Leon concert for the first time. They were later spotted hand-in-hand together at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, for the premiere of her new movie, ‘A star is born ’. October 2018, almost a year after the rumor of her engagement with Carino had spread, the singer let it slip at the Hollywood Gala. The singer showed off her engagement ring at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron of Artists awards. The last public appearance of the couple was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019. Later on, it was reported that Lady Gaga had initiated the split as Cristian had become controlling and jealous towards the end.
WHO IS LADY GAGA DATING?
In January 2020, Lady Gaga confirmed on the internet, that her romance with an entrepreneur Michael Polansky is on the positive side. The couple is still going on strong.
The post Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Now and Then Episode 1,2,3 on Apple TV+: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Now And Then, a brand new mystery thriller series is all set to release on Apple TV+ on May 20 with its first batch of episodes. This eight episode miniseries is a bilingual drama that would be available in English and Spanish.
Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Teresa Fernández-Valdés have created the series, while it is directed by Gideon Raff, who is also its executive producer. The series stars Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, and Manolo Cardona among many others – the cast alternating between the younger and adult versions of the characters as the story alternates between two timeline as well.
What is the drama about?
The drama is set in Miami and has been shot in both English and Spanish. It follows the two timelines of their lives, the years connected by one tragedy that changed their lives. The six young friends were out celebrating on the beach when one of them died. Now 20 years later, it’s a college reunion time next day when the remaining 5 friends get similar messages – the one that threatens them with the secret they have been hiding all these years.
Reluctantly reuniting, the five try to deal with this situation to protect their hard earned perfect life, though not everything appears as it is on screen. The friends do share a secret among each other, one they pledged never to talk about, but the more they struggle with their reality years later, the more they realized that they all are hiding secrets from each other as well.
Will the secrets be out? Will the friends be able to move on from the tragedy that happened years ago? Just what happened that night? And just who is it that is blackmailing them when the only people present at the scene, and the ones who knows the truth about that night, were these friends?
While the premise is similar to I know what you did last summer, this kind of whodunnit? stories never really get old.
Release time and where to watch it?
The drama would be premiering on 20th of May, Friday, on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes. The next five episodes would be subsequently released every Friday from there on.
What can we expect from the premiere episodes?
The drama, though mystery thriller, is supposed to be a story comparing the dreams of youth and the reality of adulthood. As such, one can expect the drama’s premiere episodes to deliver on its promise and show the young characters forming their bonds and dreaming big.
Who all are a part of the cast ensemble?
Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Maribel Verdú, José María Yazpik, Manolo Cardona, Željko Ivanek, Soledad Villamil, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna stars in the main line up for the drama as the adolescents and adult versions of their characters.
The post Now and Then Episode 1,2,3 on Apple TV+: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Jon Bokenkamp’s American crime thriller series “The Blacklist” is all set to release its new episode exclusively on NBC. Episode 21 of season 9 “Conclusion Pt. 1” is airing on NBC on May 20, 2022, Friday. This has become one of the most anticipated TV shows with massive plot twists, mysteries, crimes, and actions altogether. The show is about a former U.S. Navy officer, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, who turned into a wanted criminal. The series was first aired on September 13, 2013, and is currently ongoing with a great number of viewers.
Release Date and Time
TV shows are taking a great leap into being the best of the best, and The Blacklist is one of them. The thriller series is now all set to air the latest episode on May 20, 2022, at 12 AM (according to UST) worldwide.
Where To Watch
The Blacklist aired on NBC TV Networks on every Friday at 12:00 AM (UST).
It is available for subscription on Netflix, FuboTV, and peacock.
The show is now on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play for purchasing or rent option.
Plot and Story So Far
Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, a former U.S Navy officer who turned into a most wanted criminal by the FBI submits himself to them and suggest a plan to help, in order to to exempt him from perpetration. He put forward all the documents he collected on the most treacherous criminals. He stands firm on his decision to work along with Elizabeth Keen, a novice FBI agent.
