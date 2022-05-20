News
After uproar, second draft of MN math standards shows 1% of learning benchmarks would address tribes, cultures
The latest draft of new math standards for Minnesota schools suggests the addition of material related to American Indian tribes and other cultures won’t have a major impact on what students are taught.
The initial draft, released in February by a committee writing the new math standards, yielded an overwhelmingly negative response from educators and the public at large for the way the committee integrated tribal references, as a 2007 state statute requires them to do.
In that first draft, five of the 20 proposed “anchor standards” included tribal references.
In the second draft, published this week, seven of the 11 anchor standards include the words “cultural perspectives” and/or “historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities.”
However, the second draft also includes a great deal of detail about the specific skills and knowledge students are expected to gain. And those details, called benchmarks, have little to say about tribes or other cultures.
Out of 535 benchmarks from kindergarten through high school, just six mention American Indian tribes:
- Kindergarteners would “classify and sort objects, including historical and contemporary objects from Dakota and Anishinaabe Tribal Nations and other communities.”
- First-graders would use data from tribal peoples and others to “make predictions using patterns from data visualizations.”
- Second-graders would “generate measurement data, including historical and present day ways of measuring from Dakota and Anishinaabe Tribal Nations and other communities, with whole unit lengths (using a variety of tools and the body) and display data on a line plot.”
- Third-graders would learn that when using data, including data from tribal nations, they should analyze “where it came from, who collected it, its purpose and what and whose perspective may be missing.”
- Fourth- and fifth-graders, similarly, would learn how to “select the appropriate variable to answer the statistical question, analyzing where the data came from, who collected it, its purpose and what and whose perspective may be missing.”
May Vang, a math coach and member of the standards-writing committee, said during a March committee meeting that people who read the first draft got the impression that half the curriculum would cover “historical contributions or Native American math.” She predicted that once the benchmarks were published, it would be clear that’s not the case.
To read the drafts and provide public comment through June 13, visit the Minnesota Department of Education’s website.
A third and final draft is due in August for the education commissioner’s approval. Schools likely will implement the new standards by fall 2027.
News
Nick Vespi brought his football with him from Norfolk to Baltimore. So an Orioles fan bought the Tides a new ball.
Even though the whole team enjoyed throwing it during warmups, the football belonged to left-hander Nick Vespi. It was a good one, too, old and faded yet reliable, the leather still sticky despite all the use it got at Triple-A Norfolk.
But when Vespi received a call-up to the Orioles on Tuesday, the football followed him to Baltimore. Now it’s thrown around at Camden Yards instead of Harbor Park, and Vespi guessed Tides right-hander Grayson Rodriguez would buy another football for the pitchers to warm up with.
The problem: That football would likely follow Rodriguez, the game’s top pitching prospect, to Baltimore at some point this summer, too. And when that happened, the Tides would be without a ball again, starting the cycle all over. So Ryan Blake, an Orioles fan who runs the Twitter account @OriolesFanProbz, found a solution.
He bought the Norfolk team their own football. That way, no matter who receives a promotion, there will always be a football for the Tides.
“I know pitchers especially sometimes like to work on their arm strength by throwing a football around the outfield,” Blake said. “Minor leaguers get moved around often and if the players are the ones providing the footballs, eventually they’ll move on like Vespi did and take the ball with them.
“I figured it would be nice to give them a football that can stay in the clubhouse through transactions. Plus, I like to think I’m a solid voice for Orioles Twitter, so I thought it would be nice coming from me on behalf of all the fans who are excited about the future of the team.”
Blake added a personalized note to the football itself, writing that it was sent “with love from @OriolesFanProbz and all of O’s Twitter.” Inside the box — which he shipped Thursday — Blake added another note.
“Heard Vespi took the team football with him to the bigs,” Blake wrote. “Hopefully this one you guys can hang onto as the roster keeps changing. On behalf of Orioles Twitter, we’re rooting for all of you. Keep balling. See you at The Yard!”
Initially, when Rodriguez figured he’d be the one to buy the new football, he tweeted at the Ravens asking for a “small favor.” The favor wound up coming from Blake in the form of a new football in the mail and a vote of confidence on behalf of Orioles Twitter.
