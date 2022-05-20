News
Al Horford, Marcus Smart return for Celtics; Boston’s Derrick White out for Game 2 vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics found themselves with NBA playoff math working in their favor Thursday.
Although guard Derrick White left the team for the birth of his child, the Celtics got guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford back in their mix for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
Smart had missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday due to a mid-foot sprain. He suffered that injury in Sunday’s Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the deciding game of that conference semifinal.
Horford, who had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols hours before Tuesday’s series opener, cleared protocols midafternoon, after earlier in the day being upgraded to questionable on the league’s injury report.
White, who had started Tuesday in place of Smart, is expected back for Saturday night’s Game 3 of the best-of-seven series at TD Garden.
“It came sooner than expected,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of White’s plans, “but we support our guys always in that situation.”
The Celtics acquired White at midseason from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for former Heat guard Josh Richardson.
With Horford, it was a waiting game from the outset.
“He was not feeling ill,” Udoka said Thursday of Horford. “He’s feeling fine. He’s OK. It’s something that was unexpected.”
Udoka declined to identify why Horford entered testing.
“He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests,” he said pregame. “I’m not a doctor, but he had to pass a certain amount of tests.
“Happy to have him back, Marcus as well.”
Udoka said Horford and Smart both were a “full go.”
Udoka had been away from the team on Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. He said Thursday he is “good now.”
Of Smart’s participation in Boston’s morning shootaround, Celtics forward Grant Williams said, “He looked good. Smart’s competitive as heck, so I always expect him, no matter if he’s hurt or injured, he’ll try to make an attempt.”
For the Heat, the injury report remained copacetic, with point guard Kyle Lowry in his second week of being sidelined by a hamstring strain.
The Heat had Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) listed as questionable earlier in the day, with both cleared to play two hours before Thursday night’s tip-off.
As for the raised level of competition, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he embraced the return of Smart and Horford.
“This is a team that we are preparing for for Game 1,” he said. “And you know, it’s good. You don’t want anybody out due to testing or an injury. We don’t want to duck any kind of competition.”
Spoelstra also said he appreciated such late notifications of player availability, not considering any of it gamesmanship.
“Not in the last two and a half years in my mind,” Spoelstra said of the pandemic. “Because we’ve been in this situation, too, all year long, where I literally have no idea on my side who is playing due to protocols and testing and all of these things. This has been so uncommon. I think you just throw all that all out.
“It’s not gamesmanship. I get it. I don’t take anything from it, certainly not because I’ve been on the other side. One of my games this year when we had everybody, started to have everybody go out due to protocols, I didn’t even turn my card in on time because I didn’t know who was going to be available.”
News
Aaron Boone doesn’t think Anthony Rizzo deserved ejection for arguing balls and strikes
BALTIMORE—Anthony Rizzo got ejected for the first time this season on Thursday. The Yankees first baseman said he was tossed by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the top of the eighth inning of the Yankees 9-6 loss to the Orioles for shouting “the same pitch, same pitch,” from the dugout after he had been rung up on two pitches he felt were low. He shouted out after he felt Gonzalez called a pitch in the same location as a ball to Giancarlo Stanton.
“Obviously the replays showed it was clear. The next pitch to G from the dugout, first pitch was pretty much the same pitch, even looking at and all of a sudden, that pitch of the ball I said ‘same pitch, the same pitch’,” Rizzo said.
Gonzalez tossed Rizzo from the dugout. He felt that Gonzalez was being overly sensitive because they were looking at iPads in the dugout, which do not have live feeds, but players have used to critique umpires calls.
“We know that right now with iPads in the dugout that there’s a lot of sensitivity and (manager Aaron Boone) asked, Is it because of the iPad? We get the answer ‘yes.’ And they’ve just changed the whole iPad thing to where you don’t get your actual live feed until the next inning,” Rizzo said. “So if that’s a warranted objection then you better keep your mouth shut and asleep because we should be getting ejected.”
Boone felt it was too harsh a penalty, obviously.
“Balls and strikes,” Boone said to simplify the argument. “I thought it was a little bit of a quick hook and Anthony wasn’t overly …..it didn’t rise to that level for me.” Rizzo said he doesn’t believe he swore at Gonzalez, a veteran of 13 seasons in the big leagues.
And he understands it was a very costly ejection. Rizzo’s spot in the lineup came back up in the ninth—Joey Gallo drew a walk. In the bottom of the inning, Boone had to move his defense around. In the ninth, after the Yankees tied it and he had used Josh Donaldson as a pinch hitter and kept him in as a third baseman, he moved DJ LeMahieu from third to first. On Austin Hays’ tough chopper, Donaldson made a throw that got past LeMahieu. It’s a play Rizzo felt he would have made.
