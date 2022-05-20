News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor. They can get to hear some good news related to this soon. Because the government has approved increasing the minimum basic salary. Now the minimum basic salary of the employees will be 26 thousand rupees.
New Delhi : It is coming in many media reports that the government may soon give approval to increase the fitment factor. Government employees unions have been demanding for a long time to raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.
Government will increase the fitment factor
If the government announces an increase in the fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will increase. At present, the employees are getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which is increased to 3.68 percent, then the minimum wage of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000. This means that the minimum wage for central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. At present, the minimum basic pay is Rs 18,000, which has to be increased to Rs 26000.
Salary will increase so much
If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, the basic pay of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Right now if your minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, you will get Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) as per 2.57 fitment factor. Now if the fitment factor is 3.68 then your salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).
Earlier this was the basic salary
The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with 34 amendments. The entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
A five-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot house in Glenview that former Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg owned from 1985 until 1993 sold for $831,000.
Sandberg and his then-wife, Cindy, bought the property on Iroquois Drive from homebuilder Allstate Development in late 1985 for $144,000. It’s not known whether that amount included all the home’s construction costs or not, but the Sandbergs wound up selling the house in 1993 for $450,000, several months after they paid $950,000 for two units on the 64th floor of Lake Point Tower on Chicago’s Near North Side. Locally, Sandberg now owns a home in Lake Bluff.
The family that bought the Glenview house from the Sandbergs in 1993 sold it in September. Located in the Indian Ridge area of Glenview, the two-story house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a recently remodeled bathroom, an inlaid hardwood floor in the foyer, dining room and family room, and an office with French doors on two sides and a wall of cherry built-in shelves and cabinets.
Other features include a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a Juliet balcony and a kitchen with granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, 42-inch cherry cabinets, soft-close drawers, a center island with seating and a breakfast area with a bay window. Outside on the 0.27-acre property are two brick patios, a brick paver driveway and an in-ground sprinkler system.
The sellers first listed the house in July for $850,000, and they went under contract to sell it just five days later.
The house had a $12,810 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Sue Tharp of RE/MAX was the listing agent.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
News
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell was ordered to pay legal fees and costs incurred by a voting technology firm he accused in a “frivolous” lawsuit of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
A federal judge in Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on Lindell and his former lawyers as part of a decision throwing out the CEO’s defamation lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and Smartmatic Corp., which were falsely placed at the center of a vast conspiracy theory after the election.
Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, filed his suit after the companies sued him for defamation over his election-fraud claims. Nichols said the CEO failed to properly allege a conspiracy by the two companies or back up his claim that they defamed him. The judge also partially granted Smartmatic’s motion for sanctions and fees. The amount will be decided later.
“The Court agrees with Smartmatic that Lindell has asserted at least some groundless claims,” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said in his ruling. More than one claim “falls on the frivolous side of the line.”
Lindell said in a phone call that he’ll decide later whether to appeal because he is busy challenging the continued use of Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines across the U.S.
“Whatever the judge thinks, that’s his opinion,” Lindell said. “I’ve got lawyers doing more important things like removing these machines from every state.”
Neither election company immediately responded to messages seeking comment. Their suits against Lindell remain pending.
The CEO claimed in his suit that Dominion and Smartmatic “weaponized” the courts in an act of “lawfare” to silence him. Lindell has said all the evidence of the conspiracy he alleges is on his website and that the Supreme Court will eventually expose it and rule in his favor.
News
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez!
In May 2022, Johnny Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard resulted in a vicious court fight and a $50 million defamation trial.
However, the “Aquaman” actress is not Johnny Depp’s first Hollywood girlfriend, since he has dated some of the industry’s top celebrities since the 1980s.
Examine the actor’s past relationships with ex-wives, fiancees, and girlfriends.
Johnny Depp dated celebrities such as Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, and ex-wife Amber Heard in the past.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Timeline:
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met for the first time in 2009, at the release of The Rum Diary. In 2012, following the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis, the two began dating.
Never Back Down is the film for which Amber Heard is best known for her supporting performance.
In 2015, they wed in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Heard filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp after one year of marriage.
She accused him of physical abuse throughout their relationship, typically when he was under the influence of drugs. Johnny Depp was cleared of all charges.
Later, Depp and Heard issued a joint statement in which they said, “Our relationship was extremely passionate, often tumultuous, but always linked by love. “Neither side has brought false claims for monetary benefit.” In 2017, their divorce was completed.
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney?
An intriguing reaction. After interacting with the paparazzi, Camille Vasquez, the attorney for Johnny Depp, reignites relationship rumors. Fans have hypothesized that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his attorney in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard are dating as a result of multiple dubious interactions over the course of his trial.
On May 17, 2022, when asked by a TMZ photographer if she was dating Johnny, Camille merely smiled. As she exited the Virginia courthouse, the attorney kept her lips shut and giggled. The initial dating rumors between the two began to emerge on TikTok when viewers began to speculate that the couple’s body language was quite flirtatious. The two were observed laughing and holding hands as they passed one another. Social media users believed that they intended to keep everything under wraps, but many were dubious of their actions.
Nonetheless, a source confirmed to TMZ on May 10, 2022, that Camille is blissfully engaged to another guy. She is in a relationship with a British real estate agent. Since a few months ago, the couple has been quite committed. However, Camille is fond of Johnny as a customer. Camille finds Johnny amusing and couldn’t help but chuckle at his pranks and/or sense of humor, according to the source.
In business situations, Johnny and Camille have a nice relationship, according to the source. “Everyone on the legal team is reserved, yet they’ve all developed a deep relationship with their client, which has become both professional and personal.”
Recently, Camille questioned Amber Heard about her relationship with James Franco the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny. Amber answered, “He was my buddy and he lived next door, literally next door, and I was eager to accept as much companionship as possible at that time since I had exhausted my support network with my typical pals.”
Johnny Depp Relationships:
Depp was married to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985.
In the late 1980s, he was engaged to Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn. In 1990, he proposed to his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder, for whom he tattooed “Winona Forever” on his right arm, which he later changed to “wino forever.”
He was in a relationship with the English model Kate Moss from 1994 to 1997.
In 1998, following his breakup with Moss, Depp began a relationship with Vanessa Paradis, a French actress, and singer he met while filming The Ninth Gate in France. They are the parents of two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp (born in 1999) and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III (born in 2002). Depp stated that fatherhood has enriched his life “In life, in the workplace, in everything… a solid foundation, a solid footing… The kind of profound love that results in children cannot be planned. Fatherhood was not a deliberate choice. It was part of the fantastic journey I was on. It was fated. The math finally added up “. In June 2012, Depp and Paradis confirmed their separation.
The post Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Minimum basic salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000, the government has approved
Strengthen Your Web Presence With WordPress Web Development
iZUMi Finance Raises $30M to Expand Their Ecosystem
Beginner Guide: Shopify Vs Woocommerce – Which Is Superior Platform?
Glenview home once owned by former Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sells for $831,000
Sales Lead Generation: 8 Powerful B2B Sales Lead Generation Techniques To Help You Reach Your Sales
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell sanctioned over ‘frivolous’ election suit
Is Johnny Depp dating his Attorney? Know About Camille Vasquez!
Reasons to Pick Magento to Power One’s eCommerce Website
Heat’s playoff fate rests in power of healing for 36-, 37-year-old starters
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference