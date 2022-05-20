Finance
Alternative Medicine Has a Technical Value
Medicine was always located in drugs or in surgery. It was supported by a parallel system that was independent and complementary known as Alternative Medicine. However the two, till recently, were not destined to meet.
Medicine emerged from a system of clinical testing, of surveys, scans, medical records, experiments and data. These passed through rigorous tests of approval before licensed boards. The system bragged rights of methodology, license, discipline and efficacy. Alternative medicine, was located in systems of natural wellness, based on drug less, non-invasive technique. The mastery and skill of practise emerged from classical ancient texts, or new scientific discoveries with manual handling. Popular traditions of Acupuncture, Shiatsu, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Aromatherapy, homeopathy fell under this broad umbrella category of ancient practise and tradition.
Alternative medicine came under technical license and statute with World Health Organization that demystified the ancient systems and folklore. The standardization of acupuncture points in acupuncture practise amongst all countries, boards, colleges and practitioners became clear and uniform in technical description. There were energetic secret practises involved supplemented by martial healing arts as chi gong, tai-chi, ki aikido and others, which were not listed. The fact that the healing arts was essentially energetic, meant that acquired practitioner skills was relative to the development and cultivation of an energetic internal space.
World Health Organization addressed issues of nomenclature and technical description in some preferred ancient therapies based on scriptures. Indian Head Massage is an example of a popular science based on classification of marma points and ayurvedic massage techniques,arranged to an international qualification for practise. This science is well described by National Occupational Standards competency technical listings for applied use. Some other new systems have emerged based on public demand that are complementary practises to medicine. These include popular manual therapies as sports massage, lymphatic drainage massage, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, neuromuscular therapy, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, structural integration, amongst many more. Formalization of these sciences have taken place in clinical, and scientific practise. Competent Assessor and Regulatory boards across nations have sanctioned some of these disciplines as pure or integrated alternative medicine, and managed the industry to manifest in a parallel yet complementary field.
The formalization of Alternative medicine grew in significance as modern modalities and technologies were rooted in ancient systems. Light therapies and low level laser became an option for acupuncture where needles were not suitable. Full body bio-feedback machines as Medilab’s Beautytech, have been based on galvanic induction and acupoint bio modulation through acupuncture meridians and lymphatic pathways.
Innovation in alternative medicine, is based on the formal understanding of natural process that has benefited humans greatly for many centuries.
Low level laser was able to shift the acupuncture phenomenon to the next level with the discovery of the genetic potential of blood acupuncture with blood laser irradiation through the vein. Adjunct treatments with chlorophyll and light sensitizers supports the reversal of tissue death as in the case of malignancy. The advantage of modern scientific discovery in alternative medicine is that treatment protocols have complete controls and outcomes, and the mystical human energetic practise is apart from the therapy.
The UK Crown encouraged medical practitioners, to embrace the alternative medicine industry and to approve its practises for better wellness support. This was resisted at first, and suspicion continued between the two streams. However, medical practitioners have themselves absorbed medical acupuncture in their practise through sanctioned seminars of late, and grown in awareness of the therapeutic value of standardized systems.
As the Industry vectors grow in the ecosystems, sciences and preferences seem to merge. The disparities are less and disciplines meet with consensus. Prospects ahead seem promising and recovery is well in hand.
Finance
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
M.B.B.S. Course:
The M.B.B.S. stands for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the name suggests two different degrees, but, it actually is a single degree. It is an undergraduate medical course which deals with surgery and medicine. The M.B.B.S. Course is presently for a duration of 5.5 years, which includes 4.5 years of curriculum while 1 year of compulsory training. The academic duration of 4.5 years includes total 9 semesters each of 6 months. The students learn about the human body in-depth during the academic study while they do practical experiment with a dead body in their training period.
Eligibility Criteria for the M.B.B.S. Course:
The overall eligibility criteria for M.B.B.S. Course do not remain same but vary according to the country, university, college, etc. But, the basic criteria remain static for all the candidates, like they must be passed with good marks in subjects like biology, physics and chemistry in 10+2 grade.
