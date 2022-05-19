Women’s basketball: Whalen adds Marwan Miller to Gophers’ staff

The Kardashians on Hulu is once again bringing us closer to the life of the Kardashians. Watching them spending their daily lives beneath the stardom and headlines, has such intimacy which is hard to miss. The cameras roll while Kylie, Kendall, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe reveal their truths. These billionaires spend time under pressure while managing their businesses, the sweet moments of their lives bring such a contrast to us audience, that life begins to appear a little more colourful.

What’s going to be next?

Episode 6 will release on May 19th. The teaser was not given by Hulu but thanks to some promotional material we have a glimpse as to what we can expect in the new episode. The teaser reveals Khloe Kardashian talking with Tristan Thompson about how Kanye West and Scott Disick can never become a part of the Kardashian family. Tristan also awkwardly replies to Khloe, “You’re never leaving me,” when she says that he is not leaving either. The guy has guts even after cheating not so long ago.

Kim’s Bar exam

The promo also reveals that Kim is getting extremely nervous over her bar exam results, in reading it out in front of the team. If one is to quote from the promo, then “My heart is racing so fast,” explains it all. According to her tweet, she has already flunked the exam thrice in two years, but she finally did it the fourth time. She also mentioned how difficult it was for her to attempt the exam the third time, COVID had gotten her to 104 Fahrenheit fever. Clearing this exam was extremely important for her because without it she wouldn’t be able to become a lawyer. Other than this, she is also concerned for a convicted criminal, who she believes has been falsely accused. It is something which indicates us towards Julius Jones case.

Kendall and Scott

As in the previous episode, this episode will continue the drama that surrounded Kendall’s refusal to invite Scott on her birthday, which made him feel extremely left out. Kendall dealt it with force and brushed the whole argument aside like a strong wind. However, this episode will reveal a more poised conversation regarding the same. In the promo one can here Kendall mentioning to Scott, “You immediately attacked me.”

Synopsis

The synopsis that has been revealed so far for the episode 6 says, “Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott.”

Recap

In the last episode we saw Kim’s determination towards her study. She refused to celebrate her 41st Birthday. Though her family still threw a party for her, and that made her very happy. However, soon after the party she kicked everyone out so she could focus on her studies. Kourtney has confessed that she has broken her engagement with Kris. Scott had an argument with Kendall regarding her birthday.

This week is going to be quite revealing for all the build up that has been happening so far.

