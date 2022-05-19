Yankee prospect Luis Gil heading to team doctor for reported elbow issue

Welcome to Plaithville’s new season is on its way on TLC and there has been a lot of news on the cast, their relationships, and life. Season 4 will release on May 17 at 10 p.m. on TLC and southern household fans are happy to see them return.

When we saw them last time on the telly, it appeared that Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are going for a divorce, and Max Lallschmidt and Moriah Plath had ended their long relationship. This season may explore the life and relationship problems of the Plath children.

What to Expect

In season 4 we can see Ethan confessing to Olivia that he needs some time where he can be alone and she thinks that Ethan wants a divorce and to leave her alone permanently. Olivia mentions that she doesn’t know what he is doing and has a double life in front of the cameras.

Spoilers

In a scene, you will find out that Olivia noticed Ethan grinning at some other woman and gets angry at him for reasons unknown. She asks him the reason why didn’t call her and tell her any of this? “This” is still a mystery to us.

Parallel to this Moriah is in Florida and figuring out her life. She moved there with the thought that Max would move in with her but due to their breakup situation has changed for her. She is still not sure about things happening with Max. Ethan tells that Moriah is the only one who knows precisely what occurred between them.

Back in Cairo, there is a lot of ruckus with older Plaith siblings. Barry Plath and Kim Plath are exploring their relationship with their children. On the other hand, Olivia is convinced that she will never get the attention she deserves from Ethan as he is raised in such a way by his parents.

Season 4 will try to answer these burning questions of the viewers.

Micah Plath in L.A.

Micah Plath has relocated to L.A. to focus on his modeling and acting career. He decides that he needs to pursue his dreams and not go with his siblings to Florida. He was so determined that he left for Florida without any notice.

It looks like in L.A. he is visiting strip clubs which is against his parent’s morals and teachings. How will his life turn out? Will he actually become an actor?

Kim’s Mid-life Crisis

In the course of Welcome to Plaithville seasons, Kim Plath has changed a lot, left her husband Barry Plath, and asked if this is really a mid-life crisis. Kim is working out and trying to change family dances. Barry is bothered about the time Kim spends in the dancing studio is too much.

Kim realizes that this is the right time to reach Olivia and Ethan out. Barry has no clue about the situation but he is upset that they are eating a lot of Pizza. Olivia and Ethan still have issues. Will the Plath family reunite? Can they overcome these issues as a family?

Season 4 Premiere Date

To answer all these questions tune in on May 17, Tuesday for season 4 on TLC, at 10 p.m. Season 4 will have 12 episodes and a runtime of about 35 minutes per episode.