The Candidates need to appear for the pre-medical entrance exams in order to get an entry in the medical university or school.
The age limit matters a lot in order to sit for the medical entrance tests. It may also vary from one country to another. Generally, the lower age limit of the candidate must at least 17 years old on or before 31 December in the year of admission while the upper age limit of the candidate must 25 years.
Subjects included in the M.B.B.S. Course:
In the medical field, there are a large number of medical subjects which one has to study during their academic periods. The medical subjects include Anatomy, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Clinical Skills, Complementary Healthcare, Critical Care, Dermatology, Ethics, Emergency Epidemiology, Evidence Based Practice, General Practice, Genetics, Histology, Immunology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Medicine Internal, Mental Health, Mental Health Nursing, Microbiology, Surgery, etc. All these subjects play a vital role in their professional career of a medical student because they should have good knowledge about them. All such subjects act as the backbone of their professional field.
Employment Areas of the M.B.B.S. Course:
In today’s time, the new generation students always run after the most interesting and best courses which provide multiple job opportunities. The M.B.B.S. course is very much in demand due to multiple benefits. The students become eligible to grasp different kinds of high-paying job opportunities all over the world after successful completion of the courses. The various employment areas of M.B.B.S. Course include, Biomedical Companies, Health Centers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Medical Colleges / Universities, Health Charities, Nursing Homes, Polyclinics, Private Practice, Research Centers, etc.
M.B.B.S. Job Types:
The M.B.B.S. Course offers vast careers and employments to all the ambitious medical students. The students have a large number of options after completion of the M.B.B.S Course, which includes Anesthesiologist, Bacteriologist, Gynaecologist, Hospital Administrator, Cardiologist, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Dermatologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Entomologist, Medical Admitting Officer, Neurologist, Nutritionist, Physician, Physiologist, Psychiatrist, etc.
Lastly, I want to say that there are many reputed, accredited and top undergraduate medical schools across the world. These medical schools offer M.B.B.S. Course to all eligible and deserving students. In fact, students can begin the journey of their successful professional life from such universities.
Finance
Reiki Healing – An Introduction
I began to study and practice Reiki several years ago, the reaction at that time I might say was “interesting” as to stay on a positive note. During the following years, and as my study and knowledge progressed, the benefits to myself and close family became very noticeable. Needless to say I am indeed pleased with the progress it has made in regard to the acceptance and understanding of this beautiful and powerful healing modality….
Reiki which is an ancient form of healing art was rediscovered by Dr. Mikao Usui, a Japanese monk in1920. Dr. Usui was an eminent scholar who did an endless research in the field of psychology, medicine, spirituality and religion.
Story goes like this- Dr. Usui had been to the top of Mt. Kurama in Japan in the year 1922 on a three-week trip. While meditating at Mt. Kurama, he had a vision on the 21st day where he was adjudged as a healer himself in an ancient healing system. On his way back to his home, he could realize he was in a position to heal injuries of people including his own with amazing perfection and speed.
Thereafter, he began a clinic in Tokyo and treated many patients. He also trained many people to be Reiki practitioners. After the devastating earthquake in Kanto in the year 1923, Reiki as a form of healing art had proved its worth. For his healing service Dr. Usui was awarded by the Japanese government. During 1930s a Hawaiian woman of Japanese origin named Hawayo Takata developed Reiki in the United States. Takata herself gained great benefit for her health problems on account of Reiki application.
After her personal healing experience, she began to learn, practice and then teach Reiki in Hawaii. She imparted Reiki for several years until her death in 1980. Thereafter, Reiki spread to various other countries where Reiki clinics and Reiki Masters played their part to provide healing touch for various ailments through this ancient system. Eventually, Reiki has gained acceptance, recognition and prominence being an ancient form of healing technique. Though the Reiki treatments offered these days are bit different from the ancient ones, yet they are basically they belong to the same form of healing energy of Reiki.
