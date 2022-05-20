News
4 things we heard from Chicago Bears assistant coaches, including Justin Fields reinforcing expectations
Chicago Bears offensive assistants spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time this offseason after the second day of organized team activities at Halas Hall.
Here are four things we heard as the new coaches continue to get to know their players.
1. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko has been impressed with the work Justin Fields is doing on his own.
Janocko got to know Fields a little bit through the 2021 predraft process on Zoom, when Janocko was in his seventh season with the Minnesota Vikings and first as quarterbacks coach.
Janocko said his impressions then about Fields’ demeanor, work ethic and winning mentality have been confirmed through the first few months of working with him. Janocko said he can tell Fields has put in the preparation and thinks he is ahead of pace in his learning as the Bears build a new offense.
“There’s nobody that’s going to outwork him that’s in this building — coach, player — he’s going to be the hardest worker,” Janocko said. “That’s something that, coming in here, I had hoped for. It was definitely something that was enforced from the minute he and I first got together.
“The fact he can come in and spit out a play call means that last night he was sitting at home probably in (front of) the mirror talking that play out. Different offenses have different ways of communicating things, and the fact he’s picked up on some of our language quickly and that he can spit it right back at you without stuttering, without having to think about it or process, that it all just clicks in his head. That’s a mental aspect that takes time to develop and that takes effort away from the building.”
In their limited work on the field, Janocko said Fields’ speed has obviously stood out, but so has his ability to apply coaching in practices.
“The way he feels in the pocket and how he’s adapted to the training,” Janocko said. “He’s such a natural athlete that you can say it to him once or you can demonstrate it … (and) he can just take to that training and apply it to a drill and then take it to a team period.”
Janocko addressed several areas of Fields’ on-field work:
- Ball-security drills: “That’s Coach Flus. That comes from the top down of the organization.”
- Adjusting his footwork: “Everything is about timing and rhythm in the NFL. If you can get the ball out on time and you can listen to what your feet are telling you, then that helps you progress, helps you get through reads, helps you feel a defense and tells you when you’re late and need to move on.”
- His throwing motion: “We’re always just trying to be efficient and compact. … Everything starts with our feet and building it from the ground up. And then from there just being compact and allowing him to have the best release possible from the ground up, from the waist up, with his base and all that. We’re always working on different things like that.”
2. Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said they’ve put a lot on rookie Velus Jones’ plate off the bat.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick out of Tennessee, already has impressed coaches with his maturity and hunger to get better. Tolbert and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy noted the whiteboard Jones carries around to take notes and draw plays.
And Jones, the speedster who also is in the mix as a returner, apparently is going to need that focus for all the Bears are asking of him.
“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately,” Tolbert said. “Get him to learn it now because we want him to learn the whole concept, but specifically, a couple of positions to get him going. The more he can do, the more obviously he’ll have a chance to play. So we’re going to throw it all at him and see what he soaks in and hopefully he’ll get out there and make some plays for us.”
3. David Montgomery is studying film of players with similar styles to see where he can make improvements.
Running backs coach David Walker said the Bears have been looking around the league for players for Montgomery to study as he looks to build on a third season in which he had 225 carries for 849 yards and seven touchdowns and 42 catches for 301 yards in 13 games.
His studies have included Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Walker acknowledged Montgomery doesn’t have the 40-yard dash speed of Taylor, who averaged 106.5 rushing years per game last season, but Walker sees some similarities in their styles they can draw from.
“David has the opportunity to be as good as anybody in this league,” Walker said. “He has the skill set. He has the mindset. He’s going to get his opportunities. Quickness, check. Vision, check. Power, check. He’s got all those things.
“(We) find guys that are similar that have success and have your type of skill set and (ask) why are they successful and are there things that they do that we can incorporate into our game.”
4. Janocko and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy worked together more than a decade ago when Janocko still was playing.
