10 Best Places To Visit In July In India (2022) To Witness Greenery And Waterfalls
In India, the month of July brings some respite from the scorching hot and humid summer. The monsoons of July make us feel refreshed and hungry for a much-awaited vacation. Just imagine how good it will be to travel in the pleasant weather and soothing nature. There are so many places to visit in July in India. If you are confused and want to know about the best places to visit in India in July, then you are in the right place!
You might be thinking but what about the rains? Well, there are numerous tourists who visit and explore the breathtakingly beautiful places of India in the monsoons. The greenery and the waterfalls are at their best during the month of July and you can explore the real beauty of these beautiful gifts of nature in July.
To make your vacations memorable we also bring to you the best offbeat places to see in July. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in July in North India, Top Places to Visit in July in South India, Top Places to Visit in July in West India, and Top Places to Visit in July in North East India. So, let’s go!
Pro Tip: Do not forget to pack your raincoats and umbrellas when you venture out in the month of July.
We have listed the 10 best places to visit in India in July to help you plan your trip:
1. Coorg
Coorg is popularly known as the ‘Scotland of India’, the hill station in Karnataka is known for its cool and pleasant climate, greenery, and tea & spice plantations. Coorg is home to some amazing waterfalls like the ones at Irupu and Chelavara which are full of water in July. You can also try rafting in the overflowing river in July.
Best Places to visit in Coorg:
- Tadiandamol Peak
- Raja’s Seat
- Madikeri Fort
- Cauvery Nisargadhama
- Omkareshwara Temple
- Nagarhole National Park
- Namdroling Monastery
Top Things to do in Coorg:
- Explore the surreal beauty of Coorg’s waterfalls
- White water rafting at Barapole River
- Spend time at Dubare Elephant Camp
- Witness wildlife at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary
- Relish Kodava food
Weather of Coorg in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius, drops down to 13 degrees Celsius at night.
How to Reach Coorg:
-
- Nearest Airport: Mangalore International Airport (144 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Mysuru Junction (117 km)
2. Dharamshala
The mild and pleasant climate makes Dharamshala one of the best holiday destinations in India in July, to escape the harsh summer heat. Dharamshala is known as the ‘Little Lhasa of India’ as it is the holy residence of the exiled Tibetan monk Dalai Lama. The tranquil town with the river flowing by surrounded by snow-capped mountains is a view to die for. This scenic beauty is among the best places to visit in India in July.
Best Places to Visit in Dharamshala:
- Triund Hill
- Dharamshala Cricket Stadium
- Library of Tibetan Works and Archives
- St John In Wilderness Church
- War Memorial
- Gyuto Monastery
- Dal Lake
- Tea Gardens
- Bhagsu Waterfall
- Kangra Valley
- Dharamkot (Upper Dharamshala)
Top Things to Do in Dharamshala:
- Paragliding
- Hiking at Triund
- Camping on hilltops
- Exploring the Kangra Valley
- Finding inner peace at a monastery
Weather of Dharamshala in July: 20 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius with light to moderate rainfall.
How to Reach Dharamshala
-
- Nearest Airport: Kangra Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Pathankot Railway Station.
Also Read: Best Tourist places in Himachal
3. Kerala
Kerala also known as “God’s Own Country” is at its best in July with overflowing waterfalls and rivers, swaying coconut, and lush green plantations. The scenic beauty of Kerala makes it one of the best places to go in July in India.
Best Places to visit in Kerala:
- The green plantations of Munnar
- Backwaters of Alleppey
- Periyar, Ponmudi, and Vembanad
- Waterfalls of Athirapally and Vazhachal
Top Things to do in Kerala:
- Stay in a houseboat or treehouse
- take a spice plantation tour
- watch Theyyam and Kalaripayattu
- cruise on the backwaters
- indulge in a therapeutic Ayurvedic massage
Weather of Kerala in July: 24 and 30 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Kerala:
-
- Airports: Trivandrum International Airport, Calicut International Airport, Cochin International Airport, and Kannur International Airport
- Nearest Train Station: Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kozhikode, Kollam Junction, Kannur, Aluva, Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Kottayam, and Thalassery
4. Goa
Goa is the best place to visit in India July especially if you want cheap tickets and hotel rooms at the lowest prices. Goa welcomes tourists throughout the year for its sun-kissed beaches, colonial-era churches, happening nightlife, and boho markets.
Best Places to visit in Goa:
- Arvalem Falls
- Basilica of Bom Jesus
- Sé Catedral de Santa Catarina
- Dudhsagar Falls
- Fort Aguada
- Chapora Fort
- Carambolim Lake
Top Things to do in Goa:
- Indulge in water sports at the beaches
- shop at the flea market
- relish mouth-watering Goan delicacies
- Casinos and clubbing
Weather of Goa in July: 29 and 32 degrees Celsius but it is pleasant at night with a minimum of 24 degrees
How to Reach Goa:
-
- Nearest Airport: Goa Airport (Dabolim Airport)
- Nearest Train Station: Madgaon Junction and Vasco da Gama
Also read: Best beaches to visit in Goa
5. Udaipur
If you want to explore the city in pleasant weather, then July is the perfect month. Udaipur is one of the best places to visit in India in July August. Best time to visit the Sajjan Garh Palace (also known as Monsoon Palace), the beautiful Fateh Sagar Lake, and the serene Lake Pichola.
Explore the city of majestic palaces, charming lakes, and colorful markets, which is one of the top tourist destinations in India. July is one of the months the crowd is less in the city and the hotel prices are cheap too!
Best Places to visit in Udaipur:
- Lake Palace
- City Palace
- Sajjangarh Palace
- Maharana Pratap Memorial
- Saheliyon ki Bari
- Fateh Sagar Lake
- Vintage Car Museum
- Jagmandir, Bagore ki Haveli
Top Things to do in Udaipur:
- Spend time in the picturesque lakes in the city
- Indulge in a boat cruise at Lake Pichola
- Shop at Hathi Pol Bazaar
- Explore Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Shilpgram
Weather of Udaipur in July: Around 30 degrees – day and 23 degrees – night.
How to Reach Udaipur:
-
- Nearest Airport: Maharana Pratap Airport
- Nearest Train Station: Udaipur
Also read: Best Luxury Hotels in Udaipur
6. Mussoorie
Mussoorie in Uttarakhand is a quaint hill station and makes it to the top 10 best places in India to visit in July. In the month of July, you can witness its magnificent waterfalls – Jharipani and Kempty Falls. You can explore the forests, get a view of the city from the famous viewpoint, and enjoy boating at Mussoorie Lake.
Best Places to visit in Mussoorie:
- Lal Tibba
- Gun Hill Point
- Cloud’s End
- Kempty Falls
- Company Garden
- Jharipani Falls
Top Things to do in Mussoorie:
- Trek to Dodital
- Savor authentic Garhwali dishes
- Trek to Nag Tibba or Har ki Dun
- Indulge in roller skating
- Shop at the wonderful Mall Road
Weather of Mussoorie in July: Around 23 degrees Celsius – day and 15 degrees Celsius – night
How to Reach Musoorie
-
- Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (55 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Dehradun (33 km)
7. Valley of Flowers
Valley of Flowers can be seen at its absolute best in the month of July because the exotic flowers are in full bloom. A variety of flowers like wild roses, saxifrage, geraniums, blue corydalis, etc. are fresh as ever. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains, the Valley of Flowers is a must-visit for nature lovers. This beautiful valley in Uttarakhand is the best place to visit in July in India during the monsoon.
