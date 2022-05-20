Finance
8 Steps To Foolproof Charitable Tax Deductions
It’s a win-win situation – you cut your tax bill, and a charity gets the money they need to help people in your community. The Federal Tax Code changes yearly, but the IRS continues to allow you to write off contributions to charity…as long as you make them to an IRS approved organization, and you itemize your deductions when you file. Here are 8 important tips to be sure your donation is deductible, whether you donate money or tangible property like an automobile, truck, boat or even a golf cart.
1: Make sure you see the 501 (c)(3). If you don’t want the IRS to disallow your deduction, make sure you make your contribution to a qualified charity. The safest bet is to make your donation to a 501 ( c )(3) organization. It has to be a charitable organization – you can’t deduct contributions to individuals, political organizations or people running for office. If you want more information about finding the right organization to give a tax deductible contribution to, go to the IRS website and download Publication 526.
2: If you want to deduct, you have to itemize. It’s that simple. You have to file Form 1040 and itemize your deductions on Schedule A.
3: Make sure you subtract what you get from what you give. If the charity you donate to gives you anything in return for your donation, like the free vacation vouchers offered by some charity car donation programs, you need to subtract its worth from the amount of your contribution. Whatever you have left over is the only amount you are allowed to deduct from your taxes. This goes for any goods or services you receive when you donate to a charity, whether you get tickets, gift cards, vacation vouchers or merchandise. Subtract what you got from what you gave and you’ll be fine.
4: Specific types of donations have specific types of deductions. You can usually value stock or other non-cash property at fair market value. Used household items or clothes usually have to be in pretty good condition if you want to deduct their value. If you’re donating a used vehicle like a car or truck to charity, reputable charities will provide you with the proper paperwork for your tax deduction.
5: If you know the fair market value of your donation, you probably know how much of a tax deduction you can claim. Fair market value is the term used for the price someone who wants to buy property, a vehicle or an item would pay you for it, if both of you have all of the facts of the property, item or vehicle are known and neither of you have any outside pressure to buy or sell.
6: If you don’t have a record, the IRS won’t play. If the contribution you want to write off is cash, a check or another kind of monetary gift, the IRS requires you to have to have an acceptable record of it. Acceptable records include payroll deduction records, bank records or a written receipt from the charity that includes the name of the charity, the date of your contribution and the amount you donated. If you make a donation to a charity via a text message, you can use your phone bill as proof – if your phone bill shows the name of the charity you contributed to, along with the date and amount of your donation.
7: The flip side of records. If you make a contribution of cash or property to a charity that is worth $250 or more, you need the same kind of records outlined above. You will need to show a bank statement or record, payroll deduction slips or a receipt showing how much your monetary contribution was, or describing the property you contributed. The records will also need to disclose whether the charity gave you any goods or services in exchange for your contribution. In many cases the same documentation can outline the written description of monetary gifts and the required acknowledgement for gifts of $250 or more. If your total non cash deduction is over $500 for the year you need to fill out IRS Form 8283 and attach it to your return.
8. A final note for those with extreme generosity. If you contribute property or items with a value of $5000 or higher you will need to complete Section B of Form 8283. Completing Section B usually means you have to get a professional appraisal.
Finance
What is Child Poverty?
It sounds like a simple question. What exactly is child poverty? Is it not having the latest computer games? Is it having to buy clothes at thrift stores? How about not having enough food to survive? Because all countries suffer from child poverty, including the United States, the definition and degree of poverty will vary.
The National Center for Children in Poverty estimates that nearly 15 million American children live at or below poverty level. Across the world, UNICEF reports that 24,000 children die each day mostly from poverty-related causes. In UNICEF’s words, they “die quietly in some of the poorest villages on earth, far removed from the scrutiny and the conscience of the world. Being meek and weak in life makes these dying multitudes even more invisible in death.” That statistic includes only children under age 5. If it included children up to age 7 or 8, the number would, according to UNICEF, be much higher.
Child poverty – everyone’s concern
Child poverty is a specter that casts a shadow across the entire globe. Poverty has an official definition if you want to be pedantic: It is defined as a lack of “money or material possessions such that a person is unable to meet the basic needs necessary for survival.” The definition of poverty varies depending on the social context and what is held to be an “acceptable” standard of living.
