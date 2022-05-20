7 Easy Tips to Make Money Blogging

Share Pin 0 Shares

Can you imagine being a blogging rockstar like Johns Wu? He sold his blog (bankaholic.com) for $15 Million dollars. He spent 2 years developing that blog focused on personal finance, credit cards, bank rates, loans, etc. Not bad for 2 years work.

Weblogs, Inc is a blogging network that earns about $30 million dollars a month.

The Huffington Post is a blog. They earn over $2 million dollars a month.

John Chow is a pretty average joe, he claims to earn over $40,000. per month on his blog.

Maybe the biggest secret to blogging is to change your name to John.

Moving on…

How to Make Money from blogging.

Some niches have more opportunity to market and different techniques available. Some are easier to drive traffic to than others. Once you are getting traffic to your blog you will want to monetize it. Below are a few techniques.

Affiliate Marketing

Promote other people’s products or services and receive a commission. Affiliate sales could include a one time fee to a residual monthly stipend. The possibilities for affiliate income ranges from less than one dollar to $10,000. per sale. Profitability and potential depends on your niche.

Banner Advertising

Advertising banners of affiliate marketers or actual product publishers guarantees you a monthly income. Many put a contract in place for banner space on their blog. It often involves a 3rd party that the blog owner can sign up with. If you have a high ranking blog, other marketers will reach out to you independently wanting to advertise on your site.

Pay Per Click (PPC)

PPC is a component of banner advertising. Google is a PPC provider. The blog owner and Google are paid when someone clicks on the advertisement placed on the blog. It is not based on whether or not a sale was made.

CPM Advertising

CPM is an impression based advertising model. Cost per 1000 impressions. An impression is counted each time the advertisement is viewed.

Membership Program

Membership sites are a growing trend in the industry. If you provide premium quality content to your visitors you might find some willing to pay for it.

Consulting – Coaching

If you are comfortable in your knowledge of your specific niche, offer to coach someone else who is interested in learning about it.

Sell Your Own Product

Write a “How To” Book and sell it on your blog. Do you make jewelry, or croquet doilies, sell them on your blog.

Blogging is easy, and fun, although if you find yourself stuck on one or more component of the creation you can always outsource anything you need.

If you have a blog and you are not monetizing it, you are leaving money on the table.