Best Places to visit in Valley of Flowers:
- Valley of Flowers National Park
- Hemkund Sahib
- Puspawati River
Top Things to do in Valley of Flowers:
- Visit Nanda Devi National Park
- Valley of Flowers National Park
Weather of Valley of Flowers in July: Around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Valley of Flowers
-
- Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (280 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Rishikesh (260 km)
Also read: Himalayan treks for adventure lovers
8. Gokarna
Want to enjoy a tranquil beach vacation? away from Goa’s hustle and bustle, then Gokarna will be one of the best places to visit in July in India. You can laze around on the beaches, go on some nearby treks, explore some hidden caves, enjoy some water sports, and many more.
Best Places to Visit in Gokarna:
- Om Beach
- Sri Mahabaleshwar Swami Temple
- Mirjana Fort
- Paradise Beach
- Shiva Cave
- Half-Moon Beach
- Yana Caves
Top Things to Do in Gokarna:
- Beach trekking
- Water sports
- Beach camping
- Flea market shopping
- Scuba diving at Netrani Island
- Surfing on the waves
Weather of Gokarna in July: Around 24 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Gokarna
-
- Nearest Airport: Dabolim Airport in Goa
- Nearest Train Station: Gokarna Railway Station, Goa Railway Station, and Ankola Railway Station
Also read: Top places in India for a budget trip
9. Tawang
Tawang is a quaint hill station with a rich history, the town is the best place to travel in July in India. Home to several famous Buddhist monasteries, glacial lakes with crystal-clear blue water like Sangetser and Sela. Tawang is one of the best places to travel in India in July. If you want to experience sunny mornings and clear blue skies.
Best Places to Visit in Tawang:
- Sela Pass
- Bumla Pass
- Tawang Buddhist Monastery
- Madhuri Lake
- Jaswant Garh
- Tawang War Memorial
- Nuranang Waterfalls
- Gorsam Chorten
- Pangateng Tso Lake
- Nagula Lake
Top Things to Do in Tawang:
- Meditate at the Taktsang Gompa
- Hike the Gorichen Peak
- Shop at the Tibetan Settlement Market
Weather of Tawang in July: Around 5 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Tawang:
-
- Nearest Airport: Salonibari Airport, Guwahati Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Tezpur Railway Station.
Also read: 25 Best Tourist Places Of Arunachal Pradesh To Visit For A Rejuvenating Experience
10. Wayanad
Want to witness cascading waterfalls? then Wayanad is one of the best places to travel in July in India in the South. The lush green forests, misty mountains, pristine rivers, and ancient temples make the place dreamy and mystic. The Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is home to several wildlife species and is perfect for an adventurous safari.
Best Places to Visit in Wayanad:
- Chembra Peak
- Banasura Sagar Dam
- Irupu Falls
- Kuruva Island
- Pookode Lake
- The Bamboo Factory
- Lakkidi Viewpoint
- Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary
- Edakkal Caves
- Meenmutty Waterfalls
- Neelimala Viewpoint
Top Things to Do in Wayanad:
- Mountain hikes
- Ziplining from mountain tops
- Bamboo raft rides to Kuruva Islands
- Trekking to Chembra Peak
- Exploring the E3 theme park
- Boating on Pookode Lake
- Wildlife safari at Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary
Weather of Waynad in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, with the occasional downpour.
How to Reach Wayanad
-
- Nearest Airport: Karipur International Airport, Calicut International Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Kozhikode Railway Station.
Also read: 10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer In Kerala
We hope our list of the Best Places to visit in July in India will help you decide the destination you want to travel to. So, go grab your tickets, pack your bags and get into the vacay mood!
The post 10 Best Places To Visit In July In India (2022) To Witness Greenery And Waterfalls appeared first on MEWS.
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears assistant coaches, including Justin Fields reinforcing expectations
Chicago Bears offensive assistants spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time this offseason after the second day of organized team activities at Halas Hall.
Here are four things we heard as the new coaches continue to get to know their players.
1. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko has been impressed with the work Justin Fields is doing on his own.
Janocko got to know Fields a little bit through the 2021 predraft process on Zoom, when Janocko was in his seventh season with the Minnesota Vikings and first as quarterbacks coach.
