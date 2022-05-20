News
7th Pay Commission: Good News! 2 lakh rupees will come in the salary account of the employees, check complete details
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government is planning to give lump sum up to Rs 2 lakh to government employees
7th Pay Commission DA Arear Big Update: Government employees are waiting for 18 months Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. According to media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 2 lakh to government employees. A decision on this can be taken in the next cabinet meeting. Employees are continuously demanding withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.
Government is considering DA arrears
Government employees hope that the government will consider giving DA arrears. National Council of JCM Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra has also been demanding DA arrears for a long time. A decision on this issue can be taken in the next cabinet meeting.
will get this much DA arrears
The DA arrears of Level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,000. At the same time, level 13 employees will get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 as DA arrears. DA is given to government employees and public sector employees and pensioners. It is given to the employees to help them with their living expenses.
money will come together in salary
A meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) will be held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Expenditure. In this, the one-time payment of DA arrears is to be discussed. There have been reports that the government can give up to Rs 2 lakh to the employees as DA arrears. DA arrears depend on the level of the employees.
News
ASK IRA: Can the Heat simply move past Game 2′s carnage?
Q: Did they not know there was a game Thursday? Or did they think it would only last five minutes? This was atrocious. – Evelyn.
A: Certainly a reasonable word choice. More likely was the Heat thought they took measure of the Celtics on Tuesday night, failing to recognize, like themselves, how different the Celtics are when closer to whole. No, this was not solely about the returns of Marcus Smart and Al Horford. But it was about the Celtics getting in lockstep as something closer to their true selves. So now the Heat know what they’re up against. And it’s formidable. And it will require at least one victory in Boston. So to get back to your thrust, the Heat very much will know there is a game Saturday. Such is the case when eyes are opened.
Q: Caleb Martin has simply lost his mojo. The skills might be there, but the mental edge, judgment, and aggressiveness are gone – P.J.
A: Hard to disagree. This is not the player who emerged from a two-way contract into a prime rotation element. Perhaps it is injury related, with Caleb Martin riding the stationary bike at times when not in the game. But the energy boosts that defined the first two-third of his season largely have been replaced by nondescript stints.
Q: Do you think Markieff Morris sees minutes in this series? I truly believe he can help stretch the floor and play defense. – Jason.
A: Barring injury, I do not. The Heat, through these playoffs, have established a rotation of what works. Now, injuries or foul trouble always can change an equation, but if someone steps in, then someone has to be taken out. And the Heat already have removed Duncan Robinson from their equation. Even with Thursday’s outcome, the Heat hardly are in desperate-to-make-a-change mode.
()
News
Traffic Challan New Rules: Big news! Now 2000 challan will be deducted even when wearing a helmet, know new rules
According to the new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of Rs 2000 can be deducted. How can this happen, today we will inform you about it. According to the Actual Motor Vehicle Act, motorcycles, scooters are driven.
According to the new traffic rules, even if you are wearing a helmet, a challan of Rs 2000 can be deducted. How can this happen, today we will inform you about it. According to the Actual Motor Vehicle Act, if you are not wearing a helmet strip while driving a motorcycle, scooter, then your challan of Rs 1000 as per rule 194D MVA and if you are wearing a defective helmet (without BIS) then your 1000 rupees according to 194D MVA Invoice may be deducted.
In such a situation, despite wearing a helmet, you may have to face a challan of 2000 rupees for not following the new rules. Our aim is to make you aware by giving you information about traffic rules. So that road accidents can also be prevented.
Invoice of more than 20 thousand will be deducted, do not make this mistake
Apart from this, according to the new Motor Vehicle Act, you may have to face a heavy fine of Rs 20000 for overloading the vehicle. Apart from this, an additional fine of Rs 2000 per tonne will also have to be paid for doing so. This has happened in the past also when cases of deducting challans of several thousand have come to the fore.
