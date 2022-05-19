Will There Be a Season 7 of Workin’ Moms ?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Workin’ Moms first aired on CBC Television in 2017. It follows Catherine Reitman, Juno Rinaldi, Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim and Enuko Okuma, a group of friends who all happen to be working mothers. It has been produced by Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment, owned by Reitman and her husband Philip Sternberg.

What we can speculate

The show was released on Netflix worldwide in February of 2019, somewhere during season 3. The shows 4th season was announced on May 29th, 2019 and started airing in February 2020. The fifth season was announced in April 2020 and was set to start airing in February 2021. It was revealed by Reitman in June of 2021 that the 6th season was in the works and would premier in January 2022.

Looking at these release patterns it is most likely that if we get a season 7 of the show, which is very likely considering the positive 7.7/10 IMDb rating, it will not air till February 2023. Considering this release pattern, we can also speculate that the show will release as a whole on Netflix 28 days after the finale airs in Canada.

We can speculate the series to air on CBC in Canada around the Spring of 2023. Once the story comes to an end, season 7 should make its way on to Netflix in late Sprig or early Summer of 2023.

Recently, Netflix stopped picking up international distribution for shows from CBC from Canada or other regions, making Workin’ Moms a rare breed.

The Plot

In season 6, we were able to see Nathan Jr. entering a foster home created some tension at the start. Anne had anger issues but was hesitant to get therapy, this caused problems between Lionel and herself. Sloane is pregnant which is proving to be a difficult issue for her to balance her personal and professional life. As we near the end, Jenny breaks the news of her loss to Malcolm, and their wedding has been cancelled. Sloane gives birth, and Val helps a mother give birth. We also see Anne make a major advancement in terms of her treatment.

Kate and Anne realize they miss each other, and call to reconcile, but Anne hangs up abruptly when she meets Heather. In the 7th Season we’ll most likely see what happened between Anne and Heather. Sloane balancing her life and managing her time between her business and family will also be in the spotlight. We should also see how Kate and Nathan Jr.’s relationship advances, and how Jenny performs without Macolm.

The cast remains the same for the seventh season, and they are, to be honest, a wonderful group.

Seasons 1 through 3 aired with 13 episodes each, season 4 had 8 while season 5 had 10 episodes respectively. Season 6 followed suit with the initial season releases and had a grand 13 episodes of fun for everyone. Workin’ Moms season 7 should hopefully follow the same pattern and give us 13 episodes of sitcom fun hailing from Canada.

The show will air on CBC hopefully in February 2023, and should be available as it closes out on Netflix. Season 1 through 6 are currently available to watch on Netflix.

The post Will There Be a Season 7 of Workin’ Moms ? appeared first on Gizmo Story.