So child poverty is a significant lack of the basic needs required for a child’s healthy physical, mental, emotional and spiritual development. It is also defined as a lack of opportunities (known as capability deprivation), a lack of control over one’s life, social isolation and discriminatory treatment at the hands of others.
So what exactly is an “acceptable” standard of living? In the West, we might think that it should include a TV, a car and the opportunity to visit a fast-food restaurant regularly. But for children across the world living in abject poverty, the term is relative. For them, it means not having access to basic medical care, adequate food, clean drinking water and a basic standard of education. These are things that we take for granted, even among the poorest families in the United States. It is this concept that many people often struggle to deal with – what poverty actually means and what it means to be truly poor.
The causes of child poverty
In relatively peaceful Western societies, child poverty is often seen as a result of social problems such as unemployment, poor housing, a welfare system that is inadequate for modern needs, and a lack of investment in Medicare programs and schooling. But in other parts of the world, factors such as civil war, dictatorial regimes, environmental disasters and political corruption all contribute to the perpetuation of child poverty. In these circumstances, children have no way of escaping the cycle of poverty without outside help.
Missionaries, charities and relief agencies all do the best they can to help, and across the world millions of more affluent people lend their support through child sponsorship, donations and fundraising. Sometimes it can seem like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, but without that help, the situation would be much worse.
By supporting Christian charities and other organizations to carry out their work in these countries, we not only can make a difference to those most in need, but we’re providing something more. We’re giving them hope – hope that, somewhere out there, somebody does care enough to make the effort to reach out financially, spiritually, emotionally and even physically. The quote by UNICEF that “being meek and weak in life makes these dying multitudes even more invisible in death” can be turned around. Giving those meek and weak multitudes a voice over here can make a real difference there.
Finance
Interest Rate Forecast – Is Inflation Right Around the Corner?
In March of 2009, I wrote an article predicting where mortgage rates were heading. The name of this article is “Mortgage Rate Predictions-What the Charts Are Telling Us.” At the time I wrote this article, interest rates were 6 to 6.5%. My article got a lot of very bad reviews because many readers thought I was off my rocker for predicting mortgage interest rates would hit 4%. Actually, there were many more predictions in this article which all came true. So, I’m proud of my article. Now, I will attempt to predict what will happen to interest rates in the future.
Looking at the interest rate charts, it is easy to see there is very little volatility. So, it is very unlikely an upward swing will bring about a downward swing that will break through the low interest rates we are now seeing. In other words, technically speaking, it would be difficult to see interest rates go significantly lower than they are in this interest rate cycle.
It Looks like Inflation is the Goal
Furthermore, from a fundamental aspect, it looks as if the Obama administration is doing everything they can to create inflation. Their refusal to let American oil companies drill for oil means there is little chance the price of crude oil will be falling. With any kind of growth in the economy, certainly, the price of oil will increase. This would be inflationary.
Also, since they have taken office, this administration has created a large amount of debt. The national deficit in the year 2007 was under $200 billion. In the year 2008 it ballooned to over $400 billion. Though this is a large deficit, there have been larger deficits in prior years. However, the projected deficit for the year of 2010 is $1.3 trillion!
Can We Survive a $1.3 trillion deficit?
Though this number is gaudy, it wouldn’t be all that bad if this deficit created massive growth. However, it has not. So, the Fed is trying to deflate the dollar as a means of deflating the deficit. In other words, they are printing more dollars and using these dollars to pay off our debts. This simply means the dollars we citizens have or will have, will be worth less than they are now. This means inflation. We can only hope it won’t turn into hyperinflation.
Even if it doesn’t, certainly it means interest rates will be going up very soon. How soon is anybody’s guess. However, since we are trying to pay off the deficit that is more than one 10th of our gross national product and we are trying to do so with inflated dollars, we could see interest rates go up substantially. Certainly, one would think 10% on a 30 year mortgage would not be out of the question within a year’s time. I very much hope I am way off with this prediction.
Finance
Fix it and Flip it – How I Lost Money on Real Estate
I’ve known a lot of people who have lost money when they sold their homes. In fact, I’m one of those people, and it’s happened to me more than once.