Reiki adopts the technique of energy healing for stress relaxation and reduction. Despite advancement of medical sciences, Reiki is being increasingly used as a complementary therapy to resolve various health problems. In Reiki everything is a miracle because in this form of treatment holistic, intangible, invisible delicate form of energy is at work. Reiki employs the energy to promote harmony in living things that facilitates the healing of the mind, body and spirit. In short Reiki heals at the physical, emotional, and spiritual level of an individual.
With increased level of awareness amongst masses, people started expecting providers of health care provide benefits through different natural healing processes including Reiki. Keeping in view the demands of the patients needing natural health care benefits, the popularity of Reiki has been growing day by day with its increased application of Reiki in various clinics and hospitals. Initial Reiki training programs are now being imparted in Hospitals. These classes facilitate in preparing the physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to use this natural healing technique while interacting with patients.
Several hospitals, Clinics, medical institutions have been researching on the effectiveness of Reiki Healing. There are over one hundred facilities in the U.S. that use Reiki and or other complementary/alternative modalities (CAM) plus several hundred more worldwide. Additionally, research is being conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health at a growing number of well-respected facilities. There currently Reiki programs at Sharp Memorial Hospital – San Diego, St. Joseph Medical Center – Stockton and Hearst Cancer Resource Center – San Luis Obispo to name a very few.
Reiki techniques provide healing through energy, reduces the stress during a diagnostic procedure, controls emotional reaction to a shocking diagnosis, relaxes the body and mind and improves the quality of sleep and calms down helpless parents of children who are seriously ill. As per the Reiki, life energy enters into the Chakra where its requirements for healing energy are the most. Babies and children often get effective result as they don’t have any mental block in receiving energy through Reiki. For example, a crying baby gets quick comfort when he is touched or picked up. Similarly, while dealing with elderly people in the hospitals, unlike touching babies for healing, Reiki uses two fold benefits one is providing energy and relaxation and the other one is emotional nourishment.
The results coming through such studies are encouraging and the same has tremendously increased the faith and reliability of the masses on Reiki as an alternative form of treatment. You need to remember the fact that the life force is based on the energy and Reiki philosophy is based on energy and energy only. Reiki has passed through a long journey providing health and healing to its practitioners and beneficiaries equally well. Reiki is becoming more widely accepted in the current systems of Natural medicines including Allopathic, Homoeopathic and Acupuncture. We should take careful note that the use of Reiki is vital as a supplementary if not complementary form of treatments and its popular use will ensure that Reiki unfurl its importance, acceptance and prominence as a totally legitimate form of natural healing therapy.
Peace! Roger
Finance
Gluten Allergy, Celiac Disease and Weight Loss
April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness month. One of the conditions associated in some people with IBS is Gluten allergy. It is a highly under-diagnosed condition, therefore worth spreading public awareness about it. Gluten is a Protein, which can be found in Wheat, Barley, and Rye. The disease associated with gluten intolerance or allergy is called Celiac disease. Celiac disease is an inflammatory condition of the small intestine that affects some people with genetic predisposition. The inflammationi damages the mucosa of the small intestine, which results in a lot of the symptoms and deficiencies associated with gluten allergy. About a third of Caucasians are genetically predisposed to Celiac disease, but not all of them get Celiac disease. Usually avoidance and exclusion of Gluten resolves symptoms of Celiac disease. Women are twice as likely to be affected and diagnosed with Celiac disease than men. Some autoimmune conditions like Type-1 Diabetesi, Sjogern’s disease, lupus, thyroid disease and some adrenal diseases (Addison’s disease) are also associated with Celiac disease. People who have Down’s syndrome also have a high chance of having Celiac disease.