News
What New Movies Are About To Release In MCU Phase Four?
Do you want to know everything about the MCU Phase 4 project? You’ve arrived at the correct location. Marvel Studios has a lot of movies on the line.
We’re not only talking about Marvel’s 2022 slate here. You’ll additionally discover the most recent reports and rumors about MCU Phase 4 movies that have just wrapped or are presently in process. You’ll also discover the most recent news and speculations about MCU Phase 4 movies that have recently wrapped or presently are in production. We tried to cover everything to keep you updated.
Thor: Love And Thunder- July 8, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder would be a mini-Avengers film because it includes Guardians of the Galaxy and others.
the movie is inspired by Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic book, in which Foster gains Thor-like skills. We also learned that Christian Bale would play Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe would play Zeus.
The first teaser was released, revealing the first glimpse at Portman’s Mighty Thor and other tantalizing snatches of video. The god of thunder appears to be suffering a mid-life problem before being enticed into some other cosmic journey when Gorr arrives.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- November 11, 2022
The MCU storey of Black Panther might proceed without the famous Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020. Because Marvel elected not to replace T’Challa in honour of Boseman, the script changed multiple times.
All of the characters from the previous release are back, including Lupita Nyongo’s Nakia, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross, and others. Michaela Coel is featured in an unspecified role.
The internet believes that various actors would wear the Black Panther outfit in the sequel. Finally, Namor will make his live-action debut as Tenoch Huerta, the movie’s protagonist. Production on the movie has concluded, and the first shots were unveiled at CinemaCon 2022.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania- February 17, 2023
For a shockingly long period, the Ant-Man And The Wasp series’ destiny remained a secret. This series is planned to be the first Marvel Studios movie of the year in February 2023, and production is already underway. Peyton Reed would return as director, with Rick and Morty and Jeff Loveness. The protagonists would be Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer joining them. Considering his outstanding performance in the MCU, Jonathan Majors has been cast as the evil Kang The Conquerer, with Kathryn Newton playing Cassie Lang.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3– May 5, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is among the films that will be released next year, and it will conclude the series that James Gunn has directed since 2014.
Dave Bautista will not reprise his role as Drax after Guardians 3, and Gunn has hinted at some major character mortalities in the movie sequel. Will Poulter has been hired as Adam Warlock, whose entrance was hinted at in the post-credits sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy 2. It is expected that production has concluded. According to some circulated on-set photos, the cast would be dressed in more comic book-inspired outfits in this film.
The Marvels– July 28, 2023
Considering that Captain Marvel became Marvel Studios’ inaugural billion-dollar smash in 2019. Captain Marvel 2 has already been rumoured as a potential work for the series, but unlike Black Panther 2, it does not seem like the studio is in a rush. Although it wouldn’t have shocked people to watch Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers reprise her role as the centrepiece of one of the first Phase 4 films. We’ll have to hang tight till 2023 for the protagonist to reappear in her next short vacation, which seems more like a group scenario. Although story specifics are not defined, it has been known that Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani would appear.
Fantastic Four
A Fantastic Four MCU movie is in the works, although nothing is known about it. Jon Watts was supposed to oversee filming. However, the director has left the project. Bryce Dallas Howard is reportedly in discussions to take over as director.
According to the internet, Marvel has initiated the casting process. One of those parts appears to have been cast, According to Charles Murphy, the movie would begin production in 2023.
The post What New Movies Are About To Release In MCU Phase Four? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Human skull about 8,000 years old is found in Minnesota River
Two kayakers were enjoying the last glimmers of summer on the Minnesota River last September when they spotted an odd brown chunk along the bank. They paddled toward it and looked closer. It appeared to be a bone, so they called the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.
When Sheriff Scott Hable was told of the kayakers’ discovery near the city of Sacred Heart, about 110 miles west of Minneapolis, his mind raced to the first possible explanation: Maybe it was the remains of a missing person from a nearby county?
“I don’t think anybody was anticipating the news to come,” Hable said.
The sheriff’s office sent the bone to a medical examiner and then to a forensic anthropologist with the FBI, who was not able to pinpoint an identity but did make a startling discovery Tuesday through carbon dating. The bone was part of a skull and most likely was from a young man who lived as many as 8,000 years ago, between 5500 and 6000 B.C., Hable said, citing the anthropologist’s findings.
