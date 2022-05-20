Finance
5 Key Challenges of CRM Implementation
While the importance of Customer Relationship Management in a business cannot be underestimated, the implementation of a CRM solution can be really challenging at times. For some it can seem to be so cumbersome a task that inefficient customer management is preferred instead of implementing a CRM solution. However intimidating it may be, a CRM solution does wonders for your business with minimal efforts. This is especially true for cost effective CRM solutions like SugarCRM. Implementation is a key ingredient of a standard SugarCRM development solution package. If a CRM is not implemented well, it will fall apart.
To guide you through the process, we have listed down 5 key challenges of CRM implementation along with our recommendations on how you can overcome them to derive optimum results from your CRM system.
Challenge 1: Complicated Process
Prima Facie, implementing a CRM might look like eating up the working time of your sales representatives. You might be under the impression that your employees have to keep on jumping between apps to get and feed information or to track their process. But in the real picture, a CRM is designed so as to integrate all the tools that you already use, for example, OneNote, Outlook, Word, Excel, etc. CRM lets your employees work on excel and CRM at the same time. By integrating your spreadsheets to CRM, your salespersons won’t require to go into every CRM record and update the sheets.
Challenge 2: Very few Users
Another challenge that businesses face is that not all their interlinked businesses are using CRM so how it can benefit them as their sales personnel won’t get it when they need it most? That’s not true. Today, all good CRMs support mobile devices including tablets and mobile phones that make it possible for your representatives to have virtual access to it from anywhere.
Challenge 3: No visible results
Many entrepreneurs are concerned that they have been using a CRM solution for a considerable time and still cannot see tangible results. Mostly, it’s not a CRM issue. A lack of visible results can be a documentation issue. All kind of data and business engagements are tracked through your CRM. When your executives look at the updated dashboard, they can checkout complete snapshots of how your business processes, communications, and overall performance has improved.
Challenge 4: What to do with all the data?
Everyone is aware that your CRM allows you to collect a lot of data with ease. But the challenge arises with the usability of the data. Often businesses aren’t well equipped with data analysis for drawing our conclusions from the data. CRMs often have an integrated analytics solution which helps users in deriving real insights from the CRM data. It further helps businesses to decide on data-driven business decisions precisely and quickly.
Challenge 5: Sales personnel under scrutiny
Sales representatives think of CRM as a medium of keeping a closer eye on them by their executives. But that’s not the goal of a CRM. A CRM solution is responsible for managing customer information and making it available to all stakeholders through a simple interface for quick and data-backed decision making. Neither should sales reps misconstrue the real purpose of a CRM, not should their managers misuse CRM.
4 Important Qualities of the Best POS System for a Restaurant
It is important to first recognize that choosing the best Restaurant POS system for your restaurant is quite different from choosing any other kind of Point of Sale application. There are issues of time, proper and effective management that must be factored in.
Importance of Flexibility
One of the most important factors you must consider is flexibility. One busy day in your restaurant, is not the same as any other. There are days when the occupancy is at its highest and there are times when fewer people come to visit. You also have to factor in the fact that you are dealing with highly perishable goods.
The Restaurant POS system software needs built in features such as sale forecasting. This is crucial since sales differ from day to day. It must be flexible enough to cater for different kinds of scenarios and give you the kind of data that will help forecast the high and low sales period.
Speed and Efficiency
You may have to test the application to find out if will work in your establishment as efficiently as you would want it to. It should work as fast as possible to ensure that the operations on your establishment move as fast as they should.
This could mean that the best choice is among lean POS systems. They should have only features that you need to ensure they run efficiently. However, they must also not fail to include the essential features that will make the application efficient as this could also affect its efficiency.
Additional Equipment
If you test the system you are about to buy, you need to check if it includes all the equipment that you need. An integrated credit card payment system can speed delivery time and improve customer service. It also eliminates the need to buy any new equipment and therefore saves you a considerable amount of money.
The point of the Restaurant POS systems is normally to manage inventory. Needless to say, the inventory of any restaurant must be managed carefully. This will depend on the kinds of food you deal with and the ingredients need to make these foods. The more perishable they are, the more closely they need to be managed.
The software must also include comprehensive reports on inventory, staffing, food and the ingredients you need. These reports simplify accounting and make it easier to decide what needs to be done.
ERP Software in the Multichannel World
Multichannel business managers frequently voice the desire to have one system or software package that is capable of managing the entire enterprise, encompassing all functional areas. Enterprise resources planning (ERP) systems have been available for years. Because the multichannel phenomenon–traditional brick-and-mortar businesses reaching into direct marketing, and traditional direct-to-customer companies developing brick-and-mortar stores as well as a Web presence–is so recent, it has in many cases outstripped the ability of software vendors to keep pace.
Having a single computer system control all functional areas in a business and use a common customer, inventory, order, and item database makes perfect sense, and the potential synergy between channels and the ability to maximize the customer experience are clear opportunities. Unfortunately, the search for and implementation of such a solution has frequently proved difficult.
The push to provide an overall multichannel solution has generally manifested itself in two ways. Traditional ERP vendors, whose genesis was in manufacturing, have tried to develop functionality geared to the specific needs of multichannel companies. Existing niche vendors in the direct-to-customer or retail worlds are trying to broaden their offerings to include more functional areas and look more like true ERPs. Both approaches have met with limited success so far. In general, niche or best-of-breed solutions fit more complex environments, while the ERP solutions better fit the very broad but less complex environments.
Size matters
There are many interpretations and definitions of “ERP” floating around. One of the clearest is that an ERP is a business management system that integrates all facets of the business, including planning (merchandise, staff, growth), manufacturing, sales, marketing, inventory control, fulfillment and replenishment, customer service, finance, and human resources. The system attempts to integrate all departments and functions across a company into a single computer system that serves independent departments’ needs.
Many existing ERP packages are geared to larger businesses with multinational or broad business control needs. Many ERP systems have come from the manufacturing world and are now being developed to handle the very different operational requirements of the multichannel retail world. The relatively unique and complex nature of multichannel retail, combined with the large numbers of small and medium-sized multichannel businesses, has helped to create a void between traditional, deeply functional niche systems vendors and the functionality provided by ERP vendors. Finding an ERP solution with deep niche functionality geared to a medium-sized multichannel business can be an enormous challenge. But conversely, finding a niche player with deep functionality that can manage an entire multichannel enterprise is an equally difficult proposition.
Recent ERP market trends
ERP vendors face several obstacles in their effort to address the opportunities seemingly presented by the multichannel business market. The focus of ERP marketing has traditionally been on large companies willing to invest significant funds.
ERP vendors trying to enter mid-tier markets in retailing have been met with resistance from potential customers concerned about the level of service attention they will receive after implementation and about the lack of industry expertise on the part of the ERP vendors. There are many examples of ERP implementations failing–for many reasons. Considerations of scale, cost, and the time required for implementation have led to customer resistance to ERP vendors. Companies commonly fail to realize the level of discipline required to implement and use an ERP successfully. Most ERP installations follow a “Big Bang” approach, since the functionality is usually far reaching and encompasses many functional areas. Another drawback is that the installation time for major systems can be 12 to 18 months or even longer. (For example, two recent installations of ERPs in the food industry were so difficult that the businesses missed major selling seasons and product sales were months behind schedule.)
A good fit for an ERP would be in a far-reaching company with somewhat basic requirements desirous of having a single system to fully integrate all company information and data. Many ERPs are developing features that acknowledge the need for niche software by making it easier to integrate the two.
What about the competition? The sheer pace of recent acquisitions and consolidations in the software industry have made it difficult for niche systems vendors to effectively integrate suites of products into one unified approach with a clearly defined target market. Niche vendors who have deep, specialized functionality are beginning to compete successfully against the larger, more all-encompassing ERPs in the mid-market arena. And a recent trend in the systems market is for multichannel businesses to combine the niche, best-of-breed approach with an overall ERP solution.
Enterprise solutions
SAP
SAP, the world’ largest business software company, has an ERP Retail solution that incorporates e-commerce with its customer relationship management (CRM) solution that allows users to analyze sales by channel. For direct marketers who also utilize catalog as a sales channel, however, SAP seems to have a disconnect related to specific functionality that is needed for catalogs. The solution lacks the list segmentation, source coding, catalog, drop, merchandise, square inch, contribution to profit functions required to analyze the success of mailing files, house and rented, and catalog promotions.
There are multichannel retailers, including ones that sell through a catalog, that are using SAP but they are also using specific direct-to-customer (DTC) software to set up, manage customer orders, fulfill, and analyze catalog promotions.