How to know whether invoice has been deducted or not
Go to website. Select the option of Check Challan Status. You will get the option of Challan Number, Vehicle Number and Driving License Number (DL). Select the option of Vehicle Number. Fill the required information asked and click on ‘Get Detail’. Now the challan status will appear.
How to fill traffic challan online
Go to /. Fill the required details and captcha related to the challan and click on Get Details. A new page will open on which the details of the challan will be displayed. Find the challan you want to pay. Along with the challan, the option of online payment will appear, click on it. Fill in the payment related information. Confirm payment. Now your online challan has been filled.
News
10 Best Places To Visit In July In India (2022) To Witness Greenery And Waterfalls
In India, the month of July brings some respite from the scorching hot and humid summer. The monsoons of July make us feel refreshed and hungry for a much-awaited vacation. Just imagine how good it will be to travel in the pleasant weather and soothing nature. There are so many places to visit in July in India. If you are confused and want to know about the best places to visit in India in July, then you are in the right place!
You might be thinking but what about the rains? Well, there are numerous tourists who visit and explore the breathtakingly beautiful places of India in the monsoons. The greenery and the waterfalls are at their best during the month of July and you can explore the real beauty of these beautiful gifts of nature in July.
To make your vacations memorable we also bring to you the best offbeat places to see in July. Our destination list includes the Top Places to Visit in July in North India, Top Places to Visit in July in South India, Top Places to Visit in July in West India, and Top Places to Visit in July in North East India. So, let’s go!
Pro Tip: Do not forget to pack your raincoats and umbrellas when you venture out in the month of July.
We have listed the 10 best places to visit in India in July to help you plan your trip:
1. Coorg
Coorg is popularly known as the ‘Scotland of India’, the hill station in Karnataka is known for its cool and pleasant climate, greenery, and tea & spice plantations. Coorg is home to some amazing waterfalls like the ones at Irupu and Chelavara which are full of water in July. You can also try rafting in the overflowing river in July.
Best Places to visit in Coorg:
- Tadiandamol Peak
- Raja’s Seat
- Madikeri Fort
- Cauvery Nisargadhama
- Omkareshwara Temple
- Nagarhole National Park
- Namdroling Monastery
Top Things to do in Coorg:
- Explore the surreal beauty of Coorg’s waterfalls
- White water rafting at Barapole River
- Spend time at Dubare Elephant Camp
- Witness wildlife at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary
- Relish Kodava food
Weather of Coorg in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius, drops down to 13 degrees Celsius at night.
How to Reach Coorg:
-
- Nearest Airport: Mangalore International Airport (144 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Mysuru Junction (117 km)
2. Dharamshala
The mild and pleasant climate makes Dharamshala one of the best holiday destinations in India in July, to escape the harsh summer heat. Dharamshala is known as the ‘Little Lhasa of India’ as it is the holy residence of the exiled Tibetan monk Dalai Lama. The tranquil town with the river flowing by surrounded by snow-capped mountains is a view to die for. This scenic beauty is among the best places to visit in India in July.
Best Places to Visit in Dharamshala:
- Triund Hill
- Dharamshala Cricket Stadium
- Library of Tibetan Works and Archives
- St John In Wilderness Church
- War Memorial
- Gyuto Monastery
- Dal Lake
- Tea Gardens
- Bhagsu Waterfall
- Kangra Valley
- Dharamkot (Upper Dharamshala)
Top Things to Do in Dharamshala:
- Paragliding
- Hiking at Triund
- Camping on hilltops
- Exploring the Kangra Valley
- Finding inner peace at a monastery
Weather of Dharamshala in July: 20 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius with light to moderate rainfall.
How to Reach Dharamshala
-
- Nearest Airport: Kangra Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Pathankot Railway Station.
Also Read: Best Tourist places in Himachal
3. Kerala
Kerala also known as “God’s Own Country” is at its best in July with overflowing waterfalls and rivers, swaying coconut, and lush green plantations. The scenic beauty of Kerala makes it one of the best places to go in July in India.