Janocko said his impressions then about Fields’ demeanor, work ethic and winning mentality have been confirmed through the first few months of working with him. Janocko said he can tell Fields has put in the preparation and thinks he is ahead of pace in his learning as the Bears build a new offense.
“There’s nobody that’s going to outwork him that’s in this building — coach, player — he’s going to be the hardest worker,” Janocko said. “That’s something that, coming in here, I had hoped for. It was definitely something that was enforced from the minute he and I first got together.
“The fact he can come in and spit out a play call means that last night he was sitting at home probably in (front of) the mirror talking that play out. Different offenses have different ways of communicating things, and the fact he’s picked up on some of our language quickly and that he can spit it right back at you without stuttering, without having to think about it or process, that it all just clicks in his head. That’s a mental aspect that takes time to develop and that takes effort away from the building.”
In their limited work on the field, Janocko said Fields’ speed has obviously stood out, but so has his ability to apply coaching in practices.
“The way he feels in the pocket and how he’s adapted to the training,” Janocko said. “He’s such a natural athlete that you can say it to him once or you can demonstrate it … (and) he can just take to that training and apply it to a drill and then take it to a team period.”
Janocko addressed several areas of Fields’ on-field work:
- Ball-security drills: “That’s Coach Flus. That comes from the top down of the organization.”
- Adjusting his footwork: “Everything is about timing and rhythm in the NFL. If you can get the ball out on time and you can listen to what your feet are telling you, then that helps you progress, helps you get through reads, helps you feel a defense and tells you when you’re late and need to move on.”
- His throwing motion: “We’re always just trying to be efficient and compact. … Everything starts with our feet and building it from the ground up. And then from there just being compact and allowing him to have the best release possible from the ground up, from the waist up, with his base and all that. We’re always working on different things like that.”
2. Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said they’ve put a lot on rookie Velus Jones’ plate off the bat.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick out of Tennessee, already has impressed coaches with his maturity and hunger to get better. Tolbert and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy noted the whiteboard Jones carries around to take notes and draw plays.
And Jones, the speedster who also is in the mix as a returner, apparently is going to need that focus for all the Bears are asking of him.
“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately,” Tolbert said. “Get him to learn it now because we want him to learn the whole concept, but specifically, a couple of positions to get him going. The more he can do, the more obviously he’ll have a chance to play. So we’re going to throw it all at him and see what he soaks in and hopefully he’ll get out there and make some plays for us.”
3. David Montgomery is studying film of players with similar styles to see where he can make improvements.
Running backs coach David Walker said the Bears have been looking around the league for players for Montgomery to study as he looks to build on a third season in which he had 225 carries for 849 yards and seven touchdowns and 42 catches for 301 yards in 13 games.
His studies have included Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Walker acknowledged Montgomery doesn’t have the 40-yard dash speed of Taylor, who averaged 106.5 rushing years per game last season, but Walker sees some similarities in their styles they can draw from.
“David has the opportunity to be as good as anybody in this league,” Walker said. “He has the skill set. He has the mindset. He’s going to get his opportunities. Quickness, check. Vision, check. Power, check. He’s got all those things.
“(We) find guys that are similar that have success and have your type of skill set and (ask) why are they successful and are there things that they do that we can incorporate into our game.”
4. Janocko and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked together more than a decade ago when Janocko still was playing.
Janocko was a third-string quarterback at Pittsburgh in 2010, when Getsy was a graduate assistant. Janocko tried to find a way to contribute to the team, so he tailed Getsy.
Janocko is excited to continue his support of Getsy with the Bears.
“He’s a heck of a leader,” Janocko said. “He’s really smart. He’s a good person, somebody that you’re drawn to. Some people draw to Luke because he cares about the people around him and he has a whole bunch of knowledge. He’s been to a bunch of different places around great people, so that’s who you want to surround yourself with.”