SAP also has an integration product, NetWeaver, with many different types of functionality, including the ability to link disparate systems. This would be one way to integrate sales from another application, such as catalog, and have this data flow into the SAP Retail solution for merchandise analysis. However, NetWeaver does not address a key element that catalogers measure, which is demand. As SAP and other ERP systems continue to evolve, in order to be true multichannel solutions they will need to adapt their software to include the functionality that is needed by those multichannel retailers who have a catalog sales channel.
SAP has another ERP software offering, Business One, for small to mid-sized companies. With SAP’s acquisition of Triversity point-of-sale (POS) software and its integration to Business One ,which also includes an e-commerce module, a small to mid-sized company has a real solution to explore. Once again, however, if your company has a catalog sales channel there is no specific functionality to support this sales channel. Since Business One integration with Triversity is relatively new, it will be interesting to see how its catalog functionality progresses as new clients embrace this software.
Datavantage/CommercialWare
These two companies, along with their parent company, MICROS Systems, are taking a unified, integrated approach to bringing together all of their many retail and direct applications. In 2006 CommercialWare, one of the leading direct-to-customer software providers, was acquired by Datavantage. Datavantage is an industry leader in retail and point-of-sale applications. Between these companies the objective is to fully integrate their application suites (CWSerenade, cross-channel and direct; Xstore, JAVA-based, open standard, database-agnostic; Enterprise JAVA Merchandising, Web-based merchandise management solution with merchandise planning, purchasing, and distribution; Relate Retail, with CRM functionality for marketing and loyalty clubs; XBR Analytics). Implementation will involve a pre-planned set of parameters that will allow the user company to install an integrated set of applications more quickly than best-of-breed applications have been installed in the past. The company expects to have its first user live this summer. In the fall, all of the related companies will adopt the MICROS name.
Escalate
Escalate Retail’s vision is to continue to develop specialized applications with a focus on direct businesses, e-commerce, retail management, and point of sale that can be implemented either as stand-alone applications or fully integrated. Continued development of service-oriented-architecture (SOA) will allow Escalate Retail to develop functionality, such as payment processing, shipping, pricing and promotions, that can be utilized by any or all of Escalate’s suite of products. The aim is not to be a broad-based ERP application, but to be a best-in-class application for multichannel businesses with direct (Ecometry), retail (GERS), and e-commerce (Blue Martini) channels that wish to enhance their customer relationship and experience. Customers looking for an application that can support all aspects of the business with a single system need to understand that some functionality, such as financials, will still require a third-party application for AP and GL when they deploy the Escalate Retail Ecometry Commerce Suite.
Best of both worlds
A long-standing subject of debate is whether to try and combine best-of-breed niche software solutions or to employ an enterprise solution. At the moment, it appears that a blurring of industry definitions in the multichannel arena is occurring as some best-of-breed vendors try to expand their traditionally deep functionality to broader areas, while ERP vendors are deepening their traditionally broader offerings.
It will always be easier to match specific or unique requirements with a niche solution, but the integration of several of these packages is an issue. Attempts are being made to ease the burden with middleware development. In addition, some ERP vendors are now acknowledging the requirement for niche software and are facilitating integration with their solutions.
The search, selection, and implementation of an ERP for a multichannel company is a complex and difficult task. Since the welfare of a business depends on an effective system to control the business, the risk of making the wrong decision is significant.
We believe that ultimately ERPs will become more commonplace in the direct-to-customer, multichannel industry. The good news is, assuming that newer versions of ERPs are affordable, this increased competition will give companies more system product choices.
Here are a few suggestions for anyone considering the purchase of an ERP solution:
-Make sure you do all of the homework required.
-Keep in mind that the “Devil is in the details”
-More options are rapidly being developed, so keep an open mind.
-Strong training and discipline are required for successful implementation.
-Insure that the ERP is flexible enough to meet future, as-yet-unknown requirements
-Have a well-thought-out five-year plan to minimize future surprises
The battle rages on but the options are changing. To read more of this article, including expanded examples of what was discussed above, we encourage you to visit our blog at: http://www.fcbco-blog.com.
CRM For HR Consultants
Critical to any customer relationship, are the employees who interact with the customer. If an employee is satisfied and has the ability to execute customer strategies, they can fulfill the brand promise. So when companies wish to enhance their customer relationships, they have to realize that the success of CRM initiatives relies heavily on the Human Resource strategies. The rationale is inescapable: if a person desires valued relationships with the customers, he or she needs valued relationships with the employees. (1) This approach is often referred to as Employee Resource Management (ERM).