Best Places to visit in Kerala:
- The green plantations of Munnar
- Backwaters of Alleppey
- Periyar, Ponmudi, and Vembanad
- Waterfalls of Athirapally and Vazhachal
Top Things to do in Kerala:
- Stay in a houseboat or treehouse
- take a spice plantation tour
- watch Theyyam and Kalaripayattu
- cruise on the backwaters
- indulge in a therapeutic Ayurvedic massage
Weather of Kerala in July: 24 and 30 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Kerala:
-
- Airports: Trivandrum International Airport, Calicut International Airport, Cochin International Airport, and Kannur International Airport
- Nearest Train Station: Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kozhikode, Kollam Junction, Kannur, Aluva, Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Kottayam, and Thalassery
4. Goa
Goa is the best place to visit in India July especially if you want cheap tickets and hotel rooms at the lowest prices. Goa welcomes tourists throughout the year for its sun-kissed beaches, colonial-era churches, happening nightlife, and boho markets.
Best Places to visit in Goa:
- Arvalem Falls
- Basilica of Bom Jesus
- Sé Catedral de Santa Catarina
- Dudhsagar Falls
- Fort Aguada
- Chapora Fort
- Carambolim Lake
Top Things to do in Goa:
- Indulge in water sports at the beaches
- shop at the flea market
- relish mouth-watering Goan delicacies
- Casinos and clubbing
Weather of Goa in July: 29 and 32 degrees Celsius but it is pleasant at night with a minimum of 24 degrees
How to Reach Goa:
-
- Nearest Airport: Goa Airport (Dabolim Airport)
- Nearest Train Station: Madgaon Junction and Vasco da Gama
Also read: Best beaches to visit in Goa
5. Udaipur
If you want to explore the city in pleasant weather, then July is the perfect month. Udaipur is one of the best places to visit in India in July August. Best time to visit the Sajjan Garh Palace (also known as Monsoon Palace), the beautiful Fateh Sagar Lake, and the serene Lake Pichola.
Explore the city of majestic palaces, charming lakes, and colorful markets, which is one of the top tourist destinations in India. July is one of the months the crowd is less in the city and the hotel prices are cheap too!
Best Places to visit in Udaipur:
- Lake Palace
- City Palace
- Sajjangarh Palace
- Maharana Pratap Memorial
- Saheliyon ki Bari
- Fateh Sagar Lake
- Vintage Car Museum
- Jagmandir, Bagore ki Haveli
Top Things to do in Udaipur:
- Spend time in the picturesque lakes in the city
- Indulge in a boat cruise at Lake Pichola
- Shop at Hathi Pol Bazaar
- Explore Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Shilpgram
Weather of Udaipur in July: Around 30 degrees – day and 23 degrees – night.
How to Reach Udaipur:
-
- Nearest Airport: Maharana Pratap Airport
- Nearest Train Station: Udaipur
Also read: Best Luxury Hotels in Udaipur
6. Mussoorie
Mussoorie in Uttarakhand is a quaint hill station and makes it to the top 10 best places in India to visit in July. In the month of July, you can witness its magnificent waterfalls – Jharipani and Kempty Falls. You can explore the forests, get a view of the city from the famous viewpoint, and enjoy boating at Mussoorie Lake.
Best Places to visit in Mussoorie:
- Lal Tibba
- Gun Hill Point
- Cloud’s End
- Kempty Falls
- Company Garden
- Jharipani Falls
Top Things to do in Mussoorie:
- Trek to Dodital
- Savor authentic Garhwali dishes
- Trek to Nag Tibba or Har ki Dun
- Indulge in roller skating
- Shop at the wonderful Mall Road
Weather of Mussoorie in July: Around 23 degrees Celsius – day and 15 degrees Celsius – night
How to Reach Musoorie
-
- Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (55 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Dehradun (33 km)
7. Valley of Flowers
Valley of Flowers can be seen at its absolute best in the month of July because the exotic flowers are in full bloom. A variety of flowers like wild roses, saxifrage, geraniums, blue corydalis, etc. are fresh as ever. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains, the Valley of Flowers is a must-visit for nature lovers. This beautiful valley in Uttarakhand is the best place to visit in July in India during the monsoon.