()
Man shot and killed on downtown light-rail platform marks 3rd homicide in St. Paul in 6-hour span
A man was killed on a downtown St. Paul light-rail platform early Friday, the third homicide in the city in a six-hour span.
The homicides were unrelated — a man was found dead in the street in the North End about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and another man died early Friday after he was shot during a domestic dispute in Frogtown.
The latest homicide happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets. Officers who responded to a report of shots fired found the victim on the platform with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were searching for a suspect as of early Friday and Central Station was closed, according to Drew Kerr, Metro Transit spokesman.
Replacement bus service was being provided between Union Depot and Robert Street stations, and light-rail trains were operating west of the 10th Street Station. People taking the Green Line “should expect significant delays this morning,” Kerr said.
Metro Transit police are leading the homicide investigation.
Anthony Santander almost gave up right-handed hitting. After a walk-off homer, he and the Orioles are glad he didn’t.
Anthony Santander had a hunch.
With so few left-handed pitchers to face in 2016, when Santander played in High-A in Cleveland’s organization, the few at-bats the switch hitter took from his natural right-handed side of the plate began to feel more unnatural. He swing timing was off, his movements felt clunky and he felt uncomfortable at the plate.
So he made a decision. With a left-handed pitcher on the mound, Santander surprised his manager and everyone else when he strode to the plate and set up to hit left-handed, creating a left-on-left matchup he hadn’t seen in years — if ever. The first pitch, a fastball, he swung through. But the swing felt good, so he was encouraged.
And then the pitcher threw two sliders. Both swept off the plate, away from his flailing bat. He walked back to the dugout, strikeout under his belt, and he knew.
“You know what?” he thought. “I’m better off trying to hit right-handed.”
Since that moment, Santander has never stood in for an at-bat swinging from the same side as a left-handed pitcher. He learned his lesson, and by refocusing as a switch hitter despite limited opportunities in the minor leagues to face left-handers, Santander has made his mark with the Orioles from both sides of the plate.
On Monday, Santander hit home runs as a lefty and a righty — doing so for the first time since 2019. On Thursday afternoon, he stepped in as a right-hander and crushed a three-run, walk-off homer to lift the Orioles over the New York Yankees, 9-6.
It’s a testament to Santander’s versatility, creating matchup problems for opposing teams. And it’s a reward for not giving up on right-handed hitting all those years ago, when two sliders taught him that switch hitting was the best path forward.
“We’re here as a switch hitter,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career.”
As Santander developed as a prospect in Venezuela, the idea to become a switch hitter was first presented to him as a 15-year-old. He was intrigued, buying into the idea that major league teams would find that appealing.
His first step to learn to swing left-handed was in the cage, using a tee or taking soft toss and focusing on hitting to the opposite side of the field. After three weeks, he jumped to on-field batting practice. And after five weeks, Santander began trying to hit lefty in developmental games.
By the time he arrived in Low-A in Cleveland’s organization, an elbow injury prompted the club to make him a designated hitter for nearly the full season. They wanted Santander to develop further as a switch hitter, and those extra at-bats paid dividends, even though he missed fielding.
He saw an improvement in pitch recognition from either side of plate, developing an understanding for how pitchers wanted to attack him. He grew his power evenly. It has led him here, where his switch-hitting prowess helps an Orioles lineup with few left-handed hitters.
Last season, as Santander battled an ankle injury, his at-bats from the right side were affected. Each time he rotated, his ankle hurt, resulting in four homers from the right side compared with 14 from the left.
Now that he’s injury free, the results are evening out — he has four homers as a lefty and three as a righty through 39 games.
“I’ve always said I’m a switch hitter with power from both sides,” Santander said. “But last year, cause of the ankle, I wasn’t able to be on my leg, so it was soft.”
He showed Thursday his power isn’t soft any longer from the right side. But would Santander ever consider a left-on-left matchup in the future?
“Hell no,” he said. He learned his lesson in 2016. He didn’t need any reminding.
()
