Who is She-HULK ?
She-Hulk has been appearing in marvel comics since 1980 and has been a recurring character in animated TV shows and has her own official little-known prose novel. It may have been more than a decade since we saw Hulk in his solo movie The Incredible Hulk but now Hulk’s cousin is getting her own TV show from Marvel as the name She-Hulk- Attorney at Law. The official synopsis shows that the story revolves around Jennifer Walter is single in her 30s and has a complex life that gets more complicated as she also is a 7foot superhuman Hulk.
But who is She-Hulk? What is the story behind it? Let us try to know her details before she smashes her way into MCU.
Who is She-HULK?
In November 1979 she made her first appearance in She-Hulk #1, which focuses on her dramatic genesis story. Jennifer Walters is a capable lawyer and cousin of the original Hulk, Doctor Bruce Banner, who is gunned by a crime boss with a feud against her.
As her life is on the line, Doctor Banner conducts an emergency blood transfusion and in the process passes some of his gamma energy into her and as a result, she transforms into She-Hulk. A recent rumor has hinted that this exact origin story will be replicated in the show.
Jennifer can maintain her emotions and personality and does not have any anger issues like her cousin so she can be at her lawyer job even when she is in hulk form.
She-HULK cast
The main protagonist is Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She Hulk. She gained this MCU role after her performance in the hit sci-fi show Orphan Black. Mark Ruffalo will return as a popular avenger and Jennifer’s smart cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk. We will see other characters like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Josh Segarra as TBC, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Jameela Jamil as Titania, Jon Bass as TBC, and Renee Elsie Goldsberry as Amelia.
She HULK Trailer
Disney Marvel released a full-length trailer Tuesday 17th May on Youtube. In the trailer, we got a glance at She-Hulk (Jennifer Walter) and Hulk (Bruce Banner). Benedict Wong will also make a feature in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Wong and we also got our first look at Tim Roth as Abomination.
She-Hulk mergers with a long lineup of Marvel shows. They began with WandaVision and will resume all the way through shows like Secret Invasion, Armour Wars, and others.
Trailer Link-
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar
Show Release Date
She-Hulk will come on 17th August 2022. Jessica Gao will be the head writer of the series and Anu Valia will direct episodes number 5, 6, and 7, and Kat Coiro will direct episodes number 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9.
Where to stream?
The show will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 17th august. Season 1 will have 9 episodes in total and each one will run for 30 minutes.
Will There Be a Season 7 of Workin’ Moms ?
Workin’ Moms first aired on CBC Television in 2017. It follows Catherine Reitman, Juno Rinaldi, Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim and Enuko Okuma, a group of friends who all happen to be working mothers. It has been produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment, owned by Reitman and her husband Philip Sternberg.
What we can speculate
The show was released on Netflix worldwide in February of 2019, somewhere during season 3. The shows 4th season was announced on May 29th, 2019 and started airing in February 2020. The fifth season was announced in April 2020 and was set to start airing in February 2021. It was revealed by Reitman in June of 2021 that the 6th season was in the works and would premier in January 2022.
Looking at these release patterns it is most likely that if we get a season 7 of the show, which is very likely considering the positive 7.7/10 IMDb rating, it will not air till February 2023. Considering this release pattern, we can also speculate that the show will release as a whole on Netflix 28 days after the finale airs in Canada.
We can speculate the series to air on CBC in Canada around the Spring of 2023. Once the story comes to an end, season 7 should make its way on to Netflix in late Sprig or early Summer of 2023.
Recently, Netflix stopped picking up international distribution for shows from CBC from Canada or other regions, making Workin’ Moms a rare breed.
The Plot
In season 6, we were able to see Nathan Jr. entering a foster home created some tension at the start. Anne had anger issues but was hesitant to get therapy, this caused problems between Lionel and herself. Sloane is pregnant which is proving to be a difficult issue for her to balance her personal and professional life. As we near the end, Jenny breaks the news of her loss to Malcolm, and their wedding has been cancelled. Sloane gives birth, and Val helps a mother give birth. We also see Anne make a major advancement in terms of her treatment.
Kate and Anne realize they miss each other, and call to reconcile, but Anne hangs up abruptly when she meets Heather. In the 7th Season we’ll most likely see what happened between Anne and Heather. Sloane balancing her life and managing her time between her business and family will also be in the spotlight. We should also see how Kate and Nathan Jr.’s relationship advances, and how Jenny performs without Macolm.
The cast remains the same for the seventh season, and they are, to be honest, a wonderful group.
Seasons 1 through 3 aired with 13 episodes each, season 4 had 8 while season 5 had 10 episodes respectively. Season 6 followed suit with the initial season releases and had a grand 13 episodes of fun for everyone. Workin’ Moms season 7 should hopefully follow the same pattern and give us 13 episodes of sitcom fun hailing from Canada.