Janocko was a third-string quarterback at Pittsburgh in 2010, when Getsy was a graduate assistant. Janocko tried to find a way to contribute to the team, so he tailed Getsy.
Janocko is excited to continue his support of Getsy with the Bears.
“He’s a heck of a leader,” Janocko said. “He’s really smart. He’s a good person, somebody that you’re drawn to. Some people draw to Luke because he cares about the people around him and he has a whole bunch of knowledge. He’s been to a bunch of different places around great people, so that’s who you want to surround yourself with.”
()
News
Man shot and killed on downtown light-rail platform marks 3rd homicide in St. Paul in 6-hour span
A man was killed on a downtown St. Paul light-rail platform early Friday, the third homicide in the city in a six-hour span.
The homicides were unrelated — a man was found dead in the street in the North End about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and another man died early Friday after he was shot during a domestic dispute in Frogtown.
The latest homicide happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets. Officers who responded to a report of shots fired found the victim on the platform with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were searching for a suspect as of early Friday and Central Station was closed, according to Drew Kerr, Metro Transit spokesman.
Replacement bus service was being provided between Union Depot and Robert Street stations, and light-rail trains were operating west of the 10th Street Station. People taking the Green Line “should expect significant delays this morning,” Kerr said.
Metro Transit police are leading the homicide investigation.
News
Anthony Santander almost gave up right-handed hitting. After a walk-off homer, he and the Orioles are glad he didn’t.
Anthony Santander had a hunch.
With so few left-handed pitchers to face in 2016, when Santander played in High-A in Cleveland’s organization, the few at-bats the switch hitter took from his natural right-handed side of the plate began to feel more unnatural. He swing timing was off, his movements felt clunky and he felt uncomfortable at the plate.
So he made a decision. With a left-handed pitcher on the mound, Santander surprised his manager and everyone else when he strode to the plate and set up to hit left-handed, creating a left-on-left matchup he hadn’t seen in years — if ever. The first pitch, a fastball, he swung through. But the swing felt good, so he was encouraged.
And then the pitcher threw two sliders. Both swept off the plate, away from his flailing bat. He walked back to the dugout, strikeout under his belt, and he knew.
“You know what?” he thought. “I’m better off trying to hit right-handed.”
Since that moment, Santander has never stood in for an at-bat swinging from the same side as a left-handed pitcher. He learned his lesson, and by refocusing as a switch hitter despite limited opportunities in the minor leagues to face left-handers, Santander has made his mark with the Orioles from both sides of the plate.
On Monday, Santander hit home runs as a lefty and a righty — doing so for the first time since 2019. On Thursday afternoon, he stepped in as a right-hander and crushed a three-run, walk-off homer to lift the Orioles over the New York Yankees, 9-6.
It’s a testament to Santander’s versatility, creating matchup problems for opposing teams. And it’s a reward for not giving up on right-handed hitting all those years ago, when two sliders taught him that switch hitting was the best path forward.
“We’re here as a switch hitter,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my career.”
As Santander developed as a prospect in Venezuela, the idea to become a switch hitter was first presented to him as a 15-year-old. He was intrigued, buying into the idea that major league teams would find that appealing.
His first step to learn to swing left-handed was in the cage, using a tee or taking soft toss and focusing on hitting to the opposite side of the field. After three weeks, he jumped to on-field batting practice. And after five weeks, Santander began trying to hit lefty in developmental games.
By the time he arrived in Low-A in Cleveland’s organization, an elbow injury prompted the club to make him a designated hitter for nearly the full season. They wanted Santander to develop further as a switch hitter, and those extra at-bats paid dividends, even though he missed fielding.
He saw an improvement in pitch recognition from either side of plate, developing an understanding for how pitchers wanted to attack him. He grew his power evenly. It has led him here, where his switch-hitting prowess helps an Orioles lineup with few left-handed hitters.
