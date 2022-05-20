News
Angelyne: What Facts You Should Know About Her Life?
Gaining fame in the 1980s, Angelyne was one of the very few, if not the only one at that time, to be famous for being well, famous. Yep, you read that right. There existed, or rather exists, a famous woman for her popularity among the masses.
Often seen around the streets of LA on billboards, the Barbie-like blonde never failed to grasp people’s attention. Her life was always a problem despite her fame as the pink-Corvette-riding mystery very successfully kept her past and ladder to success a secret from the public.
With Peacock releasing a show about her, we can expect some clarity on Angelyne’s life.
Plot Speculations
The trailer gives the viewers a tiny peek into the life of Angelyne; a young, blonde woman who is always seen sporting pink dresses.
While her life may seem all flowers and rainbows, this image is far from the reality of her life. Angelyne hides some deep secrets and masks a dark past to live her life in serenity.
Though, the reminders of what she has faced or been through make it difficult for her to sail through life peacefully.
As portrayed by Emmy Rossum, LA’s billboard queen is seen with a funky hairdo, bold makeup, and bright, flashy outfits, usually rose-hued.
When asked about why she chose to work on this project; Emmy Rossum said how Angelyne had managed to leave a mark on her from the very first time she saw her billboard. She further explained how different she thought herself from Angelyne.
She went on to add how Angelyne was this empowered woman adored by the whole of LA.
On being asked about her thoughts on Angelyne, the actress talked about the paradox that she (Angelyne) was so popular yet with such little information about her and how this drew her in.
Same thoughts Emmy, same thoughts. Pretty sure this is what everybody who knows of Angelyne or has seen the trailer thinks.
When asked about her take on Angelyne’s fame much before social media platforms took over; Emmy elaborated upon how strong Angelyne was. Like a mix of an old-Hollywood throwback, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Holliday, and part 80’s-punk-rock Barbie doll, Angelyne took the entirety of LA by a storm. One with pink fairy dust, to be precise.
Emmy concluded the interview with how Angelyne faced a gazillion challenges to be able to live her larger-than-life type of fairy-tale.
Cast
The show stars ‘The Audrey Hepburn Story’ lead, Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the ‘Euphoria’ star, Lukas Gage as Max Allen, Jefferson Hall as Rick Krauss, British singer and actress. Kerry Norton as Edie Wallach, the ‘Marvin, Seth and Stanley star, Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner, the ‘Neverland star, Charlie Rowe as Freddy, the ‘Secret Obsession star, Blair Hickey as David, the ‘Stargate Origins: Catherine’ star, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz as Andre, the ‘Sky High’ lead Michael Angarano as Danny and the ‘Evan Almighty’ star, Brian Carpenter as Wally George.
Where To Stream?
Season one of the show releases on Peacock on the 19th of May, 2022.

Chad Green leaves Yankees game with right forearm discomfort
BALTIMORE — Yankees right-handed reliever Chad Green left Thursday afternoon’s game with what the team called right forearm “discomfort.” Green left in the middle of an at-bat against Austin Hays in the sixth inning of the Yankees game against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
The team announced that Green will be evaluated by team doctors on Friday, when the Yankees are back in New York.
The Bombers were very confident in their pitching depth coming into this season and until the last 48 hours, it really had not been tested. They had one of their top pitching prospects, Luis Gil, take himself off the mound in the fifth inning of the Triple-A game on Wednesday night. He is also scheduled to see team doctors in New York on Friday.
Green was ahead 1-2 on Hays when he shouted something to catcher Kyle Higashioka. They both signaled to the dugout. Manager Aaron Boone came out and Green immediately left with a trainer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay not practicing for unknown reasons
None of Daniel Jones’ presumptive top receivers were on the field to catch his passes at Thursday’s third OTA practice.
Rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran Kenny Golladay, two players with extensive injury histories, wore red jerseys and did not practice for undisclosed reasons. Sterling Shepard (torn Achilles) also was in a red jersey as he continues rehabbing.
Head coach Brian Daboll said “some” of the players in red jerseys were “rehabbing” but he wasn’t going to “get into the specifics” about Toney and Golladay.
Toney didn’t report to the Giants’ facility this offseason until late April, after the Daily News reported that the team was exploring trading him. If he’s injured, the team hasn’t disclosed it.
He caught passes off the JUGS machine for a few minutes before practice, and that was about it.