The show will air on CBC hopefully in February 2023, and should be available as it closes out on Netflix. Season 1 through 6 are currently available to watch on Netflix.
Who Plays Mickey Haller in Lincoln Lawyer and Will There Be A Season 2?
Lincoln Lawyer is a newbie into a whole suit of Netflix fan favorites in the same genre like How to Get Away With Murder and Suits. The first season was released on the 13th of May in the UK and is currently already a speedy way up on the top 10. The story is about an attorney named Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, working on the case of Trevor Elliot, played by Christopher Gorman, who has been accused of killing his wife and the man she had an affair with on finding out.
Season 1
As of now we don’t have a confirmation for the second season. But don’t lose heart. The series is based on a book series called “Lincoln Lawyer” by Michael Connelly, and there’s a lot more story to be screened. The series consists of six books so there’s no deprivation of content.
If Netflix does choose to revive a season 2, we would hope to see Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the lead playing Mickey again, and also Izzy Letts played by Jazz Raycole. Ideally both of Mickey’s ex-wives, played by Neve Campbell and Becki Newton should also return for the second season. They all put up a splendid performance and it would be absolutely amazing to have them back.
Recap
With the first season focusing on the book, “The Brass Verdict”, which is not the first book. And with the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey, telling us the story in the first book, it would be expected that the second season would lean into the third book, “The Reversal”.
The first season consisted of 10 total episodes, with a runtime anywhere from 46 to 56 minutes long, focusing on all ten chapters. It’s the story of Mickey Haller, a defense attorney, who had parted ways with his work for a while due to an addiction to painkillers, returning to work and practicing law following the murder of his former partner Jerry Vincent, who left his practice to Mickey. But before Mickey can start accepting Jerry’s clients, he needs the approval of Judge Mary Holder. He takes on large and small cases to this end, while on the side, trying to solve the mysterious murder of Jerry, from the backseat of his Lincoln, hence the name.
What To Expect
Now with the end of season 1 there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. Most notably, Cisco’s new arrangements to help him pay off his debts to the Road Saints and Lorna getting into the world of law and taking her steps into attending law school. We also see a mysterious figure just before the credits. We can theorize all we want on this, but the fact is the end has been set up for a reboot to the second season which should answer these questions.
The second season we would expect to have the same if not a few more episodes averaging the same view times and released on Netflix on a weekly basis. Lincoln Lawyer is a great show and we would all love to see him continue his journey as a defense attorney.
How Many Episodes in Who Killed Sara Season 3
You can now stop waiting and end the curiosity to find out Sara’s killer because the final season 3 of Who Killed Sara? or Quién Mató A Sara? is out. The Spanish drama filled with thrillers and mystery has been the talk of the town since its inception in 2021. We know you must be curious to know how many episodes are there and if it is the end, so here in this article, we will answer all queries to start streaming at your own pace.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN SEASON 3?
The final season of the Netflix hit series- Who killed Sara? Consists of 7 episodes in total. The entire timeline of episodes ranges from 37-40 minutes, and the last episode is 47 minutes. The final season shows that enemies become allies, and Alex finds the answer to the question looming over his head for ages what happened to Sara. The series started with 10 episodes in season 1, followed by 8 episodes in season 2 and 7 episodes in season 3. The episodes of season 3 are named as follows- Episode 1 is called the Presumed Dead; Episode 2, Medusa Complex; Episode 3, Dead or Alive; Episode 4, Welcome to the Medusa Center; Episode 5, Lab Rats; Episode 6, What Happened to Sara and the final Episode 7 is What did You, Do Sara.
WILL THERE BE ANOTHER SEASON?
Sadly season 3 is the last instalment of the crime drama announced by Netflix.
ABOUT THE SHOW
José Ignacio Valenzuela created, and David Ruiz directed a drama series that includes revenge, murder, lies and hidden facts which will excite you if you love mystery. It is a story where Alex, after spending 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister Sara that he, did not commit in reality but was still convicted by the Lazcano family because they wanted to save their image. Alex now takes revenge on the ones who wronged him to prove his innocence and find out the truth about his sister’s death, and the real culprit gets on the mission. He entered the dark life of his sister to find out the truth and came to know that he didn’t know Sara that well.
THE CAST
The show has bagged some powerful and talented cast who have also made the show the most streamed one. The cast includes Manolo Cardona who plays the role of Alex Guzman, Leo Deluglio as young Alex, Ximena Lamadrid as Sara, Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano, Andres Baida as young Rodolfo and others like Carolina Miranda, Eugenio Siller, Polo Morin, Fatima Molina, Litzy, Luis Roberto Guzman, Ana Lucia Dominguez, Hector Jimenez, Claudia Ramirez,Gines Garcia Millan.
WHERE TO WATCH?
The show is exclusively available on Netflix.
So grab your popcorn and binge your drama before you get spoilers from others.