Last season, as Santander battled an ankle injury, his at-bats from the right side were affected. Each time he rotated, his ankle hurt, resulting in four homers from the right side compared with 14 from the left.
Now that he’s injury free, the results are evening out — he has four homers as a lefty and three as a righty through 39 games.
“I’ve always said I’m a switch hitter with power from both sides,” Santander said. “But last year, cause of the ankle, I wasn’t able to be on my leg, so it was soft.”
He showed Thursday his power isn’t soft any longer from the right side. But would Santander ever consider a left-on-left matchup in the future?
“Hell no,” he said. He learned his lesson in 2016. He didn’t need any reminding.
()
News
Thomas Friedman: On energy, we keep falling for the same big talk
It has long been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. By that definition, we’re the ones detached from reality if we keep accepting what the oil industry and the green movement keep telling us over and over again and expecting a different result.
The greens keep saying that because the price of wind and solar is now as cheap as, or cheaper than, fossil fuels, they’ve won the energy war. Game, set, match — welcome to the green planet.
The oil companies say — as they have in each previous energy crisis since 1973 — that the only answer to this energy crisis is the one they’ve offered for the past 49 years: drill, baby, drill. Welcome to reality.
Well, they’re both wrong, and accepting the repetition of either of these tired shibboleths is hurting us economically, environmentally and geopolitically — especially, of late, geopolitically.
Because our continued addiction to fossil fuels is bolstering Vladimir Putin’s petrodictatorship and creating a situation where we in the West are — yes, say it with me now — funding both sides of the war. We fund our military aid to Ukraine with our tax dollars and some of America’s allies fund Putin’s military with purchases of his oil and gas exports.
And if that’s not the definition of insanity, then I don’t know what is.
Have no illusion — these sins of the green movement and the oil industry are not equal. The greens are trying to fix a real, planet-threatening problem, even if their ambition exceeds their grasp. The oil and coal companies know that what they are doing is incompatible with a stable, healthy environment. Yes, they are right that without them there would be no global economy today. But unless they use their immense engineering talents to become energy companies, not just fossil fuel companies, there will be no livable economy tomorrow.
Let’s look at both. For too long, too many in the green movement have treated the necessary and urgent shift we need to make from fossil fuels to renewable energy as though it were like flipping a switch — just get off oil, get off gasoline, get off coal and get off nuclear — and do it NOW, without having put in place the kind of transition mechanisms, clean energy sources and market incentives required to make such a massive shift in our energy system.
It’s Germany in 2011, suddenly deciding after the Fukushima accident to phase out its 17 relatively clean and reliable nuclear reactors, which provided some 25% of the country’s electricity. This, even though Germany had nowhere near enough solar, wind, geothermal or hydro to replace that nuclear power. So now it’s burning more coal and gas.
A 2019 working paper for the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that in Germany “the lost nuclear electricity production due to the phaseout was replaced primarily by coal-fired production and net electricity imports. The social cost of this shift from nuclear to coal is approximately $12 billion per year. More than 70% of this cost comes from the increased mortality risk associated with exposure to the local air pollution emitted when burning fossil fuels.”
Today, the European Union is drawing up a plan to break its addiction to Russian oil and gas by 2027, but, in the meantime, Putin is laughing all the way to the bank. As CNN reported in April, citing a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air: “Russian revenues from fossil fuel exports to the European Union soared during the first two months of the Ukraine invasion” — to $46.3 billion. That was more than double the value of Russian energy imported by the EU during the same two-month period a year earlier.
That was not because the EU’s volume of imports doubled. Higher oil and gas prices accounted for most of that increase. In other words, Putin starts a war that creates instability, which drives up oil prices, so he makes twice as much money exporting roughly the same amount of oil.