“We have this sort of bizarre report that it’s ancient,” Hable said by phone Wednesday.
The young man had likely traversed parts of what is Minnesota during the Archaic period in North America, Hable said, when people ate primarily nuts and seeds before the time of subsistence farming, according to a report by the Archaeology Laboratory at Augustana University, in South Dakota.
Kathleen Blue, a professor of anthropology at Minnesota State University, said Wednesday that the young man would have likely eaten a diet of plants, deer, fish, turtles and freshwater mussels in a small area, rather than following mammals and bison as they migrate for miles.
“There’s probably not that many people at that time wandering around Minnesota 8,000 years ago, because, like I said, the glaciers have only retreated a few thousands years before that,” Blue said. “That period, we don’t know much about it.”
Minnesota has three other remains from that time period that have been studied, she said, adding that it is rare for Native American tribes in the state to allow the bones of their ancestors to be examined for archaeological purposes.
The FBI anthropologist had examined a depression on the skull and determined that the man had sustained a severe head wound, which Hable said was evidence of “blunt force trauma.” It’s unclear if that is how the young man died.
Blue noted that the edges of the wound appear smooth and rounded on the skull in pictures, indicating that it had healed and not been his cause of death.
“It would have been something he actually survived,” Blue said. “Bone has an amazing ability to try to sort of fix itself after there’s been a traumatic injury.”
She said the skull might have drifted in the river for thousands of years or been placed in a burial site close to the water and carried away over time.
On Wednesday, when the Renville County Sheriff’s Office posted a news release about the skull and pictures of it, Hable said, his office was contacted by various Native American groups in the state, including the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council. They informed the sheriff’s office that publishing photos of the skull was “very offensive to the Native American culture,” he said.
“Because there’s a chance that the bones belong to somebody with Native American heritage, we’re just going to honor their request,” Hable said, adding that the post was taken down Wednesday afternoon.
Dylan Goetsch, a cultural resources specialist with the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, said in a statement Thursday that the sheriff’s office “showed a complete lack of cultural sensitivity by their failure to reference the individual as being Native American, their treatment of the individual as a piece of history and their lack of tribal consultation.”
He added that the council had not been made aware of the discovery until seeing the Facebook post.
“Seeing Native American ancestors being displayed and treated as a piece of history is traumatic for many Native Americans as, for centuries, Native American burials were looted, vandalized and destroyed,” Goetsch said.
Blue said the skull was definitely from an ancestor of one of the tribes in the area today.
“The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and other ones are very protective of any remains,” she said. “Usually there would not be any sort of invasive analysis and photos are not allowed.”
The Private Cemeteries Act in Minnesota states that it is a felony “to willfully disturb a burial ground.” If the sheriff had not sent the skull to the medical examiner’s office — believing that it may have been from a recent murder victim — the skull most likely would never have been analyzed by an anthropologist, Blue said.
The skull is expected to be returned to Native American tribes in the state, Hable said.
Environmental circumstances played a role in the skull’s discovery. A severe drought overtook the state last year, with above-normal temperatures depleting rivers and exposing banks that are typically awash, according to a report from Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources.
“In some parts of the state, the drought was as serious as anything experienced in over 40 years,” the report said, “though for most of the state it was the worst drought in 10 to 30 years.”
Global warming increases the likelihood of drought. Climate change can also affect precipitation patterns around the world, making dry areas drier.
Hable said that parts of the Minnesota River “were exposed that hadn’t been before” because of the drought.
“Of course, in a kayak, they’re right there, and they happened to spot it,” he said of the people who found the skull. The sheriff’s office did not release their names.(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)Similarly, a drought made worse by climate change in the Southwest had dropped the water levels in Nevada’s Lake Mead, exposing a metal barrel this month that contained the remains of a person killed about four decades ago, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officials there had said that the water level drop could result in other bodies being found at the lake.
But Hable said he didn’t expect more skulls, let alone one from a different millennium, to be unearthed in his area anytime soon.
“This,” he said, “is extremely rare.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
