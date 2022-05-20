Alternative Medicine Has a Technical Value

I began to study and practice Reiki several years ago, the reaction at that time I might say was “interesting” as to stay on a positive note. During the following years, and as my study and knowledge progressed, the benefits to myself and close family became very noticeable. Needless to say I am indeed pleased with the progress it has made in regard to the acceptance and understanding of this beautiful and powerful healing modality….

Reiki which is an ancient form of healing art was rediscovered by Dr. Mikao Usui, a Japanese monk in1920. Dr. Usui was an eminent scholar who did an endless research in the field of psychology, medicine, spirituality and religion.

Story goes like this- Dr. Usui had been to the top of Mt. Kurama in Japan in the year 1922 on a three-week trip. While meditating at Mt. Kurama, he had a vision on the 21st day where he was adjudged as a healer himself in an ancient healing system. On his way back to his home, he could realize he was in a position to heal injuries of people including his own with amazing perfection and speed.

Thereafter, he began a clinic in Tokyo and treated many patients. He also trained many people to be Reiki practitioners. After the devastating earthquake in Kanto in the year 1923, Reiki as a form of healing art had proved its worth. For his healing service Dr. Usui was awarded by the Japanese government. During 1930s a Hawaiian woman of Japanese origin named Hawayo Takata developed Reiki in the United States. Takata herself gained great benefit for her health problems on account of Reiki application.

After her personal healing experience, she began to learn, practice and then teach Reiki in Hawaii. She imparted Reiki for several years until her death in 1980. Thereafter, Reiki spread to various other countries where Reiki clinics and Reiki Masters played their part to provide healing touch for various ailments through this ancient system. Eventually, Reiki has gained acceptance, recognition and prominence being an ancient form of healing technique. Though the Reiki treatments offered these days are bit different from the ancient ones, yet they are basically they belong to the same form of healing energy of Reiki.

Reiki adopts the technique of energy healing for stress relaxation and reduction. Despite advancement of medical sciences, Reiki is being increasingly used as a complementary therapy to resolve various health problems. In Reiki everything is a miracle because in this form of treatment holistic, intangible, invisible delicate form of energy is at work. Reiki employs the energy to promote harmony in living things that facilitates the healing of the mind, body and spirit. In short Reiki heals at the physical, emotional, and spiritual level of an individual.

With increased level of awareness amongst masses, people started expecting providers of health care provide benefits through different natural healing processes including Reiki. Keeping in view the demands of the patients needing natural health care benefits, the popularity of Reiki has been growing day by day with its increased application of Reiki in various clinics and hospitals. Initial Reiki training programs are now being imparted in Hospitals. These classes facilitate in preparing the physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to use this natural healing technique while interacting with patients.

Several hospitals, Clinics, medical institutions have been researching on the effectiveness of Reiki Healing. There are over one hundred facilities in the U.S. that use Reiki and or other complementary/alternative modalities (CAM) plus several hundred more worldwide. Additionally, research is being conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health at a growing number of well-respected facilities. There currently Reiki programs at Sharp Memorial Hospital – San Diego, St. Joseph Medical Center – Stockton and Hearst Cancer Resource Center – San Luis Obispo to name a very few.

Reiki techniques provide healing through energy, reduces the stress during a diagnostic procedure, controls emotional reaction to a shocking diagnosis, relaxes the body and mind and improves the quality of sleep and calms down helpless parents of children who are seriously ill. As per the Reiki, life energy enters into the Chakra where its requirements for healing energy are the most. Babies and children often get effective result as they don’t have any mental block in receiving energy through Reiki. For example, a crying baby gets quick comfort when he is touched or picked up. Similarly, while dealing with elderly people in the hospitals, unlike touching babies for healing, Reiki uses two fold benefits one is providing energy and relaxation and the other one is emotional nourishment.

The results coming through such studies are encouraging and the same has tremendously increased the faith and reliability of the masses on Reiki as an alternative form of treatment. You need to remember the fact that the life force is based on the energy and Reiki philosophy is based on energy and energy only. Reiki has passed through a long journey providing health and healing to its practitioners and beneficiaries equally well. Reiki is becoming more widely accepted in the current systems of Natural medicines including Allopathic, Homoeopathic and Acupuncture. We should take careful note that the use of Reiki is vital as a supplementary if not complementary form of treatments and its popular use will ensure that Reiki unfurl its importance, acceptance and prominence as a totally legitimate form of natural healing therapy.

Peace! Roger