“The frustrating part is my spot comes back up was a play defensively that I think clearly make and because I said it’s the same pitch, I got ejected,” Rizzo said. “That’s where I get really frustrated.”
ARM ISSUES
The Yankees prided themselves on their pitching depth coming into this season and now it may get tested early. Not only did big league reliever Chad Green leave Thursday’s game with the dreaded forearm discomfort, but top pitching prospect Luis Gil left a minor league game Wednesday night with an apparent elbow injury.
Gil was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. The right-hander pulled himself from his start with Triple-A Scranton in the fifth inning Wednesday night. The Times Tribune of Scranton reported that it is an elbow issue.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he had not gotten much information on the injury.
“I know he left the game and I know he’s scheduled to see the doctor tomorrow,” Boone said before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Boone also said that he believes this is a new injury for Gil, who does not have a history of elbow issues.
Both Gil and Green are scheduled to see team doctors on Friday.
Gil made a spot start for the big league club last Thursday in Chicago allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six. He made the start because the Yankees had back-to-back rainouts to start a stretch of 23 games in 22 days and they needed an extra starter. He likely would be called on to make a few more if he is healthy.
Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
LOCASTRO UPDATE
Outfielder Tim Locastro, who is on the injured list with a strained lat muscle, is working out back in New York, but there is no timeline for his return.
“I would say it’s going well, his rehab’s going well, he is swinging off the tee and flips and everything, Boone said. “So we’ll have a better idea when we’ll get back but again, for the injury that he had, he was doing pretty well, symptom wise, surprisingly, and that’s continued to go that way. So I know he’s doing pretty well and continues to make progress, but as far as when yet I’m not quite sure, but I know he’s hitting.”
Locastro appeared in 15 games before getting hurt, mostly as a pinch runner. In 13 plate appearances he was slashing .231/.333/.462 with a home run and two RBI. He had four stolen bases.
News
CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.
The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise.
“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.
“We know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected,” she said.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s kid-sized booster, to be offered at least five months after the youngsters’ last shot.
The CDC takes the next step of recommending who actually needs vaccinations. Its advisers debated if all otherwise healthy 5- to 11-year-olds need an extra dose, especially since so many children were infected during the huge winter surge of the omicron variant.
But the U.S. now is averaging 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since February. And ultimately, the CDC’s advisers pointed to growing evidence from older kids and adults that two primary vaccinations plus a booster are providing the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants.
“This always perhaps should have been a three-dose vaccine,” said Dr. Grace Lee of Stanford University, who chairs the CDC’s advisory panel.
The booster question isn’t the hottest vaccine topic: Parents still are anxiously awaiting a chance to vaccinate kids under 5 — the only group not yet eligible in the U.S.
Dr. Doran Fink of the Food and Drug Administration said the agency is working “as rapidly as we can” to evaluate an application from vaccine maker Moderna, and is awaiting final data on the littlest kids from rival Pfizer. The FDA’s own advisers are expected to publicly debate data from one or both companies next month.
For the 5- to 11-year-olds, it’s not clear how much booster demand there will be. Only about 30% of that age group have had the initial two Pfizer doses since vaccinations opened to them in November.
CDC adviser Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University said health authorities must put more effort into getting youngsters their initial shots.
“That needs to be a priority,” she said.
Thursday’s decision also means that 5- to 11-year-olds with severely weakened immune systems, who are supposed to get three initial shots, would be eligible for a fourth dose.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech currently make the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of any age in the U.S. Those ages 5 to 11 receive a dose that’s one-third the amount given to everyone 12 and older.
In a small study, Pfizer found a booster revved up those kids’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies — including those able to fight the super-contagious omicron variant — the same kind of jump adults get from an extra shot.
Vaccines may not always prevent milder infections, and the omicron variant proved especially able to slip past their defenses. But CDC cited data during the omicron surge that showed unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds had twice the rate of hospitalization as youngsters who got their first two doses.
Health authorities say for all ages, the vaccines are still offering strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, especially after a third dose.
Some especially high-risk people, including those 50 and older, have been offered the choice of a second booster, or fourth shot. And still to be decided is whether everyone will need additional shots in the fall, possibly reformulated to offer better protection against newer coronavirus variants.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Pete Alonso hits walk-off moon shot in extras
On an objectively sad day for the Mets, the team soldiered on for yet another win, beating St. Louis 7-6. Pete Alonso picked up closer Edwin Diaz, who blew a save in the ninth inning, by massacring the ball for a walk-off homer in the tenth. It was surely an incredibly cathartic moment for Alonso and all of the Mets’ diehards in attendance, whose collective roar both celebrated the win and let some of the anguish out in unison.