Episode 20 “Caelum Bank” is about Red trying to find his real enemy with help of task force. And he finally caught up and realized his enemy and the killer of Elizabeth Keen is none other than his lawyer and oldest friend Marvin Gerard, who is looking after his empire after the death of Liz. The episode has amazing plot twists confusing you to believe in one thing and then the reality comes and makes your imagination crumble like a paper castle.
In the upcoming episode “ Conclusion Pt. 1” Raymond and his team found the betrayer and they are ever ready to take action against the traitor. As always the mystery series is going confuse the viewers. This episode being the second last one will be thrilling and exciting to watch with its amazing plot twists, actions, and mystery.
The Cast
Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington is played by James Spader
Elizabeth Keen (Liz):played Megan Boone
Marvin Gerard: played by Fisher Stevens
Tom Keen: played by Ryan Eggold
Donald Ressler: played by Diego Klattenhoff
Aram Mojtabai is played by Amir Arison
Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik
Harry Lennix played Harold Cooper
Show Rating
Being a crime thriller has its own perks. The American TV show has gained popularity all over the world for its mysterious plot twists and action scenes which is a thriller for the viewers. Blacklist has a best worldwide rating of 8/10 on IMDb. It has also got a pretty good rating of 91% on rotten tomatoes.
It is also seen to have a rating of 74% on meta critic.
The post The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The American fantasy drama series “Charmed”(1998-2006) created by Constance M. Burge was a hit and the sequel is now in the area. Charmed 2018 is a recreated version of the previous one. It set to release its episode 10 of season 4 on May 20, 2022, on the CW. The show revolves around three beautiful sisters who are known to be the good witches after the death of their mother by an unknown cause. They clear up the neighborhood using their combined three powers. Charmed tells about how the three sisters kept their little secret without letting it out to the world to know. Mel , Maggie and Macy being the charmed ones stand together and accepts their new fate.
Release Date and Time
The most popular fantasy drama television series “Charmed”, was first aired on October 14, 2018, on CW networks. The series continued its journey and is still ongoing. The most awaited episode of the series is here, episode 10 of season 4 “ Dashing It Out” is going to be aired on May 20, 2022, at 8 PM exclusively on CW.
Where to Watch
The series Charmed is streamed on CW networks. It is also available on FuboTV and Netflix for subscription.
Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play provide the option of buying or renting for this series.
Plot and Story So Far
Mel and Maggie lived with their mother , Marisol. After their mothers death they find they have an older half-sister named Macy who is in town now. The three sisters meets and with spark of lightening they are bound to each others as the charmed ones. The powers of the three are same as the real charmed ones of Constance M. Burge. Macy has the power of telekinesis, Mel can freeze time and Maggie can hear other people’s thoughts. They are guarded and guided by their guardian Whitelighter, Harry Greenwood. Harry and the charmed ones help each other in discovering themselves and uses their powers to make the world around them better.
In season 4 Maggie and Mel still didn’t recover from their sister Macy’s death. Later they finf the prophesied fourth witch was Kaela, a struggling artist.
In the last episode “ Truth Or Cares” is about the truths that they are seeking and Harry tries to help the trio in fighting the unseen. Someone from Maggie’s past appears and tries to keep themselves away from creating troubles. Dev is still trying to reach the Unseen to unmask them.
Cast
The Cast of Charmed has a charm that they had portrayed colored women in this series.
Madeleine Mantok played Macy Vaughn
Mel Vera and Maggie Vera are played by Melonie Dias and Sarah Jeffrey
Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood
Kaela is played by Lucy Barret
Poppy Drayton as Abigael
Jordan Donica as Jordan
Kapil Talwalkar as Dev
And many more talented actors make the wonderful cast of “Charmed”.
Show rating
The American fantasy drama series Charmed has got a rating of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has got an average rating of 4.5/10 on IMDb.
The post Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?
Now and Then Episode 1,2,3 on Apple TV+: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Prominent Exchange Robinhood Announces Launch of Non-custodial Web 3.0 Wallet
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Regular Courses VS Distance Learning MBA
Charmed Season 4 Episode 10: May 20 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The Putin Interviews (2017): Where To Watch It Online? Is It Scripted Or Real?
Top 3 Altcoins Bearing Huge Potential in May 2022
The Future Diary On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Online Degree in Education Administration
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12