People classically are present with symptoms of diarrhea, weight loss, iron deficiency anemia, lactose intolerance, frequent constipation, severe abdominal pain and obstruction, vomiting, and infertility. Chronic gluten intolerance results in osteoporosisi and iron deficiency anemia mainly due to poor absorption of minerals and vitamins like Calcium, Vitamin D, and iron from the gut. However, unless gluten is excluded, taking vitamins or minerals won’t result in reversing the disease or brittle bones.
Gluten Allergy can be diagnosed through blood tests, endoscopy with biopsy of the duodenal mucosa, and genetic testing. However, if you’re already on a gluten free diet, genetic testing is the only test, which will show Gluten allergy.
If you have celiac disease, lifelong avoidance of gluten is strongly recommended. Also you need to have your levels of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin D, B12, folic acid, zinc and copper checked frequently. There are a lot of support groups for people with Celiac disease and gluten allergy as well as a general public awareness and availability of Gluten free products in a lot of mainstream supermarkets. Visiting a dietitian and/or a physician who has expertise dealing with people with Celiac disease is also highly effective.
If you have any of the symptoms above, please make an appointment to get tested for Gluten sensitivity. If you are not on a Gluten free diet, Celiac disease can be diagnosed through a blood test.
If you are suffering from the symptoms above and find yourself eating less, but still not losing the weight we have 9 tips and suggestions for you.
Here are some Tips to help you out:
1. Get enough Sleep at night.
Sleeping about 5-6 hours per night is necessary to make sure that your metabolism won’t slow down due to hormonal imbalance. Also when you are sleepy you crave more food especially sugary ones.
2.Count the protein intake per meal.
Eating salad doesn’t give you enough calories, so you will get hungry soon. Or if you stuck up your plate with blue cheese and candied walnut you probably will have as much calorie as a burger with fries.
Make sure to have a 3-4 oz. of lean protein with each meal to prevent your craving for sugar and carbohydrate. Protein digestion will help your body to use the energy and burn some fat.
3.Too much exercise is not the answer.
No.In order to lose one pound of fat you need to burn 3500 calorie which can be very time consuming and ineffective, so we should focus on having a daily regimen of 75% good nutrition and 25% exercise to lose weight properly.
4. Refrain from Eating a lot of high-calorie health nuts?
Just because something is healthy it doesn’t mean that you can eat a lot of it. Changing from white bread to whole wheat, Butter to Olive oil, chips to nuts are good, but portion control is important since these are all high-calorie substitutes.
5. Do not eat too early in the evening.
It’s good to eat less food in the evening, but if a person eat at 6pm, and go to bed at 11pm they might have to be careful about the calorie intake after dinner. The body might crave food after 3-4 hours. So no matter how late you eat your dinner try to have less than 30% of your calorie intake after 7pm.
6.Eat snacks in between your meals.
To keep your metabolism at its peak you have to take something every 3to 4 hours.
7.Keep a food diary.
Study shows that most of the people who keep diary about their daily food intake will lose weight faster, since they’re more aware of what they put in their body.
8.Eat a full, protein rich Breakfast.
Study shows that people who eat breakfast have a healthier weight. When you skip breakfast your body goes to starvation mode, and as a result your metabolism slows down.
9.Put the apron on, and start cooking in your own kitchen.
Restaurant meals have a lot of hidden calories; try to eat half of your order if you must have eat out; otherwise try healthy simple recipe’s at home where you can reduce the amount of hidden calories from your meal.
Alternative Medicine Has a Technical Value
M.B.B.S. Course Degree – A Key Of Booming Careers in The Medical Field
Boeing crew capsule launches to space station on test redo
Reiki Healing – An Introduction
Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer is confident his long-term game plan is working: ‘We’re on the right track’
Gluten Allergy, Celiac Disease and Weight Loss
‘How dare you!’: Grief, anger from Buffalo victims’ kin
MN House asks Congress to name South St. Paul Post Office after officer shot by Ma Barker’s gang
Qigong Perspective On Our Health – Why We Get Sick
Chicago White Sox pound out a season-high 14 hits in a 7-4 victory against the Kansas City Royals for a 3-2 series win
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12