“To be able to walk it off is obviously electric,” Alonso said. “That gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Earlier in the game, the Amazin’s learned Max Scherzer will miss six to eight weeks with an oblique strain. No matter, they still overcame the deflating news and Diaz’s debacle to beat a very good Cardinals team. That’s been the theme of the Mets’ season thus far. Even if it’s a rote sports cliche, the “everybody contributes” mentality is something that their manager preaches incessantly, knowing that it’s one of the most important qualities in a sport where hardships are inevitable.
“Guys are kind of wired that way,” Showalter said of his veteran-laden team. “When you’ve been through it so many times, whether it’s the coaching staff or everybody, it’s kind of a chance to shine rather than a chance to pull the dirt around you. It’s what you’re supposed to be good at.”
A single, a stolen base, a walk and another single did Diaz and the Mets in during the top of the ninth inning. Paul Goldschmidt’s weakly-hit grounder that tied the game with two outs carried an expected batting average of .190, according to Baseball-Savant. The ball left the bat at 61.9 miles per hour and traveled just 79 feet, but it moved so slowly and took third baseman Eduardo Escobar far enough to his left that he didn’t have a play.
By coming back to take it in the tenth, the Mets clinched the series, immediately bouncing back from their first series loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.
Before the game, Showalter spoke about a manager’s need to dwell in the hypothetical, coming up with solutions for problems that don’t exist yet but could in the future.
He could not have foreseen Starling Marte going on the bereavement list earlier this week, causing an unexpected lineup shuffle. But on Thursday, with Marte still out, Mark Canha moved from his normal post in left field to cover Marte in right. Jeff McNeil shifted to left field, and Luis Guillorme played McNeil’s usual second base.
All Guillorme did was go 2-for-4 with a rally-igniting double and run scored in the pivotal fifth inning.
Another member of the Mets’ strikingly productive reserve group, catcher Tomas Nido, has been thrust into a greater role following James McCann’s hand surgery. Nido followed Guillorme’s double in the fifth with a divine sacrifice bunt, moving Guillorme into position to score on Brandon Nimmo’s ensuing RBI groundout that tied the game. McNeil dropped a two-run single later in the inning that landed just millimeters away from diving St. Louis center fielder Harrison Bader, giving the Mets a lead they would later relinquish.
McNeil’s defense in an unnatural position was also part of the reason for the Mets’ win. Trouble arose in the top of the sixth, the Mets up 5-3, Goldschmidt at the plate with Cardinals on the corners. Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt had just exited for Drew Smith, whose only previous meeting with Goldschmidt ended with the All-Star first baseman taking him deep. Goldschmidt just missed a second one, sending a skyward ball into foul territory deep down the left field line.
McNeil made an aptly squirrel-like jump into the wall to make the catch. While a run scored, McNeil was able to turn one out into two by firing to second base and getting Brendan Donovan, who had tagged up from first.
“He’s the Flying Squirrel for a reason,” Alonso said of McNeil, who has the locker right next to him in the Mets’ clubhouse.
In the eighth inning, McNeil did it again, this time with a sliding catch on a rapidly dropping fly ball from Dylan Carlson. If Carlson’s ball had fallen for a hit and gotten past McNeil’s slide, Juan Yepez probably would have gone first to third. Instead, with two outs and Yepez still on first, Albert Pujols’ 369-foot flyout ended the inning, rather than potentially being a game-tying sacrifice fly. Both Showalter and McNeil praised Long Beach State, where McNeil got plenty of outfield reps in his college days, for making him the versatile defensive weapon he is today. McNeil succinctly explained his approach to playing the outfield.
“If they hit the ball in the air, go catch it.”
The Flying Squirrel’s three RBI also set a season-high and helped support another solid outing by Bassitt. The Mets’ offseason trade for Bassitt looms even larger now as Scherzer joins Jacob deGrom on the injured list. On Thursday, Bassitt completed six innings for the sixth time in his eight starts. The unorthodox right-hander, whose velocity ranged from 68 miles per hour to 94, allowed four earned runs in his 6.1 innings of work.
The Mets’ support of Bassitt started early, as they scored in the first inning for the eighth time in their last nine games. Alonso continued making a compelling case to start his first All-Star Game by yet again beating the shift for an opposite-field RBI single. That was bookended by his herculean homer to win the game.
All of the Mets’ tallies were confined to the first, fifth and tenth innings, but like their bench guys and minor league call-ups that have helped the team start 26-14, it was enough to get the job done.