Trained and motivated staff and a superior staff appraisal system is the key to customer contentment and hence, the foundation of CRM.
INTRODUCTION
The contemporary market environment is characterized by general variability, difficult foresee ability of the competitive situation, surplus economy, and well informed, more experienced, more fastidious, exacting and more impatient consumers and users, who cease being loyal to traditional products and brands.(2) Therefore we have a dire need for effective tools for increasing customer value and CRM is the answer to that. Several vendors now offer HR consultancy tools to their CRM software. These ad-ons provide solutions for enhanced staff productivity, end-user self-service and improved reporting capabilities.
CRM STRATEGY FOR HR CONSULTANTS
When planning CRM strategies for Human Resources, a company needs to provide solution to some basic issues. Some of these issues are employee grievances, inter-group conflicts, lack of career paths for ambitious employees, dissatisfaction with salary and remuneration, unclear job roles, no visible performance measures, poor recruitment policies, no induction training for new employees, critical skill shortages and management ignorance towards any of these problems (3).
APPLICATION
Today’s evolved consumer behavior demands a lot from companies. It is no longer a competition only among your own products. An organization is up against a multitude of astute competitors. That is why every company needs something to diversify itself from the contenders. Physical and timely accessibility of product/services is just as important as giving a customer valued service. In that scenario, the staff’s approach to managing the relation with customers is the key factor for the success of Customer Relationship Management (4).
The success of CRM will depend mainly on professional work approach of employees, on their motivation and skills and knowledge, and also on systematic and consistent measurement and appraisal of their achievement.
The basic workforce attributes in the context of CRM are an uncompromising concentration on customer’s needs, competitiveness and will-to-win recognition, decisiveness, skill to improvise, the ability of a team work and the ability to lead a team. The willingness and skill of continuous training and self-education are also crucial factors, and in doing so the requirements for training must primarily come from the skill recognition and staff appraisal (5).
STAFF APPRAISAL SYSTEM
A well managed staff appraisal system for HR consultants can be a very competitive advantage.
Also of value is the system by which to inform employees about the appraisal results and what conclusions to derive from the appraisals. It is possible to use a lot of appraisal criteria for this system. It is also possible to use many other criteria that refer to a worker personality; for example: skills, professional knowledge, self discipline, independence, reliability, loyalty and stress resistance.
The appraisal process proceeds in following three phases: preparation, practice and assessment. The preparation phase covers the activities starting with identification of the appraisal need, then the choice of the appraisal type and method after as much as fixing the criteria. The practice phase means obtaining the data for the appraisal. Registering of the obtained information is a very important activity within the framework of the practice phase of the appraisal. Most sensitive, but also the most interesting phase of staff appraisal process is the method of analysis of appraisal and telling the outcomes to appraised staff.
STAFF TRAINING
We are living in the Information Age where knowledge is the main competitive advantage. But the ability to use that knowledge for the company’s benefit is what separates a good employee from a bad one. A good manager needs not only information and feedback, but also training on how to use the assessed feedback/data to his advantage. Therefore education is no more left only to institutions – companies need to get into educating as well.
It is for the company’s own benefit that they use revised training methods for employers. They must give staff supplementary courses, retrain them and help them adapt to company policies, specialties and mechanisms.
The main goal of any CRM technique for human resource is to provide the company with loyal customers. Good HR strategies make sure that the company reaches this goal in the sphere of its performance improvement and growth. These goals can be reached only when the employees have the knowledge, training, skills and motivation necessary to do his work effectively.
AVAILABLE CRM SOFTWARE FOR HR
Some popular CRM softwares for HR consultants are designed to automate and centralize employee management and self-service. They provide enhanced employee productivity management, and reduced administrative overhead. All softwares have various functions like HR Policy tracking, paid-time-off vacation requests, employee expense tracking and commissions, compensation tracking, employee case management, call tracking and problem resolution.
All of these functionalities enable HR consultants to redirect their focus from administrative tasks to strategic business activities, improving staff efficiencies and job satisfaction. They also provide behind-the-scenes analytics work to guide against actions, enhance the value of employee interactions and help enforce the adoption of best practices.
CONCLUSION
Competitive advantage is more a matter of creativity and sustaining good relations with the customers, by providing excellent services and quality product. This is maintained by the employers who in turn need to have proper HR strategies working for their benefit.
HR consultants can benefit hugely from the softwares available to ensure employee satisfaction. The strategies of employee satisfaction hugely rely on a good appraisal system and employer training.
