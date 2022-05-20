2022 Billboard Music Awards: What Were The Key Points From The Show?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards ended bombastically with great performances that celebrated the night and left people in awe. On Sunday, it brightened MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, with the stars gathered and spending a fun-filled night.

The show was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs this year, who smoothly waded through the night, and before taking the stage, performed alongside his son Justin Combs, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and the 6-year-old daughter Junie. There were many amazing musical performances and acceptance speeches. Let’s look at the list that made the awards night so magical.

The Top Artist

Drake won the Top Artist and added another win to his previous 33 wins. He beat fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo (famous for ‘Drivers license’), Doja Cat ( ‘Say So’ singer), Taylor Swift (‘shake it off’ star) and The Weeknd. Unsurprisingly, he won the Top Male Artist award, defeating other contestants like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, and Ed Sheeran.

Four Wins

One of the most celebrated female artists at BBMA, Taylor Swift, won again increasing the winning streak number to 29, adding four more this time. She was decorated with the award for Top Billboard 200 Artist, along with the Country Female Artist, Top Country Artist, and last but not least, the Top Country Album for Red.

Top New Artist

Rodrigo, who is 19-years-old took the title of Top New Artist award. Her other wins included Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artists, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album, which she won for her album sour.

BTS

Though absent from the awards, BTS, the most beloved K-pop group, was awarded many honors. They received the Top Duo/Group award, which added this win to their total 3 in this category, tying them with One Direction. BTS also broke Destiny’s Child’s 17-year-long record of holding 11 awards. With 12 honors, BTS became the most booming group at Billboard Music Awards.

Several performances also adorned the show by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion (who performed ‘Plan B’), Machine Gun Kelly (‘Twin flame’), Silk Sonic (‘Love’s Train’), Ed Sheeran (‘2step’), etc. More than 16 artists performed, including Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen, and Miranda Lambert, and performances travelled across genres. Ed Sheeran, currently on his stadium tour, performed remotely from Belfast, Northern Ireland. In honor of Michael Jackson, from his album Thriller (1982), “The lady of My Life” was performed by Maxwell. Mary J. Blige performed after Maxwell and was welcomed by huge applause. However, soon the focus shifted towards the commercial that played BTS’ song “Boy with Luv”, the version with Halsey performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

If Only BTS were present at this year’s awards show, the applause would have been even louder, and of course, we would have gotten a bigger scoop of news.