“I think that [Toney] was in good shape [when he first reported], but obviously he’s not running around full speed right now, so it would be difficult to judge exactly where he’s at right now,” wide receivers coach Mike Groh said. “But he’ll be ready to go … Mentally I don’t have any concerns with where he’s at.”
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Toney has been “really attentive in meetings” and is a “dynamic player.”
“He’s one of those guys that you look for to make plays for us,” Kafka said.
Jones, speaking for himself as the Giants’ quarterback, called the month of May “an important part of the offseason, starting off our OTA practices.
“They’re valuable opportunities you can’t afford to miss out on,” he said.
“You’d prefer that they’d be out there,” Groh said of Golladay and Toney, “but we’re doing things with them without getting the full speed reps. Feel really good about the progress they’ve made.”
Rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson also was absent because he was attending “a mandatory NFL rookie symposium,” Daboll said. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones were excused from practice for personal reasons.
THE PRACTICE REPORT
Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle surgery) also wore a red jersey and did not practice until a late special teams period … Safety Julian Love intercepted Jones during the 11-on-11 team period and continues to assert himself as a leader. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s voted a captain … Tyrod Taylor made a beautiful throw down the left sideline to wideouts Robert Foster. C.J. Board had several catches, too … No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was checked by a trainer late in practice in the quad/groin/hip area, The Athletic observed. He remained on the sideline. Earlier, Thibodeaux recorded what would have been a sack on Jones, bursting into the backfield unblocked off the defense’s right edge … Blake Martinez (torn ACL) was a full participant in the jog-through portion of practice on the field in the middle of the defense wearing a red jersey. He didn’t participate in the live 11-on-11 portion, but he was moving well, which is an encouraging sign for the fall … Corner Jarren Williams is lining up as a reserve free safety on defense.
SEEING RED
Some players wearing red jerseys still practiced, like Martinez, LB Cam Brown, WR Richie James, WR Austin Proehl. Others didn’t, or did very little: Toney, Golladay, Shepard, Thomas, C Nick Gates (leg fracture), OT Matt Peart (ACL), WR Collin Johnson, CB Rodarius Williams, LB TJ Brunson, LB Quincy Roche and OL Jamil Douglas.
STARTLING CHANGE
Leonard Williams said Wednesday’s four player cuts, to make room for four new players, was “definitely eye-opening for a lot of the guys in the locker room.”
“Yesterday, we had a bunch of new people come in and people leave and people are like, wow, week one [of the offseason] it’s already happening,” he said.
Williams said maybe he’s just “getting numb” to it because he knows that’s the business. Still, that’s a good glimpse at some player perspective on the constant roster turnover.
AZEEZ TIPS THE SCALE
Second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was noticeably bulked up and revealed that he’s gained about 10 pounds to 255 through his offseason training.
“I just felt like trying to improve my game, my weight to just hold up. I just feel good. Just wanted to get bigger,” he said.
A ‘DIRTBAG’ AT CENTER
Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson’s nickname for center Jon Feliciano is “Dirtbag.” And it’s a term of endearment:
“He plays with an edge that you want everyone to have,” Johnson said of Feliciano, whom he coached in Buffalo. “I jokingly, when I write the depth chart every day on the board, I write the nicknames and his is “Dirtbag.’ That’s how he plays. Not in an illegal fashion, but he plays the game on the edge.
“And you have to have that,” Johnson said. “And sometimes if you don’t have that in each guy, you have to develop that kind of attitude in the room. And Jon plays that way. Mark Glowisnki plays that way. I think we have other guys that will play that way. And they’ll find from me as their coach, if they don’t play that way, they will not play.”
News
Who is Banksy? ‘The Art of Banksy’ exhibit will tell you, for a price.
Last week, an exhibit of more than 100 works by mysterious street artist Banksy opened in a Northeast Minneapolis warehouse. It’s the product of the same company that brought the much-ballyhooed “Immersive Van Gogh” experience to the same space and drew more than 200,000 visitors over more than eight months.
Everybody knows Van Gogh. But who, some may ask, is Banksy?
Well, for starters, the public doesn’t actually know the guy’s real name. In the decades since he emerged as a graffiti artist in Bristol, England, Banksy has lived and worked in the shadows, largely avoiding the media and communicating with the masses through proxies. (The general consensus in the art world is that Banksy is one Robin Gunningham, which numerous associates and former schoolmates have confirmed.)
A great way to understand Banksy is to consider the case of his most famous work, “Girl with Balloon.” The image – a stenciled work showing a young girl either reaching for or letting go of a red heart-shaped balloon – first appeared on Waterloo Bridge and other outdoor locales across London in 2002.
