Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Who Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?

Remember the songs, “Bad Romance”, “Alejandro, “Dance in the dark” etc., all of them had one person in common, Lady Gaga. The songs which came out in the past decade, still have the same recognition, if only, have become more appreciative. So, there’s a definite curiosity about the singer, who was behind the spectacular creations.

An American singer, songwriter, and actress, she has sung around 125 songs, which were way ahead of her time with an amazing range. This only makes us more curious about her past, even when she was still Stefani Germanotta and not ‘Lady Gaga’. For now, let’s decode her dating life, from the past to the present.

WHO HAS LADY GAGA DATED IN THE PAST?

Lüc Carl

The 2005 Lady Gaga, was still known as Stefani Germanotta, she began dating Lüc Carl, who is a nightclub manager, promoter, DJ, musician, author, and certified personal trainer from Springfield, Nebraska. They met at a bar in New York City, St. Jeromes. The two dated on and off for about 6 years, before they broke up for good. Lady Gaga penned the song ‘Yoü and I’, displaying her emotions for the break-up and remembering the good times.

Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams

In 2008, Lady Gaga was linked to Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams, a Los Angeles designer for a short term, when they were seen together, before her arrival at the 52nd Grammy Awards. In 2010, they quit their romance and decided to focus on business.

Taylor Kinney – a beautiful relationship of 5 years

On the set of her song, ‘Yoü and I’, Lady Gaga met Taylor Kinney, an up-and-coming actor, who was cast as her love interest. The first time the couple made a public appearance was on the night of January 2014, at NBC’s 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party. Finally, Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on the sweet day of 14th February, with a heart-shaped diamond ring, designed with the help of jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The design also contained a cute part of, ‘T♡S’. The couple had a sweet and cute romantic running, with happy appearances. Until Lady Gaga’s documentary, ‘Five foot two’, later revealed the couple had been fighting in the months leading up to their break-up. In July 2016, Lady Gaga announced their split through instagram. The couple had a good run of 5 years together.

Christian Carino – Is this what they call a ‘bad romance’?

In January 2017, the singer was spotted with a talent agent Christian Carino at a Kings of Leon concert for the first time. They were later spotted hand-in-hand together at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, for the premiere of her new movie, ‘A star is born ’. October 2018, almost a year after the rumor of her engagement with Carino had spread, the singer let it slip at the Hollywood Gala. The singer showed off her engagement ring at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron of Artists awards. The last public appearance of the couple was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019. Later on, it was reported that Lady Gaga had initiated the split as Cristian had become controlling and jealous towards the end.

WHO IS LADY GAGA DATING?

In January 2020, Lady Gaga confirmed on the internet, that her romance with an entrepreneur Michael Polansky is on the positive side. The couple is still going on strong.

