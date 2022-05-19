Share Pin 0 Shares

She-Hulk has been appearing in marvel comics since 1980 and has been a recurring character in animated TV shows and has her own official little-known prose novel. It may have been more than a decade since we saw Hulk in his solo movie The Incredible Hulk but now Hulk’s cousin is getting her own TV show from Marvel as the name She-Hulk- Attorney at Law. The official synopsis shows that the story revolves around Jennifer Walter is single in her 30s and has a complex life that gets more complicated as she also is a 7foot superhuman Hulk.

But who is She-Hulk? What is the story behind it? Let us try to know her details before she smashes her way into MCU.

Who is She-HULK?

In November 1979 she made her first appearance in She-Hulk #1, which focuses on her dramatic genesis story. Jennifer Walters is a capable lawyer and cousin of the original Hulk, Doctor Bruce Banner, who is gunned by a crime boss with a feud against her.

As her life is on the line, Doctor Banner conducts an emergency blood transfusion and in the process passes some of his gamma energy into her and as a result, she transforms into She-Hulk. A recent rumor has hinted that this exact origin story will be replicated in the show.

Jennifer can maintain her emotions and personality and does not have any anger issues like her cousin so she can be at her lawyer job even when she is in hulk form.

She-HULK cast

The main protagonist is Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She Hulk. She gained this MCU role after her performance in the hit sci-fi show Orphan Black. Mark Ruffalo will return as a popular avenger and Jennifer’s smart cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk. We will see other characters like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Josh Segarra as TBC, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Jameela Jamil as Titania, Jon Bass as TBC, and Renee Elsie Goldsberry as Amelia.

She HULK Trailer

Disney Marvel released a full-length trailer Tuesday 17th May on Youtube. In the trailer, we got a glance at She-Hulk (Jennifer Walter) and Hulk (Bruce Banner). Benedict Wong will also make a feature in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Wong and we also got our first look at Tim Roth as Abomination.

She-Hulk mergers with a long lineup of Marvel shows. They began with WandaVision and will resume all the way through shows like Secret Invasion, Armour Wars, and others.

Trailer Link-

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Show Release Date

She-Hulk will come on 17th August 2022. Jessica Gao will be the head writer of the series and Anu Valia will direct episodes number 5, 6, and 7, and Kat Coiro will direct episodes number 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9.

Where to stream?

The show will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 17th august. Season 1 will have 9 episodes in total and each one will run for 30 minutes.

