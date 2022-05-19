News
Who Plays Mickey Haller in Lincoln Lawyer and Will There Be A Season 2?
Lincoln Lawyer is a newbie into a whole suit of Netflix fan favorites in the same genre like How to Get Away With Murder and Suits. The first season was released on the 13th of May in the UK and is currently already a speedy way up on the top 10. The story is about an attorney named Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, working on the case of Trevor Elliot, played by Christopher Gorman, who has been accused of killing his wife and the man she had an affair with on finding out.
Season 1
As of now we don’t have a confirmation for the second season. But don’t lose heart. The series is based on a book series called “Lincoln Lawyer” by Michael Connelly, and there’s a lot more story to be screened. The series consists of six books so there’s no deprivation of content.
If Netflix does choose to revive a season 2, we would hope to see Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the lead playing Mickey again, and also Izzy Letts played by Jazz Raycole. Ideally both of Mickey’s ex-wives, played by Neve Campbell and Becki Newton should also return for the second season. They all put up a splendid performance and it would be absolutely amazing to have them back.
Recap
With the first season focusing on the book, “The Brass Verdict”, which is not the first book. And with the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey, telling us the story in the first book, it would be expected that the second season would lean into the third book, “The Reversal”.
The first season consisted of 10 total episodes, with a runtime anywhere from 46 to 56 minutes long, focusing on all ten chapters. It’s the story of Mickey Haller, a defense attorney, who had parted ways with his work for a while due to an addiction to painkillers, returning to work and practicing law following the murder of his former partner Jerry Vincent, who left his practice to Mickey. But before Mickey can start accepting Jerry’s clients, he needs the approval of Judge Mary Holder. He takes on large and small cases to this end, while on the side, trying to solve the mysterious murder of Jerry, from the backseat of his Lincoln, hence the name.
What To Expect
Now with the end of season 1 there are still a lot of questions left unanswered. Most notably, Cisco’s new arrangements to help him pay off his debts to the Road Saints and Lorna getting into the world of law and taking her steps into attending law school. We also see a mysterious figure just before the credits. We can theorize all we want on this, but the fact is the end has been set up for a reboot to the second season which should answer these questions.
The second season we would expect to have the same if not a few more episodes averaging the same view times and released on Netflix on a weekly basis. Lincoln Lawyer is a great show and we would all love to see him continue his journey as a defense attorney.
News
How Many Episodes in Who Killed Sara Season 3
You can now stop waiting and end the curiosity to find out Sara’s killer because the final season 3 of Who Killed Sara? or Quién Mató A Sara? is out. The Spanish drama filled with thrillers and mystery has been the talk of the town since its inception in 2021. We know you must be curious to know how many episodes are there and if it is the end, so here in this article, we will answer all queries to start streaming at your own pace.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN SEASON 3?
The final season of the Netflix hit series- Who killed Sara? Consists of 7 episodes in total. The entire timeline of episodes ranges from 37-40 minutes, and the last episode is 47 minutes. The final season shows that enemies become allies, and Alex finds the answer to the question looming over his head for ages what happened to Sara. The series started with 10 episodes in season 1, followed by 8 episodes in season 2 and 7 episodes in season 3. The episodes of season 3 are named as follows- Episode 1 is called the Presumed Dead; Episode 2, Medusa Complex; Episode 3, Dead or Alive; Episode 4, Welcome to the Medusa Center; Episode 5, Lab Rats; Episode 6, What Happened to Sara and the final Episode 7 is What did You, Do Sara.
WILL THERE BE ANOTHER SEASON?
Sadly season 3 is the last instalment of the crime drama announced by Netflix.
ABOUT THE SHOW
José Ignacio Valenzuela created, and David Ruiz directed a drama series that includes revenge, murder, lies and hidden facts which will excite you if you love mystery. It is a story where Alex, after spending 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister Sara that he, did not commit in reality but was still convicted by the Lazcano family because they wanted to save their image. Alex now takes revenge on the ones who wronged him to prove his innocence and find out the truth about his sister’s death, and the real culprit gets on the mission. He entered the dark life of his sister to find out the truth and came to know that he didn’t know Sara that well.
THE CAST
The show has bagged some powerful and talented cast who have also made the show the most streamed one. The cast includes Manolo Cardona who plays the role of Alex Guzman, Leo Deluglio as young Alex, Ximena Lamadrid as Sara, Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano, Andres Baida as young Rodolfo and others like Carolina Miranda, Eugenio Siller, Polo Morin, Fatima Molina, Litzy, Luis Roberto Guzman, Ana Lucia Dominguez, Hector Jimenez, Claudia Ramirez,Gines Garcia Millan.
WHERE TO WATCH?
The show is exclusively available on Netflix.
So grab your popcorn and binge your drama before you get spoilers from others.
News
Post Office FD Interest Rate: Big news! This Post office scheme is getting more interest on FD than these 5 banks, know details
Post Office FD: Post time deposit scheme known as post office FD is overshadowing 5 big and big banks like SBI and HDFC Bank.
Post Office FD: After increasing the repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India, in recent times, many banks and financial institutions have increased the interest rate on fixed deposits i.e. FD. That is, more interest is being offered on their FDs than before. Despite this, the Post Office time deposit scheme, known as Post Office FD, is weighing heavily on 5 big and big banks. If we consider one year FD, then post office is ahead of five big banks.
SBI FD
The country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) is also applicable an interest rate of 5.10 percent on FD (SBI Domestic term deposits) fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore for less than 2 years from one year.
HDFC Bank one year FD
If you make an FD in private sector giant HDFC Bank for one year, then you will be offered 5.10 percent interest annually. This rate is applicable on the amount less than Rs 2 crore.
FD of Punjab National Bank
If you make a one-year FD in the public sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) for an amount of less than Rs 2 crore, then 5.10 percent interest rate is being offered annually.
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit
According to the official website, even if you make an FD of less than Rs 2 crore in private sector ICICI Bank for 1 year to 389 days, you will still be offered an interest rate of 5.10 percent per annum.
Bank of Baroda FD
Public sector Bank of Baroda is giving less FD interest for an amount of less than Rs 2 crore. According to the official website, if you make an FD for one year, then you will get only 5.0 percent interest annually. That is, there is less return than the above mentioned banks.
Post office FD or time deposit scheme heavy on all this
If you invest in the post office time deposit scheme (Post Office time deposit interest rate) for one year, then at present you are getting an interest rate of 6.50 percent. This rate is more than the interest available on one year FD of the above five banks.
News
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
NEW YORK (AP) — The bears are rumbling toward Wall Street.
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers.
The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. For years, thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks often seemed to go in only one direction: up. Now, the familiar rallying cry to “buy the dip” after every market wobble is giving way to fear that the dip is turning into a crater.
Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:
___
WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?
A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.
Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.
The S&P 500 index slid 165.17 points Wednesday to 3,923.68 It’s now down 18.2% from its high of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 29% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 14.4% below its most recent peak.
The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It’s the shortest bear market ever.
___
WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?
Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.
The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.
Last week, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.3% in April compared with a year ago.
The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.
___
SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?
Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.
If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.
Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen.
Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
___
SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?
If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.
While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.
Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high. The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.
___
HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?
On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.
History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.
The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942 and cut the index by 60%.
___
HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?
Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.
___
Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