Best Places to visit in Valley of Flowers:
- Valley of Flowers National Park
- Hemkund Sahib
- Puspawati River
Top Things to do in Valley of Flowers:
- Visit Nanda Devi National Park
- Valley of Flowers National Park
Weather of Valley of Flowers in July: Around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Valley of Flowers
-
- Nearest Airport: Jolly Grant Airport (280 km)
- Nearest Train Station: Rishikesh (260 km)
Also read: Himalayan treks for adventure lovers
8. Gokarna
Want to enjoy a tranquil beach vacation? away from Goa’s hustle and bustle, then Gokarna will be one of the best places to visit in July in India. You can laze around on the beaches, go on some nearby treks, explore some hidden caves, enjoy some water sports, and many more.
Best Places to Visit in Gokarna:
- Om Beach
- Sri Mahabaleshwar Swami Temple
- Mirjana Fort
- Paradise Beach
- Shiva Cave
- Half-Moon Beach
- Yana Caves
Top Things to Do in Gokarna:
- Beach trekking
- Water sports
- Beach camping
- Flea market shopping
- Scuba diving at Netrani Island
- Surfing on the waves
Weather of Gokarna in July: Around 24 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Gokarna
-
- Nearest Airport: Dabolim Airport in Goa
- Nearest Train Station: Gokarna Railway Station, Goa Railway Station, and Ankola Railway Station
Also read: Top places in India for a budget trip
9. Tawang
Tawang is a quaint hill station with a rich history, the town is the best place to travel in July in India. Home to several famous Buddhist monasteries, glacial lakes with crystal-clear blue water like Sangetser and Sela. Tawang is one of the best places to travel in India in July. If you want to experience sunny mornings and clear blue skies.
Best Places to Visit in Tawang:
- Sela Pass
- Bumla Pass
- Tawang Buddhist Monastery
- Madhuri Lake
- Jaswant Garh
- Tawang War Memorial
- Nuranang Waterfalls
- Gorsam Chorten
- Pangateng Tso Lake
- Nagula Lake
Top Things to Do in Tawang:
- Meditate at the Taktsang Gompa
- Hike the Gorichen Peak
- Shop at the Tibetan Settlement Market
Weather of Tawang in July: Around 5 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius
How to Reach Tawang:
-
- Nearest Airport: Salonibari Airport, Guwahati Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Tezpur Railway Station.
Also read: 25 Best Tourist Places Of Arunachal Pradesh To Visit For A Rejuvenating Experience
10. Wayanad
Want to witness cascading waterfalls? then Wayanad is one of the best places to travel in July in India in the South. The lush green forests, misty mountains, pristine rivers, and ancient temples make the place dreamy and mystic. The Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is home to several wildlife species and is perfect for an adventurous safari.
Best Places to Visit in Wayanad:
- Chembra Peak
- Banasura Sagar Dam
- Irupu Falls
- Kuruva Island
- Pookode Lake
- The Bamboo Factory
- Lakkidi Viewpoint
- Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary
- Edakkal Caves
- Meenmutty Waterfalls
- Neelimala Viewpoint
Top Things to Do in Wayanad:
- Mountain hikes
- Ziplining from mountain tops
- Bamboo raft rides to Kuruva Islands
- Trekking to Chembra Peak
- Exploring the E3 theme park
- Boating on Pookode Lake
- Wildlife safari at Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary
Weather of Waynad in July: Around 20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, with the occasional downpour.
How to Reach Wayanad
-
- Nearest Airport: Karipur International Airport, Calicut International Airport.
- Nearest Train Station: Kozhikode Railway Station.
Also read: 10 Best Tourist Places Wayanad Has To Offer In Kerala
We hope our list of the Best Places to visit in July in India will help you decide the destination you want to travel to. So, go grab your tickets, pack your bags and get into the vacay mood!