There are a number of factors can cause a financial loss when you sell your house, including the need to sell at the wrong time due to divorce or an impending foreclosure, or a downturn in the local real estate market. However, it’s also common to lose money simply by making too many expensive changes to the house before putting it on the market. This is how I lost money on real estate, before I wised up.
My most resounding failure in the fix it and flip it market was a house I bought in Spokane, Washington. Knowing what I know now, I would have restricted myself to replacing the carpets and the kitchen and bathroom fixtures, painting inside and out, and buying new appliances. I probably would have replaced the old-style windows, too, to make the place look nicer and appeal to the energy-conscious buyer. These fixes could have been done easily within the two years I needed to live there to avoid capital gains taxes.
Since I didn’t know what I know now, I made major renovations, which included moving the bathroom. I did most of the work myself, but the materials alone cost more than I could get back when the house was sold. With the exception of repairs done to the house to make it eligible for an FHA loan and watering the grass, I doubt that any of my major projects really helped me sell the house or increased its value.
If a house is actually sound, with no structural damage or insect problems, the biggest reason it will sell for less than its worth is usually cosmetic. This was certainly true of the house I bought in Spokane. Dirty carpeting, and a wall in the living room covered with mirror tiles, kept most buyers from going any further into the house. I could see past the cosmetic problems and see the home’s full potential – but my imagination went a bit too far.
The floor plan was odd, and slightly inconvenient, but leaving the bathroom where it was would have been far more rational, financially. Why didn’t I do that? Because my emotions and my nesting instincts took over, pushing aside all thought of future gain or loss.
Let’s face it – most people don’t buy their own homes with the intention of making a profit, although they certainly hope the house will be a good investment. In fact, the emotional stress caused by the process of buying a house and moving into it can be enough to completely erase any thought of moving again a few years later. However, I know several families who have made a very good living by buying underpriced homes, living in them and fixing them up, and then selling them when the IRS will allow them to do so without paying extra taxes. Clearly, these folks don’t make any changes to these houses without carefully considering the bottom line.
After my Spokane adventure, I decided to learn from my mistakes, and find out how to stop losing money on houses. I read books by authors who are experienced in fixing and flipping houses – and then read them again. When I saw that most remodeling projects almost never recoup their costs when the house is sold, I was a little shocked, because I had been guilty of almost every mistake on the list at one time or another. I know many people who have also made the same mistakes, even when they started those remodeling projects with the intention of increasing the value of their homes.
When I bought my next house, I kept that list very firmly in mind. For instance, my kitchen was badly in need of a major overhaul, (or so I believed), and it was far too small. I pored over the latest home decorating magazines, and ideas came flooding into my head. I thought about knocking out some walls, and I even tried to imagine adding on to the house to make the kitchen bigger. New cabinets would be needed, and new appliances…
In the end I painted the kitchen cabinets and replaced the sink with a new one I purchased at Ikea. I covered the chipped orange Formica counters with printed cotton fabric, and coated it with many layers of water-based Verathane that was intended to protect wood floors. The complete “remodel” cost less than $400, as opposed to the thousands of dollars that I would have spent if I followed through on my idle dreams of a “perfect” kitchen. Since the house sold at a very good price within two weeks of listing it, my buyer obviously didn’t mind that the kitchen didn’t meet my idea of perfect. Because I kept my costs down, I made a handy profit on the sale.
Would I have been able to sell the house for more money if the kitchen had been remodeled and expanded? Perhaps, but not enough to cover the cost of the remodel. Although the National Association of Realtors lists a kitchen remodel as one of the projects that will increase a house the most, they still advise that you should expect to get back only 80% of the costs. If your new kitchen is far fancier, bigger, and more expensive than any other kitchen in the neighborhood, the returns will be even less. A full kitchen remodel can cost thousands of dollars, so the 20% you don’t get back can be a big chunk of change.
Does this mean that you shouldn’t make changes to your home that would make you happy? Not at all, especially if you intend to live there for many years. But it does pay to sit down with your spouse or partner before you start making your remodeling plans, determine exactly how long you’ll be staying in the home, and then think about the full financial implications of the remodeling project. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a professional house flipper, it might pay to slow down a bit and find ways to improve the home without spending money you’ll never see again. As a bonus, your family might be able to avoid the stress and disruption of all that remodeling mess.