In the time since, Banksy has revisited and sometimes revised “Girl with Balloon” numerous times, both in public spaces and in limited-edition prints sold to the public. A 2017 poll ranked it as the United Kingdom’s favorite artwork. (The local exhibit, dubbed “The Art of Banksy,” includes two prints, one in pink and one in red.)
In 2006, Banksy gave a friend a framed, hand-painted version of “Girl with Balloon.” A dozen years later, it went up for auction at Sotheby’s London and sold at an artist-record price of $1.4 million. Seconds after the sale, a siren sounded as a mechanism inside the frame began shredding the painting into strips that fell out of the bottom. As audience members gasped and grabbed their phones it stopped abruptly, with half the painting in ribbons and the other half intact.
The prank instantly earned worldwide headlines as some wondered if Banksy himself was in the audience with a remote control that triggered the shredding process. He later released a video of a test run showing his intent was to shred the entire painting. At Sotheby’s, apparently, the mechanics failed him.
Despite some initial concerns the work’s value would plummet, it soon became apparent that would not be the case. Pest Control, the firm that handles Banksy’s work and public relations, announced the work was now called “Love Is in the Bin.” It went back up for auction last October and sold for a staggering $25.4 million.
Everything about the incident reflects aspects of Banksy’s career. It was sly, funny, destructive, surprising and, well, utterly ridiculous. It also gave a bunch of people who aren’t Banksy a nice payday – just like “The Art of Banksy” exhibit itself.
Banksy is not represented by any gallery or other art institution and only occasionally sells his work through Pest Control, which also authenticates his pieces for owners. “The Art of Banksy” – the organizers of which say its collection of more than 100 authenticated works come from private collections and are valued at more than $35 million – is not in any way authorized or endorsed by the artist.
As Pest Control puts it on its website: “Banksy has NOTHING to do with any of the current or recent exhibitions and they are nothing like a genuine Banksy show. They might be crap so please don’t come to us for a refund.”
“The Art of Banksy” is not crap. But it’s not cheap, either. Standard admission tickets are $34.99 (weekday mornings and early afternoons) and $44.99 (weekday evenings and Saturdays and Sundays). VIP tickets run as high as $99.99 with some meager additional benefits (a laminate, poster and access to a “VIP lounge” that’s a small room located off the open gathering area that leads to the exhibit itself).
Unlike “Immersive Van Gogh,” the Banksy show doesn’t transform his work into larger-than-life projections. Instead, it’s a fairly straightforward, roughly chronological walk through his career. There’s an optional audio guide and there are extensive notes and quotes plastered on the walls throughout.
In a cheeky nod to “Exit Through the Gift Shop” – Banksy’s 2010 documentary about a French street artist in Los Angeles that some have speculated is a massive hoax – the exhibit does, indeed, lead exiting viewers through an extensive gift shop with Banksy’s images on a seemingly endless array of t-shirts, posters, buttons and the like.
The merchandise, like the exhibit itself, is not authorized. As Pest Control puts it: “Banksy makes art, which generally speaking can be defined as something that didn’t exist before and that works in a specific location. Merchandise is taking one of these pieces of art and sticking it on a photo canvas or toilet roll holder. Banksy doesn’t do merchandise. So weirdly, if something looks like a ‘Banksy product’ it almost certainly isn’t.”
When I walked through “The Art of Banksy” during a preview night, I was struck by how repetitive it got by the end. The artist continually returns to the same themes, both visually and philosophically. Banksy is anti-authority, anti-monarchy, anti-police, anti-commercialism, anti-war and anti-poverty. It feels – unsettling, perhaps? – to pay for the show, get hammered with messaging essentially saying Banksy would hate all of this and then get peddled pricey merch giddily advertising his strident anti-everything rhetoric.
One of the strongest allures of Banksy is the inherent mystery behind the man. But one can’t help but take a much more complicated view of the artist after experiencing “The Art of Banksy.”
Organizers seem to enjoy telling reporters that Banksy himself could show up to view the exhibit and that no one would be the wiser. In the unlikely event that happens in Minneapolis, I hope he plucks a piece or two off the wall and quickly exits with them through the gift shop.
‘The Art of Banksy’
- When: Thursday-Sunday, with tickets currently available through the end of June
- Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis, 1515 Central Ave. N.E.
- Tickets: $44.99-$34.99, with VIP options available, via banksyexhibit.com/minneapolis