While Germany jumped off nuclear before it had a safety net of sufficient clean alternatives, at least it has been on a serious, path-defining quest to get them. Indeed, the whole world owes Germany a huge debt for driving down the price of solar panels and wind turbines through the subsidies and tax incentives it created. In Germany, wind turbines, solar panels and other renewables covered 54% of power consumption this past January and February — which is AMAZING. In 2021, renewable energy sources accounted for only about 12% of total U.S. energy that was consumed.
Still, the most important delusion of the green movement today — of which I am a proud, if grouchy, member — is telling itself that because the price of wind and solar technology has fallen so low now that it can beat coal and natural gas in most markets, often even without subsidies, it’s “game over” for fossil fuels. I wish. PRICE IS ONLY HALF THE STORY.
If you can’t install the transmission lines — to get that sun and wind power from the vast open spaces where it is generated to the big urban areas where it is needed — and if you cannot set aside more land to install the scale of solar and wind farms you need to replace coal, gas or nuclear, it doesn’t matter that your renewables are cheaper on a per-kilowatt-hour basis.
And today transmission is a huge problem in the U.S. and Europe, where many people don’t want wind farms, solar fields, electricity lines — or natural gas pipelines — in their backyard.
Philip Anschutz, an 82-year-old billionaire and conservative who made a fortune drilling for oil, “has been trying for the past decade to build a potentially lucrative $3 billion power line called the TransWest Express that would connect his massive new wind farm in Wyoming to the Southwestern U.S. It would supply renewable energy to about 2 million customers,” Bloomberg reported last month. “The U.S. needs thousands of miles of new power lines to bring wind and solar power from prairies and deserts to cities in the transition away from fossil fuels.”
Anschutz, the report added, “spent years lining up hundreds of permits and easements from local governments and landowners along the route.” He secured all but one — for Cross Mountain Ranch, which did not want its pristine Colorado landscape scarred by power lines. So now, “17 years after the start of the project, not a single wire has been strung.”
Sorry, I wish this were not the case, but there is no immaculate pathway from brown energy to green energy. The road is paved with cruel trade-offs. Pick your poison — but grow up.
Meanwhile, ever since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the big oil companies have basically said in each successive crisis: Sure, we need more clean energy, but you have to understand — it doesn’t scale. Right now, we’re in an emergency, so we just need to drill more. You hear the same refrain today, which is why we’re in danger of wasting yet another oil crisis and never breaking our fossil fuel addiction.
The oil companies better be careful, though, because this time could be different, thanks to more consumers demanding electric cars and more industries being forced by consumers and employees to quickly decarbonize. Recently, McKinsey issued its 2022 Global Energy Perspective, concluding: “As the world pivots to low-carbon resources, the global energy demand for electricity could triple to 50% by 2050, and fossil fuel demand could peak as soon as 2023 — primarily driven by increased electric vehicle uptake.”
Net-net — both the greens and the browns need to get real: The greens need to up their deployment game. “That means tripling solar installation rates, roughly doubling long distance transmission lines, doing everything possible to accelerate the electric car transition and starting to roll out renewable hydrogen for industry,” said Hal Harvey, chief executive of Energy Innovation, which helps companies and countries transition to clean fuels. And we need to do this rapidly and intelligently, “while protecting local ecosystems.”
The fossil fuel companies, Harvey told me, “need to change their business model so that it is compatible with life on Earth — while they still have a chance.”
For those oil companies sitting on large natural gas deposits — which are needed in this transition because gas is cleaner than coal — it means tapping those deposits but doing so with zero methane leakage; otherwise gas becomes as bad as coal. But it also means thinking much more seriously about how fossil fuel companies truly make the transition to become “energy companies,” not just oil companies, so they can leverage their amazing pools of engineering talent to provide more energy solutions that save the planet, not warm it.
The Stone Age, as they say, didn’t end because we ran out of stones. And the oil age won’t end because we run out of oil. It will end with millions of barrels still in the ground because we’ve made oil for transportation obsolete.
The serious oil companies will get ahead of that. The serious petrodictators will be taken down by it. We can’t make it happen soon enough.
